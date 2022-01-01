Restaurant header imageView gallery

padthai boran 6262 Reseda Blvd Apt 212

review star

No reviews yet

5528 Satsuma Avenue

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A-la-carte

Spicy Basil

$13.99

Boran Spicy Basil with ground pork

$13.99

Garlic Pepper

$13.99

Cashew nut

$13.99

Mixed Vegetable

$13.99

Eggplant

$13.99

Garlic Ground Pork

$13.99

Thai Omelette with ground pork

$13.99

Port

Beef

Tofu

Shrimp

$3.00

Seafood

$5.00

Appetizer

Chicken Satay

$11.99Out of stock

Eggroll

$8.99

Fresh Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Dumpling

$8.99

Veggies Dumpling

$8.99

Fried Tofu

$9.99

Beverage

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Thai Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

water

$2.00

Curry

Green Curry

$13.99

Red

$13.99

Panang

$13.99

Yellow

$13.99

Southern Curry

$15.99

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.99Out of stock

ROTI

$7.99Out of stock

Lunch Special

Lunch Broccori

$12.99

Lunch Cashew nut

$12.99

Lunch Mixed Veggies

$12.99

Lunch Thai Spicy Basil

$12.99

Lunch Padthai

$12.99Out of stock

Lunch Padsee-ew

$12.99

Lunch Chowmien

$12.99

Lunch Thai omelette

$12.99

Lunch Garlic & pepper

$12.99

Lunch Green Curry

$12.99

Lunch Yellow Curry

$12.99

Lunch Red Curry

$12.99

Noodles

Drunken Noodle

$13.99

Pad-see-ew

$13.99

Padthai

$13.99

Kai Khua

$13.99

RADNHA

$13.99

Pad Woonsen

$13.99Out of stock

ChowMien

$13.99Out of stock

Soup

Glass Noodle soup

$9.99+

Veggies Soup with TOFU

$9.99+

Tomyum

$9.99+

TomKha

$9.99+

Seafood Soup

$17.99

Fried-Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.99

Spicy Fried Rice

$13.99

Krapow Friedrice

$13.99

PineApple Fried Rice

$15.99

Crab Fried Rice

$17.99

Salads

Spicy Beef Salad

$14.99

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Side Orders

White rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Rice

$5.00

Steam Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet&Sour

$1.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Street Food

Location

5528 Satsuma Avenue, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lawless Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
5275 Craner Ave North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Bruxie - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5230 Lankershim BLVD North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Horror Vibes Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
5251 Lankershim Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
11275 Chandler Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5211 LANKERSHIM BLVD N. HOLLYWOOD, CA 91601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Hollywood

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
orange star4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,650
4410 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Hollywood
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston