Restaurant info

Pacificoast brings a vibrant, all year round summer "coastal vibe" which features 100+ tabletop, booth, bar, pizza bar & lounge seats that are inter-mixed throughout the space. Pacificoast offers a unique experience whether you want to come for dinner, enjoy brunch with your friends or simply just have a good time hanging out and having some cocktails. Pacificoast delivers a combination of excellent food, innovative cocktails, and one-of-a-kind experiences. We want you to capture a memory every time you dine with us because people, places & memories are what we strive to bring to all of our concepts.