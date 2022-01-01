Pagano’s Uva Restaurant imageView gallery

Pagano’s Uva Restaurant

1,093 Reviews

$$

800 Main St

Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Pizza
Funghi Pizza
Broccoli Rapa Salerno

Dinner Apps

Antipasto Della Casa

$23.95

Hot & Sweet Capicola & Sopersatta, Prosciutto Mozz, Provolone olives, & Salami

Arugula Salad

$19.95

Broccoli Rapa Salerno

$21.95

Broccoli, Garlic, & Oliver Oil with Hot & Sweet Sausage

Burrata Caprese

$21.95

Eggplant breaded & fried stuffed with Ricotta topped with Sauce & Mozzarella

Caesar

$16.95

Clams Casino

$15.95

6 top neck stuffed with bacon, peppers, onion, and butter lemon, butter, white wine sauce

Clams Oregenata

$15.95

Top Neck Clams stuffed with Herbed Bread Crumbs served with Lemon Butter Sauce

Fried Calamari

$22.95

Garden salad

$13.95

Garlic Shrimp

$21.95

U-15 White Shrimp simmered in a Butter Garlic, Fresh Tomato Sauce over Homemade bread

Mozzarella Calda

$19.95

Mussels Fradiavlo

$19.95

Mussels White Wine

$19.95

No Name Salad

$19.95

Baby Spinach Crasins, Pine Nuts, Goat cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ripene Ricotta

$16.95

Rice stuffed with meat, cheese, and peas breaded fried served with marinara

Stuffed Portabello

$16.95

Vongole Scarola

$21.95

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.95

Dinner Pizza

Pizza Plain

$18.95

Pizza 1 Topping

$18.95

Pizza 2 Topping

$18.95

Pizza 3 topping

$18.95

Diavlo Pizza

$22.95

Topped with Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Basil, & Pecorino

Funghi Pizza

$20.95

3 lb Square pizza prepared traditionally

Pizza Arugula & Prosciutto

$23.95

Margarita pizza topped with arugula Salad, & Prosciutto

Margarita Pizza

$19.95

Fresh Tomato, Basil, & Pecorino

Nonna Pizza

$22.95

topped with Ricotta, Meatballs, Marinara, Basil, & Pecorino

White Clam Pizza

$22.95

Crust topped with chopped clams fresh herbs and mozzarella

Godfather Pizza

$25.95

Fresh Tomato, Broccoli, Rapa, Sausage, Oil Cured Olives, & Fresh Mozzarella

Vegan Pizza

$22.95

topped with Grilled Vegetable Bruscetta

Sicilian Pizza

$25.95

Dinner Pasta

Capellini D'Angelo

$22.95

Capellini Pasta tossed with a Prosciutto, Tomato, Cream sauce studded with Pignolis, & fresh Spinach

Capellini Vongole

$27.95

Gnocchi Funghi

$26.95

Pasta tossed with Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Broccoli

Gnocchi Salsiccia

$26.95

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi tossed with a Sausage, Fresh herb Tomato Cream Sauce

Lasagna Calabrese

$23.95

Fresh Pasta layered with Béchamel Sauce, Meat Sauce, Pecorino, & Mozzarella

Orecchetti Rapa & Sausage

$26.95

Papardella Bolognese

$23.95

Homemade Pappardelle Pasta tossed with a Root Vegetable Red Wine tomato Meat Sauce finished with a touch of Cream

Rigatoni Norma

$23.95

Plum Tomato, Eggplant, & Smoked Mozzarella

Shrimp & Calamari

$28.95

Domestic Calamari, & U-15 White Shrimp in a Tangy Tomato Sauce over Linguini

Zuppa Di Pesce (Copy)

$34.95

mussels, clams, shrimp, scungilli, scallops, & Tomato Sauce over Linguini

Entrees

Branzino Almondine

$27.95

crusted with sliced almonds pan toasted lemon butter sauce Spinach & risotto

Chicken Francese

$26.95

Lemon Butter White Wine Spinach & Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Modena

$27.95

Chicken Modena Bell & Evans Chicken Breast stuffed with Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella oven Roasted & finished with Roasted Garlic Rosemary Veloute with Roasted Potatoes, & Asparagus-26.95

Chicken Parm Dinner

$26.95

Chilean Sea Bass

$29.95

topped with seasoned breadcrumbs lemon, butter sauce risotto & spinach

Fillet Ella

$29.95

Finished with crumbled Gorgonzola, Roasted Grape Cabernet Demi Gaze Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, & Mashed POtatoes

Lamb Chop Bianca

$28.95

Served with Roasted Garlic Rosemary Sauce escarole, & Roasted Potatoes

Pork Chop Scarpiello

$29.95

Prime Pork Chop served with Broccoli Rapa topped with Hot & sweet vinegar Peppers, Onions, & Potatoes in a balsamic glaze

