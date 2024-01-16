Pacific Fresh Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
There's a new food truck in town!!! We are officially open and serve Temaki, authentic Peruvian ceviche, Poke bowls, and açai bowls daily.
4370 Jutland Dr, San Diego, CA 92117