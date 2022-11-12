Paesanos
139 G St
Davis, CA 95616
Popular Items
Starters
Bocce Balls
Lightly fried pizza dough, garlic butter, parmesan, basil
Bruschetta
Toasted Baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic
Calamari
Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli
Fried Ravioli
Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara
Polenta Fries
Balsamic ketchup, gorgonzola sauce
Tomato Basil Soup
Cream, cracked black pepper, basil
Salads
Farmer's Market
Grilled chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, tarragon dressing
Small Paesanos Insalata
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Paesanos Insalata
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Small Caesar
Garlic Croutons, parmesan, lemon, romaine, treviso
Caesar
Garlic Croutons, parmesan, lemon, romaine, treviso
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes blue cheese
Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine, radicchio, green olive, mushroom, tomato, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil, red wine vinaigrette
Pastas
Alfredo
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg
Arrostiti
Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce
Baked Pasta
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
Carbonara
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan
Pomodoro
Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan
Pork Fusilli
Tender soy-ginger braised pork, topped with sour cream, habanero pesto & cilantro
Prawn Scampi
Linguine, lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, bread crumbs, fried capers
Spaghetti & Meatballs
With house marinara & parmesan
Tortellini
Sun dried tomatoes, pesto cream sauce, parmesan
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Creamy tomato-vodka sauce with parmesan and basil
Sandwiches & Calzones
Cheese Steak
Tri tip, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, cherry peppers, aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup
Chicken Sandwich
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup
Meatball Calzone
House marinara, mozzarella, parmesan
Pizzas
Apple & Gorgonzola
Guanciale, baby kale, mozzarella, garlic, local honey
BYO Cheese
Start with Cheese and Pizza sauce, add your favorites! Additional charges may apply.
Combo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, red onion, olives, mozzarella, red sauce
Greek
Fire roasted artichokes, garlic, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, baby kale, red onions, olives, feta, mozzarella, oregano, lemon
Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil **NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS
Sicilian
Molinari Italian sausage, prosciutto, sopressata, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano
Vegano Pizza
Hand stretched pizza dough, Meatless Italian sausage crumbles, spinach, artichoke hearts, vegan feta cheese, red onion and Calabrian chili puree with lemon and basil.
Polpette Pizza
House made meatballs and ricotta, spicy tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, provolone and parmesan on hand tossed pizza dough.
Gluten Intolerant Menu
Bruschetta
Toasted gluten free baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic
Calamari
Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli
Polenta Fries
Balsamic ketchup, gorgonzola sauce
Tomato Basil Soup
Cream, cracked black pepper, basil
1/2 House Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine, radicchio, green olive, mushroom, tomato, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil, red wine vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes blue cheese
Alfredo
Cream, parmesan, nutmeg, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette
Arrostiti
Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce , gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette
Baked Pasta
Bolognese, cream, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette
Carbonara
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette
Pomodoro
Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette
Prawn Scampi
Lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, fried capers, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Creamy tomato-vodka sauce with parmesan and basil
Chicken Sandwich
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup
Combo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, red onion, olives, mozzarella, red sauce
Apple & Gorgonzola
Bacon, spinach, mozzarella, garlic, local honey
Greek
Fire roasted artichokes, garlic, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, spinach, red onions, olives, feta, mozzarella, oregano, lemon
Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil *No substitutions or additions*
Sicilian
Molinari Italian sausage, prosciutto, sopressata, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano
BYO Cheese
Start with Cheese and Pizza sauce, add your favorites! Additional charges may apply.
Extras
Cocktails
Sangria by the Glass
Red and white wine with fresh orange and lemon, dark rum, triple sec and a hint of sugar
Sangria Pitcher
Red and white wine with fresh orange and lemon, dark rum, triple sec and a hint of sugar, serves 4
The Layover
Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, Elderflower, lemon, cucumber, rosemary, soda
Up in Smoke
Bourbon, Aperol, simple syrup, lemon, bitters
Blueberry Mojito
Bacardi, mint, fresh blueberries, simple syrup, lime juice, soda
Spiced Pear Mule
JJ Pfister vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer, pear
Blood Orange Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, agave, lime juice
Kir Royale
Chambord, Mionetto Rosé
White Chocolate Martini
Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, JJ Pfister Vodka, White Creme de Cacao
Wines by the bottle
Barbera
Boeger, El Dorado, CA
Cabernet
Seven Oaks by J, Lohr, Paso Robles, CA
Chardonnay
Coppola Director's Cut Russian River, CA
Chianti
Cecchi, Siena, Italy
House Cabernet
Josh Cellars, California
House Chardonnay
Josh Cellars, California
House Merlot
Robert Mondavi
Petite Sirah
Matchbook, Dunnigan Hills, CA
Pinot Grigio
Sea Glass, Santa Barbara County, CA
Pinot Noir
7Cellars by John Elway Monterey, CA
Prosecco, Ruffino Split
Prosecco, Italy
Rose
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley, Wa
Sangiovese
Banfi Colle Pino, Tuscany, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc
Chasing Venus, Marlborough, NZ
Sparkling Rose
Mionetto, Italy
Tempranillo
Scribner Bend, Clarksburg, CA
Zinfandel
Cougar Hill, Sobon Estates, Amador, CA
Bottled Beer
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Fountain Beverage
Iced Tea
Sprecher's Root Beer
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Flavored Sparklers
Blueberry Mint Lemonade
Lemonade, mint, fresh blueberries, simple syrup, soda
Pear Ginger Sparkler
Pear, sweet & sour, simple syrup, ginger beer
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
139 G St, Davis, CA 95616