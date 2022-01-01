Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill

4-pk - Kayaker Cream Ale

$19.99

"PADDLE ON OVER!" Awards: Gold Medal & BEST BEERS IN THE WORLD (All About Beer Magazine.) Style: Cream Ale/Lager - Light & crisp w/ touch of maltiness. BEST SELLER! Story: Inspired by the German Beer Gardens where Tony went to Brewing school. Food Pairings: Pub Pretzels & Cheese, Hungry Hippy Pizza, and Salmon Fish & Chips. Kayaker Cream T-Shirts available. OG: 11.0P (1.044), FG: 1.6P (1.006), SRM: 3.4, ABV: 4.9%. JUDGE'S COMMENTS: "Brilliant pale golden color. Lovely aromas and flavors of whipped cream, honey, and spicy marmalade on brioche with a supple, dry-yet- fruity medium body and a smooth, creamy finish with a hint of water chestnut and grassy hops on the finish. A spot-on cream ale. Superb!"