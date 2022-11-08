Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
Pacific Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
No Reviews
10216 Santa Monica Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90067
View restaurant
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) - 143 S Beverly drive
No Reviews
143 S Beverly drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurant