Pad Thai Cafe

18425 North 51st Avenue

Suite I

Glendale, AZ 85308

Popular Items

20 - Pad Thai
1 - Fried Egg Rolls (4 pcs)
22 - Pad See Ew

Appetizers (1-8)

1 - Fried Egg Rolls (4 pcs)

$6.00

Mixed vegetable, bean thread noodle, wrapped in flour paper, deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce

2 - Fried Tofu (5 pcs)

$7.00

Deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce

3 - Chicken Satay (4pcs)

$9.00

Marinated chicken with coconut milk, curry and medley of spices, skewered and grilled, served with house peanut sauce, cucumber salad

4 - Crab Wontons (6 pcs)

$7.00

Imitation crab meat mixed with cream cheese folded into wonton wrap, served with sweet and sour sauce

5 - Shrimp Spring Roll (2pcs)

$9.00

Cooked shrimp wrapped into rice paper with lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro served with house peanut sauce

6 - Chicken Potstickers (6 pcs)

$7.00

Fried dumpling stuffed with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce

7 - Coconut Shrimp (6 pcs)

$12.00

Coated shrimp in coconut bread crumb, deep fried and served with sweet Thai chili sauce

8 - Fried Calamari

$12.00

Breaded calamari crispy fried served with sweet thai chili sauce

Chef's Specials (41-46)

41 - Pa-nang Short Ribs

$21.00

Slow braised beef short ribs in coconut pa nang curry paste with potato, carrot, kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice

42 - Seafood Lover

$24.00

Mixed seafood sauteed with coconut, curry, egg, Thai basil, young coconut meat, topped with fresh chili and kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice

42 - Ka-Na Moo Krob

$18.00

Crispy pork belly stir fried with chinese broccoli and garlic chili house sauce. Served with jasmine rice

43 - Kra Pao Moo Krob

$18.00

Crispy pork belly stir fried with holy basil, onion, bell pepper and garlic chili house sauce. Served with Jasmine rice

44 - Grilled Salmon Green Curry

$19.00

Grilled salmon served over coconut green curry pasta.

45 - Spaghetti Kee Mao Talay (spaghetti with seafood)

$20.00

Stir fried mixed seafood with pasta, holy basil, onion ,bell pepper, and green peppercorn in a garlic chili oil sauce

46 - Fish Three Flavors

$16.00

Fried fish filets served in a special sweet and sour sauce.

Curries (27-31)

27 - Yellow Curry

$14.50

Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions

28 - Pa Nang Curry

$14.50

Pa Nang curry paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

29 - Massaman Curry

$14.50

Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanut

30 - Red Curry

$14.50

Red curry paste, bamboo, bell pepper, Thai basil, Thai eggplant

31 - Green Curry

$14.50

Green curry paste, eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo, Thai basil

Dessert (52-56)

52 - Mango with Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$8.00

Mango with Sticky Rice and coconut milk. Topped with sesame seed

53 - Custard with Sticky Rice

$8.00

Sweet coconut sticky rice topped with Thai sweet egg custard, sesame seed

54 - Stick Rice Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Topped with peanut

55 - Fried Banana Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

56 - Fried Bananas

$6.00

Coconu Ice Cream

$4.00

Entrees (32-40)

32 - Sweet and Sour

$13.99

Onion , bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, cucumber sauteed with sweet & sour sauce

33 - Cashew nuts

$13.99

Onion, bell peppers, green onion, dried chili ,cashew nuts, stir fried with house sauce

34 - Mixed Vegetables

$13.99

Mixed vegetable, stir fried with garlic black pepper house sauce

35 - Pad prik King (Spicy Green Beans)

$13.99

Green bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, sauteed with chili paste

36 - Pad King (Stir Fried Ginger)

$13.99

Fresh ginger, bell peppers, onions, mushroom, and green onion, stir fried with house sauce

37 - Spicy Basil (Pad Kra Pao)

$13.99

Holy basil, onion, bell pepper, green bean, stir fried with mild spicy garlic Thai chili house sauce (ground chicken , ground pork)

38 - Beef Broccoli Delight

$15.99

Stir fried beef with broccoli in a garlic house sauce

39 - Spicy Eggplant Basil with Pork

$14.99

Ground pork, stir fried with chinese eggplant, onion, and garlic chili house sauce

40 - Pepper Steak

$15.99

Stir fried beef with onion, bell pepper, mushroom in black pepper sauce

Fried Rice (47-51)

47 - Thai Fried Rice

$13.50

Fried rice, egg, onion, tomato, chinese broccoli, house sauce, choice of protein

48 - Drunken Fried Rice

$13.50

Fried rice, onion, bell pepper, basil, garlic, chili house sauce, choice of protein

49 - Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.50

Fried rice with chicken and shrimp, egg, onion, pineapple, cashew nut, green onion

50 - Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion

51 - Kids Egg Fried Rice

$5.99

Fried rice with egg, house sauce

Noodle Dishes (20-26)

Thin rice noodle steamed, served in soup broth with bean sprout, cilantro, green onion, fried garlic, white pepper
20 - Pad Thai

$13.99

Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, green onion, tofu, stir fried with sweet tamarind sauce, side of peanut and limes

21 - Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$13.99

Flat rice noodle, onion, bell pepper, chili oil, holy basil with garlic house sauce

22 - Pad See Ew

$13.99

Flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli , egg, house garlic black soy sauce

23 - Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Glass noodle, egg, chinese broccoli, celery, carrot, and cabbage, stir fried with garlic house sauce

24 - Rad-na

$13.99

Flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli, with bean paste brown gravy sauce

25 - Rice Noodle Soup

$13.00

Thin rice noodles steamed. Served in soup broth with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, fried garlic, white pepper

26 - Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.99

Thin rice noodle steamed, served in house Tom Yum broth, with ground pork, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion

Salads (9-14)

9 - Thai Beef Salad

$15.00

Sliced grilled beef tossed with spicy lime juice, toasted rice, mint, red onion, toasted rice powder, cucumber

10 - Yum Woon Wen

$14.00

Ground pork, shrimp, tomato, red onion, cilantro, green onion, tossed with spicy lime juice dressing and roasted peanut

11 - Larb (chicken salad)

$12.00

Ground chicken tossed with spicy lime dressing , red onion, cilantro, green onion, fresh mint, toasted rice powder

12 - Green Papaya Salad (Thai style)

$11.00

Shredded green papaya, green bean, tomatoes, carrot, and peanut, tossed with spicy lime dressing

13 - Green Papaya Salad (Lao style)

$12.00

Issan style papaya salad with fermented fish sauce, marinated crabs, tomatoes, green beans, carrot

14 - Seafood Salad

$19.00

Steam mixed seafood tossed with red onion, tomatoes, celery, cilantro, green onion, tossed with spicy lime dressing and topped with peanuts

Soup (15-19)

16 - Tom Yum Gai

$13.00

Chicken, lemongrass, mushrooms, thai herbs, tomatoes, lime juice, and chili paste

17 - Tom Yum Seafood

$19.00

Shrimp, squid, fish, mussel, mushrooms, thai herbs, tomatoes, lime juice, and chili paste

18 - Tom Yum Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, thai herbs, onion, tomatoes, lime leaves, and spices

19 - Tom Kha Chicken (coconut soup)

$14.00

Thai coconut milk soup with thai herbs, tomato, mushroom, cilantro, chili oil

15 - Veggie Soup

$12.00

Mixed vegetable in a clear broth

Side Dish

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Weekly Specials

YakiSoba

$13.99

Non-Alcholic Drinks

Milk Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Taro milk tea

$4.50

Thai Pink Milk Tea

$4.50

Thai iced coffee

$4.50

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Thai Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pad Thai Café brings the legitimate taste of Thailand to the Phoenix Upper West Side

18425 North 51st Avenue, Suite I, Glendale, AZ 85308

