LUNCH MENU

APPETIZERS

AGEDASHI TOFU*

$6.95

BRYAN'S SPECIAL*

$15.95

CHICKEN CRISPY ROLL*

$6.50

CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAP*

$11.95

CHICKEN SATAY*

$10.95

CRAB RANGOON*

$8.50

CRISPY TOFU*

$6.50

EDAMAME*

$5.75

Lightly salted Japanese soybeans in the pod.

FRIED CALAMARI*

$8.95

GYOZA*

$7.50

PAC PAC SHRIMP*

$10.50

POPPERS*

$10.95

SALMON CARPACCIO*

$14.95

TOFU SUMMER ROLL*

$6.50

SUMMER ROLLS*

$7.50

TATAKI*

$15.95

TEMPURA APP*

TUNA CARPACCIO*

$19.95

VEGGIE CRISPY ROLL*

$6.25

VEGGIE DUMPLINGS*

$7.95

WONTON TARTAR*

$14.95

SOUP/SALAD

MISO SOUP*

$3.50

WONTON SOUP*

$4.50

GINGER SALAD*

$3.75

SEAWEED SALAD*

$4.50

TUNA SALAD*

$18.95

LUNCH SPECIALS

BENTO BOX

$16.95

Your choice of shrimp, scallop, chicken or vegetable tempura and chefs choice of three pieces of sushi or a California roll. Served with Japanese spiced rice, ginger salad, pickled vegetables and miso soup.(No Substitutions Please)

