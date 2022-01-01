Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Paddy's Public House

review star

No reviews yet

95 Elm Street

West Newton, MA 02465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Salad
Burger
Steak Tips

Specials

Fall Breeze

$11.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

Becca's Blackberry Margarita

$11.00

Pumpkin Spice Mule

$11.00

Cup Chicken Soup

$6.00

Bowl Chicken Soup

$9.00

Fish Cakes App

$15.00

Oven Roasted Bone-In Wings

$14.00

Large Salad

$14.00

Beef Stew

$17.00

Pasta Bolognese

$19.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$16.00

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Francesca

$19.00

Austin's Ginger Chicken

$19.00

Short Ribs

$28.00

Seafood Danielle

$24.00

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Bone-In Wings

$14.00

Chicken Bites

$14.00

Mozzarella Moons

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Nachos

$13.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Chips

$7.00

Adult Finger Basket

$12.00

Oven Roasted Bone-In Wings

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00Out of stock

Soups

Cup Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Chowder

$9.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Cup French Onion

$6.00

Bowl French Onion

$9.00

Salads

Large Salad

$14.00

Kayla's Grain Bowl

$16.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Beef

Steak Tips

$23.00

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Burgers

Burger

$14.00

Special Burger

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Special Turkey Burger

$16.00

Chicken

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Chicken Curry

$19.00

Sesame Chicken Stir Fry

$19.00

Chicken Broccoli & Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Francesca

$19.00

Seafood

Salmon

$25.00

Haddock

$24.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Seafood Danielle

$24.00

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Vegatable Risotto No Protein

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

The Club

$15.00

Marseille French Dip

$15.00

O'Brien's Pastrami

$15.00

Granny's Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Reuben

$16.00

BLT

$9.00

Patrick's Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

O'Brien's Pastrami

$15.00

Marseille French Dip

$15.00

Patrick's Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Reuben

$16.00

Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.00

Large Pizza

$14.00

Specialty Pizza

$14.00

Flatbread

$10.00

Calzone

$10.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Half Finger Basket

$7.00

Finger Basket

$9.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$13.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Double Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta Bowl

$6.00

Double Pasta Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Broccoli & Pasta

$19.00

Kids Broccoli & Pasta Sautee

$10.00

Burger Slider and Fries

$8.00

Cup of Chicken Pot Pie

$6.00

Desserts

Oreo Cookie Pie

$6.50

Lemoncello Cake

$6.50

Boston Cream Pie

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Specialty Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

GF Cup Chowder

$6.00

GF Bowl Chowder

$9.00

GF Cup Chili

$6.00

GF Bowl Chili

$9.00

GF Haddock Leonard

$24.00

GF Lucys Lettuce Wraps

$23.00

GF Carlys Chicken

$19.00

GF Grilled Chicken

$19.00

GF Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

GF Large Salad

$14.00

GF Steak Tips

$23.00

GF Burger

$14.00

GF Salmon

$25.00

Sides

Side Shells

$4.00

Side Whipped Potato

$4.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Oven Roasted Sweet Potato

$4.00

Side Baked

$4.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Spaghetti

$4.00

Side Baked & Sourcream

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Pickles

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Butternut Squash

$4.00

Side Penne

$4.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Downeast

$6.00

Downeast Peach Bellini

$7.00

Magners Cider

$5.25

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$8.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Omission IPA

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Night Shift Nite Lite

$6.00

Mast Landing Under Par

$10.00

Lawson's Scrag Mountain Pilsner

$10.00

Tucher Helles Hefe Weizen

$9.00

Naragannsett Dell's Shandy

$10.00

Barewolf Among The Wildflowers

$10.00

Mighty Squirrel Gourdgeous Pumpkin

$10.00Out of stock

Cisco Forever New England

$8.00

Singlecut

$11.00

Exhibit A Cake

$11.00

Night Shift Juice Flow

$13.00

Mast Landing Main Street Magic

$12.00

Shire Space Junk

$12.00

Night Shift Haze Maze

$13.00

Lone Pine Neon Leaf

$13.00

Widowmaker Widow's Peak

$12.00

BBC Turkey Trotter

$12.00

O'Doul's

$4.25

Athletic Run Wild

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Wave

$5.00

Kaliber

$4.25

Zero Gravity Rescue Club

$6.00

Harpoon Open League

$5.00

Long Drink

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Nutrl

$8.00

Cocktails

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

Becca's Blackberry Margarita

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Dueling Irishman

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Highlands Sangria

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

House Margarita

$11.00

Jelly Jar

$11.00

John Daly

$11.00

Lina's Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Marianna's Grapefruit Margarita

$11.00

Pama Prosecco

$11.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Pretty in Pink

$11.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sammy's Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Tennessee Apple Mule

$11.00Out of stock

Sidecar

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open For Curbside Takeout 12-8

Location

95 Elm Street, West Newton, MA 02465

Directions

Gallery
Paddy's Public House image
Paddy's Public House image
Paddy's Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

MIDA - Newton
orange starNo Reviews
261 Walnut St Newton, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
11 Cooper Street Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
Tempo - Waltham
orange star4.2 • 1,326
474 Moody St Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
Vinotta Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
361 MOODY STREET WALTHAM, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham - 482 Moody Street
orange starNo Reviews
482 Moody Street Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
The Halfway Cafe Watertown
orange star4.2 • 384
394 Main St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near West Newton
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston