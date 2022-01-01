Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Paddle Inn

27 State Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT (Unisex)

Our unisex long sleeve t-shirt. Brick red color with Hawaiian flowers on the sleeves and surf competition logo on the back. Perfect for anyone!

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

XXLarge

$25.00

WOMEN'S STRIPED T-SHIRT

White short sleeved cotton shirt with Paddle Inn colors striped across the front. **These shirts tend to run small

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X-Large

$20.00

XX-Large

$20.00

MEN'S THRASHER T-SHIRT

Tan short sleeved cotton shirt with Paddle Inn written in Thrasher writing.

Small

$22.00Out of stock

Medium

$22.00Out of stock

Large

$22.00Out of stock

X-Large

$22.00

XX-Large

$22.00

PADDLE HAT

Brown Trucker Hat

$18.00Out of stock

Soft foam front with mesh backing with Paddle Inn logo. Tan foam front with brown bill and meshing. Very breathable and great for the beach or outdoor activities!!

Orange Trucker Hat

$18.00Out of stock

Soft foam front with mesh backing with Paddle Inn logo. White foam front with neon bill and meshing. Very breathable and great for the beach or outdoor activities!!

Surfer Wave Hat

$22.00

Our trucker style hat with soft foam front and mesh backing. Snap back. The front has awesome rip curl depiction on front with black bill and mesh. The Paddle Inn logo is also on the front. This is a bad ass hat!!!

Tote Bag

Paddle Inn Surf Bus Tote Bag

$20.00

WARMERS

Aqua Beach Blanket

$48.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Coastal inspired dishes made with fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

27 State Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

