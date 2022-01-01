- Home
- /
- Bradley Beach
- /
- Pagano’s Uva Restaurant
Pagano’s Uva Restaurant
1,093 Reviews
$$
800 Main St
Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Dinner Apps
Antipasto Della Casa
Hot & Sweet Capicola & Sopersatta, Prosciutto Mozz, Provolone olives, & Salami
Arugula Salad
Broccoli Rapa Salerno
Broccoli, Garlic, & Oliver Oil with Hot & Sweet Sausage
Burrata Caprese
Eggplant breaded & fried stuffed with Ricotta topped with Sauce & Mozzarella
Caesar
Clams Casino
6 top neck stuffed with bacon, peppers, onion, and butter lemon, butter, white wine sauce
Clams Oregenata
Top Neck Clams stuffed with Herbed Bread Crumbs served with Lemon Butter Sauce
Fried Calamari
Garden salad
Garlic Shrimp
U-15 White Shrimp simmered in a Butter Garlic, Fresh Tomato Sauce over Homemade bread
Mozzarella Calda
Mussels Fradiavlo
Mussels White Wine
No Name Salad
Baby Spinach Crasins, Pine Nuts, Goat cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ripene Ricotta
Rice stuffed with meat, cheese, and peas breaded fried served with marinara
Stuffed Portabello
Vongole Scarola
Roasted Beet Salad
Dinner Pizza
Pizza Plain
Pizza 1 Topping
Pizza 2 Topping
Pizza 3 topping
Diavlo Pizza
Topped with Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Basil, & Pecorino
Funghi Pizza
3 lb Square pizza prepared traditionally
Pizza Arugula & Prosciutto
Margarita pizza topped with arugula Salad, & Prosciutto
Margarita Pizza
Fresh Tomato, Basil, & Pecorino
Nonna Pizza
topped with Ricotta, Meatballs, Marinara, Basil, & Pecorino
White Clam Pizza
Crust topped with chopped clams fresh herbs and mozzarella
Godfather Pizza
Fresh Tomato, Broccoli, Rapa, Sausage, Oil Cured Olives, & Fresh Mozzarella
Vegan Pizza
topped with Grilled Vegetable Bruscetta
Sicilian Pizza
Dinner Pasta
Capellini D'Angelo
Capellini Pasta tossed with a Prosciutto, Tomato, Cream sauce studded with Pignolis, & fresh Spinach
Capellini Vongole
Gnocchi Funghi
Pasta tossed with Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Broccoli
Gnocchi Salsiccia
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi tossed with a Sausage, Fresh herb Tomato Cream Sauce
Lasagna Calabrese
Fresh Pasta layered with Béchamel Sauce, Meat Sauce, Pecorino, & Mozzarella
Orecchetti Rapa & Sausage
Papardella Bolognese
Homemade Pappardelle Pasta tossed with a Root Vegetable Red Wine tomato Meat Sauce finished with a touch of Cream
Rigatoni Norma
Plum Tomato, Eggplant, & Smoked Mozzarella
Shrimp & Calamari
Domestic Calamari, & U-15 White Shrimp in a Tangy Tomato Sauce over Linguini
Zuppa Di Pesce (Copy)
mussels, clams, shrimp, scungilli, scallops, & Tomato Sauce over Linguini
Entrees
Branzino Almondine
crusted with sliced almonds pan toasted lemon butter sauce Spinach & risotto
Chicken Francese
Lemon Butter White Wine Spinach & Roasted Potatoes
Chicken Modena
Chicken Modena Bell & Evans Chicken Breast stuffed with Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella oven Roasted & finished with Roasted Garlic Rosemary Veloute with Roasted Potatoes, & Asparagus-26.95
Chicken Parm Dinner
Chilean Sea Bass
topped with seasoned breadcrumbs lemon, butter sauce risotto & spinach
Fillet Ella
Finished with crumbled Gorgonzola, Roasted Grape Cabernet Demi Gaze Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, & Mashed POtatoes
Lamb Chop Bianca
Served with Roasted Garlic Rosemary Sauce escarole, & Roasted Potatoes
Pork Chop Scarpiello
Prime Pork Chop served with Broccoli Rapa topped with Hot & sweet vinegar Peppers, Onions, & Potatoes in a balsamic glaze
Rib Eye Italiana
Grilled Rib Eye topped with Fresh Tomato, Cucumber, & Fresh Mozzarella alongside roasted Potatoes
Salmon Piccata
served with a Caper Lemon Butter escarole, & Roasted Potatoes
Scallops Uva
Fresh u-10 Sea Scallops topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Finished with a Lobster Sherry Cream Sauce alongside Risotto & Roasted Asparagus- 29.95
Shrimp Francese
Steak Nino
NY Strip grilled & Served with Fried Long Hot Peppers, Shaved Provolone,Broccoli Rapa, & Roasted Potatoes
Veal Chop Milanese
Tender frenched veal chop breaded and pan fried served topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with tomatoes, red onion and shaved Grana Padano cheese alongside roasted potatoes
Veal Marsala
Mushroom Marsala Demi Glaze with Asparagus & roasted Potatoes
Veal Parm Dinner
Veal Saltimbocca
Veal egg Battered served over spinach topped with Prosciutto, Mozzarella, & sage Demi Glaze with Mashed Potatoes
Kids Menu
Sides
Meatball Side
3 pcs
Sausage Side
2pcs
Sauteed Rapa
Sautéed Broccoli Reg
Sautéed Spinach
Fried Long Hots
Roasted Asparagus
Roasted Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Escarole & Beans
Side Salad
Add Shrimp
1 pc
Add Chicken
1 pc
Add Salmon
8oz Pc
Side Pasta
French Fries
Two Day Tiki Bar Menu
Draft Beer
House Wine
Red Wine Glasses
HH Barossa Valley Estates Shiraz
HH Batasiolo Barbera
HH Boen Pinot Noir
HH Col d'Orcia Rosso di Montalcino
HH Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
HH Famiglia Pasqua "Passi Mento" Red Blend
HH Ferrari Carano "Siena" Red Blend
HH Fidelity "The Railyard" Zinfandel
HH La Crema Pinot Noir
HH Lapostolle Cabernet Sauvignon
HH Mandrarossa "Costadune" Nero d'Avola
HH Piattelli Malbec
HH Rocca Della Marie Chianti
HH Rocca Della Marie Chianti Classico Riserva
HH Sella & Mosca Cannonau di Sardegna
HH Swanson Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
HH Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
White Wine Glasses
HH Glass Batasiolo Moscato
HH Glass Conte Brandolini Pinot Grigio
HH Glass Elouan Rose
HH Glass Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc
HH Glass Lunetta Prosecco
HH Glass Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
HH Glass Noble Vines Rose
HH Glass Principessa Gavia
HH Glass Scarpetta Sparkling Rose
HH Glass Schlink Haus Riesling
HH Glass Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay
HH Glass Yealands Sauvignon Blanc
Bottles/Cans
HH Blue Moon Bottle
HH Budweiser Bottle
HH Bud Light Bottle
HH Clasthaler Non Alcoholic Bottle
HH Coors Light Bottle
HH Corona Bottle
HH Founders All Day IPA Can
HH Genny Cream Ale Can
HH Heineken Bottle
HH Kona Longboard Can
HH Michelob Ultra Bottle
HH Miller Lite Bottle
HH Miller 64 Bottle
HH Schofferhofer Grapefruit Wheat Can
HH Stella Artois Bottle
HH White Claw Black Cherry Can
HH White Claw Mango Can
HH Yuengling Bottle
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Bourbon/Whiskey
HH Blanton's
HH Buffalo Trace
HH Bulleit Bourbon
HH Bulleit Rye
HH Crown Royal
HH Eagle Rare
HH Fireball
HH Glendalough 7 Year Old
HH Jack Daniels
HH Jack Apple
HH Gentleman Jack
HH Jameson
HH Jameson Caskmates Stout
HH Jefferson's Reserve
HH Jim Beam
HH Makers Mark
HH Michter's US1 Rye
HH Seagram's 7
HH Seagram's VO
HH Widow Jane 10/yr
HH Woodford Reserve
HH Whistlepig 10 y/o Rye
Scotch
HH Cutty Sark
HH Dewars White Label
HH Johnnie Walker Red
HH Johnnie Walker Black
HH Johnnie Walker Blue
HH Glenmorangie Ten Year Old
HH Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbran Cask
HH Cardhu 12 Year Old
HH Deveron 12 Year Old
HH Glenlivet 12 Year Old
HH Glenlivet 18 Year Old
HH Laphroaig 10 Year Old
HH Highland Park 12 Year Old
HH Macallan 12 Year Old
Liqueurs/Cordials
HH Amaretto
HH Amaretto DiSaronno
HH Aperol
HH Averna
HH B&B
HH Bailey's Irish Cream
HH Campari
HH Chambord
HH Cointreau
HH Drambuie
HH Fernet Branca
HH Frangelico
HH Fragola Wild Strawberry Liqueur
HH Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
HH Grand Marnier
HH Grappa
HH Leroux Polish Blackberry Brandy
HH Jaegermeister
HH Kahlua
HH Licor 43
HH Limoncello
HH Marie Brizard Anisette
HH Midori Melon Liqueur
HH Molinari Sambuca White
HH Nocello Walnut Liqueur
HH Peach Schnapps
HH Pomegranate Schnapps
HH Romana Sambuca Black
HH Rum Chata
HH Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
HH Southern Comfort
HH St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
HH Strega
HH Tia Maria
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
800 Main St, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720