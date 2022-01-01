Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20455 St Rd 7, Suite AA-1, Boca Raton, FL 33498
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only) - Boca Raton
4.5 • 230
22829 US-441 Boca Raton, FL 33428
View restaurant
Zingers Delicatessen - At Powerline & Palmetto
No Reviews
7132 Beracasa Way Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurant
Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza
No Reviews
21218 SAINT ANDREWS BLVD Unit 633 BOCA RATON, FL 33433
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Boca Raton
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurant