A map showing the location of Pagliai’s Pizza 524 S Front StView gallery

Pagliai’s Pizza 524 S Front St

review star

No reviews yet

524 S Front St

Mankato, MN 56001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pizza

Small

Small BYO Pizza

$10.00

Small "B"

$15.00

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Small Buffalo

$14.00

Small Burger

$15.00

Small Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Small Classic

$15.00

Small Four Cheese

$14.00

Small Garden

$15.00

Small Maverick

$15.00

Small Pagliai's Special

$14.00

Small Palace

$15.00

Small Sante Fe

$15.00

Small Super Queso

$14.00

Small SW BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Small Sweet Heat

$15.00

Small Taco

$15.00

Small Vegetarian

$14.00

Small Works

$17.00

Medium

Medium BYO Pizza

$14.00

Medium "B"

$19.50

Medium BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Medium Buffalo

$18.50

Medium Burger

$19.50

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$19.50

Medium Classic

$19.50

Medium Four Cheese

$18.50

Medium Garden

$19.50

Medium Maverick

$19.50

Medium Pagliai's Special

$18.50

Medium Palace

$19.50

Medium Sante Fe

$19.50

Medium Super Queso

$18.50

Medium SW BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Medium Sweet Heat

$19.50

Medium Taco

$19.50

Medium Vegetarian

$18.50

Medium Works

$21.50

Large

Large BYO Pizza

$17.00

Lrg "B"

$22.00

Lrg BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Lrg Buffalo

$22.00

Lrg Burger

$22.50

Lrg Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Lrg Classic

$22.00

Lrg Four Cheese

$20.50

Lrg Garden

$22.00

Lrg Maverick

$22.50

Lrg Pagliai's Special

$20.50

Lrg Palace

$22.00

Lrg Sante Fe

$23.00

Lrg Super Queso

$20.50

Lrg SW BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Lrg Sweet Heat

$22.00

Lrg Taco

$22.50

Lrg Vegetarian

$21.00

Lrg Works

$23.50

Specialty Half and Half

SM SPC H/H

Medium Specialty Half and Half

Large Specialty Half and Half

Food

Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Bread CB

$9.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.00

Dinner Salad

$5.50

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken PB

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken PB

$11.25

Cold Poorboy

$10.25

Hot Poor Boy

$10.25

Italian Poorboy

$11.25

Philly Chicken Poorboy

$11.25

Pizza Poorboy

$10.25

Vegetarian Poorboy

$10.25

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00

Small Spaghetti

$10.00

Beverage

Beer Bottled

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Carbless

$5.00

Castle Danger

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Down East

$6.00

Grain Belt

$5.00

LaBatts

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Premium

$5.00

Premium Light

$5.00

Summit

$5.00

Tall Grass Cidar

$6.00

Beer Tap

Catatonic Cream Ale

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Full Pulp

$6.00

Kato Lager

$6.00

Mad Butcher

$6.00

Mich Light

$3.50

Mich Light Pitcher

$12.00

Beverage Dine In

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Can

Bottle Water

$2.00

CF Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Dr Pepper Can

$1.25

Mt Dew Can

$1.25

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Sierra Mist Can

$1.25

6 Pack Soda

$7.50

6 Pack Soda Mixed

$7.50

Soda Fountain

Orange 32

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew 32

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 32

$3.00

Dr Pepper 32

$3.00

Iced Tea 32

$3.00

Lemonade 32

$3.00

Mt Dew 32

$3.00

Pepsi 32

$3.00

Mug 32

$3.00

Sierra Mist 32

$3.00

Wine

Cab

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Dressing

SIDE OF 1000

$0.75

SIDE OF Balsamic

$0.75

SIDE OF Bleu Cheese

$0.75

SIDE OF FF Italian

$0.75

SIDE OF French

$0.75

SIDE OF Ranch

$0.75

Forks

Forks

Parm

Parm Packets

Plates and Napkins

Plates and Napkins

Red Peppers

Red Pepper Packets

Sauce

SIDE OF Alfredo

$0.75

SIDE OF BBQ

$0.75

SIDE OF Buffalo

$0.75

SIDE OF Marinara

$0.75

SIDE OF Marinara Large

$5.00

SIDE OF Spag Large

$6.00

SIDE OF Spag Small

$3.00

Veggies

SIDE OF Banana Pepper

$0.75

SIDE OF Black Olives

$0.75

SIDE OF Green Olives

$0.75

SIDE OF Green Peppers

$0.75

SIDE OF Jalapenos

$0.75

SIDE OF Mushrooms

$0.75

SIDE OF Onions

$0.75

SIDE OF Pickles

$0.75

SIDE OF Pineapple

$0.75

SIDE OF Sauerkraut

$0.75

SIDE OF Tomatos

$0.75

Retail

Non-Tax Retail

Beer Mug

$10.00

Cap

$20.00

Coffee Cup

$5.00

Penny Passport

$5.00

Stocking Cap

$10.00

Sweat Shirt

$40.00

T-Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

524 S Front St, Mankato, MN 56001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pub 500
orange star4.0 • 193
500 S Front St Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Maverick's Sports Grill - 503 South Front Street
orange starNo Reviews
503 South Front Street Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Rounder's Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
414 S Front St Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Flask
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Walnut Street Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen -
orange starNo Reviews
124 East Walnut Street Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Dino's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
239 Belgrade Avenue North Mankato, MN 56003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mankato

Wooden Spoon
orange star4.8 • 467
515 N Riverfront Dr Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Krusty's Donuts
orange star4.6 • 209
1600 warren street suite 14 Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Pub 500
orange star4.0 • 193
500 S Front St Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mankato
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston