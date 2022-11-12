  • Home
  • /
  • Hudson
  • /
  • Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House - 709 Rodeo Dr
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House 709 Rodeo Dr

review star

No reviews yet

709 Rodeo Dr

Hudson, WI 54016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

BATTERED GREEN BEANS

$11.00

BLACK & TAN ONION RINGS

$11.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

CHICKEN SHOTS

$13.00

IRISH SAUSAGE ROLLS

$13.00

SCOTCH EGGS

$10.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

SOUP / SALADS

IRISH STEW

Out of stock

APPLE CRANBERRY WALNUT SALAD

$8.00

CASHEW CRANBERRY SALAD

$9.00

PUB SALAD

SUMMER BERRY SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

Out of stock

HANDHELDS

BRAISED BEEF SANDWICH

$16.00

PUB BURGER

$14.00

REUBEN SANDWICH

$17.00

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

JAMESON MEDALLIONS

$26.00

SAUSAGE & CHAMPS

$16.00

BOXTY

BRAISED BEEF BOXTY

$17.00

BREAKFAST BOXTY

$15.00

CHICKEN BOXTY

$16.00

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE BOXTY

$18.00

JAMESON MEDALLIONS BOXTY

$21.00

SEAFOOD BOXTY

$22.00

DESSERTS

STICKY TOFFEE

$9.00

Paady's Cheese Cake

$7.00

KIDS MENU

CHEESE FLAT BREAD - KIDS

$7.00

CHEESEBURGER - KIDS

$7.00

CHICKEN BOXTY - KIDS

$7.00

CHICKEN SHOTS - KIDS

$7.00

FISH & CHIPS - KIDS

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE - KIDS

$7.00

MAC ‘N CHEESE - KIDS

$7.00

PB & J - KIDS

$7.00

SAUSAGE & CHAMPS - KIDS

$7.00

DESSERT - WORMS AND DIRT - KIDS

$4.00

SIDES

SIDE SEASONED SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE CREAM GRAVY

$2.50

SIDE BROWN GRAVY

$3.50

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE VEG

$2.00

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE BALSAMIC

$1.00

SIDE BISTRO

$1.00

SIDE RASPBERRY VIN

$1.00

SIDE CARAMEL

$2.00

SIDE WHIPPED CREAM

$1.00

SIDE TARTAR

$1.00

SIDE CHAMPS

$3.00

SIDE SRIRACHA AIOLI

$1.00

SPECIALS

Pint & a Pound

$14.00

Party Food

$400.00

IRISH WHISKEY

2 GINGERS

$6.00

BUSHMILLS

$7.00

BUSHMILLS BLACK

$9.00

BUSHMILLS RED

$9.00

CONNEMARA SINGLE MALT

$9.00

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$11.00

JAMESON BLENDER’S DOG

$18.00

JAMESON CASKMATES

$11.00

JAMESON COLD BREW

$10.00

JAMESON COOPERS CROZE

$18.00

KNAPPOGUE CASTLE 12 YEAR

$8.00

KNAPPOGUE CASTLE 14 YEAR

$12.00

PADDY OLD IRISH WHISKEY

$7.00

PROPER TWELVE

$8.00

QUIET MAN 8 YEAR

$10.00

REDBREAST 12 YEAR

$23.00

REDBREAST 12 YEAR CASK

$30.00

REDBREAST 15 YEAR

$20.00

SEXTON

$6.00

SLANE

$6.00

THE DUBLINER

$8.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$6.00

WEST CORK 10 YEAR

$12.00

WEST CORK 12 YEAR RUM CASK

$17.00

WEST CORK BARREL PROOF

$16.00

WHISTLER DOUBLE OAKED

$7.00

WHISKEY CLUB

$300.00

Shanky's Whip

$7.00

Keeper's Heart

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

N/A

ARNIE PALMER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GOSLINGS

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MOUNTIAN DEW

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

PINAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

WATER

$3.00

VIRGIN MARY

$3.00

WHISKEY CLUB MEMBERS

LAPHROAIG SELECT

$12.00

JAMESON DISTILLER’S SAFE

$12.00

GLENMORANGIE 14

$12.00

WHISKEY CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$300.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cozy, casual, comfort food! Irish favorites, American flavors, relaxing pub and family dining! Friendly owners and tremendous staff working hard to ensure your experience is memorable.

Location

709 Rodeo Dr, Hudson, WI 54016

Directions

Gallery
Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House image
Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House image
Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Agave 2 GoGo
orange star5.0 • 3
606 Brakke Drive suite A Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St
orange star4.7 • 776
413 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
San Pedro Cafe
orange star4.7 • 979
426 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Pedro’s del Este - 212 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
212 Walnut Street Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
orange star4.3 • 1,610
601 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Post - American Eatery - 225 Locust St
orange starNo Reviews
225 Locust St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hudson

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
orange star4.3 • 1,610
601 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
post - american eatery - 225 locust street
orange star4.4 • 988
225 Locust St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
San Pedro Cafe
orange star4.7 • 979
426 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St
orange star4.7 • 776
413 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Agave Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 507
501 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Agave 2 GoGo
orange star5.0 • 3
606 Brakke Drive suite A Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hudson
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston