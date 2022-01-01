- Home
Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill
2,959 Reviews
$$
118 N Pagosa Blvd
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
FEATURES ('til they're gone!)
Smoked French Dip Sandwich
shaved smoked Prime Rib + Swiss cheese + creamy horseradish schmear + au jus on a French baked roll . served with house made cole slaw & dill pickle spear . ADD side of beer-battered fries, hand-dipped onion rings, or sweet potato fries . pairs with our: Smoked Imperial Porter, Poor Richard's Ale, Craft Lagers, and Napa Pinot Noir
Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos
NEW! street taco sized corn tortillas + house smoked pulled pork, seasoned with chipotle chili spices + house made pico de gallo + lime cilantro ranch dressing + house pickled red onion + chopped cilantro, comes w/side of cole slaw . pairs perfectly with our Loco Mexican Lager, Smoked Imperial Porter + Poor Richard's Ale
Smoked Salmon Chowder
House-smoked salmon chowder w/ toast points
SIGNATURES
Beer-Battered Salmon Fish + Chips
2 pieces wild-caught salmon + beer battered fries + house made remoulade sauce + lemon slices + coleslaw + ketchup . pairs with our Kayaker Cream Ale, ESB, Lumbertown Lager, IPAs, Carmenet Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Dinner
three hand-breaded tenders with choice of sauce + choice of 2 sides . pairs with our Kayaker Cream Ale, Craft Lagers, Sours, Sauvignon Blanc or Sparkling Rose
APPETIZERS
Crispy Crab Cakes
two golden crispy cakes (with breadcrumbs) placed on a bed of shredded cabbage + drizzled with house-made remoulade + topped with crispy capers . beer pairings: our Belgian Saison, Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale + Sours
Crispy Green Beans
green beans battered & deep fried, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese . beer pairings: our Craft Lagers, Amber Ales + Stouts
Three Pub Pretzels
served with house made beer-cheese fondue to dip . beer pairings: our Wheat Beers, Amber Ales + IPAs
Full Boneless Chicken Wings
boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish . beer pairings: our Craft Lagers, Powder Day IPA + Hazy IPA
Half Boneless Chicken Wings
boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish . beer pairings: our Craft Lagers, Powder Day IPA + Hazy IPA
BBQ Ranch Nachos
queso, beer-bq sauce, pulled pork or grilled chicken, bacon, scallions + ranch dressing . pairs well with our Smoked Imperial Porter, Poor Richard's Ale + Craft Lagers
SALADS
BLT Salad
sliced iceberg lettuce + cherry tomatoes + bacon crumbles + blue cheese crumbles + ranch dressing on the side . pairs well with our Wheat Beers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Hazy IPA + Grateful Red Sour
Cobb Salad
blend of fresh greens, chopped hard-boiled egg + avocado + tomato + scallions + crumbled bacon + blue cheese crumbles + cilantro lime ranch recommended (dressing is on the side) . pairs with our Craft Lagers, Eagle English Session Beer, Grateful Red Sour + Soaker's Stout
Full Kale Caesar Salad
seasoned croutons, asiago cheese + crispy capers + tossed in creamy Caesar dressing . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Wheat Beers + Sours
Side Kale Caesar Salad
seasoned croutons, asiago cheese + crispy capers + tossed in creamy Caesar dressing . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lager, Wheat Beers + Sours
Side House Salad
cherry tomatoes + cucumbers + carrots + dressing choice on the side . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lagers, Wheat Beer + Sours
GRILL + SANDWICHES
California Grilled Chicken
bacon + avocado + lettuce + tomato + chipotle mayo . pairs well with our Kayaker Cream Ale, Wheat Beers, Pagosa Pale Ale, and our Whiteout Hazy IPA + Pow Pow Imperial IPA
Hog Wild Sandwich
house smoked pulled pork + house-made beer-BQ sauce + house made coleslaw + crispy onion ring piled high on buttered brioche bun. served with dill pickle spear. . pairs well with our Smoked Imperial Porter, Poor Richard's Ale + Craft Lagers
Pagosa Pub Club (toasted)
toasted sandwich w/ hand-sliced smoked ham + turkey breast + smoked bacon + Swiss cheese + crisp lettuce + juicy tomato + garlic mayo on toasted sourdough. served with cole slaw + dill pickle spear . pairs well with our Kayaker Cream Ale, Rodeo Rider Red, Poor Richard's Colonial Brown + Soaker's Stout
Southwestern Burger
NOTE: if you would like to customize this burger, we suggest the "Build Your Own" (BYO) burger option on the previous screen pepper jack cheese + bacon + chopped green chiles + chipotle mayo . pairs well with our Chili Verde Cerveza, Pagosa Pale Ale, IPAs + Stouts
BYO Burger
Build your own (BYO) by picking toppings . burgers pair well with our Rodeo Rider Red Ale, Chili Verde Cerveza, Pagosa Pale Ale, and Pow Pow Imperial IPA
Three Bang Bang Street Tacos
street taco sized corn tortillas + shredded cabbage + beer-battered shrimp + bang bang sauce + cotija cheese w/side of cole slaw . pairs with our Belgian Saison Lager, Pagosa Pale Ale, Rodeo Rider Red Ale + Grateful Red Sour
Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos
street taco sized corn tortillas + grilled wild caught salmon + shredded cabbage + cotija cheese + peach salsa + avocado w/side of cole slaw . pairs well with our Peachy Peach Wheat, Belgian Saison Lager, Eagle ESB Amber + Rodeo Rider Red Ales
Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos
NEW! street taco sized corn tortillas + house smoked pulled pork, seasoned with chipotle chili spices + house made pico de gallo + lime cilantro ranch dressing + house pickled red onion + chopped cilantro, comes w/side of cole slaw . pairs perfectly with our Loco Mexican Lager, Smoked Imperial Porter + Poor Richard's Ale
ARTISAN PIZZAS
Full Supremo!
red sauce + house made Italian sausage + bell peppers + black olives + pepperoni, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, NIP Barleywine + Sours
Full Godfather Alfredo
white sauce + grilled chicken + diced Hatch green chili peppers + applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Chili Verde Cerveza, Poor Richard's Colonial Ale, IPAs + Stouts
Full Hawaiian Surfer
garlic oil + brown sugar + crushed pineapple + sliced red onion + diced jalapeños + smoked ham, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Peachy Peach, Wheat Beers + Craft Lagers
Full Pepperoni
traditional pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Tropical RyePA, NIP Barleywine + Stouts
Full BYO Pizza
build-your-own (BYO) and select your favorite toppings! . artisan pizzas pair well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale + IPAs
Full Meat Eater
red sauce + house made Italian sausage + smoked ham + Italian pepperoni + smoked applewood bacon, red sauce + house made Italian sausage + bell peppers + black olives + pepperoni, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, NIP Barleywine + Sours . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, IPAs, NIP Barleywine, Poor Richard's Ale + Stouts
Personal Godfather Alfredo
white sauce + grilled chicken + diced Hatch green chili peppers + applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Chili Verde Cerveza, Poor Richard's Colonial Ale, IPAs + Stouts
Personal Meat Eater
red sauce + house made Italian sausage + smoked ham + Italian pepperoni + smoked applewood bacon + Asiago cheese .. pairs well with our Craft Lagers, IPAs, NIP Barleywine, Poor Richard's Ale + Stouts
Personal Supremo!
red sauce + house made Italian sausage + bell peppers + black olives + pepperoni, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, NIP Barleywine + Sours
Personal Hawaiian Surfer
garlic oil + brown sugar + crushed pineapple + sliced red onion + diced jalapeños + smoked ham, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Peachy Peach, Wheat Beers + Craft Lagers
Personal Cheese
classic: just sauce + cheese . pairs well with our Belgian Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale + Rodeo Rider Red Ale
Personal BYO Pizza
build-your-own (BYO) and select your favorite toppings! . artisan pizzas pair well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale & IPAs
Personal Pepperoni
traditional pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Tropical RyePA, NIP Barleywine + Stouts
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
available only as personal pizza: garlic oil + cheesy sauce + spinach + artichoke hearts + asiago cheese + sprinkling of parmesan cheese . pairs well with our Wheat Beers, Craft Lagers, Stouts + Sours
KIDS MENU
Cheeseburger Slider (one)
one (1) cheeseburger slider + american cheese + sliced pickle + with a choice of fries or apple slices
Popcorn Chicken
choice of fries or apple slices
Grilled Cheese
w/ choice of fries or apple slices
All Beef Corn Dog
all beef corn dog + choice of fries or apple slices
MUNCHIES
Beer-Battered Fries
our legendary beer-battered fries: golden brown with tender interior. pairs with our many yummy sauces! Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)
Hand-dipped Onion Rings
served with ketchup - you add an order of dipping sauce if you like. Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries (Gluten-Free!) served with ketchup. Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)
Side House Salad
cherry tomatoes + cucumbers + carrots + dressing choice on the side . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lagers, Wheat Beer + Sours
Side Kale Caesar Salad
seasoned croutons, asiago cheese + crispy capers + tossed in creamy Caesar dressing . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lager, Wheat Beers + Sours
Creamy Coleslaw
House-Made Sauces
many tasty house made sauces
DESSERTS
Rootbeer Float
house made root beer float w/ vanilla ice cream. served in a frosty mug
House Made Cheesecake
+ whipped cream ., and for adults: pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour
Cheesecake w/Pumpkin Drizzle
+ toasted pecans... and for adults, it pairs perfectly with our seasonal release Great Pumpkin Ale!
