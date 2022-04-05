Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Pacino's Classic Italian

review star

No reviews yet

1010 S. Delano Ct

Chicago, IL 60605

Order Again

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Temptation

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Limoncello Marscopone Cake

$10.00

Coffee / Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Black Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Antipasti

Antipasto Italiano

$13.00

Seasonal Meats, Cheeses, Olives

Arancini Con Ricotta

$14.00

Rice Ball Stuffed With Ricotta Cheese, Marinara, Honey Glaze

Bruschetta Alla Romana

$9.00

Garlic, Tomato, Basil, Capers

Burratta

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Prosciutto

Calabrese Pepperoni

$14.00

Sausage, Mix Peppers, Onions, Potatoes, Garlic Wine

Calamari Alla Griglia

$17.00

Grilled Calamari, Mixed Greens, White Wine & Garlic Sauce

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Spicy Tomato Sauce

Cozze Alla Pacino’s

$14.00

Mussels, White Wine Garlic Or Marinara Sauce

Siciliana Meatballs

$13.00

Veal, Beef, Pork, San Marzano Tomatoes

Insalate

Asparagi E Prosciutto

$15.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, Roasted Red Peppers, Gorgonzola, EVOO

Caprese Di Bufala

$17.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Insalate Barbabietole

$12.00

Beet Salad With Dill, Parsley, Mint, Feta Cheese, Olive, Red Onions, Lemon, EVOO

Insalate Della Casa

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, House Dressing

Insalate Di Arugula

$11.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Lemon / EVOO

Insalate Di Cesare

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Homemade Croutons

Insalate di Spinaci e Fragole

$13.00

Spinach, Avocado, Strawberry, Sprinkle Of Almonds Crisps, Lemon, EVOO

Contorni

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00
French Fries

$8.00
Grilled Asparagus

$8.00
Mashed Potato

$8.00
Potato Vesuvio

$8.00
Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00
Sautéed Spinach

$8.00
Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Pasta

Bucatini Bolognese

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Meat Sauce of Veal, Lamb, and Pork

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Spaghetti, Garlic, Parmesan, Black Pepper, EVOO

Capellini Pesto

$24.00

Shrimp, Homemade Pesto Sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Baked Eggplant, Spaghetti, Marinara

Farfalle Con Pollo

$19.00

Chicken, Peas, Wild Mushrooms, Light Tomato Cream Sauce

Fettucini Alfredo

$25.00

Shrimp, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$18.00

Homemade Gnocchi, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Baked in a Deep Dish

Gnocci Pesto

$23.00

Shrimp, Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Goat Cheese

Lasagna Alla Bolognese

$21.00

Classic Baked Lasagna, Meat Sauce

Linguini alla Asparagi

$22.00

Chicken, Asparagus, Red Spicy Pepper, Garlic, Parsley, Basil

Linguini Alla Vongole

$26.00

Fresh Clams, White Wine Or Marinara Sauce

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, White Wine Or Marinara Sauce

Linguini Neri con Capesante

$29.00

Black Ink Pasta, Scallops, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Brandy Sauce, Touch Of Cream & Tomato

Pappardelle alla Salsiccia

$18.00

Sausage, Basil, Garlic, Onion, Tomato Cream Sauce

Penne Arrabiata

$18.00

Cherry Tomato, Garlic, Basil, EVOO, Red Spice Pepper

Ravioli Aragosta Al Profuno Di Grappa

$29.00

Lobster Ravioli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Marinara Grappa Cream Sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$23.00

Homemade Italian Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Peas, Parmigiano

Rigatoni Calabrese

$22.00

Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrese Peppers, White Wine Sauce

Risotto Pescatore

$30.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Light Tomato Sauce

Risotto Salmon

$28.00

Fresh Salmon, Brandy Sauce

Risotto Siciliana

$25.00

Sausage, Cayenne Pepper, Light Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Guanciale, Pecorino, Egg Yolk, Black Pepper

Carne Pollo Pesce

Filetto di Manzo

$54.00

Involtini Di Pollo

$27.00

Pollo / Vitello Marsala

$24.00+

Pollo / Vitello Milanese

$24.00+

Tagliatta di Manzo

$47.00

Pacino's Burger

$15.00

Pollo / Vitello Parmigiana

$24.00+

Pollo Vesuvio

$24.00

Salmone con Salsa di Zafferano

$34.00

Saltimbocca

$22.00+

Pesce Bianco Piccata

$28.00

Zuppa di Pesce

$32.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sicily meets South Loop! Your neighborhood Italian restaurant offering a full bar including an extensive wine list, beer, and signature cocktails. Our dishes include a wide range of classically inspired antipasti, pizza, salads, seafood, fresh pastas and more!

Website

Location

1010 S. Delano Ct, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