Rib Eye Italiana

$31.95

Grilled Rib Eye topped with Fresh Tomato, Cucumber, & Fresh Mozzarella alongside roasted Potatoes

Salmon Piccata

$27.95

served with a Caper Lemon Butter escarole, & Roasted Potatoes

Scallops Uva

$31.95

Fresh u-10 Sea Scallops topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Finished with a Lobster Sherry Cream Sauce alongside Risotto & Roasted Asparagus- 29.95

Shrimp Francese

$28.95

Steak Nino

$28.95

NY Strip grilled & Served with Fried Long Hot Peppers, Shaved Provolone,Broccoli Rapa, & Roasted Potatoes

Veal Chop Milanese

$55.95

Tender frenched veal chop breaded and pan fried served topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with tomatoes, red onion and shaved Grana Padano cheese alongside roasted potatoes

Veal Marsala

$27.95

Mushroom Marsala Demi Glaze with Asparagus & roasted Potatoes

Veal Parm Dinner

$28.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.95

Veal egg Battered served over spinach topped with Prosciutto, Mozzarella, & sage Demi Glaze with Mashed Potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$12.95

14 inch

Kids Penne with Butter

$9.95

Kid Penne w/ M. Balls

$9.95

Kids Ravioli

$8.95

Chick Cutlet w/Fries

$8.95

Mozz Sticks

$11.95

Kids Linguini Alfredo

$12.95

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$7.95

Kid Garden

$5.95

Sides

Meatball Side

$12.95

3 pcs

Sausage Side

$12.95

2pcs

Sauteed Rapa

$13.95

Sautéed Broccoli Reg

$9.95

Sautéed Spinach

$8.95

Fried Long Hots

$12.95

Roasted Asparagus

$8.95

Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

Sauteed Escarole & Beans

$10.95

Side Salad

$7.95

Add Shrimp

$2.50

1 pc

Add Chicken

$9.95

1 pc

Add Salmon

$14.95

8oz Pc

Side Pasta

$8.95

French Fries

$5.95

Two Day Tiki Bar Menu

Street Corn

$9.95

Guacamole

$15.95

Chicken Wings Jerked

$15.95

Caribbean Calamari

$15.95

Pizza Tropicale

$15.95

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Tiki Burger

$12.95

Draft Beer

HH Miller Lite

$2.75

HH Peroni

$5.00

HH Guinness

$5.00

HH Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$4.00

HH Kane Head High

$6.00

HH Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

$6.00

House Wine

HH House Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$5.00

HH House Merlot Glass

$5.00

HH House Chianti Glass

$5.00

HH House Pinot Noir Glass

$5.00

HH House Malbec Glass

$5.00

HH House Pinot Grigio Glass

$5.00

HH House Chardonnay Glass

$5.00

HH House Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$5.00

Red Wine Glasses

HH Barossa Valley Estates Shiraz

$9.00

HH Batasiolo Barbera

$9.00

HH Boen Pinot Noir

$11.00

HH Col d'Orcia Rosso di Montalcino

$12.00

HH Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

HH Famiglia Pasqua "Passi Mento" Red Blend

$11.00

HH Ferrari Carano "Siena" Red Blend

$11.00

HH Fidelity "The Railyard" Zinfandel

$11.00

HH La Crema Pinot Noir

$11.00

HH Lapostolle Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

HH Mandrarossa "Costadune" Nero d'Avola

$9.00

HH Piattelli Malbec

$9.00

HH Rocca Della Marie Chianti

$8.00

HH Rocca Della Marie Chianti Classico Riserva

$13.00

HH Sella & Mosca Cannonau di Sardegna

$8.00

HH Swanson Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

HH Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$9.00

White Wine Glasses

HH Glass Batasiolo Moscato

$8.00

HH Glass Conte Brandolini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

HH Glass Elouan Rose

$11.00

HH Glass Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

$10.00

HH Glass Lunetta Prosecco

$7.00

HH Glass Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

HH Glass Noble Vines Rose

$8.00

HH Glass Principessa Gavia

$9.00

HH Glass Scarpetta Sparkling Rose

$10.00

HH Glass Schlink Haus Riesling

$5.00

HH Glass Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$13.00

HH Glass Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Bottles/Cans

HH Blue Moon Bottle

$3.00

HH Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

HH Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

HH Clasthaler Non Alcoholic Bottle

$4.00

HH Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

HH Corona Bottle

$4.00

HH Founders All Day IPA Can

$4.00

HH Genny Cream Ale Can

$3.00

HH Heineken Bottle

$4.00

HH Kona Longboard Can

$4.00

HH Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

HH Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

HH Miller 64 Bottle

$3.00

HH Schofferhofer Grapefruit Wheat Can

$4.00

HH Stella Artois Bottle

