Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Pizza
Paddle Hard Brewing
1,601 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Northern Michigan brewpub serving up artisan flatbread pizzas, paninis and new favorites! Under New Ownership.
Location
227 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bear Lake Inn and Dingman's Beer Garden
No Reviews
19 West Bear Lake Rd Kalkaska, MI 49646
View restaurant