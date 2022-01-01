Restaurant header imageView gallery
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant Boca Raton

review star

No reviews yet

20455 St Rd 7

Suite AA-1

Boca Raton, FL 33498

Appetizer

Combinacion Cubana

$14.00

Mariquitas

$6.00

Crispy plantain chips served with garlic sauce.

Black Bean Salsa

$8.00
Croquetas de Jamon

Croquetas de Jamon

$6.00

Ham croquettes

Picadillo Empanadas

Picadillo Empanadas

$7.00

Pastry stuffed with seasoned ground beef. Served with our fresh guava chutney.

Soups / Salads

Sopa de Pollo - Cup

Sopa de Pollo - Cup

$4.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots.

Sopa de Pollo - Bowl

Sopa de Pollo - Bowl

$5.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots.

Frijoles Negros - Cup

Frijoles Negros - Cup

$4.00

Black bean soup seasoned with fresh ground garlic, onions, green peppers and olive oil.

Frijoles Negros - Bowl

Frijoles Negros - Bowl

$5.00

Black bean soup seasoned with fresh ground garlic, onions, green peppers and olive oil.

House Salad

$6.00

Crisp field greens, tomatoes, onions, and carrots. Tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.

La Jardinera

$14.00

Sauteed medley of peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich. A pressed sandwich stuffed with a combination of ham, sliced roast pork, swiss cheese and pickles.

Media Noche

$12.00
Pan con Pollo

Pan con Pollo

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Moist and flavorful, marinated chicken breast with sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$14.00

Palomilla Steak Sandwich. Grilled minute steak topped with sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$13.00

Pork Sandwich. Roast pork with grilled onions on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Entrees

Bistec de Pollo

Bistec de Pollo

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast covered with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$17.00

Boneless chicken, onions, peppers, garlic and chorizo all sauteed in moist yellow rice. served with sweet plantains.

Arroz Relleno

Arroz Relleno

$15.00

Shredded boneless chicken and mozzarella cheese stuffed between two layers of yellow rice, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with sweet plantains.

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$16.00

Slow roasted quarter chicken seasoned with a combination of fresh ground garlic and herbs topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

Cuban Quesadilla- Pollo

$12.00

Cuban Quesadilla- Chicken cooked with onions, peppers and melted cheese. Pressed in a tortilla shell. Served with our sour cream and a fresh tomato and cilantro salsa.

Cuban Quesadilla- Beef

Cuban Quesadilla- Beef

$13.00

Ropa Vieja Quesadilla- shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers, and melted cheese. Pressed in a tortilla shell. Served with our sour cream and a fresh tomato and cilantro salsa.

Palomilla

Palomilla

$17.00

A traditional Cuban marinated minute steak topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Picadillo

Picadillo

$15.00

Freshly ground seasoned beef slow cooked in a light tomato sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$17.00

Shredded flank steak slow cooked with green peppers and onions in a light tomato sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$29.00

A skirt steak char-grilled, topped with our homemade chimichurri. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$18.00

Marinated shredded flank steak grilled and topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Churrasco w Shrimp

$34.00

A skirt steak char-grilled topped with our homemade chimichurri served with large grilled shrimp. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Cuban Quesadilla- Beef

Cuban Quesadilla- Beef

$13.00

Ropa Vieja Quesadilla- shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers, and melted cheese. Pressed in a tortilla shell. Served with our sour cream and a fresh tomato and cilantro salsa.

Cuban Quesadilla- Pollo

$12.00

Cuban Quesadilla- Chicken cooked with onions, peppers and melted cheese. Pressed in a tortilla shell. Served with our sour cream and a fresh tomato and cilantro salsa.

Chuletas de Puerco

Chuletas de Puerco

$17.00

Center cut pork chops grilled with onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$16.00

Slow roasted pork, seasoned with citrus mojo and topped with sauteed onions. Served with arroz moro and yucca.

Masas de Puerco

Masas de Puerco

$16.00

Fried pork chunks topped with grilled onions. served with arroz moro and yucca.

La Completa

$9.00

The Cuban Vegan's dream. White rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Paella

$28.00
Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.00

Large shrimp cooked in a light garlic sauce served with white rice and sweet plantains.

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$16.00

Large shrimp slowly simmered in a light tomato sauce, olive oil and white wine. Served with yellow rice and tostones.

Camarones a la Jardinera

$17.00

Large shrimp sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with yellow rice and plantains.

Mayi's Mahi Mahi

Mayi's Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Pescado a la Plancha

$16.00

Flounder seasoned with our citrus marinade and grilled with onions. Served with yellow rice and steamed vegetables.

Sides

White Rice & Beans

$6.00

White Rice

$4.50

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Moros

$5.00

Yuca

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Tostones

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Grilled Onions

$2.50

Chimi Bowl

$5.00

Mojo Bowl

$5.00

Vinaigrette Bowl

$5.00

Ranch Bowl

$3.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$5.00

Bowl Guava Swauce

$10.00

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$5.00

A Cuban favorite! Velvety custard topped with soft caramel sauce.

Tres Leches

$6.00

Cheesecake Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Pastel de Limon

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bistec de Pollo

$9.00

Kid's Palomilla

$9.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Soda/Juice

Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$2.00

Cuban cream soda. Classic recipe since 1917.

Materva

Materva

$2.00

Cuban mate-based soda. Originated and popularized in pre-revolution Cuba.

Malta

$2.50
Jupina

Jupina

$2.00

Sweet pineapple soda. Originated in 1948 Cuba.

Fiji Water 500ml

$3.75

Fiji Water 1L

$4.95

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.75

San Pellegrino 750ml

$5.50

Coke- Can

$2.00

Diet Coke- Can

$2.00

Sprite- Can

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Cubano

$2.50

Cafe Cubano Decaf

$2.50

Cafe con Leche

$3.00

Cafe con Leche Decaf

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.95

Cappuccino Decaf

$3.95

Colada

$2.75

Colada Decaf

$1.89

Cortadito

$2.25

Cortadito Decaf

$2.25

Coffee

$1.50

Coffee Decaf

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Large Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Wine

Red Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria Carafe

$28.00

B-Cab Sauv. Los Vascos

$28.00

B-Cab Sauv. Juggernaut

$42.00

B-Cab Sauv. Oberon

$50.00

B-Cab Sauv. Hess Allomi

$55.00

B-Malbec. E Catena

$34.00

B-Malbec. Maal Imposible

$60.00

B-Merlot. Santa Ema Rsv

$34.00Out of stock

B-Tempranillo. Trident

$34.00

B-Tempranillo. Ysios Rsva

$60.00

B-Pinot Noir. Cono Sur

$28.00

B-Pinot Noir. Meiomi

$40.00

B-Pinot Noir. Ponzi Tav

$55.00

B-Red Blen. Ferr-Carano

$40.00

B-Red Blend. Phantom

$40.00

B-Chard. Wente

$30.00Out of stock

B-Chard. Sonoma Cutrer

$42.00

B-Chard. Freemark Abbey

$60.00

B-Pinot Grigio. Gabbiano

$28.00

B-Pinot Grigio. Maso Canali

$34.00

B-Sauv Blanc. Ruth Ranch

$33.00

B-Sauv Blanc. Kim Craw

$42.00Out of stock

B-Riesling. Thomas Schmitt

$32.00

B-Albarino. Mar de Frades

$50.00

B-Rose. The Palm

$35.00

B- Sauv Blanc. Auspicion

B- Sauv Blanc. Auspicion

$33.00

Split-Prosecco. Mionetto

$9.00

Split-Cava. Seg Viud

$8.00

Split-Mumm Napa

$15.00

Mimosa

$9.00

B-Sparkling. Perrier Jouet

$90.00

Beer

Hatuey

Hatuey

$6.00Out of stock

DRAFT IPA South Coast

$7.00

DRAFT Mangolandia

$7.00

DRAFT Hatuey

$7.00

FAMILY MEALS

Family- Arroz con Pollo

$45.00

Boneless chicken, onions, peppers, garlic, and chorizo all sauteed in moist yellow rice. Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Pollo Jardinera

Family- Pollo Jardinera

$45.00

Pieces of chicken breast sauteed with onions and red and green peppers. Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Lechon Asado

Family- Lechon Asado

$45.00

Slow roasted pork, seasoned with citrus mojo and topped with sauteed onions. Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Picadillo

$45.00

Freshly ground seasoned beef slow cooked in a light tomato sauce. Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Ropa Vieja

$55.00

Shredded flank steak cooked with green peppers and onions in a light tomato sauce. Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Vaca Frita

$55.00

Marinated shredded flank steak grilled and topped with sauteed onions. Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family-Arroz Relleno

$45.00

Family Pollo Asado

$55.00

FAMILY SIDES

Family- White Rice

Family- White Rice

$10.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Yellow Rice

Family- Yellow Rice

$10.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Moros

$10.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Black Beans

$10.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Sweet Plantains

$10.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Yucca

Family- Yucca

$10.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

Family- Side Salad

Family- Side Salad

$10.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Enjoy! PLEASE ALLOW FOR 40 MINUTE PREP TIME.

