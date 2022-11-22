Paffs 164 front st
164 front st
Evanston, WY 82930
Breakfast
Omelets
Breakfast burritos
Breakfast sides
Tortas
Crunchy
Tacos
Burritos
Combinations
Chile relleno combo
$10.89
2 tacos combo
$8.99
2 Grilled shrimp tacos combo
$9.79
2 fish tacos combo
$8.99
Chimi combo
$10.99
3 flautas (Rolled Crispy tacos) combo
$8.99
2 bean & chz burritos combo
$8.29
2 tamales combo
$10.89
2 chz enchiladas combo
$8.99
2 enchiladas combo
$9.29
Quesadilla combo
$9.49
2 crispy bean & chz btos combo
$8.99
Tostada combo
$8.59
Tostada & taco combo
$9.69
Tostada & enchilada combo
$9.69
Chile relleno & enchilada or taco combo
$10.99
Enchilada side
$1.99
Favorite dishes
3 chz enchiladas
$9.89
3 enchiladas
$10.99
Spicy pork plate
$11.99
Chile verde plate
$11.99
Chicken & mushrooms
$13.99
Chicken ranchero
$13.99
Camarones rancheros
$15.39
Camarones mango
$15.79
Camarones diabla
$15.39
Cocktel de camaron
$12.99
Carne asada plate
$15.39
Bistec a la mexicana
$15.19
Menudo
$12.99
medio menudo
$7.99
Kids breakfast
Kids lunch
Drinks
Soft drink
$2.49
Agua fresca
$2.79
Jarritos
$2.39
Mexican coke
$2.99
Med soft drink to go
$2.09
Large soft drink to go
$2.69
Med agua fresca to go
$2.39
Large agua fresca to go
$2.99
Milk
$1.75
Orange juice
$1.75
Kids milk
$1.29
Kids orange juice
$1.29
Coffee
$1.35
Kids drink
$1.39
Kids agua fresca
$1.89
Hot choco
$1.55
Imported beer
$4.35
Domestic beer
$3.25
Mikes
$3.75
Michaelob Ultra
$3.75
Refill
$0.79
Sides
Sour cream
$1.75
Fries
$2.59
Reg flour tortilla
$0.50
Chile relleno side
$5.75
Side of green chile
$2.19
Guac
$2.99
Big flour tortilla
$1.00
Corn dog
$1.75
Tamal
$2.99
Chimi side
$7.99
Onion rings
$2.99
Small rice
$2.69
Med rice
$5.10
Large rice
$9.75
Small beans
$2.69
Med beans
$5.10
Large beans
$9.75
Small salsa
$2.99
Med salsa
$5.76
Large salsa
$7.85
Mac & chesse
$4.99
Side chz burger kids
$3.75
Cilantro lime
$0.45
Ranch
$0.45
Side kids quesa
$2.75
Side grilled chz
$2.75
1.5 oz salsa
$0.35
Homemade Corn Tortillas 3pcs
$1.99
Quesabirria
$3.49
Pico de gallo
$0.85
Cheese
$1.25
Corn tortillas (3)
$1.59
Salsa Ranchers side
$1.45
Dolar tacos
Delivery
Snacks
Ice Cream
Comidas
Nachos
$4.76
Hot Dog
$2.38
Tamales
$2.86
Burrito
$9.76
Tortas
$9.05
Tacos
$2.38
Meat Quesadilla
$8.57
Pozole
$10.00
Mexican coke
$3.10
Jarrito
$2.38
Mangoneada
$7.62
Tostilocos
$8.10
Fresas con Crema
$8.10
Banana Split
$7.14
Reg Quesadilla
$7.14
Agua Fresca
$3.34
Chips
$1.19
Bottle Water
$1.19
Can
$1.43
Takis
$2.62
Tostitos
$2.38
Takislocos
$8.34
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
164 front st, Evanston, WY 82930
Gallery
