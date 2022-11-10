Restaurant header imageView gallery

Padovas Pizza

No reviews yet

9000 Hambright Road

Huntersville, NC 28078

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Wings fried tossed with your choice of sauce. Plain, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Thai Chili, Honey Hot or HOT. Served with celery & Ranch OR Blue Cheese.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Breaded mozzarella golden fried with side of marinara.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$7.95

A hefty portion of our breaded cheese ravioli fried golden brown & served with side of marinara.

Bacon & Cheese Fries

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$7.95

Fries topped with mozzarella & bacon with a side of Ranch

French Fries

$4.25

Golden brown french fries served with side of ketchup.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Our golden fries topped with homemade chili & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Cream cheese stuffed jalapeño peppers with a side of Ranch

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Golden fried tenders served with fries & side of honey mustard.

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Our Italian bread with garlic spread baked to perfection

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.95

Garlic bread topped with mozzarella with side of marinara.

Meatballs w/ sauce & cheese

Hot Dogs (2)

$3.95

Add your toppings: homemade chili, cheese, onions, coleslaw, mustard or ketchup

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.95

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.95

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Specialty Pizza

Small All The Way Pizza (10")

Small All The Way Pizza (10")

$15.50

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Banana Pepper, Sausage

Medium All The Way Pizza (12")

Medium All The Way Pizza (12")

$18.95
Large All The Way Pizza (14")

Large All The Way Pizza (14")

$21.95
X-Large All The Way Pizza (16")

X-Large All The Way Pizza (16")

$24.95

Small Meat Lovers Pizza (10")

Small Meat Lovers Pizza (10")

$15.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza (12")

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza (12")

$18.95
Large Meat Lovers Pizza (14")

Large Meat Lovers Pizza (14")

$21.95
X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza (16")

X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza (16")

$24.95

Small Veggie Pizza (10")

Small Veggie Pizza (10")

$12.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Black Olives

Medium Veggie Pizza (12")

Medium Veggie Pizza (12")

$15.95
Large Veggie Pizza (14")

Large Veggie Pizza (14")

$18.95
X-Large Veggie Pizza (16")

X-Large Veggie Pizza (16")

$21.95

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza (10")

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza (10")

$12.95

Buffalo sauce base with mozzarella cheese, bacon & chicken finished with a drizzle of Ranch

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza (12")

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza (12")

$15.95
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza (14")

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza (14")

$18.95
X-Large Buffalo Chicken (16")

X-Large Buffalo Chicken (16")

$21.95

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza 10" (GF)

$10.95
Gluten Free All The Way Pizza (GF)

Gluten Free All The Way Pizza (GF)

$18.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild banana peppers and sausage on a gluten free crust

Gluten Free Meat Lovers Pizza (GF)

Gluten Free Meat Lovers Pizza (GF)

$18.95

One of our most popular pizzas! Pepperoni, bacon, ham, ground beef and sausage on a gluten free crust.

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza (GF)

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza (GF)

$15.95

We substitute mild buffalo sauce and add cheese, bacon and grilled white meat chicken. We finish it off with a drizzle of ranch and a bit more buffalo sauce on a gluten free crust.

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza (GF)

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza (GF)

$15.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild banana peppers, and black olives on a gluten free crust.

10" Sub Sandwiches

10" Classic Italian

10" Classic Italian

$9.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & dressing served on a toasted bun.

10" Italian Stallion

10" Italian Stallion

$11.95

Double the meat & cheese of the Classic with same toppings

10" Ham & Cheese

10" Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Generous portion of ham & cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and dressing. Served on a toasted bun.

10" Pizza Sub

10" Pizza Sub

$8.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara baked on a bun.

10" Veggie Sub

$8.95

Grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers & black olives, topped with lettuce, tomato & dressing.

10" Meatball Sub

10" Meatball Sub

$10.95

Delicious meatballs smothered in marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese served on a toasted bun

10" Philly Cheesesteak

10" Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Philly style ribeye steak with mushrooms, green peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese. Served on a soft bun.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Grilled chicken & bacon with melted mozzarella topped with lettuce, tomato & Ranch dressing. Served on a toasted bun.

