Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House 709 Rodeo Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cozy, casual, comfort food! Irish favorites, American flavors, relaxing pub and family dining! Friendly owners and tremendous staff working hard to ensure your experience is memorable.
Location
709 Rodeo Dr, Hudson, WI 54016
Gallery