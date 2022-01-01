Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Padrino's Cuban Restaurant Plantation

review star

No reviews yet

801 S University Dr

Suite J-105

Plantation, FL 33324

Order Again

Popular Items

Bistec de Pollo
Cubano
Vaca Frita

Appetizer

Mariquitas

$5.00

Crispy plantain chips served with garlic sauce.

Croquetas de Jamon

Croquetas de Jamon

$5.00

Ham croquettes

Picadillo Empanadas

Picadillo Empanadas

$6.00

Pastry stuffed with seasoned ground beef. Served with our fresh guava chutney.

Soups / Salads

Sopa de Pollo - Cup

Sopa de Pollo - Cup

$4.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots.

Sopa de Pollo - Bowl

Sopa de Pollo - Bowl

$5.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots.

Frijoles Negros - Cup

Frijoles Negros - Cup

$4.00

Black bean soup seasoned with fresh ground garlic, onions, green peppers and olive oil.

Frijoles Negros - Bowl

Frijoles Negros - Bowl

$5.00

Black bean soup seasoned with fresh ground garlic, onions, green peppers and olive oil.

Ensalada de Lechuga y Tomate

$4.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled shrimp served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.

La Jardinera

$12.00

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich. A pressed sandwich stuffed with a combination of ham, sliced roast pork, swiss cheese and pickles.

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$13.00

Pork Sandwich. Roast pork with grilled onions on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$14.00

Palomilla Steak Sandwich. Grilled minute steak topped with sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Pan con Pollo

Pan con Pollo

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Moist and flavorful, marinated chicken breast with sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Entrees

Bistec de Pollo

Bistec de Pollo

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast covered with sauteed onions.

Pollo a la Jardinera

$15.00

Chunks of chicken breast sauteed with peppers and onions.

Arroz con Pollo

$16.00

Chicken and medley of vegetables cooked in moist yellow rice.

Arroz Relleno

Arroz Relleno

$15.00

Shredded boneless chicken and mozzarella cheese stuffed between two layers of yellow rice, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Slow roasted quarter chicken seasoned with a combination of fresh ground garlic and herbs topped with sauteed onions.

Palomilla

Palomilla

$16.00

A traditional Cuban marinated minute steak topped with sauteed onions.

Picadillo

Picadillo

$15.00

Freshly ground seasoned beef slow cooked in a light tomato sauce.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$16.00

Shredded flank steak slow cooked with green peppers and onions in a light tomato sauce.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$29.00

A skirt steak char-grilled, topped with our homemade chimichurri.

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$17.00

Marinated shredded flank steak grilled and topped with sauteed onions.

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, seasoned with citrus mojo and topped with sauteed onions.

Masas de Puerco

Masas de Puerco

$15.00

Fried pork chunks topped with grilled onions.

La Completa

$8.00

For the Cuban vegans. Rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in a light tomato sauce, seasoned with fresh ground garlic, olive oil and white wine.

Camarones a la Jardinera

$17.00

Shrimp sauteed with green perppers, red peppers, and onions.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.00

Shrimp sauteed in a delicious white wine, garlic sauce.

Pescado a la Plancha

$15.00

A mild white fish lightly marinated and cooked on a flat grill.

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Arroz Amarillo

$4.00

Moros

$4.00

Yuca

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

Tostones

$5.00

Vegetales

$5.00

Papitas Fritas

$4.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$5.00

Flan - A Cuban favorite! Velvety custard topped with soft caramel sauce.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bistec de Pollo

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Kid's Palomilla

$9.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Soda/Juice

Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$2.00

A Cuban cream soda. Classic recipe since 1917.

Materva

Materva

$2.00

Cuban mate-based soda. Originated and popularized in pre-revolution Cuba.

Malta

$2.00
Jupina

Jupina

$2.00

Sweet pineapple soda. Originated in 1948 Cuba.

Limeade

$2.89

Fiji Water 500ml

$3.50

Fiji Water 1L

$4.95

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.75

San Pellegrino 750ml

$5.50

Leche

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Soda Cans

$2.00

Can- Coke

$2.00

Can- Sprite

$2.00

Can- Diet Coke

$2.00

Bread

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Cubano

$1.60

Cafe Cubano Decaf

$1.60

Cafe con Leche

$2.50

Cafe con Leche Decaf

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.00

Cappuccino Decaf

$3.00

Colada

$1.89

Colada Decaf

$1.89

Cortadito

$1.90

Cortadito Decaf

$1.90

Coffee

$1.80Out of stock

Coffee Decaf

$1.80Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.79

Beer

Hatuey

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

President

$4.50

Key West

$5.00Out of stock

Shark Bait

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

B-Cab Sauv. Los Vascos

$28.00

B-Red Blend. Sangre De Toro

$34.00

B-Malbec. Diseño

$30.00Out of stock

B-Merlot. Santa Ema Rsv

$30.00

B-Tempranillo. Ramon Bilbao

$32.00

B-Pinot Noir. Meiomi

$40.00

B-Cab Sauv. Juggernaut

$40.00

Pinot Noir Cono Del Sur

$28.00

B-Chard. Hess Select

$28.00

B-Chard. Sonoma Cutrer

$42.00

B-Sauv Blanc. Oyster Bay

$32.00

B-Pinot Grigio. Gabbiano

$26.00

B-Riesling. Thomas Schmitt

$32.00

B-Chardonnay. Wente

$32.00

B-Rose. Excellens

$35.00

B-Rose. Campo Virjo

$30.00

Red Sangria - Glass

$7.00

White Sangria - Glass

$7.00

Red Sangria - Carafe

$24.00

White Sangria - Carafe

$24.00

Red Sangria 1/2 Carafe

$14.00

Family Meals

Family- Arroz con Pollo

$45.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Boneless chicken, onions, peppers, garlic and chorizo all sauteed in moist yellow rice. Served with your choice of 2 family style sides.

Family- Pollo Jardinera

Family- Pollo Jardinera

$45.00

Chunks of chicken breast sauteed with green peppers, red peppers and onions. Served with your choice of 2 family size sides.

Family- Lechon Asado

Family- Lechon Asado

$45.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Slow roasted pork, seasoned with citurs mojo and topped with sauteed onions. Served with your choice of 2 family size sides.

Family- Picadillo

$55.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Freshly ground seasoned beef slow cooked in a light tomato sauce. Served with your choice of 2 family size sides.

Family- Ropa Vieja

$55.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Shredded flank steak slow cooked with green peppers and onions in a light tomato sauce.

Family- Vaca Frita

$55.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Marinated shredded flank steak grilled and topped with sauteed onions. Served with your choice of 2 family size sides.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 1976.

Location

801 S University Dr, Suite J-105, Plantation, FL 33324

Directions

