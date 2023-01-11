Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pacific Breeze 2

review star

No reviews yet

800 Newport Center Drive Suite 120

Newport Beach, CA 92886

Order Again

Popular Items

TUNA SAMMIE
TURKEY CLUB
SOUP OF THE DAY

LUNCH

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

Monday - Chicken Noodle Tuesday - Brisket Chili Wednesday - Chicken Poblano Thursday - Tomato Basil Friday - Clam Chowder

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

soba, slaw mix, mango, green onion, crispy wonton, sesame seeds, sesame ginger vinaigrette

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$11.00

romaine, egg, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

$11.00

cured meats, mozzarella, romaine, radicchio, tomato, red onion, garbanzo, pepperoncini

KALE QUINOA SALAD

KALE QUINOA SALAD

$12.00

kale, quinoa, red pepper, grapes, almonds, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

POKE NACHOS

POKE NACHOS

$11.00

Ahi, crispy wontons, siracha mayo, edamame, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion, avocado

HUMMUS TOAST

HUMMUS TOAST

$7.00

rustic bread, hummus, cucumber salad, mint

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$8.00

rustic toast, olive oil, tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic glaze ** modifications unavailable

QUICHE

QUICHE

$7.00

lorraine or spinach mushroom served with side salad

CARNE ASADA TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$10.00

carne asada, pico de gallo, cotija, salsa verde

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$11.00

provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, sourdough

TUNA SAMMIE

TUNA SAMMIE

$9.00

tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion

THE ITALIAN

THE ITALIAN

$11.00

cured meats, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive tapenade

CHICKEN PESTO

CHICKEN PESTO

$11.00

tomato, pesto, arugula, pepperoncini, pickled peppers, provolone

BEEF BURGER

BEEF BURGER

$10.00

single beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spread, brioche

BLACKEND SALMON SAMMIE

BLACKEND SALMON SAMMIE

$13.00

curried blackened salmon, coconut aioli, spicy crunchy slaw, crispy onions, jalapeno, tomato, brioche bun

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$11.00

arugula, feta, red wine onions, garlic aioli, brioche bun

BEYOND BURGER

BEYOND BURGER

$12.00

single patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, spread

BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI

BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI

$10.00

braised chicken, 3 cheese blend, buffalo sauce, gruyere, sourdough **modifications unavailable

LUNCH SIDES

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00
SIDE SALMON

SIDE SALMON

$8.00
SIDE SCOOP OF TUNA

SIDE SCOOP OF TUNA

$4.00
SIDE AVOCADO

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.50
SIDE POTATO SALAD

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.25
SIDE PASTA SALAD

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$3.25

BEVERAGES

COKE 12 oz

COKE 12 oz

$1.50
DIET COKE 12 oz

DIET COKE 12 oz

$1.50
SPRITE 12 oz

SPRITE 12 oz

$1.50
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50
LA CROIX - LEMON

LA CROIX - LEMON

$2.00
LA CROIX - WATERMELON

LA CROIX - WATERMELON

$2.00
LA CROIX - HIBISCUS

LA CROIX - HIBISCUS

$2.00
PELLEGRINO

PELLEGRINO

$3.50
ARIZONA TEA

ARIZONA TEA

$1.75
MONSTER

MONSTER

$4.00
RED BULL

RED BULL

$3.00
ALKELINE WATER

ALKELINE WATER

$3.00
DASANI

DASANI

$2.00
HINT WATER - WATERMELON

HINT WATER - WATERMELON

$3.00
HINT WATER - PINEAPPLE

HINT WATER - PINEAPPLE

$3.00
HINT WATER - BLACKBERRY

HINT WATER - BLACKBERRY

$3.00
LUCKY JACK COLD BREW

LUCKY JACK COLD BREW

$4.00

SNACKS

Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$3.00

CHIPS

$2.50

LENNY & LARRY PROTEIN COOKIE CHOCO CHIP

$3.00

LENNY & LARRY PROTEIN COOKIE DBL CHOCO

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering delivery to 660 Newport Centr Drive twice daily.

Location

800 Newport Center Drive Suite 120, Newport Beach, CA 92886

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

