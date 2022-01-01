Restaurant header imageView gallery

Page's Place Cafe and Grill

700 West Kemp Ave

Watertown, SD 57201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Apps

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Cheeseballs

$9.25

Onion Rings

$9.25

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.75

Combo Platter

$12.99

Cheeseballs, onion rings, & fried pickles

Dinner

BBQ Ribs

$17.75

1/2 rack of St. Louis style ribs

Hamburger Steak

$15.25

8 oz Sirloin

$19.49

Breaded Cod

$17.75

Poormans Lobster

$18.25

Cod loins broiled in butter with herbs

Cajun Chicken Dinner

$16.50

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$16.50

The Sinner and the Saint

$22.99

Whiskey sirloin and shrimp scampi

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$11.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Gringo

$14.99

Butterburger

$12.75

Garlic Burger

$12.75

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$12.75

Burger Melt

$12.75

Black and Bleu Burger

$12.75

Brunch Burger

$12.75

Sandwiches

Cheerleader

$12.75

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$12.75

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Cod Sandwich

$13.75

French Dip

$12.25

Philly

$13.49

Ham Stacker

$11.75

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.49

BLT

$10.49

Denver Sandwich

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25Out of stock

Boss Hog

$11.50Out of stock

Pasta

Alfredo

$13.25

Parma Rosa

$17.49

Chicken, sausage, peppers, and onions

Chicken Parmesan

$17.75

Favorites

Full Combo

$10.99

1/2 Combo

$8.75

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.49

Mashed potatoes and corn

Roast Beef Dinner

$11.75

Ham Dinner

$11.75

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.49

Salads

Chicken Bacon Salad

$13.25

Chef Salad

$12.25

Shrimp Salad

$14.75

Steak Salad

$15.49

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.25

Shrimp Basket

$12.75

Fish Basket

$13.49

Chislic Basket

$11.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Hamburger

$7.25

Kids Chicken Strip

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Ham and Cheese

$7.25

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Tater Tots

$4.50

Baked

$4.25

American Fries

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.25

One Egg

$2.49

One Cake

$3.85

One French Toast

$3.85

Side of Bacon

$4.75

Side of Sausage

$4.75

Side of Ham

$4.75

Toast

$2.85

Desserts

Caramel Roll

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Pie

$3.99

Breakfast

1 Cake

$3.85

1 French Toast

$3.85

2 Cakes

$7.99

2 French Toast

$7.99

3 Cakes

$9.99

3 French Toast

$9.99

4 Cakes

$10.49

4 French Toast

$10.49

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$8.25

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.75

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.49

Hashbrowns and toast

Denver Sandwich

$11.75

Oatmeal

$4.50

Side of Bacon

$4.75

Side of Ham

$4.75

Side of Sausage

$4.75

Side Order of B&G (1/2)

$3.75

Side Order of B&G (Full)

$4.25

The Baron

$9.25

One Egg

$2.49

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$7.25

Breakfast Combos

#1

$6.50

Eggs and toast

#2

$10.50

Eggs, toast, hashbrowns, and meat

#3

$9.49

Eggs, toast, and meat

#4

$11.99

Eggs, toast, meat, and cakes or ft

#5

$9.25

Eggs, toast, and hashbrowns

Omelettes

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Western Omelette

$11.99

Ham, peppers, onions, and cheese

All Meat Omelette

$11.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese

Steak & Eggs

6 oz Sirloin & Eggs

$15.25

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$13.50

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.75

Beverages (Copy)

Coffee

$2.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.49

Juice

$3.49

White Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Pop

$3.49

Can of Pop

$2.25

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Rootbeer

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.25

Water

Breakfast Special

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.75

Lunch Special

Brunch Burger

$11.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Down-home cafe style dining in Watertown, South Dakota. Come on in and see what Page has cooking!

700 West Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD 57201

Directions