10" Chicken Philly

$11.95

Grilled white meat chicken with mushrooms, green peppers & onions served on a soft bun

10" Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Crispy fried white meat chicken smothered in our house marinara sauce, topped with melted provolone cheese. Served on a toasted bun

10" Crispy Chicken

$11.95

Crispy fried white meat chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

6" Sub Sandwiches

6" Classic Italian

6" Classic Italian

$6.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni & cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and dressing on a toasted bun

6" Ham & Cheese

6" Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Generous portions of ham AND cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and dressing served on a toasted bun.

6" Pizza Sub

6" Pizza Sub

$6.95

Like a pizza, but on a bun - pizza sauce, cheese and pepperoni toasted on a bun.

6" Meatball Sub

6" Meatball Sub

$7.95

Our delicious meatballs, smothered in marinara, topped with cheese served on a toasted bun.

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.95

Grilled chicken & bacon with melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing served on toasted bun

6" Philly Cheesesteak Sub w/fries

6" Philly Cheesesteak Sub w/fries

$7.95

Philly style ribeye steak with mushrooms, green peppers, onions and melted cheese served on a soft bun. Comes with fries.

6" Chicken Philly Sub w/fries

$8.95

Grilled white meat chicken with mushrooms, green peppers, onions & melted cheese served on a soft bun

6" Crispy Chicken Sub

$8.95

Pasta Dinners

Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Cheese Ravioli covered in marinara with dinner salad & roll

Lasagna Dinner

$10.95

Delicious meat & cheese lasagna with dinner salad & roll

Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$8.95

Spaghetti with marinara sauce with dinner salad & roll

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs Dinner

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs Dinner

$10.95

Spaghetti & meatballs with marinara sauce with dinner salad & roll

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Hand-tossed lettuce, tomatoes, ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, onion, black olives, croutons. Comes with 2 packs of the same dressing.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Hand-tossed lettuce, pepperoni, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, black olive & croutons. Includes one dressing.

Large Salad

Large Salad

$5.50

Hand-tossed lettuce, pepperoni, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, black olive & croutons. Includes 2 packs of same dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

A large salad with onions, mild banana peppers, tomato, bacon and crispy white meat chicken.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Cake

$5.25
Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Decadent Chocolate Cookie

Decadent Chocolate Cookie

$2.95

Our big cookie stuffed with so many chunks and chips of chocolate. When you don't want to share grab one of these big ones.

Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$5.25

Coffee flavored Italian Cake

Drinks

Soda - 12 oz cans

$1.25

Soda - 16 oz Glass Bottles

$2.50

Extras - sauces, dressings

Mikes Hot Honey

$1.50

Add Side of Marinara on Side

$0.75

Add Ranch Dressing on Side

$0.95

Add Blue Cheese Dressing on Side

$0.95

Add Italian Dressing on Side

$0.95

Add Thousand Island Dressing on Side

$0.95

Add Balsamic Viniagrette Dressing on Side

$0.95

Add Honey Mustard Dressing on Side

$0.95

Add Buffalo Sauce on Side

$0.95

Add Hot Sauce on Side

$0.95

Add Barbecue Sauce on Side

$0.95

Add Honey Hot Sauce on Side

$0.95

Add Sweet Red Chili Sauce on Side

$0.95

Add Peach Habanero Sauce on Side

$0.95

Add Garlic Parmesan Sauce on Side

$0.95

Specials

Two Large Cheese Pizzas

$18.45

Two X Large Cheese Pizzas

$22.95

Two 10" Classic Italian Subs

$14.95

Large Cheese Pizza and 10 Wings

$22.95

TAKE and BAKE Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.95

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.95
Medium All The Way Pizza (12")

Medium All The Way Pizza (12")

$18.95
Large All The Way Pizza (14")

Large All The Way Pizza (14")

$21.95
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza (12")

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza (12")

$18.95
Large Meat Lovers Pizza (14")

Large Meat Lovers Pizza (14")

$21.95
Medium Veggie Pizza (12")

Medium Veggie Pizza (12")

$15.95
Large Veggie Pizza (14")

Large Veggie Pizza (14")

$18.95
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza (12")

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza (12")

$15.95
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza (14")

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza (14")

$18.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Take out and delivery pizza restaurant

9000 Hambright Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

