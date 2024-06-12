- Home
- /
- Cape Girardeau
- /
- Pagliai's Pizza and Pasta
This restaurant does not have any images
Pagliai's Pizza and Pasta
1129 BROADWAY ST
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Pizza
- Large14" Build Your Own/Cheese$12.50
- Large14" Special
Pepperoni,Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion$21.25
- Large14" House
Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper$17.75
- Large14" Hawaiin
Ham and Pineapple$16.00
- Large 14" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, Mushroom, Colored Bell Peppers$19.50
- Large14" Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives$19.50
- Large14" Veggie Deluxe
Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Broccoli, Tomato, Green and Black Olive$21.25
- Large14" Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham and Bacon$23.00
- Large14" Everything
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olive$26.50
- .
- Medium 12" Build Your Own/Cheese$10.00
- Medium 12" Special
Pepperoni,Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion$18.00
- Medium 12" House
Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper$14.80
- Medium 12" Hawaiin
Ham and Pineapple$13.20
- Medium 12" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, Mushroom, Colored Bell Peppers$16.40
- Medium 12" Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives$16.40
- Medium 12" Veggie Deluxe
Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Broccoli, Tomato, Green and Black Olive$18.00
- Medium 12" Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham and Bacon$19.60
- Medium 12" Everything
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olive$22.80
- .
- Small10" Build Your Own/Cheese$6.50
- Small 10" Special
Pepperoni,Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion$13.50
- Small 10" House
Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper$10.70
- Small 10" Hawaiin
Ham and Pineapple$9.30
- Small 10" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, Mushroom, Colored Bell Peppers$12.10
- Small 10" Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives$12.10
- Small 10" Veggie Deluxe
Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Broccoli, Tomato, Green and Black Olive$13.50
- Small 10" Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham and Bacon$14.90
- Small 10" Everything
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olive$17.70
- .
- Mini8" Build Your Own/Cheese$4.50
- Mini8" Special
Pepperoni,Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion$10.50
- Mini8" House
Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper$8.10
- Mini8" Hawaiin
Ham and Pineapple$6.90
- Mini8" Chicken Fajita
Chicken, Mushroom, Colored Bell Peppers$9.30
- Mini8" Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives$9.30
- Mini8" Veggie Deluxe
Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Broccoli, Tomato, Green and Black Olive$10.50
- Mini8" Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham and Bacon$11.70
- Mini8" Everything
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olive$14.10
- .
Starter
- Chicken Tenderloin Strips
5 Piece$8.00
- Mozzarella Cheese Stix
7 piece with sauce$7.50
- Toasted Ravioli
10 piece with sauce$7.50
- Breadsticks
4 piece with sauce$5.00
- Bosco Breadsticks
3 piece with sauce$6.50
- Sampler Platter
5 Rav, 4 Stix, 2 Cheese Bread with sauce$8.00
- Jalapeno Poppers
5 Piece with sauce$5.75
- Garlic Bread
4 Piece$2.75
- Garlic Cheese Bread
4 piece$5.00
- Garlic Rounds
6 Dough rounds filled with cheese served with marinara$7.00
Salad
Sandwiches
- Submarine
Ham, Salami, Pizza Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese$9.00
- Ham and Cheese
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, House Sauce$9.00
- Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers, Cheese$9.00
- Rope Sausage
Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheese$9.00
- Cheese Steak
Steak and Cheese$9.00
- Chicken Parm
Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella$9.00
Pasta
- Spaghetti
Meat Sauce + Noodles + 2 pc bread$9.00
- Half Spaghetti
Meat Sauce + Noodles + 2 pc bread$5.50
- Lasagna
Layers of meat sauce, noodles and cheese$10.50
- Cannelloni Florentine
Large noodle filled with veal and spinach topped with cream sauce, marinara sauce and cheese$10.50
- Baked Mostaccioli
Penne noodles topped with marinara, sliced sausage and cheese$10.50
- Veggie Mostaccioli
Penne noodles topped with marinara, mushroom,onion, broccoli, tomato, black olive and cheese$10.50
- Chicken Mostaccioli
Penne noodles topped with marinara, chicken and cheese$10.50
- Seafood Cannelloni
Large noodle filled with seafood and topped with cream sauce and marinara$9.75
- Spaghetti Pie
Cheese and meat sauce layered over spaghetti noodles$10.50
- Cheese andSpinach Tortelloni
Cheese stuffed spinach tortellini noodles baked in marinara and cheese$10.50
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Pizza and Pasta
1129 BROADWAY ST, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701