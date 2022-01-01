Page's Place Cafe and Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Down-home cafe style dining in Watertown, South Dakota. Come on in and see what Page has cooking!
Location
700 West Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD 57201
Gallery
