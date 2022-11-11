Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood
Mediterranean

Pacifico - New Haven

1,353 Reviews

$$

220 College Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Order Again

Tapas

Bbq Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Enchilada

$12.00

Yuca Frita

$9.00

Ceviche special

$14.00

SHRIMP CHOWDER

$10.00

Raciones

Lg. Guacamole

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Chicken quesadilla

$13.00

grilled octopus

$18.00

fried calamari

$16.00

duck qesadilla

$15.00

Green mussels

$16.00

Steak tacos

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Kale-Romaine Pepian Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken chopped salad

$14.00

Entrees

Churrasco a LA parilla

$32.00

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Paella Palomino

$29.00

Salmon Caramelizado

$29.00

Lunch Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Fajita Bowl

$16.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheescake

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$10.00

Key lime tart

$9.00

Restaurant week DINNER Menu

R/W Ensalada Con Cranberry

R/WCeviche Ecuatoriano

R/W Salmon tar Tartar

R/W Pork Belly

R/W Veggie Arepa

R/W Shrimp Chowder

R/WBurrata

R/W Pollo al Sarten

$45.00

R/W Steak A la Parilla

$45.00

R/W Shrimp Ravioli

$45.00

R/W Veggie Risotto

$45.00

R/W Branzini

$45.00

R/W Rice Pudding

R/W Choclate cake

R/W Guacamole

$18.00

R/W Mai Tai

$13.00

R/W Pacifico Marg

$14.00

Restaurant Week - Lunch Menu

R/W Ensalada Con Cranberry

R/W Salmon Tartar

R/W Ceviche Ecuatoriano

R/W Porkbelly

R/W Veggie Arepa

R/W Shrimp Chowder

R/W Burrata

R/W Pollo al Sarten

$25.00

R/W Lomo Soltado

$25.00

R/W Veggie Risotto

$25.00

R/W Branzini

$25.00

R/W Quesadilla De Pato

$25.00

R/WChicken Chopped Salad

$25.00

R/W Rice Pudding

$8.00

R/W Choclate cake

$8.00

R/W Sorbet

$8.00

R/W Guacamole

$18.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
We are located in the heart of downtown New Haven, featuring extraordinary Nuevo-Latino Seafood cuisine. Along with traditional tapas, some of our signature dishes include Seafood Paella, Skirt Steak with Chino-Latino stir fried rice, Caramelized Salmon and Dulce de Leche Cheesecake. Among some other favorites are our Sangria and award winning Mojitos (Best Mojito – CT Magazine) which will surely liven your day.

220 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

