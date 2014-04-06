Restaurant header imageView gallery
Paddle Hard Brewing

1,601 Reviews

$$

227 E Michigan Ave

Grayling, MI 49738

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Northern Michigan brewpub serving up artisan flatbread pizzas, paninis and new favorites! Under New Ownership.

227 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738

