FOOD MENU

STARTER

Fried shrimp toast served with cucumber relish (3pcs)

SIIN SAVANH

$14.00

Beef jerky marinated in ginger, garlic, sesame seeds

SAI OUA

$15.00

Spicy herbal pork sausage, charred green chili sauce, served with sticky rice

PEEK GAI

$15.00

Crispy fried wings tossed in tamarind glazed, scallion.

SPRING ROLLS

$7.00

3 pc crispy roll, bean thread noodles, cabbage, taro root carrot, onion

MUN GOONG

$15.00

Fried shrimp cake, green been, red curry, side cucumber relish

CHUENH TAOHU 12

$12.00

Crispy fried tofu tossed with a tamarind sauce, scallion

SATAY

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken with peanut sauce, relish

TAOHU TOD 9

$9.00

Lightly coated tofu then crispy fried, peanuts, sweet & sour sauce

CURRY PUFFS

$9.00

Crispy pastry dough filled with curried potatoes. Served with cucumber relish. (3pcs)

SHRIMP TOAST

$9.00

SALAD

TUM LAO (G)

$14.00

Lao green papaya salad, fermented fish sauce, shrimp paste, chili, tomato, eggplant, lime juice

TUM THAI (G/V)

$14.00

Thai green papaya salad, palm sugar, chili, tomato, lime, garlic, peanut.

NAEM KHAO THADAEU (V)

$18.00

Fried coconut rice salad, pork sausage or tofu, peanut, lime juice, cilantro, scallions, chili. Side green lettuce for wrap

LAAB (G)

$18.00

Chopped chicken, beef or tofu salad, spicy fish sauce, toasted rice powder, lemongrass, scallion, cilantro, mint. Side sticky rice

NAM TOK

$21.00

Grilled NY steak, spicy toasted rice sauce, cilantro, mint. Side sticky rice

NOODLE AND RICE

KHAO POON PAA(G)

$18.00

Vermicelli rice noodles, minced fished coconut curry, chicken/tofu bean sprouts, cabbage, banana blossom

KUA MEE (G/V)

$17.00

Wok tossed thin rice vermicelli noodles, caramelized sugar, egg, scallion, cilantro, bean sprouts, chicken, pork or tofu.

DRUNKEN NOODLES (G/V)

$18.00

Wok tossed fresh rice noodles, chicken/pork/tofu chili-garlic sauce, basil, bell peppers, onions

PAD SE EW (G/V)

$18.00

Wok charred fresh rice noodle, egg, broccoli, chicken, pork or tofu

PAD THAI (G/V)

$17.00

Stir fry thin rice noodles, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, red onion, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken, pork or tofu.

KHAO PAD (G/V)

$15.00

Fried rice, egg, carrot, onion, chicken, Pork or tofu

KHUA KHAO JAEW BONG (G)

$18.00

Lao chili paste fried rice, egg, onion, bell pepper, basil, chicken, pork or tofu

KHAO PAD SPICY BASIL (G/V)

$17.00

Spicy basil fried rice, bell paper, onion, chicken, pork or tofu

CURRY AND SOUP

AOM (G/V)

$19.00

Lao herbal curry stew, green eggplant, wood ear mushrooms, dill, chicken, pork, beef or tofu,

PANANG (G/V)

$19.00

Red coconut curry, bell pepper, chicken, pork or tofu, side jasmine rice

KEOW WAN (G/V)

$17.00

Green coconut curry, green eggplant, bell pepper, basil, chicken, pork, tofu, side jasmine rice

TOM YUM (G

$7.00

Lemongrass soup, chili paste, mushroom, lime, cilantro, chicken or Tofu

ENTREES/LARGE PLATE

PING

$18.00

grilled & marinated chicken skewers, pork skewer, toasted rice sauce, side with sticky rice

KRAPAO (G/V)

$18.00

Stir fried with spicy basil sauce, bell pepper, onion, chicken, pork or tofu

CRISPY BASIL (V)

$18.00

Lightly battered and crispy fried chicken or tofu tossed in spicy tamarind and basil sauce, onion and bell pepper

PAA TAWD

$23.00

Fried catfish, spicy chili-lime sauce, lemongrass, mint, red onion

MIENG (V)

$23.00

Collard green self-wraps with fried catfish, lemongrass, tomato, rice noodle, tomato, pineapple sauce

MOAK (G/V)

$20.00

Marinated catfish or salmon in Lao green curry sauce, wood ear mushrooms, dill, onion, wrap with banana leave and steamed.

THOM KEM

$19.00

Braised pork ribs in caramelized palm sugar and lychee glazed

PUN NAM PAA

$19.00Out of stock

Do it yourself wrap, blue fish

DESSERT

FYING RABBIT GELATO

$7.00Out of stock

Flying Rabbit candy flavor gelato

OVALTINE GELATO

$7.00Out of stock

Ovaltine flavor gelato

SIDES

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Extra Lettuce

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

BAR MENU

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Coke Zero

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50