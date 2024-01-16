Pacificoast Traverse City
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Pacificoast brings a vibrant, all year round summer "coastal vibe" which features 100+ tabletop, booth, bar, pizza bar & lounge seats that are inter-mixed throughout the space. Pacificoast offers a unique experience whether you want to come for dinner, enjoy brunch with your friends or simply just have a good time hanging out and having some cocktails. Pacificoast delivers a combination of excellent food, innovative cocktails, and one-of-a-kind experiences. We want you to capture a memory every time you dine with us because people, places & memories are what we strive to bring to all of our concepts.
Location
123 West Front Street Ste 1B, Traverse City, MI 49684