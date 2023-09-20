Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Pacific Rim
656 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1859 Hillview Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sarasota
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurant