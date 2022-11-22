A map showing the location of Paffs 164 front stView gallery

Paffs 164 front st

review star

No reviews yet

164 front st

Evanston, WY 82930

Order Again

Breakfast

2 eggs breakfast

$9.29

Egg sandwich

$5.69

French toast & eggs

$9.99

Biscuits & gravy

$5.29

Eggs bisqts & gvy

$7.29

Huevos rancheros

$10.75

Huevos con chorizo

$10.99

Chicken stk & eggs

$10.99

2 tamales & eggs

$10.75

Chilaquiles & eggs

$10.99

3 pancakes

$6.99

French toast

$7.99

Straw & banana FT

$9.25

Avocado toast

$7.29

Omelets

Cheese omelet

$7.99

1 meat omelet

$8.99

2 meats omelet

$9.59

Veggie omelet

$9.29

Build your own omelet

$10.29

Spicy pork omelet

$9.69

Breakfast burritos

Potatoes Bto

$7.19

Ham Bto

$7.89

Bacon ham Bto

$8.69

Bacon Bto

$8.29

Sausage Bto

$8.29

Steak Bk Bto

$9.39

Chorizo Bto

$9.39

Chorizo, ham & stk Bto

$9.69

Potatoes

Ham

Bacon

Bacon Ham

Steak Bk

Sausage

Chorizo

Chorizo, Ham & Steak

Breakfast sides

Slice of ham

$2.69

2 bacon strips

$2.29

Hash brown

$1.99

1 egg

$1.20

2 link sausages

$2.19

Buttered toast

$1.49

Cup of fruit

$3.45

2 pancakes

$3.99

Breakfast potatoes

$1.49

8 oz of gravy

$2.55

Avocado slices

$1.99

Side French toast

$3.25

PB & J Sandwich

$3.09

Salads

Ham & chz salad

$7.75

Meat salad

$8.99

House salad

$9.55

Salad

$3.35

Tortas

Regular torta

$9.39

Torta hawaiana

$10.29

Torta cubana

$10.99

Ham torta

$8.99

Ham breakfast torta

$8.39

Chorizo breakfast torta

$9.19

Hot dog

Regular hot dog

$2.15

Bacon hot dog

$3.49

Ultimate hot dog

$7.99

Quesadillas

Regular quesadilla

$8.29

Quesadilla supreme

$10.69

Meat quesadilla

$8.99

Crunchy

Tostada w/ meat

$7.29

Bean & chz tostada

$6.29

Shrimp tostada

$8.49

Asada fries

$10.99

Regular nachos

$6.39

Nachos supreme

$10.99

Chips & salsa

$3.75

Half Asada fries

$7.25

Tacos

3 flautas

$7.79

5 flautas

$8.79

3 fish tacos

$8.39

3 shrimp tacos

$9.29

Chorizo corn tacos

$2.28

Chorizo flour tacos

$2.39

Corn tacos

$1.99

Flour tacos

$2.30

Fish taco

$2.89

Shrimp taco

$3.10

Meat enchilada

$2.45

Chz enchilada

$2.25

Burritos

Regular burrito

$9.69

Smothered bto

$10.99

Shrimp bto

$11.99

Ranchera

$11.99

Grilled chicken bto

$10.49

Asada fries bto

$10.39

Chile relleno bto

$10.99

Bean & chz bto

$7.99

Veggie bto

$8.59

Hamburgers

Regular hamburger

$7.99

Double hamburger

$8.99

Swiss hamburger

$10.99

Hawaiian burger

$10.99

Combinations

Chile relleno combo

$10.89

2 tacos combo

$8.99

2 Grilled shrimp tacos combo

$9.79

2 fish tacos combo

$8.99

Chimi combo

$10.99

3 flautas (Rolled Crispy tacos) combo

$8.99

2 bean & chz burritos combo

$8.29

2 tamales combo

$10.89

2 chz enchiladas combo

$8.99

2 enchiladas combo

$9.29

Quesadilla combo

$9.49

2 crispy bean & chz btos combo

$8.99

Tostada combo

$8.59

Tostada & taco combo

$9.69

Tostada & enchilada combo

$9.69

Chile relleno & enchilada or taco combo

$10.99

Enchilada side

$1.99

Favorite dishes

3 chz enchiladas

$9.89

3 enchiladas

$10.99

Spicy pork plate

$11.99

Chile verde plate

$11.99

Chicken & mushrooms

$13.99

Chicken ranchero

$13.99

Camarones rancheros

$15.39

Camarones mango

$15.79

Camarones diabla

$15.39

Cocktel de camaron

$12.99

Carne asada plate

$15.39

Bistec a la mexicana

$15.19

Menudo

$12.99

medio menudo

$7.99

Kids breakfast

Kids egg, 2 pancakes & ham

$5.99

Kids egg, french toast & bacon or sausafe

$5.99

4 kids pancakes

$5.99

Kids fruit

$3.29

Kids egg, hash brown & toast

$5.99

Kids egg & toast

$3.59

Kids egg & hash brown

$3.59

PB & J sandwich

$3.09

Kids lunch

Kids chzburger

$6.99

Kids corn dog

$6.99

Kids bto

$6.99

Kids half corn

$6.99

Kids grilled chz

$6.99

Kids taco

$6.99

Kids hot dog

$6.99

Kids quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Mac & chz

$6.99

Drinks

Soft drink

$2.49

Agua fresca

$2.79

Jarritos

$2.39

Mexican coke

$2.99

Med soft drink to go

$2.09

Large soft drink to go

$2.69

Med agua fresca to go

$2.39

Large agua fresca to go

$2.99

Milk

$1.75

Orange juice

$1.75

Kids milk

$1.29

Kids orange juice

$1.29

Coffee

$1.35

Kids drink

$1.39

Kids agua fresca

$1.89

Hot choco

$1.55

Imported beer

$4.35

Domestic beer

$3.25

Mikes

$3.75

Michaelob Ultra

$3.75

Refill

$0.79

Sides

Sour cream

$1.75

Fries

$2.59

Reg flour tortilla

$0.50

Chile relleno side

$5.75

Side of green chile

$2.19

Guac

$2.99

Big flour tortilla

$1.00

Corn dog

$1.75

Tamal

$2.99

Chimi side

$7.99

Onion rings

$2.99

Small rice

$2.69

Med rice

$5.10

Large rice

$9.75

Small beans

$2.69

Med beans

$5.10

Large beans

$9.75

Small salsa

$2.99

Med salsa

$5.76

Large salsa

$7.85

Mac & chesse

$4.99

Side chz burger kids

$3.75

Cilantro lime

$0.45

Ranch

$0.45

Side kids quesa

$2.75

Side grilled chz

$2.75

1.5 oz salsa

$0.35

Homemade Corn Tortillas 3pcs

$1.99

Quesabirria

$3.49

Pico de gallo

$0.85

Cheese

$1.25

Corn tortillas (3)

$1.59

Salsa Ranchers side

$1.45

Dolar tacos

Corn taco

$1.25

Flour taco

$1.99

Platters

Platter

$49.99

Taco platter

$47.99

Half Platter

$27.99

Half Taco Platter

$25.99

Delivery

Delivery

$3.31

Snacks

Fresas con crema

$7.99

Small fruit in a cup

$6.65

Tostilocos

$7.85

Tostielote

$7.15

Pina loca

$10.99

Mangoneada

$7.45

Lge fruit in a cup

$8.29

Med crazy snack

$7.99

Lge crazy snack

$9.99

Churros

Plain churro

$2.15

2 churros w ice cream

$5.99

2 churros w whipp

$4.75

Churro basket

$8.89

Desserts

Upside down cake

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Shaved Ice

Small shaved ice

$3.65

Paff's snow cone

$7.59

Med shaved ice

$4.65

Lge shaved ice

$5.65

Ice Cream

Shake

$5.25

Single scoop

$3.19

Double scoop

$4.99

Triple scoop

$6.29

Banana split

$6.99

Layered sundae

$6.39

1 scoop sundae

$3.79

2 scoops sundae

$5.29

3 scoops sundae

$6.19

Shake special

$6.29

Kids ice cream

$2.50

Corn

Plain corn

$3.19

Regular corn

$3.69

The perfect corn

$7.89

Small corn

$4.29

Lge corn

$6.29

Comidas

Nachos

$4.76

Hot Dog

$2.38

Tamales

$2.86

Burrito

$9.76

Tortas

$9.05

Tacos

$2.38

Meat Quesadilla

$8.57

Pozole

$10.00

Mexican coke

$3.10

Jarrito

$2.38

Mangoneada

$7.62

Tostilocos

$8.10

Fresas con Crema

$8.10

Banana Split

$7.14

Reg Quesadilla

$7.14

Agua Fresca

$3.34

Chips

$1.19

Bottle Water

$1.19

Can

$1.43

Takis

$2.62

Tostitos

$2.38

Takislocos

$8.34
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

164 front st, Evanston, WY 82930

Directions

