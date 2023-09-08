Specialty Pizzas - Lunch

Lunch Pizzas

LUNCH HOMESTEADER

$8.55

Canadian style bacon & fresh sliced tomatoes

LUNCH GOLD DIGGER

$8.55

Canadian style bacon & pineapple

LUNCH FORTY-NINER

$9.05

Mushrooms, chopped onions, green peppers, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes

LUNCH WESTERNER

$8.55

Western style salami

LUNCH HUMDINGER

$9.25

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & lean beef

LUNCH BOOTLEGGER

$9.25

Natural seasoned chicken or barbeque chicken

LUNCH BLAZING SADDLE

$9.25

Pepperoni & chopped green pepper

LUNCH COMEBACK KID

$8.55

Pepperoni & pineapple

LUNCH DOC HUDSON

$8.95

Pepperoni, pineapple & jalapeño

LUNCH CITY SLICKER

$8.55

Padington's special blend of sausage

LUNCH WHIPPERSNAPPER

$8.95

Canadian stule bacon, pepperoni & lean beef

LUNCH CARD SHARK

$8.55

Lean beef & chopped onion

LUNCH PISTOL PETES

$8.55

Pepperoni

LUNCH HANDLEBAR HANK

$8.55

Linguica

LUNCH SOD BUSTER

$8.55

Mushrooms & sausage

LUNCH FRIDAY DELIGHT

$9.35

Olives, mushrooms & shrimp

LUNCH BUCKBOARD

$8.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms & lean beef

LUNCH TIN STAR

$8.55

Tender & tasty olives

LUNCH VEGETARIAN

$9.00

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions & tomatoes

LUNCH GRUB STAKE

$8.95

Canadian style bacon, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes

LUNCH RANCH HAND

$8.55

Mushrooms, at their best

LUNCH QUICKDRAW

$8.55

Pepperoni & olives

LUNCH LULA BELL SPECIAL

$9.05

Delicious shrimp

LUNCH ANCHOVIES

$9.05

Anchovies

LUNCH OYSTERS

$9.05

Oysters

LUNCH OLD PIZZA BILL

$8.25

Just plain cheese

Specialty Pizzas - Small

Small Pizzas

SMALL HOMESTEADER

$17.85

Canadian style bacon & fresh sliced tomatoes

SMALL GOLD DIGGER

$17.85

Canadian style bacon & pineapple

SMALL FORTY-NINER

$18.75

Mushrooms, chopped onions, green peppers, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes

SMALL WESTERNER

$16.95

Western style salami

SMALL HUMDINGER

$19.50

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & lean beef

SMALL BOOTLEGGER

$19.50

Natural seasoned chicken or barbeque chicken

SMALL BLAZING SADDLE

$17.85

Pepperoni & chopped green pepper

SMALL COMEBACK KID

$17.85

Pepperoni & pineapple

SMALL DOC HUDSON

$18.75

Pepperoni, pineapple & jalapeño

SMALL CITY SLICKER

$16.95

Padington's special blend of sausage

SMALL WHIPPERSNAPPER

$18.75

Canadian stule bacon, pepperoni & lean beef

SMALL CARD SHARK

$17.85

Lean beef & chopped onion

SMALL PISTOL PETES

$16.95

Pepperoni

SMALL HANDLEBAR HANK

$16.95

Linguica

SMALL SOD BUSTER

$17.85

Mushrooms & sausage

SMALL FRIDAY DELIGHT

$20.60

Olives, mushrooms & shrimp

SMALL BUCKBOARD

$18.75

Pepperoni, mushrooms & lean beef

SMALL TIN STAR

$16.95

Tender & tasty olives

SMALL VEGETARIAN

$18.75

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions & tomatoes

SMALL GRUB STAKE

$18.75

Canadian style bacon, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes

SMALL RANCH HAND

$16.95

Mushrooms, at their best

SMALL QUICKDRAW

$17.85

Pepperoni & olives

SMALL LULA BELL SPECIAL

$18.35

Delicious shrimp

SMALL ANCHOVIES

$18.35

Anchovies

SMALL OYSTERS

$18.35

Oysters

SMALL OLD PIZZA BILL

$16.20

Just plain cheese

SMALL CALIFORNIA COOL

$20.60

Blend of special cheese, olive oil, natural season chicken & minced garlic

SMALL BANDITO

$20.60

Beef, onion, cheddar, taco chips, lettuce, tomatoes & special tangy sauce

SMALL MAVERICK

$20.60

House-made alfredo sauce topped with natural seasoned chicken, bacon crumbles & artichoke hearts

SMALL DEPUTY'S DELIGHT

$20.60

Sundried tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, a blend of special cheese & olive oil

Specialty Pizzas - Medium

Medium Pizzas

MEDIUM HOMESTEADER

$26.10

Canadian style bacon & fresh sliced tomatoes

MEDIUM GOLD DIGGER

$26.10

Canadian style bacon & pineapple

MEDIUM FORTY-NINER

$27.75

Mushrooms, chopped onions, green peppers, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes

MEDIUM WESTERNER

$23.50

Western style salami

MEDIUM HUMDINGER

$27.70

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & lean beef

MEDIUM BOOTLEGGER

$27.70

Natural seasoned chicken or barbeque chicken

MEDIUM BLAZING SADDLE

$26.10

Pepperoni & chopped green pepper

MEDIUM COMEBACK KID

$26.10

Pepperoni & pineapple

MEDIUM DOC HUDSON

$26.70

Pepperoni, pineapple & jalapeño

MEDIUM CITY SLICKER

$23.50

Padington's special blend of sausage

MEDIUM WHIPPERSNAPPER

$26.70

Canadian stule bacon, pepperoni & lean beef