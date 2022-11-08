Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Pacific Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2121 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Turkey Avocado Panini with 1 side
Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad
Chicken tenders and Fries

Salads/Grain Bowls

Ahi Tuna Poke bowl

$13.00

Sushi grade ahi tuna, tender greens, brown rice, edamame, shaved radish, avocado, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, scallions, pickled ginger, furikake, toasted sesame seeds, & wasabi crema

Autumnal Grains Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa, toasted barley, baby spinach, granny smith apple, butternut squash, red onions, cucumber, Heirloom cherry tomatoes, three citrus vinaigrette

High Rise Avocado Caesar (vegetarian)

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Sliced Avocado, Crispy Chickpea, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Broken Caesar Dressing with no egg or Anchovies

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn salsa, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, tortilla strips, & avocado tossed w/chipotle ranch dressing

Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad

$13.00

Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing

Soups

Large Soup Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Large Soup Vegetable Black Bean

$8.00

Small 8 oz Vegetable Black bean

$4.00

Small 8oz Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Three Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, provolone, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled asparagus, on rustic sourdough comes with 1 side

Turkey Avocado Panini with 1 side

$13.00

Turkey breast, bacon, Swiss Cheese, avocado, Arugula, Pickled red onions, tomato, lemon mayo on Ciabatta Choose 1 side

Albacore Tuna Melt

$14.00

Burgers

Westside Traffic Burger with 1 side

$14.00

Grilled Short rib chuck blend patty, buttered brioche bun, grilled onions, arugula, havarti cheese with your choice of 1 side .

Shoreline Fish Taco Plate with Spanish Rice and Black Beans

$13.00

Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, Lime cilantro aioli, pico de gallo, black beans and spanish rice

Chicken tenders and Fries

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Individual Flatbread Pizzas

Arugula, prosciutto, parmesan, truffle oil

$13.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, robust roma tomato sauce.

Butternut squash, mushroom, spinach, pepperoncini

$13.00

Butternut Squash, Mushroom, Spinach, Pepperoncin

Pepperoni, shredded mozz, pizza sauce

$13.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, robust tomato sauce.

Specials

Harvest Turkey and Grain bowl

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Ground turkey, quinoa, sweet potato, apples, cranberries, pinto beans, sunflower seeds, & balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

16 , 8oz hot or cold cup

$0.50

2 Hard boiled Eggs (no substitutions)

$3.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Cracker

$0.50

fork

$0.10

Onion RIngs

$3.99

Pork Sausage Patty

$2.00

Roll up cutlery

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Black Beans

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of ranch

$0.75

Side of salsa

$0.75

Side of Spanish Rice

$2.00

Skin on Russet Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

To go Container

$0.75

Coffee

Americano

$4.25

Americano 16 oz

$5.25

Bulletproof Coffee 16oz.

$5.25

Cappucino

$4.25

Chai Latte 12 oz

$4.25

Chai Latte 16 oz

$5.25

Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

House Coffee (12 oz)

$3.25

House Coffee (16 oz)

$4.00

Iced Coffee 12 oz

$3.25

Iced Coffee 16 oz

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Latte 16 oz

$5.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Matcha 16 oz

$5.75

Mexicali Mocha 12 oz

$4.25

Mexicali Mocha 16 oz

$5.25

Misto 12 oz

$3.75

Misto 16 oz

$4.50

Mocha

$4.25

Mocha 16 oz

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew 12 oz

$4.45

Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

$4.95

Oat Milk

$0.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.25

Vanilla Latte 16 oz

$5.25

Vietnamese Coffee 12 oz

$4.25

Pumpkin spice Latte 12 oz

$4.75

Pumpkin spice Latte 16 oz

$5.25

Hot Tea/Iced Teas

Black Tea

$3.00

Chamomille

$3.00

English Grey

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Black Tea 12 oz

$3.25

Iced Black Tea 16 oz

$4.00

Iced Green Tea 12 oz

$3.25

Iced Green Tea 16 oz

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Honey

$3.00

Medicine Ball

$3.49

Mint Tea

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Directions

