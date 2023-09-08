Padington's Pizza
No reviews yet
5255 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 97306
Specialty Pizzas - Lunch
Lunch Pizzas
LUNCH HOMESTEADER
Canadian style bacon & fresh sliced tomatoes
LUNCH GOLD DIGGER
Canadian style bacon & pineapple
LUNCH FORTY-NINER
Mushrooms, chopped onions, green peppers, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes
LUNCH WESTERNER
Western style salami
LUNCH HUMDINGER
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & lean beef
LUNCH BOOTLEGGER
Natural seasoned chicken or barbeque chicken
LUNCH BLAZING SADDLE
Pepperoni & chopped green pepper
LUNCH COMEBACK KID
Pepperoni & pineapple
LUNCH DOC HUDSON
Pepperoni, pineapple & jalapeño
LUNCH CITY SLICKER
Padington's special blend of sausage
LUNCH WHIPPERSNAPPER
Canadian stule bacon, pepperoni & lean beef
LUNCH CARD SHARK
Lean beef & chopped onion
LUNCH PISTOL PETES
Pepperoni
LUNCH HANDLEBAR HANK
Linguica
LUNCH SOD BUSTER
Mushrooms & sausage
LUNCH FRIDAY DELIGHT
Olives, mushrooms & shrimp
LUNCH BUCKBOARD
Pepperoni, mushrooms & lean beef
LUNCH TIN STAR
Tender & tasty olives
LUNCH VEGETARIAN
Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions & tomatoes
LUNCH GRUB STAKE
Canadian style bacon, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes
LUNCH RANCH HAND
Mushrooms, at their best
LUNCH QUICKDRAW
Pepperoni & olives
LUNCH LULA BELL SPECIAL
Delicious shrimp
LUNCH ANCHOVIES
Anchovies
LUNCH OYSTERS
Oysters
LUNCH OLD PIZZA BILL
Just plain cheese
Specialty Pizzas - Small
Small Pizzas
SMALL HOMESTEADER
Canadian style bacon & fresh sliced tomatoes
SMALL GOLD DIGGER
Canadian style bacon & pineapple
SMALL FORTY-NINER
Mushrooms, chopped onions, green peppers, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes
SMALL WESTERNER
Western style salami
SMALL HUMDINGER
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & lean beef
SMALL BOOTLEGGER
Natural seasoned chicken or barbeque chicken
SMALL BLAZING SADDLE
Pepperoni & chopped green pepper
SMALL COMEBACK KID
Pepperoni & pineapple
SMALL DOC HUDSON
Pepperoni, pineapple & jalapeño
SMALL CITY SLICKER
Padington's special blend of sausage
SMALL WHIPPERSNAPPER
Canadian stule bacon, pepperoni & lean beef
SMALL CARD SHARK
Lean beef & chopped onion
SMALL PISTOL PETES
Pepperoni
SMALL HANDLEBAR HANK
Linguica
SMALL SOD BUSTER
Mushrooms & sausage
SMALL FRIDAY DELIGHT
Olives, mushrooms & shrimp
SMALL BUCKBOARD
Pepperoni, mushrooms & lean beef
SMALL TIN STAR
Tender & tasty olives
SMALL VEGETARIAN
Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions & tomatoes
SMALL GRUB STAKE
Canadian style bacon, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes
SMALL RANCH HAND
Mushrooms, at their best
SMALL QUICKDRAW
Pepperoni & olives
SMALL LULA BELL SPECIAL
Delicious shrimp
SMALL ANCHOVIES
Anchovies
SMALL OYSTERS
Oysters
SMALL OLD PIZZA BILL
Just plain cheese
SMALL CALIFORNIA COOL
Blend of special cheese, olive oil, natural season chicken & minced garlic
SMALL BANDITO
Beef, onion, cheddar, taco chips, lettuce, tomatoes & special tangy sauce
SMALL MAVERICK
House-made alfredo sauce topped with natural seasoned chicken, bacon crumbles & artichoke hearts
SMALL DEPUTY'S DELIGHT
Sundried tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, a blend of special cheese & olive oil
Specialty Pizzas - Medium
Medium Pizzas
MEDIUM HOMESTEADER
Canadian style bacon & fresh sliced tomatoes
MEDIUM GOLD DIGGER
Canadian style bacon & pineapple
MEDIUM FORTY-NINER
Mushrooms, chopped onions, green peppers, beef & fresh sliced tomatoes
MEDIUM WESTERNER
Western style salami
MEDIUM HUMDINGER
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & lean beef
MEDIUM BOOTLEGGER
Natural seasoned chicken or barbeque chicken
MEDIUM BLAZING SADDLE
Pepperoni & chopped green pepper
MEDIUM COMEBACK KID
Pepperoni & pineapple
MEDIUM DOC HUDSON
Pepperoni, pineapple & jalapeño
MEDIUM CITY SLICKER
Padington's special blend of sausage
MEDIUM WHIPPERSNAPPER
Canadian stule bacon, pepperoni & lean beef