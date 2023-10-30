- Home
Paesanos 1604
3622 Paesanos Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78231
Dinner Menu
Antipasto
~16 shishitos that are pan sautéed and topped with flaked sea salt; served with flash fried pepperoni chips and tomato aioli.
Ciabatta bread with prosciutto, mustarda, and garlic honey.
Assorted Greek and Italian olives and peppers. Served warm with Grissini (Italian breadsticks).
Halved Brussels sprouts flash fried then pan sautéed in a mixture of soy sauce, sambal, and honey. Topped with almonds.
4 dates wrapped in pancetta, stuffed with goat cheese and topped with Marcona almonds. Served with tamarind reduction.
Soft white bread infused with garlic juice, butter, Clark’s seasoning, and parsley. Baked to a golden brown and served warm.
Cheese is subject to availability. Manchego, almonds, Gorgonzola dulce, cherry amarone, fontina, cardamom, vanilla bean, and apricots.
Apps
Three bagel chips with everything mascarpone smear, smoked salmon, diced red onion, and capers.
6 risotto crusted oysters served with green apple remoulade, topped with Tobika.
Prince Edward Island Mussels with Chef Clark’s Black and Blue seasoning, butter, garlic, Tobasco, and lemon juice. Served with sourdough toast.
Oak grilled Brie (4.5 oz) with ciabatta bread and tomato marmalade. Available for dinner only or all day on Saturday/Sunday.
Ragout of Escargot (8 pc) made with garlic, butter, and parsley pesto. Served with toasted brioche bread. Available for dinner only, or all day Saturday/Sunday.
Two slices of crispy, panko-crusted eggplant layered with pesto goat cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Homemade shaved potato chips fried in rice oil and drizzled with truffle oil, Clark’s seasoning, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with warm Gorgonzola fondue.
Ceviche “of the moment” marinated in lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit juices with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, olives, capers, and cilantro. Served in a fried noodle basket and garnished with avocado, cherry tomatoes, and citrus oil.
Thinly sliced angus beef (rare) served with pickled shiitake mushroom salad with whole leaf parsley. Drizzled with EVOO, salt and pepper, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and lemon aioli.
Large calamari steaks dipped in a light batter, fried and served with a sweet and spicy chili sauce.
6 half slices of sourdough bread, lightly brushed with olive oil and baked with fresh slices of mozzarella. Topped with diced tomatoes, basil vinaigrette, and fresh basil.
Four jumbo shrimp dusted in flour, sauteed, then baked. Served with our lemon butter garlic sauce and garnished with fresh parsley.
Salads
Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, topped with Asiago cheese and house made croutons.
Arugula tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette with marinated tomatoes, mozzarella slices, shallots, and flaked sea salt.
Baby Spinach tossed in strawberry vinaigrette with strawberries, candied walnuts, and Brie brûlée. Brie cheese is semi-melted.
Roasted beets, burratta, pistachios, orange zest, raspberry shrub, and EVOO.
Spring mix and iceberg lettuce tossed in our house dressing (lemon vinaigrette) with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons.
Baby iceberg wedge with Gorgonzola dressing, grissini, sweet Peruvian tears, and crispy prosciutto.
Spring mix and iceberg lettuce tossed in lemon vinaigrette dressing with artichokes, avocado, hearts of palm, and tomato. Topped with Parmesan crusted chicken breast.
Spring mix and iceberg lettuce tossed in lemon vinaigrette dressing with artichokes, avocado, hearts of palm, and tomato.
Sautéed celery, onions, and carrots, garlic, cream, crab stock, Old Bay, Worcestershire, sherry wine, all puréed together and thickened with rice flour. Topped with 1 oz of crab meat on top.
Pizza
Tomato-based pie with pancetta, balsamic marinated onions, mozzarella, oregano, and goat cheese.
Truffled cremini mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, fontina cheese, and truffle oil with mushroom duxelles.
Mascarpone-based pizza with grilled chicken, Nuskee’s bacon, mozzarella, and basil.
Roasted mascarpone-based pie baked with artichokes and mozzarella. After baking, topped with fresh arugula tossed in basil vinaigrette and sliced prosciutto.
Jalapeño pesto spread and red tomato wheels baked with mozzarella on our homemade pie crust. Garnished with fresh cilantro and avocado, drizzled with Clark’s seasoning, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.
Tomato-based pizza with pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta, and mozzarella.
Pasta
Fettuccini with a creamy Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese.
4 lobster ravioli tossed with fresh crab, fresh basil, roasted red and yellow peppers, and butter. Garnished with crispy prosciutto.
Fazzaletti (handkerchief pasta) sautéed in a creamy jalapeño pesto sauce served over Peroni braised pot roast with balsamic cipollini onions, Texas goat cheese, diced tomato, and a sprig of cilantro.
Fettuccini with grilled chicken, poblano peppers, and mushrooms, tossed in a creamy tomato sauce. Garnished with diced tomatoes and cilantro.
4 square pillows of pasta filled with mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and Romano cheese. Baked and served with 4 veal and ricotta meatballs, finished with a dollop of ricotta cheese.
Capellini pasta tossed in a white wine garlic sauce with fresh tomatoes, basil, and 6-7 mozzarella balls.
Ziti pasta baked with house made meat sauce, topped with ricotta and mozzarella.
Baked lasagna noodles layered with Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Cottage Cheese, certified angus beef, and mushroom. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Choice of 1 side pasta and 1 sauce.
Choice of 1 pasta and 1 sauce.
Entrees
5 jumbo shrimp lightly dusted in flour, pan sautéed, then baked. Served with spaghetti and lemon butter garlic sauce, topped with parsley. Also includes a house salad.
