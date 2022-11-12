Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Paesanos

4,594 Reviews

$$

139 G St

Davis, CA 95616

Popular Items

Farmer's Market
Baked Pasta
Alfredo

Starters

Bocce Balls

Bocce Balls

$11.95

Lightly fried pizza dough, garlic butter, parmesan, basil

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.95

Toasted Baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$12.95

Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara

Polenta Fries

Polenta Fries

$12.95

Balsamic ketchup, gorgonzola sauce

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.95

Cream, cracked black pepper, basil

Salads

Farmer's Market

Farmer's Market

$17.95

Grilled chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, tarragon dressing

Small Paesanos Insalata

Small Paesanos Insalata

$9.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Paesanos Insalata

Paesanos Insalata

$12.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$10.95

Garlic Croutons, parmesan, lemon, romaine, treviso

Caesar

Caesar

$13.95

Garlic Croutons, parmesan, lemon, romaine, treviso

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes blue cheese

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.95

Chopped Romaine, radicchio, green olive, mushroom, tomato, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil, red wine vinaigrette

Pastas

Alfredo

Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg

Arrostiti

Arrostiti

$17.95

Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce

Baked Pasta

Baked Pasta

$17.95

Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan

Carbonara

Carbonara

$16.95

Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$15.95

Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan

Pork Fusilli

Pork Fusilli

$17.95

Tender soy-ginger braised pork, topped with sour cream, habanero pesto & cilantro

Prawn Scampi

Prawn Scampi

$18.95

Linguine, lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, bread crumbs, fried capers

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.95

With house marinara & parmesan

Tortellini

Tortellini

$16.95

Sun dried tomatoes, pesto cream sauce, parmesan

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$15.95

Creamy tomato-vodka sauce with parmesan and basil

Sandwiches & Calzones

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$16.95Out of stock

Tri tip, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, cherry peppers, aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$16.95

House marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Pizzas

Apple & Gorgonzola

Apple & Gorgonzola

$17.95

Guanciale, baby kale, mozzarella, garlic, local honey

BYO Cheese

$15.95

Start with Cheese and Pizza sauce, add your favorites! Additional charges may apply.

Combo

Combo

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, red onion, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

Greek

Greek

$17.95

Fire roasted artichokes, garlic, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, baby kale, red onions, olives, feta, mozzarella, oregano, lemon

Margherita

Margherita

$16.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil **NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS

Sicilian

Sicilian

$18.95

Molinari Italian sausage, prosciutto, sopressata, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano

Vegano Pizza

Vegano Pizza

$17.95

Hand stretched pizza dough, Meatless Italian sausage crumbles, spinach, artichoke hearts, vegan feta cheese, red onion and Calabrian chili puree with lemon and basil.

Polpette Pizza

Polpette Pizza

$18.95

House made meatballs and ricotta, spicy tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, provolone and parmesan on hand tossed pizza dough.

Gluten Intolerant Menu

Bruschetta

$12.95

Toasted gluten free baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic

Calamari

$15.95

Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli

Polenta Fries

$12.95

Balsamic ketchup, gorgonzola sauce

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.95

Cream, cracked black pepper, basil

1/2 House Salad

$9.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$12.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.95

Chopped Romaine, radicchio, green olive, mushroom, tomato, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil, red wine vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes blue cheese

Alfredo

$17.95

Cream, parmesan, nutmeg, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Arrostiti

$19.95

Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce , gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Baked Pasta

$19.95

Bolognese, cream, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Carbonara

$16.95

Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Pomodoro

$17.95

Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Prawn Scampi

$21.95

Lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, fried capers, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$15.95

Creamy tomato-vodka sauce with parmesan and basil

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup

Combo

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, red onion, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

Apple & Gorgonzola

$17.95

Bacon, spinach, mozzarella, garlic, local honey

Greek

$17.95

Fire roasted artichokes, garlic, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, spinach, red onions, olives, feta, mozzarella, oregano, lemon

Margherita

$16.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil *No substitutions or additions*

Sicilian

$18.95

Molinari Italian sausage, prosciutto, sopressata, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano

BYO Cheese

$15.95

Start with Cheese and Pizza sauce, add your favorites! Additional charges may apply.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Extras

Garlic Bread Basket

$6.95

1 Piece Bread

$1.75

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Ranch

Side Meatballs (Three)

$8.95

Cocktails

Sangria by the Glass

$8.00

Red and white wine with fresh orange and lemon, dark rum, triple sec and a hint of sugar

Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Red and white wine with fresh orange and lemon, dark rum, triple sec and a hint of sugar, serves 4

The Layover

The Layover

$12.00

Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, Elderflower, lemon, cucumber, rosemary, soda

Up in Smoke

Up in Smoke

$12.00

Bourbon, Aperol, simple syrup, lemon, bitters

Blueberry Mojito

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi, mint, fresh blueberries, simple syrup, lime juice, soda

Spiced Pear Mule

Spiced Pear Mule

$12.00

JJ Pfister vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer, pear

Blood Orange Margarita

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, agave, lime juice

Kir Royale

Kir Royale

$12.00

Chambord, Mionetto Rosé

White Chocolate Martini

White Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, JJ Pfister Vodka, White Creme de Cacao

Wines by the bottle

Barbera

Barbera

$42.00

Boeger, El Dorado, CA

Cabernet

Cabernet

$42.00

Seven Oaks by J, Lohr, Paso Robles, CA

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$34.00

Coppola Director's Cut Russian River, CA

Chianti

Chianti

$38.00

Cecchi, Siena, Italy

House Cabernet

House Cabernet

$26.00

Josh Cellars, California

House Chardonnay

House Chardonnay

$26.00

Josh Cellars, California

House Merlot

$26.00

Robert Mondavi

Petite Sirah

Petite Sirah

$38.00

Matchbook, Dunnigan Hills, CA

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Sea Glass, Santa Barbara County, CA

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$46.00

7Cellars by John Elway Monterey, CA

Prosecco, Ruffino Split

Prosecco, Ruffino Split

$10.00

Prosecco, Italy

Rose

Rose

$30.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley, Wa

Sangiovese

Sangiovese

$34.00

Banfi Colle Pino, Tuscany, Italy

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Chasing Venus, Marlborough, NZ

Sparkling Rose

Sparkling Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Mionetto, Italy

Tempranillo

Tempranillo

$38.00

Scribner Bend, Clarksburg, CA

Zinfandel

Zinfandel

$38.00

Cougar Hill, Sobon Estates, Amador, CA

Bottled Beer

Black Butte Porter

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50
Clausthaler (non Alcoholic)

Clausthaler (non Alcoholic)

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.50Out of stock
Corona

Corona

$5.00Out of stock
Golden State Cider

Golden State Cider

$6.00
Omission IPA (Gluten Free)

Omission IPA (Gluten Free)

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprecher's Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparklers

$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry Mint Lemonade

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade, mint, fresh blueberries, simple syrup, soda

Pear Ginger Sparkler

Pear Ginger Sparkler

$5.00

Pear, sweet & sour, simple syrup, ginger beer

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

139 G St, Davis, CA 95616

Directions

Paesanos image
Banner pic
Paesanos image