Key Lime Pie
+ whipped cream . and for adults: it pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour
Three Chocolate Chip Cookies
3 Chocolate Chip Cookie, freshly baked in-house. . For adults, they pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream . and for adults: it pairs well with Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour
Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae
vanilla ice cream + chocolate sauce + whipped cream . and for adults: it pairs well with Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour
Chocolate Brownie A'La Mode
house made brownie with vanilla ice cream + chocolate drizzle + whipped cream . and for adults: it pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout or Ukraine Strong Stout
Two Brookie Cookies
2 Brookies (Brownie + Chocolate Chip Cookie combo!) . freshly baked in-house. . And, for adults, they pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout
BEVERAGES
Pagosa Brewing Ginger Beer
house-brewed ginger beer with NO high-fructose or any corn sugars... real deal flavor!
Pagosa Brewing Root Beer
house-brewed ginger beer with NO high-fructose nor any corn sugars... real deal flavor!
Stubborn Vanilla Cream Soda
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Mist Twist
BOLD Ginger Ale
Arnold Palmer
Flavored Lemonade
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Whole Milk
4-PK CANS
4-pk - Bet the Farm: Saison Lager
NEW Belgian Farmhouse Saison - wonderful complex aroma & surprisingly crisp & dry like a Belgian Lager. a votre sante! (cheers!) 5.6% abv
4-pk - Chile Verde Cerveza
"SPICE UP YOUR DAY!" Gluten Removed! Awards: WINNER - Good Foods Award & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair. Style: Pale Ale infused with fresh Hatch Green Chilies. Bright chili aroma & taste, and not too hot. Story: Originally brewed to give Julie Simmons a local "Chili Beer Fix" and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Then, with all the accolades, it became a flagship in 2008... Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Southwestern Green Chili Burger, & Godfather Green Chili Alfredo Pizza. Chili Verde Cerveza T-Shirt available in heather red. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.2%
4-pk - Dubbel Trouble: Belgian Amber Lager (7.3%)
NEW! "Dubbel Trouble" (Belgian Amber Lager) . light and refreshing like an amber lager & third in our 2022 series of Belgian brews. . Brewed as a Dubbel with wonderful complex aromas, nice toffee flavor, yet with a dry finish! a votre sante! (Cheers!) 7.3% abv
4-pk - Eagle ESB (English Amber)
4-pk - FallFest Oktoberfest Lager
Gold Medal Winning FallFest Bier! . brewed as a traditional German Oktoberfest-style bier with imported Munich malts, noble German hops, and a special Pagosa Brewing touch. . FallFest has an rich toasted malt complexity, with a firm enough hop bitterness to provide a balanced finish. . It’s been lagered for weeks and weeks, which has made it drinkably smooth. Perfect for those cooler fall evenings. . But, like the fall colors, our FallFest Bier™ is only available for a limited time this season. Prosit! (Cheers!)
4-pk - Kayaker Cream Ale
"PADDLE ON OVER!" Awards: Gold Medal & BEST BEERS IN THE WORLD (All About Beer Magazine.) Style: Cream Ale/Lager - Light & crisp w/ touch of maltiness. BEST SELLER! Story: Inspired by the German Beer Gardens where Tony went to Brewing school. Food Pairings: Pub Pretzels & Cheese, Hungry Hippy Pizza, and Salmon Fish & Chips. Kayaker Cream T-Shirts available. OG: 11.0P (1.044), FG: 1.6P (1.006), SRM: 3.4, ABV: 4.9%. JUDGE'S COMMENTS: "Brilliant pale golden color. Lovely aromas and flavors of whipped cream, honey, and spicy marmalade on brioche with a supple, dry-yet- fruity medium body and a smooth, creamy finish with a hint of water chestnut and grassy hops on the finish. A spot-on cream ale. Superb!"
4-pk - Loco Lager!
"CRAZY FOR BEER HERE!" . award: Gold Medal Brewski Awards! . pairs with our street tacos & artisan pizzas... Heck, it pairs with most everything ;-) . craft-brewed Mexican lager. We used an authentic lager yeast, and naturally lagered (stored) it our tanks for months with NO filtration, giving it a crisp, smooth & refreshing flavor. Salud! Brew Specs: 4.9% ABV
4-pk - Pagosa Pale Ale
"CATCH YOUR PINT HERE!" Gluten-Removed! Award: Bronze Medal - World Beer Championships. Style: American Pale - Light color & big in flavor with a dry, refreshing hoppy finish. Notes: Easy drinking Pale Ale. Much less intense, and letter bitter than IPA… Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Supremo Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp & Chargrilled Steaks. Pagosa Pale T-Shirts available in beautiful Cerulean blue. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.1%
4-pk - Peachy Peach Wheat
"IT'S PEACHY HERE!" Awards: Gold Medals – GABF (set the standard for fruit beer in the USA!) Colorado State Fair & San Juan Brewfest. Style: Peach Wheat - wonderful balance of peaches and beer in both aroma & flavor. Notes: People who don't like fruit beers even rave about it… Food Pairings: Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings, Salmon Tacos w/ Peach Salsa, & Hawaiian Surfer Pizza. Peachy Peach Ladies T-Shirts available. Mug Clubbers get full 20oz Imperials Pints! Join the Club. OG: 1.046 (11.5P), FG: 1.008 (2.0P), ABV: 5.2% NEW – 16oz Cans available!
4-pk - Poor Richard's Colonial Ale
"GOD LOVES US & WANTS US TO BE HAPPY!" Award: CHAMPION - Ben Franklin's 300th Birthday Challenge & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair Style: Colonial Brown Ale brewed with corn and a whisper of molasses. Best Seller! Notes: Tony's recipe was brewed by 100+ breweries in 35 States! Tony represented the entire brewing industry, and was one of only 300 in the county to light Ben Franklin's Birthday Cake in Philadelphia! Food Pairings: Supremo Pizza, Memphis Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, & House Smoked Prime Rib Dinner OG: 14.3P (1.058), FG: 3.3P (1.013), SRM: 17.0, ABV: 5.4%
4-pk - Powder Day IPA
"HAVE A HOPPY DAY!" Award: Gold Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: India Pale Ale – More hops than our other beers, and yet with balanced hoppy aromas & flavors. Very quaffable. BEST SELLER! Notes: Crisp & fresh, like a fine local Powder Day. The anticipation alone brings a knowing smile. Story: 1st IPA on-draught in Archuleta County back in 2007! Food Pairings: Finger Lickin' Boneless Wings, Meat Eater Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp, and Hand-Cut Chargrilled Steaks. Powder Day T-Shirts available! OG: 15.6P (1.064), FG: 3.0P (1.012), SRM: 5.2, ABV: 6.7% NEW – 16oz Cans available!
4-pk - Rodeo Rider Red Ale
"COWBOY UP!" Award: Silver Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: Irish Red Ale – toasted & caramel malts, with noble hops that finishes dry. An easy-drinking pint. Story: Celebrates our local Red Ryder Rodeo history... Food Pairings: Chicken Caesar, Supremo Pizza, Chargrilled Steaks, & French Dip Sandwich Feature. Rodeo Rider T-Shirts available. OG: 1.051 (12.6P), FG: 1.009 (2.3P), ABV: 5.1%
4-pk - Salty Caramel Stout
"IT"S SWEET HERE!" Award: Silver Medal - World Beer Championships. Style: Cream Stout w/ Caramel Sugar added in the brewing process (5.0% abv) A tasty combination of dark chocolate roast & toffee caramel flavors... and a cult favorite! Pairs perfectly with our Chocolate Chip Cookies, Hand Scooped Ice Cream, Chocolate Brownie, or make your Salty Caramel Stout into a float with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! :-D
4-pk - Soaker's Export Stout
"SOAK IT UP!" . Awards: Dual Silver Medals - North American Beer Awards. . Food Pairings: Pretzel & Cheese Fondue, Baby Back Ribs Feature, Brownies & Stout Floats! . Style: Export Stout - black & smooth flavors balanced by a dry roasted finish . Notes: Reminiscent of roasted coffee, but none added. A perfect beer after a relaxing soak . T-Shirts available in our gift shop . Brew Specs - OG: 1.061, FG: 1.017, SRM: 42, ABV: 5.9%
4-pk - Tripel Dog Dare Ya! Belgian Pilsner (8%)
our NEW Belgian Tripel with wonderful malt complexities, and dry finish, like a Belgian Pilsner should be. 8% abv. A votre sante! (Cheers!)