2 whole, semi boneless Quail served with soft polenta, topped with warm mushroom salad, and mushroom aioli. Also includes a house salad. Available after 5 pm or all day Saturday/Sunday.
Chicken breast egg battered with flour, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, and panko breadcrumbs. Pan sautéed then baked with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served on a bed of spaghetti and lemon butter garlic sauce. Also includes a house salad.
Blackened rare Tuna served with a corn tart, edamame succotash, and crystal butter. Also includes a house salad.
3 slices of panko crusted eggplant, pan sautéed then baked in house made tomato sauce with whole milk mozzarella. Served on a bed of spaghetti and lemon butter garlic sauce. Also includes a house salad.
Eggplant parmigiana served with 3 Shrimp Paesano and spaghetti pasta tossed in lemon butter garlic sauce. Also includes a house salad.
Flattened chicken breast egg battered with garlic, herbs, and Parmesan. Pan sautéed then baked, served with pistou new potatoes, artichoke bottoms, and lemon caper butter. Also includes a house salad.
Sliced lamb loin with V8 couscous, feta, and Kalamata olives, topped with mint chimichurri. Also includes a house salad. Available after 5 pm or all day Saturday/Sunday.
Calamari, clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops in a tomato broth with mirepoix, old bay, red and white wine, clam juice, and tomato juice. Served with Foccacia bread with bearnaise and melted Romano cheese. Also includes a house salad.
13 oz Pork Chop with garlic honey mop, sweet potato wedges and chipotle aioli. Also includes a house salad. Available after 5 pm or all day Saturday/Sunday.
Brined for 2 hours and smoked for 20 minutes, served with leek mash, roasted angry (spicy) broccoli, and eastcider glaze. Also includes a house salad.
Pan seared scallops and semolina crab gnocchi with a red and yellow pepper vinaigrette. Also includes a house salad. Available after 5 pm or all day Saturday/Sunday.
Bone in Angus shell steak served with lavender fries and bearnaise aioli. Also includes a house salad. Available after 5 pm or all day Saturday/Sunday.
Center cut tenderloin served on a bed of cabbage carbonara with 3 lightly breaded potato croquettes, flavored with truffle oil and topped with balsamic glaze.
Flattened veal medallion, egg battered with flour, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses, and panko breadcrumbs. Pan sautéed then baked with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served on a bed of spaghetti and lemon butter garlic sauce.
Oak grilled Redfish served with steamed mascarpone basmati rice, grilled Roman artichoke, and spicy Fra Diavolo sauce. Also includes a house salad. Available after 5 pm or all day Saturday/Sunday.
Fish of the day breaded with garlic and herbs, pan sautéed then baked. Served with spaghetti and topped with lemon butter garlic sauce, sautéed mushrooms, capers, artichokes, and tomatoes. Also includes a house salad.
Dessert
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso, served with mascarpone cream, white Godiva chocolate liqueur, and whipped cream. Garnished with a fresh strawberry, whipped cream, and white chocolate shavings.
Chocolate cake soaked with Kailua, heavy cream, condensed milk, and evaporated milk. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Warm banana bread pudding served with home made toffee, banana slices, and rum-caramel sauce. Served with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream.
Sliced Granny Smith apples served on a homemade pie pastry, baked, and served on a bed of hot caramel sauce. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Amaretto flavored custard topped with caramelized sugar. Served with 2 Amaretti cookies.
Flourless dark chocolate cake with a warm milk chocolate center, topped with vanilla anglaise. Served with a scoop of chocolate ice cream.
New York style cheesecake topped with Grand Marnier berries.
Sides & Extras
Dressings & Sauces
To-Go Alcohol
Beer
Cocktails
Dirty martini with your choice of Gin or Vodka.
Woodford Reserve Bourbon, blackberry simple, Angostura Aromatic, orange bitters, orange peel, Amarena cherries
Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, grapefruit juice, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, muddled basil, grapefruit
The Botanist gin, pepper simple, lemon juice, Angostura Aromatic, orange bitters, peppered lemon
Pineapple chipotle infused Casa Noble Blanco tequila, organic agave nectar, Grand Marnier, lime juice, lime wedge
Deep Eddy Lemon vodka, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, La Marca Prosecco, lemon wheel
Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, lime juice, simple, pineapple, Campari, orange slice
Flor De Cana 7, Grey Goose, Domaine De Canton, mint, orange, lime juice, simple, ginger beer, lime wheel
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, organic agave nectar, muddled jalapeno
Ketel One Cucumber & Mint vodka, lemon juice, muddled cucumbers, mint simple
Stoli Vanil vodka, blueberry simple, lemon juice, lemon wheel
Empress 1908 gin, Creme de Violette, lemon juice, pineapple juice, simple, Fee Brothers Plum Bitters, Amarena cherry
Lalo Tequila, lime juice, rosemary simple, cranberry juice, smoked rosemary sprig
Hendricks Neptunia gin, lemon juice, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, simple, Amarena cherry, lemon wheel
Stoli Vanil vodka, lavender simple, lemon juice, lemon wheel
Vida mezcal, lemon juice, simple, Angostura Orange Bitters, egg white, orange peel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Top Italian Restaurant in San Antonio. We take inspiration from the world’s greatest cuisines, seasoned with fresh, seasonal ingredients and decades of Paesanos’ unique Italian taste to bring you some of the most sublime Mediterranean dining and thoughtfully curated menus in the Southwest. When Mediterranean is on your mind, treat yourself to the best San Antonio has to offer. Where the finest in imagination and tradition are always on the menu. Where Hill Country hospitality meets Tuscan taste. Only at Paesanos 1604.
