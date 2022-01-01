Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck imageView gallery
Southern
Food Trucks
Seafood

Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

142 Brighton Park Boulevard

Summerville, SC 29483

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Dinner
Banana Pudding*****************
Flounder Dinner

Summerville/Nexton Menu Items

Red Beans & Rice w/ Fried Catfish

Red Beans & Rice w/ Fried Catfish

$17.00

Red Beans & Rice topped with crispy fried Catfish!

Redneck Rolls

Redneck Rolls

$11.00

Wood Smoked Pork BBQ & our house pimiento cheese lightly fried in a spring roll wrapper. Served with pickled okra & tomato relish, and mustard bbq sauce for dipping.

Wood Smoked BBQ Platter

$14.00

½ Pound of Wood Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ. Cooked Low & Slow!!! Served with your choice of two sides and hushpuppies

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Served with homemade white pepper gravy and your choice of two sides.

Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Yukon Gold mashed potatoes topped with crispy fried chicken breast, brown gravy, sweet corn, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides and dipping sauce

Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$14.00

Two crispy fried center cut Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides.

Fried Oyster Dinner

Fried Oyster Dinner

$18.00

Hand breaded oysters fried crispy golden brown & juicy in the middle. Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies and remoulade sauce.

Flounder Dinner

Flounder Dinner

$14.00

Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$24.00

Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet. Served with 2 sides.

Grilled Mahi Dinner

$17.00

Grilled Mahi Fillet finished with white wine and herb butter. Served with your choice of two sides.

Ashleigh‘s Shrimp & Grits

Ashleigh‘s Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel. Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

11 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

11 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$24.00

3 House made lump and sweet crab cakes. Served with your choice of 2 southern side.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Jumbo Lump & fresh blue crab served on a soft potato roll with cajun remoulade sauce, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, & red onions. Choice of one side.

Pick Two Seafood Plate

$19.00

Choice of two: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with lemon hushpuppies and two sides

Pick Three Seafood Plate

$26.00

Choice of three: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with lemon hushpuppies and two sides

Pick Four Seafood Plate

$30.00

Choice of four: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with lemon hushpuppies and two sides

The "Classic" Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Freshly ground 7oz. burger patty topped with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of one southern side.

THE "SMASH" BURGER

THE "SMASH" BURGER

$15.00

7oz. smashed patty topped with caramelized onions, american cheese and secret sauce on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of one side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated boneless skinless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated boneless skinless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.

Wood Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Slow smoked pulled pork on our freshly baked soft potato roll garnished with slaw and your choice of one side.

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Six oz. Mahi filet blackened & served on a grilled potato bun with cajun remoulade, lettuce, garden fresh tomatoes, sliced red onion, and house pickles. Choice of one side

Beverages

Pepsi***************************

$0.93

Diet Pepsi*************************

$0.93

Mt. Dew**************************

$0.93

Bottled Water*********************

$0.93

Desserts

Banana Pudding*****************

$5.00

Housemade banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers just like your grandmother made.

Pecan Pie*********************

$6.00

Key Lime Pie*****************

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie****************

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake******************

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Hand battered strips of chicken breast deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled cheese served with french fries

Kids Fish

$6.50

one fried flounder fillet served with french fries

Kid's Shrimp

$9.00

crispy fried shrimp and french fries

Extra Sides

Red Rice

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice Side

$5.00Out of stock

EXTRA SAUCE

Tarter Sauce

$0.46

Cocktail Sauce

$0.46

Remoulade Sauce

$0.46

Ranch

$0.46

Honey Mustard

$0.46

Red BBQ Sauce

$0.46

Yellow BBQ Sauce

$0.46

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Food For Local Folks!

Location

142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville, SC 29483

Directions

