Pacificos

review star

No reviews yet

2315 gallatin pike n

Nashville, TN 37115

Order Again

Popular Items

cheese dip
Grill chicken fajita quesadilla
chicken nachos

Kids menu

Kids Corn dogs

$7.99

Kids Chicken nuggets

$7.99

Kids Mac n cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken taco

$7.99

Kids Beef taco

$7.99

appetizers

guacamole

$11.99

Pacifico’s epic dip

$12.99

Rolled Taquitos

$8.99

Carni-Queso

$9.99

Esquites

$6.99

Mexican Street Corn

$4.99

cheese dip

$7.99

Chori-Queso

$9.99

Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.99

Birria Nachos

$16.99

chicken nachos

$12.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Steak Fajita Nachos

$17.99

shrimp fajita nachos

$15.99

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Taco Plates

Taco Plate chicken tinga

$9.99

Taco Plate grilled chicken

$10.99

Taco Plate ground beef

$9.99

Taco Plate al pastor

$10.99

Taco Plate carnitas

$10.99

Taco Plate asada

$12.99

Taco Plate quesabirria

$13.99

Taco Plate tinga birria

$11.99

Taco Plate chorizo

$10.99

Taco Plate baja fish

$14.99

Taco Plate baja shrimp

$14.99

Tacos

Taco Chicken Tinga

$3.99

Taco Ground Beef

$3.99

Taco Grilled Chicken

$4.25

Taco Al Pastor

$4.25

Taco Carnitas

$4.25

Taco Chorizo

$4.25

Taco asada

$4.50

Taco Tinga Birria

$4.99

Taco Quesa-Birria

$5.99

Taco Baja Fish

$5.99

Taco Baja Shrimp

$6.99

Speciality Tacos

taco bull

$6.99

Taco Octopus

$6.99

taco gobernador

$5.99

Burritos

Cheesey chicken burrito

$10.99

Cheesey beef burrito

$10.99

California steak burrito

$15.99

California grilled chicken burrito

$14.99

California Shrimp Burrito

$15.99

Red Birria Burrito

$15.99

burrito steak al carbon

$17.99

burrito chicken al carbon

$15.99

burrito shrimp al carbon

$16.99

Chimichangas

chicken tinga chimichanga

$12.99

ground beef chimichanga

$12.99

Chimichanga Gobernador

$15.99

Red birria chimichanga

$15.99

Enchiladas

Enchilada Texas chile con carne

$13.99

Enchilada Cheesey chicken

$12.99

Enchilada Red birria enchiladas

$14.99

Enchilada Chicken enchiladas suizas

$14.99

Enchilada Cheesey beef

$12.99

Enchiladas carnitas

$13.39

Enchiladas Chicken enmoladas

$14.99

Enchiladas Shrimp gobernador

$15.99

Soups

Chicken tortilla soup

$9.99

ramen birria soup

$13.99

pozole rojo soup

$14.99

pozole verde

$14.99

Quesadillas

chicken tinga quesadilla

$11.99

Grill chicken fajita quesadilla

$13.99

ground beef quesadilla

$11.99

Grill steak fajita quesadilla

$17.99

Red birria quesadilla

$16.99

Shrimp fajita quesadilla

$15.99

pacificos fajita quesadilla

$18.99

cheese quesadilla

$8.99

Sizzling fajitas

chicken fajitas

$15.99

steak fajitas

$18.99

shrimp fajitas

$18.99

Pacificos fajitas

$34.99

texas fajitas

$21.99

sonora fajitas

$24.99

Loaded Fries

Birria fries

$15.99

Steak fries

$17.99

Beef fries

$12.99

Carnitas fries

$14.99

Grilled chicken fajita fries

$14.99

Chicken tinga fries

$12.99

Shrimp fries

$16.99

Veggie Lovers

Super veggie burrito

$11.99

Veggie fajitas

$14.99

Combo viva veggie

$12.99

Combo la vegetariana

$12.99

Quesadilla veggie

$11.99

Bowls

Steak bowl

$15.99

Taco salad bowl

$10.99

Chicken bowl

$12.99

carnitas bowl

$13.99

Birria bowl

$13.99

Shrimp bowl

$13.99

pastor bowl

$13.99

Mariscos

mojarra al gusto

$18.99

mojarra al estilo

$21.99

huachinango al gusto

$22.99

huachinango al zarandeado

$32.99

huachinango al estilo

$28.99

Langostinos pacificos

$32.99

camarones cucaracha

$21.99

fish chicharron

$18.99

pulpo brasas

$29.99

pulpo fr

$28.99

pina pacificos

$22.99

caldo 7 mares

$22.99

caldo de camaron

$16.99

caldo de pescado

$16.99

caldo de langostino

$25.99

ceviche de pescado

$15.99

ceviche de camaron

$17.99

torre de ceviche pacificos

$27.99

ceviche muchacho alegre

$19.99

aguachiles verdes

$16.99

camarones rellenos

$20.99

empanada de camaron

$14.99

camarones zarandeados

$19.99

chicken alfredo pasta

$15.99

coctel de camaron

$15.99

coctel campechano

$17.99

langosta rellena

langosta brasas

ostiones premiados

$34.99

ostiones frescos

salmon crema de piña

$23.99

grilled salmon

$20.99

salmon almendrado

$24.99

filete guamuchil

$20.99

filete al gusto

$16.99

fresh oysters (6)

$15.99

fresh oysters (12)

$24.99

grilled oysters (8)

$24.99

Shrimp alfredo

$17.99

Real Mexican

Arroz con pollo

$10.99

nashville hot pollo

$14.99

mole con pollo

$14.99

Chori pollo

$14.99

carne a la mexicana

$17.99

birria plate

$17.99

Cheese chile relleno

$15.99

beef chile relleno

$16.99

Mole chile relleno

$16.99

Carnitas plate

$15.99

carne asada

$19.99

tamal plate

$15.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Tres leches

$5.99

Churros

$5.99

Salads

chicken salad

$12.99

salmon salad

$16.99

shrimp salad

$14.99

garden salad

$8.99

promotions

Taco tuesday 2x1

$3.99

Taco tuesday 3x2

$8.50

Beer wednesday

$9.89

chicken Birria Thursday

$9.89

quesabirria thursday

$12.89

sodas

soft drinks

$2.89

mexican coke

$3.89

jarritos

$3.89

agua frescas

agua horchata

$3.35

agua piña

$3.35

agua jamaica

$3.35

limonada de pepino

$3.35

Brunch drinks

orange juice

$5.89

apple juice

$2.89

green power juice

$4.89

carrot juice

$4.89

orange carrot juice

$5.89

espresso

$2.50

cafe de maquina

$2.89

cafe latte

$3.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2315 gallatin pike n, Nashville, TN 37115

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