SUSHI LUNCH SPECIAL

$17.95

SASHIMI LUNCH SPECIAL

$17.95

MAKIMONO SPECIAL

$16.95

SUSHI BURRITO

$15.95

CURRY

RED CURRY

GREEN CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

PINEAPPLE CURRY

WOK

BASIL WOK

CASHEW NUT WOK

GARLIC WOK

PADPRIK COCONUT

TERIYAKI

THAI VEGETABLE

GINGER WOK

SIGNATURE DISH

DRUNKEN NOODLE

FRIED RICE

LEMONGRASS NOODLE

NOODLE SOUP BOWL

PAD THAI

PAD WOONSEN

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

SIAM NOODLE

YAKISOBA NOODLE

DESSERTS

STRAWBERRY

$6.95

Chefs-Round of beers

$10.95

SUSHI/SASHIMI/ROLLS

Sushi

AVOCADO SUSHI

$3.25

CONCH SUSHI

$3.95

CRABSTICK SUSHI

$2.50

EEL SUSHI

$3.95

FLYING FISH ROE SUSHI

$2.95

MACKEREL SUSHI

$3.75

OCTOPUS SUSHI

$3.75

RAW SCALLOPS SUSHI

$3.95

SALMON SUSHI

$3.75

SALMON ROE SUSHI

$3.75

SCALLOP SALAD SUSHI

$4.25

UNI

$11.50

SHRIMP SUSHI

$3.75

MASAGO SUSHI

$2.95

SMOKED SALMON SUSHI

$3.95

SPICY SALMON SUSHI

$3.75

SPICY TUNA SUSHI

$5.25

SQUID SUSHI

$3.00

SURF CLAM SUSHI

$3.95

SWEET SHRIMP SUSHI

$3.75

TAMAGO SUSHI

$2.95

TORO SUSHI

$11.50

TUNA SUSHI

$5.25

WHITE TUNA SUSHI

$3.75

WHITEFISH SUSHI

$3.00

YELLOW TAIL SUSHI

$4.25

FRESH WASABI

$10.00

Sashimi

AVOCADO SASHIMI

$6.25

CONCH SASHIMI

$9.50

CRABSTICK SASHIMI

$4.25

EEL SASHIMI

$8.50

FLYING FISH ROE SASHIMI

$5.95

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$8.50

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$8.95

RAW SCALLOPS SASHIMI

$9.95

SALMON SASHIMI

$7.95

SALMON ROE SASHIMI

$7.95

SCALLOP SALAD SASHIMI

$7.95

UNI SASHIMI

$32.95

SHRIMP (EBI) SASHIMI

$7.95

MASAGO SASHIMI

$5.95

SMOKED SALMON SASHIMI

$8.95

SPICY SALMON SASHIMI

$7.95

SPICY TUNA SASHIMI

$12.50

SQUID SASHIMI

$6.25

SURF CLAM SASHIMI

$9.50

SWEET SHRIMP SASHIMI

$7.95

TAMAGO SASHIMI

$5.95

TORO SASHIMI

$29.50

TUNA SASHIMI

$12.50

WHITE TUNA SASHIMI

$7.95

WHITEFISH SASHIMI

$5.25

YELLOW TAIL SASHIMI

$10.50

Maki Rolls

ALASKA ROLL

$7.50

Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.50

avocado

BAGEL ROLL

$7.95

Salmon, cream cheese, scallion

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.95

crabstick, avocado, cucumber

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.75

DYNAMITE ROLL

$10.95

yellow tail, tuna, scallion, spices

ERIN'S ROLL

$9.95

tempura sweet potato roll topped w/ avocado

MEXICAN ROLL

$8.50

tempura shrimp, avocado, mayo

NEGIHAMA ROLL

$9.95

yellow tail, scallions

OSHINKO ROLL

$6.50

Japanese pickled radish

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$8.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallion

RAINBOW ROLL

$15.95

4 kinds of fresh fish on top of California roll

SALMON ROLL

$7.50

SHRIMP ROLL

$7.95

boiled shrimp, avocado, mayo

SIESTA ROLL

$8.50

tempura shrimp, avocado, cilantro, mayo, spices

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$7.50

salmon, cucumber, spices

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.95

tuna, cucumber, scallion, spices

SPIDER ROLL

$10.95

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber

TAMPA ROLL

$7.50

tempura white fish, scallion, mayo

TEMPURA VEGGIE ROLL

$7.95

TOKYO ROLL

$11.50

TORNADO ROLL

$8.50

TUNA ROLL

$10.50

UNAKYU ROLL

$9.95

VEGGIE COMBO ROLL

$6.95

WHITE TUNA ROLL

$7.95

FIRECRACKER ROLL

$8.95

SNOWY CRAB

$9.95

SCALLOP SALAD HAND ROLL

$8.50

SALMON ROE HAND ROLL

$8.50

Special Maki Roll

911 ROLL

$15.95

ATLANTIC ROLL

$15.95

AWESOME ROLL

$12.95

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$14.95

DEVIL'S ROLL

$7.95

EMERALD SEA ROLL

$16.50

FLORIDA ROLL

$9.50

GOOGLE ROLL

$15.95

HAWAIIAN ROLL

$12.95

HOT LAVA ROLL

$11.95

JU ROLL

$12.95

KING KAO ROLL

$19.95

KING SALMON ROLL

$13.95

LOBSTER ROLL

$19.95

MANGO TANGO ROLL

$12.50

ERIC'S ROLL

$13.95

MT. EVEREST ROLL

$16.95

MT. FUJI ROLL

$9.95

ORIOLES ROLL

$16.50

PACIFIC HEAT ROLL

$8.95

PACIFIC RIM ROLL

$15.95

QUEENS ROLL

$11.95

RED DRAGON

$17.95

SEARED TUNA ROLL

$17.95

SEVEN SEAS ROLL

$20.95

SPICY CALAMARI ROLL

$7.25

SRQ ROLL

$15.95

STACY'S ROLL

$9.75

STEVE'S ROLL

$16.95

SUMO ROLL

$9.50

SUPER MEXICAN

$13.95

TEXAS ROLL

$9.75

THREE AMIGOS ROLL

$16.95

TORI ROLL

$8.95

TRIFUL ROLL

$17.95

TWO TONE ROLL

$15.95

TYPHOON ROLL

$13.50

ZING ROLL

$15.50

SPEEDY CAT ROLL

$13.95

BUCCANEER

$12.95

TIGER ROLL

$10.95

SWEETHEART

$9.95

Sushi Chef Specials

COMBO DINNER

$37.95

SASHIMI DINNER

$34.95

SUSHI DINNER

$31.95

CHIRASHI SUSHI BOWL

$32.95

LOVE BOAT FOR 2

$59.95

POKE BOWL

$25.95

STARBURST

$12.95

TUNA CARPACCIO

$19.95

WONTON TARTAR

$14.95

SUSHI BURRITO

$15.95

HOT HAMACHI

$18.95

NA BEVS

SPRITE

$2.95

FIJI Small

$3.75

FIJI Large

$6.95

Small Pelligrino

$3.95