4-pk - Whiteout Hazy IPA
"HAZE IN YOUR FORECAST!" . Award: Silver Medal - Brewski Awards . Pairs with our Hog Wild Sandwich, Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich & House Made Cheesecake . Style: Juicy Hazy IPA . Notes: Fresh & unfiltered with a balance of citrusy, juicy & tropical hops. White Out Hazy IPA has lower bitterness, high hop aroma & flavor, along with a softer texture than other types of IPAs. Super quaffable! . Brew Specs - OG: 1.059, FG: 1.012, SRM: 7.5, ABV: 6.3%
SINGLE CANS
GROWLERS
Grl - Whiteout Hazy IPA
BOTTLE RED
Bottle Bread & Butter Pinot Noir
cherries, raspberries, cassis, cedar hints, smoke + bay leaf
Bottle Cage Free Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Alta Vista Vive Malbec
Bottle M.A.N. Shiraz
A distinctive wine: juicy and complex with well-rounded and lingering flavors. The bouquet is aromatic with gamey and licorice aromas. The palate has mouth-filling blackcurrant and plum flavors with finely integrated tannins.
BOTTLE WHITE
Ruffino Sparkling Rose
A crisp, off-dry sparkling wine that offers alluring flavors of strawberry and rose petals, with delicate hints of red berries and white fruits that linger through the finish.
Bottle The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc
passion fruit, grapefruit, crisp, dry minerality
Bottle Carmenet Chardonnay
Our Chardonnay is a lovely straw-colored wine with hints of apple, banana, and vanilla. This opulent and sensual wine has a butterscotch and tropical fruit finish that is smooth, crisp, and enjoyable.
Bottle Primosole Pinot Grigio
Primosole Organic Vineyards produces fresh, fragrant, fruity, pure wines from Italy. A perfect companion to any joyful and healthy foods. Primosole Organic Wines are made from grapes which are cultivated without recourse to synthetic fungicides, herbicides, or fertilizers.
Bottle The Champion Sauvignon Blanc
Grocery
Beer Soap
Farm House Creations - offering locally-crafted soaps using our OWN beers! Varieties include: Peachy Peach, Salted Caramel Stout & Green Chili. Great feeling on the skin... please do not consume! ;-)
Newspaper
Local weekly newspaper - "get the scoop on Pagosa!"
Malt Vinegar - House Brewed & Barrel-Aged
Beer Swag
Drinkware
Sweatshirts
Charcoal Hoodie SM
Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Charcoal Hoodie MD
Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Charcoal Hoodie LG
Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Charcoal Hoodie XL
Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Charcoal Hoodie 2XL
Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Charcoal Hoodie 3XL
Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Cardinal Hoodie SM
Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Cardinal Hoodie MD
Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Cardinal Hoodie LG
Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Cardinal Hoodie XL
Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Cardinal Hoodie 2XL
Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Cardinal Hoodie 3XL
Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!
Brown Zip-up Hoodie SM
Brown Zip-up Hoodie XL
T-Shirts
Chile Verde T-Shirt SM
Kayaker T-Shirt SM
Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!
Kayaker T-Shirt MD
Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!
Kayaker T-Shirt LG
Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!
Kayaker T-Shirt XL
Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!
Kayaker T-Shirt 2XL
Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!
Pale Ale T-Shirt XS
A laid back beer to catch fish with.
Pale Ale T-Shirt SM
A laid back beer to catch fish with.
Pale Ale T-Shirt MD
A laid back beer to catch fish with.
Pale Ale T-Shirt LG
A laid back beer to catch fish with.
Pale Ale T-Shirt XL
A laid back beer to catch fish with.
Pale Ale T-Shirt 2XL
A laid back beer to catch fish with.
Powder Day T-Shirt SM
Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!
Powder Day T-Shirt MD
Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!
Powder Day T-Shirt LG
Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!
Powder Day T-Shirt XL
Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!
Powder Day T-Shirt 2XL
Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!
Rodeo Red T-Shirt XS
After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.
Rodeo Red T-Shirt SM
After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.
Rodeo Red T-Shirt MD
After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.
Rodeo Red T-Shirt LG
After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.
Rodeo Red T-Shirt XL
After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.
Rodeo Red T-Shirt 2XL
After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.
Soakers Stout T-Shirt SM
Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!
Soakers Stout T-Shirt MD
Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!
Soakers Stout T-Shirt LG
Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!
Soakers Stout T-Shirt XL
Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!
Soakers Stout T-Shirt 2XL
Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!
Tie-Dye T-Shirt XL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
An enjoyable family friendly experience to be had while savoring a variety of different made from scratch menu items including our famous wild salmon fish & chips, fresh - never frozen hamburgers, artisan pizza, chicken, gluten-free, low carb and vegetarian options.