$4.00

HH White Claw Black Cherry Can

$5.00

HH White Claw Mango Can

$5.00

HH Yuengling Bottle

$3.00

Vodka

HH Stoli Vodka

$8.50

HH Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

HH Ketel One Vodka

$9.00

HH Tito's Vodka

$8.00

HH Absolut Vodka

$7.50

HH Belvedere Vodka

$11.00

HH Figenza Vodka

$9.00

HH Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka

$8.00

HH Well Vodka

$6.50

HH Wheatley Vodka

$7.50

Gin

HH Beefeater Gin

$8.00

HH Bombay Gin

$7.50

HH Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

HH Hendricks Gin

$9.00

HH Tanqueray Gin

HH Bluecoat Gin

$9.00

HH Well Gin

$6.50

Rum

HH Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.50

HH Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.50

HH Bacardi Silver Rum

$7.50

HH Dachshund Silver Rum

$8.00

HH Dachshund Spiced Rum

$8.00

HH Well Rum

$6.50

HH Coruba Jamaican Rum

$8.00

Tequila

HH Patron Silver

$9.00

HH Corralejo Silver

$7.50

HH Corralejo Reposado

$8.50

HH Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

HH Well Tequila

$6.50

HH Del Maguey Mezcal

$8.00

HH Montelobos Mezcal

$9.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

HH Blanton's

$17.00

HH Buffalo Trace

$9.00

HH Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

HH Bulleit Rye

$8.00

HH Crown Royal

$9.00

HH Eagle Rare

$14.00

HH Fireball

$7.50

HH Glendalough 7 Year Old

$10.00

HH Jack Daniels

$7.50

HH Jack Apple

$7.50

HH Gentleman Jack

$9.50

HH Jameson

$7.50

HH Jameson Caskmates Stout

$8.50

HH Jefferson's Reserve

$11.00

HH Jim Beam

$7.50

HH Makers Mark

$8.50

HH Michter's US1 Rye

$10.00

HH Seagram's 7

$7.50

HH Seagram's VO

$7.50

HH Widow Jane 10/yr

$11.00

HH Woodford Reserve

$9.50

HH Whistlepig 10 y/o Rye

$9.00

Scotch

HH Cutty Sark

$7.50

HH Dewars White Label

$7.50

HH Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

HH Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

HH Johnnie Walker Blue

$44.00

HH Glenmorangie Ten Year Old

$11.00

HH Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbran Cask

$13.00

HH Cardhu 12 Year Old

$11.00

HH Deveron 12 Year Old

$11.00

HH Glenlivet 12 Year Old

$15.00

HH Glenlivet 18 Year Old

$20.00

HH Laphroaig 10 Year Old

$13.00

HH Highland Park 12 Year Old

$13.00

HH Macallan 12 Year Old

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

HH Amaretto

$7.00

HH Amaretto DiSaronno

$9.00

HH Aperol

$7.00

HH Averna

$7.00

HH B&B

$9.00

HH Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.50

HH Campari

$8.00

HH Chambord

$7.50

HH Cointreau

$9.00

HH Drambuie

$8.50

HH Fernet Branca

$8.00

HH Frangelico

$8.00

HH Fragola Wild Strawberry Liqueur

$8.00

HH Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

HH Grand Marnier

$9.00

HH Grappa

$11.00

HH Leroux Polish Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

HH Jaegermeister

$8.00

HH Kahlua

$7.50

HH Licor 43

$8.00

HH Limoncello

$8.00

HH Marie Brizard Anisette

$8.00

HH Midori Melon Liqueur

$7.50

HH Molinari Sambuca White

$8.50

HH Nocello Walnut Liqueur

$8.00

HH Peach Schnapps

$6.50

HH Pomegranate Schnapps

$6.50

HH Romana Sambuca Black

$8.50

HH Rum Chata

$6.50

HH Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.50

HH Southern Comfort

$7.50

HH St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$7.50

HH Strega

$7.50

HH Tia Maria

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 Main St, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Directions

Gallery
Pagano’s Uva Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Skratch Kitchen - 812 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
812 Main Street Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Ideal
orange star4.6 • 30
806 Main Street Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Ocean Grove
orange star4.5 • 642
50 Main Avenue Suite #4 Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
View restaurantnext
Sea Crab
orange starNo Reviews
25 S Main St Neptune City, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext
Vic's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
60 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
D’Arcy’s Tavern - 310 Main St
orange star4.6 • 453
310 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bradley Beach

D’Arcy’s Tavern - 310 Main St
orange star4.6 • 453
310 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Ideal
orange star4.6 • 30
806 Main Street Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bradley Beach
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston