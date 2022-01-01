Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill

2,959 Reviews

$$

118 N Pagosa Blvd

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

Order Again

Popular Items

Beer-Battered Salmon Fish + Chips
BYO Burger
Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos

FEATURES ('til they're gone!)

house-made brewpub chili con carne smothered over 100% beef hot dog topped with Fritos, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, chopped onions, and tamed jalapeños
Smoked French Dip Sandwich

Smoked French Dip Sandwich

$16.99

shaved smoked Prime Rib + Swiss cheese + creamy horseradish schmear + au jus on a French baked roll . served with house made cole slaw & dill pickle spear . ADD side of beer-battered fries, hand-dipped onion rings, or sweet potato fries . pairs with our: Smoked Imperial Porter, Poor Richard's Ale, Craft Lagers, and Napa Pinot Noir

Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos

Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos

$13.95

NEW! street taco sized corn tortillas + house smoked pulled pork, seasoned with chipotle chili spices + house made pico de gallo + lime cilantro ranch dressing + house pickled red onion + chopped cilantro, comes w/side of cole slaw . pairs perfectly with our Loco Mexican Lager, Smoked Imperial Porter + Poor Richard's Ale

Smoked Salmon Chowder

$14.95

House-smoked salmon chowder w/ toast points

SIGNATURES

our house specialties created and loved by many
Beer-Battered Salmon Fish + Chips

Beer-Battered Salmon Fish + Chips

$20.49

2 pieces wild-caught salmon + beer battered fries + house made remoulade sauce + lemon slices + coleslaw + ketchup . pairs with our Kayaker Cream Ale, ESB, Lumbertown Lager, IPAs, Carmenet Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Dinner

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.49

three hand-breaded tenders with choice of sauce + choice of 2 sides . pairs with our Kayaker Cream Ale, Craft Lagers, Sours, Sauvignon Blanc or Sparkling Rose

APPETIZERS

Items to share with friends and family
Crispy Crab Cakes

Crispy Crab Cakes

$11.99

two golden crispy cakes (with breadcrumbs) placed on a bed of shredded cabbage + drizzled with house-made remoulade + topped with crispy capers . beer pairings: our Belgian Saison, Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale + Sours

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$13.99

green beans battered & deep fried, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese . beer pairings: our Craft Lagers, Amber Ales + Stouts

Three Pub Pretzels

Three Pub Pretzels

$11.49

served with house made beer-cheese fondue to dip . beer pairings: our Wheat Beers, Amber Ales + IPAs

Full Boneless Chicken Wings

Full Boneless Chicken Wings

$18.99

boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish . beer pairings: our Craft Lagers, Powder Day IPA + Hazy IPA

Half Boneless Chicken Wings

Half Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.49

boneless breaded wings with choice of beerbq, buffalo hot, garlic parmesan, spicy beerbq or sweet chili and blue cheese or ranch dressing. served with sliced carrot garnish . beer pairings: our Craft Lagers, Powder Day IPA + Hazy IPA

BBQ Ranch Nachos

BBQ Ranch Nachos

$13.99

queso, beer-bq sauce, pulled pork or grilled chicken, bacon, scallions + ranch dressing . pairs well with our Smoked Imperial Porter, Poor Richard's Ale + Craft Lagers

SALADS

fresh ingredients and made from scratch dressings + soups
BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$10.49

sliced iceberg lettuce + cherry tomatoes + bacon crumbles + blue cheese crumbles + ranch dressing on the side . pairs well with our Wheat Beers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Hazy IPA + Grateful Red Sour

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.49

blend of fresh greens, chopped hard-boiled egg + avocado + tomato + scallions + crumbled bacon + blue cheese crumbles + cilantro lime ranch recommended (dressing is on the side) . pairs with our Craft Lagers, Eagle English Session Beer, Grateful Red Sour + Soaker's Stout

Full Kale Caesar Salad

Full Kale Caesar Salad

$9.95

seasoned croutons, asiago cheese + crispy capers + tossed in creamy Caesar dressing . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Wheat Beers + Sours

Side Kale Caesar Salad

Side Kale Caesar Salad

$6.49

seasoned croutons, asiago cheese + crispy capers + tossed in creamy Caesar dressing . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lager, Wheat Beers + Sours

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.49

cherry tomatoes + cucumbers + carrots + dressing choice on the side . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lagers, Wheat Beer + Sours

GRILL + SANDWICHES

char-grilled hand-pattied burgers and sandwiches made with very fresh ingredients
California Grilled Chicken

California Grilled Chicken

$15.95

bacon + avocado + lettuce + tomato + chipotle mayo . pairs well with our Kayaker Cream Ale, Wheat Beers, Pagosa Pale Ale, and our Whiteout Hazy IPA + Pow Pow Imperial IPA

Hog Wild Sandwich

Hog Wild Sandwich

$13.49

house smoked pulled pork + house-made beer-BQ sauce + house made coleslaw + crispy onion ring piled high on buttered brioche bun. served with dill pickle spear. . pairs well with our Smoked Imperial Porter, Poor Richard's Ale + Craft Lagers

Pagosa Pub Club (toasted)

Pagosa Pub Club (toasted)

$12.99

toasted sandwich w/ hand-sliced smoked ham + turkey breast + smoked bacon + Swiss cheese + crisp lettuce + juicy tomato + garlic mayo on toasted sourdough. served with cole slaw + dill pickle spear . pairs well with our Kayaker Cream Ale, Rodeo Rider Red, Poor Richard's Colonial Brown + Soaker's Stout

Southwestern Burger

Southwestern Burger

$15.95

NOTE: if you would like to customize this burger, we suggest the "Build Your Own" (BYO) burger option on the previous screen pepper jack cheese + bacon + chopped green chiles + chipotle mayo . pairs well with our Chili Verde Cerveza, Pagosa Pale Ale, IPAs + Stouts

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$12.49

Build your own (BYO) by picking toppings . burgers pair well with our Rodeo Rider Red Ale, Chili Verde Cerveza, Pagosa Pale Ale, and Pow Pow Imperial IPA

Three Bang Bang Street Tacos

Three Bang Bang Street Tacos

$13.95

street taco sized corn tortillas + shredded cabbage + beer-battered shrimp + bang bang sauce + cotija cheese w/side of cole slaw . pairs with our Belgian Saison Lager, Pagosa Pale Ale, Rodeo Rider Red Ale + Grateful Red Sour

Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos

Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos

$13.95

street taco sized corn tortillas + grilled wild caught salmon + shredded cabbage + cotija cheese + peach salsa + avocado w/side of cole slaw . pairs well with our Peachy Peach Wheat, Belgian Saison Lager, Eagle ESB Amber + Rodeo Rider Red Ales

Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos

Three Pork Barbacoa Street Tacos

$13.95

NEW! street taco sized corn tortillas + house smoked pulled pork, seasoned with chipotle chili spices + house made pico de gallo + lime cilantro ranch dressing + house pickled red onion + chopped cilantro, comes w/side of cole slaw . pairs perfectly with our Loco Mexican Lager, Smoked Imperial Porter + Poor Richard's Ale

ARTISAN PIZZAS

we make our own beer crusts, pizza sauce and add only premium toppings
Full Supremo!

Full Supremo!

$20.95

red sauce + house made Italian sausage + bell peppers + black olives + pepperoni, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, NIP Barleywine + Sours

Full Godfather Alfredo

Full Godfather Alfredo

$19.95

white sauce + grilled chicken + diced Hatch green chili peppers + applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Chili Verde Cerveza, Poor Richard's Colonial Ale, IPAs + Stouts

Full Hawaiian Surfer

Full Hawaiian Surfer

$18.49

garlic oil + brown sugar + crushed pineapple + sliced red onion + diced jalapeños + smoked ham, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Peachy Peach, Wheat Beers + Craft Lagers

Full Pepperoni

Full Pepperoni

$17.49

traditional pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Tropical RyePA, NIP Barleywine + Stouts

Full BYO Pizza

Full BYO Pizza

$14.99

build-your-own (BYO) and select your favorite toppings! . artisan pizzas pair well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale + IPAs

Full Meat Eater

Full Meat Eater

$20.95

red sauce + house made Italian sausage + smoked ham + Italian pepperoni + smoked applewood bacon, red sauce + house made Italian sausage + bell peppers + black olives + pepperoni, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, NIP Barleywine + Sours . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, IPAs, NIP Barleywine, Poor Richard's Ale + Stouts

Personal Godfather Alfredo

Personal Godfather Alfredo

$14.95

white sauce + grilled chicken + diced Hatch green chili peppers + applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Chili Verde Cerveza, Poor Richard's Colonial Ale, IPAs + Stouts

Personal Meat Eater

Personal Meat Eater

$15.95

red sauce + house made Italian sausage + smoked ham + Italian pepperoni + smoked applewood bacon + Asiago cheese .. pairs well with our Craft Lagers, IPAs, NIP Barleywine, Poor Richard's Ale + Stouts

Personal Supremo!

Personal Supremo!

$15.95

red sauce + house made Italian sausage + bell peppers + black olives + pepperoni, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, NIP Barleywine + Sours

Personal Hawaiian Surfer

Personal Hawaiian Surfer

$13.95

garlic oil + brown sugar + crushed pineapple + sliced red onion + diced jalapeños + smoked ham, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Peachy Peach, Wheat Beers + Craft Lagers

Personal Cheese

Personal Cheese

$11.49

classic: just sauce + cheese . pairs well with our Belgian Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale + Rodeo Rider Red Ale

Personal BYO Pizza

Personal BYO Pizza

$11.49

build-your-own (BYO) and select your favorite toppings! . artisan pizzas pair well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale & IPAs

Personal Pepperoni

Personal Pepperoni

$12.49

traditional pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella + asiago cheeses . pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Tropical RyePA, NIP Barleywine + Stouts

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$13.99

available only as personal pizza: garlic oil + cheesy sauce + spinach + artichoke hearts + asiago cheese + sprinkling of parmesan cheese . pairs well with our Wheat Beers, Craft Lagers, Stouts + Sours

KIDS MENU

Cheeseburger Slider (one)

Cheeseburger Slider (one)

$8.49

one (1) cheeseburger slider + american cheese + sliced pickle + with a choice of fries or apple slices

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$8.49

choice of fries or apple slices

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

w/ choice of fries or apple slices

All Beef Corn Dog

All Beef Corn Dog

$8.49

all beef corn dog + choice of fries or apple slices

MUNCHIES

Beer-Battered Fries

Beer-Battered Fries

$5.49

our legendary beer-battered fries: golden brown with tender interior. pairs with our many yummy sauces! Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)

Hand-dipped Onion Rings

Hand-dipped Onion Rings

$5.99

served with ketchup - you add an order of dipping sauce if you like. Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Sweet Potato Fries (Gluten-Free!) served with ketchup. Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.49

cherry tomatoes + cucumbers + carrots + dressing choice on the side . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lagers, Wheat Beer + Sours

Side Kale Caesar Salad

Side Kale Caesar Salad

$6.49

seasoned croutons, asiago cheese + crispy capers + tossed in creamy Caesar dressing . pairs well with our Belgian Saison Lager, Wheat Beers + Sours

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.49
House-Made Sauces

House-Made Sauces

$0.99

many tasty house made sauces

DESSERTS

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

house made root beer float w/ vanilla ice cream. served in a frosty mug

House Made Cheesecake

House Made Cheesecake

$6.49

+ whipped cream ., and for adults: pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour

Cheesecake w/Pumpkin Drizzle

Cheesecake w/Pumpkin Drizzle

$6.99Out of stock

+ toasted pecans... and for adults, it pairs perfectly with our seasonal release Great Pumpkin Ale!

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.49

+ whipped cream . and for adults: it pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour

Three Chocolate Chip Cookies

Three Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookie, freshly baked in-house. . For adults, they pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream . and for adults: it pairs well with Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

vanilla ice cream + chocolate sauce + whipped cream . and for adults: it pairs well with Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour

Chocolate Brownie A'La Mode

Chocolate Brownie A'La Mode

$5.99

house made brownie with vanilla ice cream + chocolate drizzle + whipped cream . and for adults: it pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout or Ukraine Strong Stout

Two Brookie Cookies

$4.99

2 Brookies (Brownie + Chocolate Chip Cookie combo!) . freshly baked in-house. . And, for adults, they pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout

BEVERAGES

Pagosa Brewing Ginger Beer

$2.99

house-brewed ginger beer with NO high-fructose or any corn sugars... real deal flavor!

Pagosa Brewing Root Beer

$2.99

house-brewed ginger beer with NO high-fructose nor any corn sugars... real deal flavor!

Stubborn Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mist Twist

$2.99

BOLD Ginger Ale

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Flavored Lemonade

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Whole Milk

$3.49

4-PK CANS

4-pk - Bet the Farm: Saison Lager

4-pk - Bet the Farm: Saison Lager

$19.99

NEW Belgian Farmhouse Saison - wonderful complex aroma & surprisingly crisp & dry like a Belgian Lager. a votre sante! (cheers!) 5.6% abv

4-pk - Chile Verde Cerveza

4-pk - Chile Verde Cerveza

$19.99

"SPICE UP YOUR DAY!" Gluten Removed! Awards: WINNER - Good Foods Award & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair. Style: Pale Ale infused with fresh Hatch Green Chilies. Bright chili aroma & taste, and not too hot. Story: Originally brewed to give Julie Simmons a local "Chili Beer Fix" and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Then, with all the accolades, it became a flagship in 2008... Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Southwestern Green Chili Burger, & Godfather Green Chili Alfredo Pizza. Chili Verde Cerveza T-Shirt available in heather red. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.2%

4-pk - Dubbel Trouble: Belgian Amber Lager (7.3%)

4-pk - Dubbel Trouble: Belgian Amber Lager (7.3%)

$19.99

NEW! "Dubbel Trouble" (Belgian Amber Lager) . light and refreshing like an amber lager & third in our 2022 series of Belgian brews. . Brewed as a Dubbel with wonderful complex aromas, nice toffee flavor, yet with a dry finish! a votre sante! (Cheers!) 7.3% abv

4-pk - Eagle ESB (English Amber)

4-pk - Eagle ESB (English Amber)

$19.99Out of stock
4-pk - FallFest Oktoberfest Lager

4-pk - FallFest Oktoberfest Lager

$19.99

Gold Medal Winning FallFest Bier! . brewed as a traditional German Oktoberfest-style bier with imported Munich malts, noble German hops, and a special Pagosa Brewing touch. . FallFest has an rich toasted malt complexity, with a firm enough hop bitterness to provide a balanced finish. . It’s been lagered for weeks and weeks, which has made it drinkably smooth. Perfect for those cooler fall evenings. . But, like the fall colors, our FallFest Bier™ is only available for a limited time this season. Prosit! (Cheers!)

4-pk - Kayaker Cream Ale

4-pk - Kayaker Cream Ale

$19.99

"PADDLE ON OVER!" Awards: Gold Medal & BEST BEERS IN THE WORLD (All About Beer Magazine.) Style: Cream Ale/Lager - Light & crisp w/ touch of maltiness. BEST SELLER! Story: Inspired by the German Beer Gardens where Tony went to Brewing school. Food Pairings: Pub Pretzels & Cheese, Hungry Hippy Pizza, and Salmon Fish & Chips. Kayaker Cream T-Shirts available. OG: 11.0P (1.044), FG: 1.6P (1.006), SRM: 3.4, ABV: 4.9%. JUDGE'S COMMENTS: "Brilliant pale golden color. Lovely aromas and flavors of whipped cream, honey, and spicy marmalade on brioche with a supple, dry-yet- fruity medium body and a smooth, creamy finish with a hint of water chestnut and grassy hops on the finish. A spot-on cream ale. Superb!"

4-pk - Loco Lager!

4-pk - Loco Lager!

$19.99

"CRAZY FOR BEER HERE!" . award: Gold Medal Brewski Awards! . pairs with our street tacos & artisan pizzas... Heck, it pairs with most everything ;-) . craft-brewed Mexican lager. We used an authentic lager yeast, and naturally lagered (stored) it our tanks for months with NO filtration, giving it a crisp, smooth & refreshing flavor. Salud! Brew Specs: 4.9% ABV

4-pk - Pagosa Pale Ale

4-pk - Pagosa Pale Ale

$19.99

"CATCH YOUR PINT HERE!" Gluten-Removed! Award: Bronze Medal - World Beer Championships. Style: American Pale - Light color & big in flavor with a dry, refreshing hoppy finish. Notes: Easy drinking Pale Ale. Much less intense, and letter bitter than IPA… Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Supremo Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp & Chargrilled Steaks. Pagosa Pale T-Shirts available in beautiful Cerulean blue. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.1%

4-pk - Peachy Peach Wheat

4-pk - Peachy Peach Wheat

$19.99

"IT'S PEACHY HERE!" Awards: Gold Medals – GABF (set the standard for fruit beer in the USA!) Colorado State Fair & San Juan Brewfest. Style: Peach Wheat - wonderful balance of peaches and beer in both aroma & flavor. Notes: People who don't like fruit beers even rave about it… Food Pairings: Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings, Salmon Tacos w/ Peach Salsa, & Hawaiian Surfer Pizza. Peachy Peach Ladies T-Shirts available. Mug Clubbers get full 20oz Imperials Pints! Join the Club. OG: 1.046 (11.5P), FG: 1.008 (2.0P), ABV: 5.2% NEW – 16oz Cans available!

4-pk - Poor Richard's Colonial Ale

4-pk - Poor Richard's Colonial Ale

$19.99

"GOD LOVES US & WANTS US TO BE HAPPY!" Award: CHAMPION - Ben Franklin's 300th Birthday Challenge & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair Style: Colonial Brown Ale brewed with corn and a whisper of molasses. Best Seller! Notes: Tony's recipe was brewed by 100+ breweries in 35 States! Tony represented the entire brewing industry, and was one of only 300 in the county to light Ben Franklin's Birthday Cake in Philadelphia! Food Pairings: Supremo Pizza, Memphis Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, & House Smoked Prime Rib Dinner OG: 14.3P (1.058), FG: 3.3P (1.013), SRM: 17.0, ABV: 5.4%

4-pk - Powder Day IPA

4-pk - Powder Day IPA

$19.99

"HAVE A HOPPY DAY!" Award: Gold Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: India Pale Ale – More hops than our other beers, and yet with balanced hoppy aromas & flavors. Very quaffable. BEST SELLER! Notes: Crisp & fresh, like a fine local Powder Day. The anticipation alone brings a knowing smile. Story: 1st IPA on-draught in Archuleta County back in 2007! Food Pairings: Finger Lickin' Boneless Wings, Meat Eater Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp, and Hand-Cut Chargrilled Steaks. Powder Day T-Shirts available! OG: 15.6P (1.064), FG: 3.0P (1.012), SRM: 5.2, ABV: 6.7% NEW – 16oz Cans available!

4-pk - Rodeo Rider Red Ale

4-pk - Rodeo Rider Red Ale

$19.99

"COWBOY UP!" Award: Silver Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: Irish Red Ale – toasted & caramel malts, with noble hops that finishes dry. An easy-drinking pint. Story: Celebrates our local Red Ryder Rodeo history... Food Pairings: Chicken Caesar, Supremo Pizza, Chargrilled Steaks, & French Dip Sandwich Feature. Rodeo Rider T-Shirts available. OG: 1.051 (12.6P), FG: 1.009 (2.3P), ABV: 5.1%

4-pk - Salty Caramel Stout

4-pk - Salty Caramel Stout

$19.99

"IT"S SWEET HERE!" Award: Silver Medal - World Beer Championships. Style: Cream Stout w/ Caramel Sugar added in the brewing process (5.0% abv) A tasty combination of dark chocolate roast & toffee caramel flavors... and a cult favorite! Pairs perfectly with our Chocolate Chip Cookies, Hand Scooped Ice Cream, Chocolate Brownie, or make your Salty Caramel Stout into a float with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! :-D

4-pk - Soaker's Export Stout

4-pk - Soaker's Export Stout

$19.99

"SOAK IT UP!" . Awards: Dual Silver Medals - North American Beer Awards. . Food Pairings: Pretzel & Cheese Fondue, Baby Back Ribs Feature, Brownies & Stout Floats! . Style: Export Stout - black & smooth flavors balanced by a dry roasted finish . Notes: Reminiscent of roasted coffee, but none added. A perfect beer after a relaxing soak . T-Shirts available in our gift shop . Brew Specs - OG: 1.061, FG: 1.017, SRM: 42, ABV: 5.9%

4-pk - Tripel Dog Dare Ya! Belgian Pilsner (8%)

4-pk - Tripel Dog Dare Ya! Belgian Pilsner (8%)

$19.99Out of stock

our NEW Belgian Tripel with wonderful malt complexities, and dry finish, like a Belgian Pilsner should be. 8% abv. A votre sante! (Cheers!)

4-pk - Whiteout Hazy IPA

4-pk - Whiteout Hazy IPA

$19.99

"HAZE IN YOUR FORECAST!" . Award: Silver Medal - Brewski Awards . Pairs with our Hog Wild Sandwich, Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich & House Made Cheesecake . Style: Juicy Hazy IPA . Notes: Fresh & unfiltered with a balance of citrusy, juicy & tropical hops. White Out Hazy IPA has lower bitterness, high hop aroma & flavor, along with a softer texture than other types of IPAs. Super quaffable! . Brew Specs - OG: 1.059, FG: 1.012, SRM: 7.5, ABV: 6.3%

SINGLE CANS

Can - Chile Verde Cerveza

Can - Chile Verde Cerveza

$4.99

"SPICE UP YOUR DAY!" Gluten Removed! Awards: WINNER - Good Foods Award & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair. Style: Pale Ale infused with fresh Hatch Green Chilies. Bright chili aroma & taste, and not too hot. Story: Originally brewed to give Julie Simmons a local "Chili Beer Fix" and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Then, with all the accolades, it became a flagship in 2008... Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Southwestern Green Chili Burger, & Godfather Green Chili Alfredo Pizza. Chili Verde Cerveza T-Shirt available in heather red. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.2%

Can - Dubbel Trouble: Belgian Amber Lager (7.3%)

Can - Dubbel Trouble: Belgian Amber Lager (7.3%)

$4.99Out of stock

NEW! "Dubbel Trouble" (Belgian Amber Lager) . light and refreshing like an amber lager & third in our 2022 series of Belgian brews. . Brewed as a Dubbel with wonderful complex aromas, nice toffee flavor, yet with a dry finish! a votre sante! (Cheers!) 7.3% abv

Can - Eagle ESB (English Amber)

Can - Eagle ESB (English Amber)

$4.99Out of stock
Can - FallFest Oktoberfest Lager

Can - FallFest Oktoberfest Lager

$4.99

Gold Medal Winning FallFest Bier! . brewed as a traditional German Oktoberfest-style bier with imported Munich malts, noble German hops, and a special Pagosa Brewing touch. . FallFest has an rich toasted malt complexity, with a firm enough hop bitterness to provide a balanced finish. . It’s been lagered for weeks and weeks, which has made it drinkably smooth. Perfect for those cooler fall evenings. . But, like the fall colors, our FallFest Bier™ is only available for a limited time this season. Prosit! (Cheers!)

Can - Kayaker Cream Ale

Can - Kayaker Cream Ale

$4.99

"PADDLE ON OVER!" Awards: Gold Medal & BEST BEERS IN THE WORLD (All About Beer Magazine.) Style: Cream Ale/Lager - Light & crisp w/ touch of maltiness. BEST SELLER! Story: Inspired by the German Beer Gardens where Tony went to Brewing school. Food Pairings: Pub Pretzels & Cheese, Hungry Hippy Pizza, and Salmon Fish & Chips. Kayaker Cream T-Shirts available. OG: 11.0P (1.044), FG: 1.6P (1.006), SRM: 3.4, ABV: 4.9%. JUDGE'S COMMENTS: "Brilliant pale golden color. Lovely aromas and flavors of whipped cream, honey, and spicy marmalade on brioche with a supple, dry-yet- fruity medium body and a smooth, creamy finish with a hint of water chestnut and grassy hops on the finish. A spot-on cream ale. Superb!"

Can - Loco Lager!

Can - Loco Lager!

$4.99

"CRAZY FOR BEER HERE!" . award: Gold Medal Brewski Awards! . pairs with our street tacos & artisan pizzas... Heck, it pairs with most everything ;-) . craft-brewed Mexican lager. We used an authentic lager yeast, and naturally lagered (stored) it our tanks for months with NO filtration, giving it a crisp, smooth & refreshing flavor. Salud! Brew Specs: 4.9% ABV

Can - Pagosa Pale Ale

Can - Pagosa Pale Ale

$4.99

"CATCH YOUR PINT HERE!" Gluten-Removed! Award: Bronze Medal - World Beer Championships. Style: American Pale - Light color & big in flavor with a dry, refreshing hoppy finish. Notes: Easy drinking Pale Ale. Much less intense, and letter bitter than IPA… Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Supremo Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp & Chargrilled Steaks. Pagosa Pale T-Shirts available in beautiful Cerulean blue. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.1%

Can - Peachy Peach Wheat

Can - Peachy Peach Wheat

$4.99

"IT'S PEACHY HERE!" Awards: Gold Medals – GABF (set the standard for fruit beer in the USA!) Colorado State Fair & San Juan Brewfest. Style: Peach Wheat - wonderful balance of peaches and beer in both aroma & flavor. Notes: People who don't like fruit beers even rave about it… Food Pairings: Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings, Salmon Tacos w/ Peach Salsa, & Hawaiian Surfer Pizza. Peachy Peach Ladies T-Shirts available. Mug Clubbers get full 20oz Imperials Pints! Join the Club. OG: 1.046 (11.5P), FG: 1.008 (2.0P), ABV: 5.2% NEW – 16oz Cans available!

Can - Poor Richard's Colonial Ale

Can - Poor Richard's Colonial Ale

$4.99Out of stock

"GOD LOVES US & WANTS US TO BE HAPPY!" Award: CHAMPION - Ben Franklin's 300th Birthday Challenge & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair Style: Colonial Brown Ale brewed with corn and a whisper of molasses. Best Seller! Notes: Tony's recipe was brewed by 100+ breweries in 35 States! Tony represented the entire brewing industry, and was one of only 300 in the county to light Ben Franklin's Birthday Cake in Philadelphia! Food Pairings: Supremo Pizza, Memphis Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, & House Smoked Prime Rib Dinner OG: 14.3P (1.058), FG: 3.3P (1.013), SRM: 17.0, ABV: 5.4%

Can - Powder Day IPA

Can - Powder Day IPA

$4.99Out of stock

"HAVE A POWDER DAY!" Award: Gold Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: India Pale Ale – More hops than our other beers, and yet with balanced hoppy aromas & flavors. Very quaffable. BEST SELLER! Notes: Crisp & fresh, like a fine local Powder Day. The anticipation alone brings a knowing smile. Story: 1st IPA on-draught in Archuleta County back in 2007! Food Pairings: Finger Lickin' Boneless Wings, Meat Eater Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp, and Hand-Cut Chargrilled Steaks. Powder Day T-Shirts available! OG: 15.6P (1.064), FG: 3.0P (1.012), SRM: 5.2, ABV: 6.7% NEW – 16oz Cans available!

Can - Rodeo Rider Red Ale

Can - Rodeo Rider Red Ale

$4.99

"COWBOY UP!" Award: Silver Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: Irish Red Ale – toasted & caramel malts, with noble hops that finishes dry. An easy-drinking pint. Story: Celebrates our local Red Ryder Rodeo history... Food Pairings: Chicken Caesar, Supremo Pizza, Chargrilled Steaks, & French Dip Sandwich Feature. Rodeo Rider T-Shirts available. OG: 1.051 (12.6P), FG: 1.009 (2.3P), ABV: 5.1%

Can - Salty Caramel Stout

Can - Salty Caramel Stout

$4.99Out of stock

"IT"S SWEET HERE!" Award: Silver Medal - World Beer Championships. Style: Cream Stout w/ Caramel Sugar added in the brewing process (5.0% abv) A tasty combination of dark chocolate roast & toffee caramel flavors... and a cult favorite! Pairs perfectly with our Chocolate Chip Cookies, Hand Scooped Ice Cream, Chocolate Brownie, or make your Salty Caramel Stout into a float with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! :-D

Can - Soaker's Export Stout

Can - Soaker's Export Stout

$4.99Out of stock

"SOAK IT UP!" . Awards: Dual Silver Medals - North American Beer Awards. . Food Pairings: Pretzel & Cheese Fondue, Baby Back Ribs Feature, Brownies & Stout Floats! . Style: Export Stout - black & smooth flavors balanced by a dry roasted finish . Notes: Reminiscent of roasted coffee, but none added. A perfect beer after a relaxing soak . T-Shirts available in our gift shop . Brew Specs - OG: 1.061, FG: 1.017, SRM: 42, ABV: 5.9%

Can - Tripel Dog Dare Ya! Belgian Pilsner (8%)

Can - Tripel Dog Dare Ya! Belgian Pilsner (8%)

$4.99Out of stock

our NEW Belgian Tripel with wonderful malt complexities, and dry finish, like a Belgian Pilsner should be. 8% abv. A votre sante! (Cheers!)

GROWLERS

Take your favorite beer home in our glass jugs (aka Growlers) 64 oz = four pints
Grl - Bet the Farm: Saison Lager

Grl - Bet the Farm: Saison Lager

$19.99

NEW Belgian Farmhouse Saison - wonderful complex aroma & surprisingly crisp & dry like a Belgian Lager. a votre sante! (cheers!) 5.6% abv

Grl - Chile Verde Cerveza

Grl - Chile Verde Cerveza

$19.99

"SPICE UP YOUR DAY!" Gluten Removed! Awards: WINNER - Good Foods Award & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair. Style: Pale Ale infused with fresh Hatch Green Chilies. Bright chili aroma & taste, and not too hot. Story: Originally brewed to give Julie Simmons a local "Chili Beer Fix" and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Then, with all the accolades, it became a flagship in 2008... Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Southwestern Green Chili Burger, & Godfather Green Chili Alfredo Pizza. Chili Verde Cerveza T-Shirt available in heather red. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.2%

Grl - Dubbel Trouble: Belgian Amber Lager (7.3%)

Grl - Dubbel Trouble: Belgian Amber Lager (7.3%)

$19.99

NEW! "Dubbel Trouble" (Belgian Amber Lager) . light and refreshing like an amber lager & third in our 2022 series of Belgian brews. . Brewed as a Dubbel with wonderful complex aromas, nice toffee flavor, yet with a dry finish! a votre sante! (Cheers!) 7.3% abv

Grl - Eagle ESB (English Amber)

Grl - Eagle ESB (English Amber)

$19.99
Grl - FallFest Oktoberfest Lager

Grl - FallFest Oktoberfest Lager

$19.99

Gold Medal Winning FallFest Bier! . brewed as a traditional German Oktoberfest-style bier with imported Munich malts, noble German hops, and a special Pagosa Brewing touch. . FallFest has an rich toasted malt complexity, with a firm enough hop bitterness to provide a balanced finish. . It’s been lagered for weeks and weeks, which has made it drinkably smooth. Perfect for those cooler fall evenings. . But, like the fall colors, our FallFest Bier™ is only available for a limited time this season. Prosit! (Cheers!)

Grl - Grateful Red Sour (filled upon request)

Grl - Grateful Red Sour (filled upon request)

$48.99Out of stock

filled upon request "GRATEFUL RED!" . Style: Limited Release - Lightly Sour Red Ale aged & served right out of our wood barrel from the bar top & un-carbonated and at room temperature just like classic lambics in Belgium. . Notes: The wild yeasts give this bright-flavored barrel-age beer nice juicy tart flavors of cider, raisins, brandy & oak. . Food Pairings: Boneless Wings, Southwest Burger, & Hog Wild BeerBBQ Sandwich. . Glassware: served at room temperature in 6oz or 10oz Snifter

Grl - Great Pumpkin Ale

$19.99
Grl - Kayaker Cream Ale

Grl - Kayaker Cream Ale

$19.99

"PADDLE ON OVER!" Awards: Gold Medal & BEST BEERS IN THE WORLD (All About Beer Magazine.) Style: Cream Ale/Lager - Light & crisp w/ touch of maltiness. BEST SELLER! Story: Inspired by the German Beer Gardens where Tony went to Brewing school. Food Pairings: Pub Pretzels & Cheese, Hungry Hippy Pizza, and Salmon Fish & Chips. Kayaker Cream T-Shirts available. OG: 11.0P (1.044), FG: 1.6P (1.006), SRM: 3.4, ABV: 4.9%. JUDGE'S COMMENTS: "Brilliant pale golden color. Lovely aromas and flavors of whipped cream, honey, and spicy marmalade on brioche with a supple, dry-yet- fruity medium body and a smooth, creamy finish with a hint of water chestnut and grassy hops on the finish. A spot-on cream ale. Superb!"

Grl - Loco Mexican Lager

$19.99
Grl - Nipple Mtn NIP Barleywine

Grl - Nipple Mtn NIP Barleywine

$48.95Out of stock
Grl - Pagosa Pale Ale

Grl - Pagosa Pale Ale

$19.99

"CATCH YOUR PINT HERE!" Gluten-Removed! Award: Bronze Medal - World Beer Championships. Style: American Pale - Light color & big in flavor with a dry, refreshing hoppy finish. Notes: Easy drinking Pale Ale. Much less intense, and letter bitter than IPA… Food Pairings: BBQ Ranch Nachos, Supremo Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp & Chargrilled Steaks. Pagosa Pale T-Shirts available in beautiful Cerulean blue. OG: 11.5P (1.046), FG: 2.3P (1.009), SRM: 5.3, ABV: 5.1%

Grl - Peachy Peach Wheat

Grl - Peachy Peach Wheat

$19.99

"IT'S PEACHY HERE!" Awards: Gold Medals – GABF (set the standard for fruit beer in the USA!) Colorado State Fair & San Juan Brewfest. Style: Peach Wheat - wonderful balance of peaches and beer in both aroma & flavor. Notes: People who don't like fruit beers even rave about it… Food Pairings: Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings, Salmon Tacos w/ Peach Salsa, & Hawaiian Surfer Pizza. Peachy Peach Ladies T-Shirts available. Mug Clubbers get full 20oz Imperials Pints! Join the Club. OG: 1.046 (11.5P), FG: 1.008 (2.0P), ABV: 5.2% NEW – 16oz Cans available!

Grl - Poor Richard's Colonial Ale

Grl - Poor Richard's Colonial Ale

$19.99

"GOD LOVES US & WANTS US TO BE HAPPY!" Award: CHAMPION - Ben Franklin's 300th Birthday Challenge & Gold Medal – Colorado State Fair Style: Colonial Brown Ale brewed with corn and a whisper of molasses. Best Seller! Notes: Tony's recipe was brewed by 100+ breweries in 35 States! Tony represented the entire brewing industry, and was one of only 300 in the county to light Ben Franklin's Birthday Cake in Philadelphia! Food Pairings: Supremo Pizza, Memphis Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, & House Smoked Prime Rib Dinner OG: 14.3P (1.058), FG: 3.3P (1.013), SRM: 17.0, ABV: 5.4%

Grl - Powder Day IPA

Grl - Powder Day IPA

$19.99

"HAVE A HOPPY DAY!" Award: Gold Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: India Pale Ale – More hops than our other beers, and yet with balanced hoppy aromas & flavors. Very quaffable. BEST SELLER! Notes: Crisp & fresh, like a fine local Powder Day. The anticipation alone brings a knowing smile. Story: 1st IPA on-draught in Archuleta County back in 2007! Food Pairings: Finger Lickin' Boneless Wings, Meat Eater Pizza, Bang Bang Shrimp, and Hand-Cut Chargrilled Steaks. Powder Day T-Shirts available! OG: 15.6P (1.064), FG: 3.0P (1.012), SRM: 5.2, ABV: 6.7% NEW – 16oz Cans available!

Grl - Rodeo Rider Red Ale

Grl - Rodeo Rider Red Ale

$19.99

"COWBOY UP!" Award: Silver Medal - Colorado State Fair. Style: Irish Red Ale – toasted & caramel malts, with noble hops that finishes dry. An easy-drinking pint. Story: Celebrates our local Red Ryder Rodeo history... Food Pairings: Chicken Caesar, Supremo Pizza, Chargrilled Steaks, & French Dip Sandwich Feature. Rodeo Rider T-Shirts available. OG: 1.051 (12.6P), FG: 1.009 (2.3P), ABV: 5.1%

Grl - Salty Caramel Stout

Grl - Salty Caramel Stout

$19.99

"IT"S SWEET HERE!" . Award: Silver Medal - World Beer Championships . Pairs perfectly with our Chocolate Chip Cookies, Hand Scooped Ice Cream, Chocolate Brownie, or make your Salty Caramel Stout into a float with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! :-D . Style: Stout w/ Caramel Sugar added in the brewing process . Notes: tasty combination of dark chocolate roast & toffee caramel flavors... and a cult favorite! . Brew Specs - OG: 1.061, FG: 1.017, SRM: 42, ABV: 5.9%

Grl - Soaker's Export Stout

Grl - Soaker's Export Stout

$19.99

"SOAK IT UP!" . Awards: Dual Silver Medals - North American Beer Awards. . Food Pairings: Pretzel & Cheese Fondue, Baby Back Ribs Feature, Brownies & Stout Floats! . Style: Export Stout - black & smooth flavors balanced by a dry roasted finish . Notes: Reminiscent of roasted coffee, but none added. A perfect beer after a relaxing soak . T-Shirts available in our gift shop . Brew Specs - OG: 1.061, FG: 1.017, SRM: 42, ABV: 5.9%

Grl - Tripel Dog Dare Ya! Belgian Pilsner (8%)

Grl - Tripel Dog Dare Ya! Belgian Pilsner (8%)

$19.99

our NEW Belgian Tripel with wonderful malt complexities, and dry finish, like a Belgian Pilsner should be. 8% abv. A votre sante! (Cheers!)

Grl - Whiteout Hazy IPA

Grl - Whiteout Hazy IPA

$19.99

BOTTLE RED

Bottle Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

Bottle Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$36.00

cherries, raspberries, cassis, cedar hints, smoke + bay leaf

Bottle Cage Free Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle Cage Free Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00
Bottle Alta Vista Vive Malbec

Bottle Alta Vista Vive Malbec

$32.00
Bottle M.A.N. Shiraz

Bottle M.A.N. Shiraz

$28.00

A distinctive wine: juicy and complex with well-rounded and lingering flavors. The bouquet is aromatic with gamey and licorice aromas. The palate has mouth-filling blackcurrant and plum flavors with finely integrated tannins.

BOTTLE WHITE

Ruffino Sparkling Rose

Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$12.00

A crisp, off-dry sparkling wine that offers alluring flavors of strawberry and rose petals, with delicate hints of red berries and white fruits that linger through the finish.

Bottle The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

passion fruit, grapefruit, crisp, dry minerality

Bottle Carmenet Chardonnay

Bottle Carmenet Chardonnay

$32.00

Our Chardonnay is a lovely straw-colored wine with hints of apple, banana, and vanilla. This opulent and sensual wine has a butterscotch and tropical fruit finish that is smooth, crisp, and enjoyable.

Bottle Primosole Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Primosole Organic Vineyards produces fresh, fragrant, fruity, pure wines from Italy. A perfect companion to any joyful and healthy foods. Primosole Organic Wines are made from grapes which are cultivated without recourse to synthetic fungicides, herbicides, or fertilizers.

Bottle The Champion Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Grocery

Beer Soap

Beer Soap

$7.99

Farm House Creations - offering locally-crafted soaps using our OWN beers! Varieties include: Peachy Peach, Salted Caramel Stout & Green Chili. Great feeling on the skin... please do not consume! ;-)

Newspaper

Newspaper

$1.00

Local weekly newspaper - "get the scoop on Pagosa!"

Malt Vinegar - House Brewed & Barrel-Aged

$8.99

Beer Swag

6ft Dog Leash

$21.99Out of stock

Beer Drinker's Guide - 50% already taken off

$8.95

Drink Bag 4x4

$4.99

Ski Pole Straps

$17.99

Wooden Mini Barrel w/ PBC logo

$29.99Out of stock

Take home your own gently used Pagosa Brewing barrel for a unique decoration... and/or re-soak/re-swell and add your favorite spirt!

Drinkware

Craft Master Pint

$6.99

16oz

Belgian Snifter etched with PBC logo

$5.99

16 oz.

5.5oz Party Cup

$4.49

Hats

Light Blue Fidel

$17.99

Tan Fidel

$17.99

Sweatshirts

Charcoal Hoodie SM

Charcoal Hoodie SM

$39.99

Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Charcoal Hoodie MD

Charcoal Hoodie MD

$39.99

Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Charcoal Hoodie LG

Charcoal Hoodie LG

$39.99

Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Charcoal Hoodie XL

Charcoal Hoodie XL

$39.99

Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Charcoal Hoodie 2XL

Charcoal Hoodie 2XL

$47.49

Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Charcoal Hoodie 3XL

Charcoal Hoodie 3XL

$52.49

Charcoal Heather Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Cardinal Hoodie SM

Cardinal Hoodie SM

$39.99

Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Cardinal Hoodie MD

Cardinal Hoodie MD

$39.99

Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Cardinal Hoodie LG

Cardinal Hoodie LG

$39.99

Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Cardinal Hoodie XL

Cardinal Hoodie XL

$39.99

Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Cardinal Hoodie 2XL

Cardinal Hoodie 2XL

$47.49

Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Cardinal Hoodie 3XL

Cardinal Hoodie 3XL

$52.49

Ecosmart Hoodie for everything chill!

Brown Zip-up Hoodie SM

$39.99

Brown Zip-up Hoodie XL

$39.99Out of stock

T-Shirts

Chile Verde T-Shirt SM

$25.49
Kayaker T-Shirt SM

Kayaker T-Shirt SM

$25.49

Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!

Kayaker T-Shirt MD

Kayaker T-Shirt MD

$25.49

Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!

Kayaker T-Shirt LG

Kayaker T-Shirt LG

$25.49

Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!

Kayaker T-Shirt XL

Kayaker T-Shirt XL

$25.49

Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!

Kayaker T-Shirt 2XL

Kayaker T-Shirt 2XL

$31.49

Heather cardinal representing kayaker cream ale. It'sa favorite!

Pale Ale T-Shirt XS

Pale Ale T-Shirt XS

$25.49

A laid back beer to catch fish with.

Pale Ale T-Shirt SM

Pale Ale T-Shirt SM

$25.49

A laid back beer to catch fish with.

Pale Ale T-Shirt MD

Pale Ale T-Shirt MD

$25.49

A laid back beer to catch fish with.

Pale Ale T-Shirt LG

Pale Ale T-Shirt LG

$25.49

A laid back beer to catch fish with.

Pale Ale T-Shirt XL

Pale Ale T-Shirt XL

$25.49

A laid back beer to catch fish with.

Pale Ale T-Shirt 2XL

Pale Ale T-Shirt 2XL

$31.49

A laid back beer to catch fish with.

Powder Day T-Shirt SM

Powder Day T-Shirt SM

$25.49

Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!

Powder Day T-Shirt MD

Powder Day T-Shirt MD

$25.49

Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!

Powder Day T-Shirt LG

Powder Day T-Shirt LG

$25.49

Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!

Powder Day T-Shirt XL

Powder Day T-Shirt XL

$25.49

Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!

Powder Day T-Shirt 2XL

Powder Day T-Shirt 2XL

$31.49

Looking forward to that hoppy hop of a beer- Powder Day after this Powder day!

Rodeo Red T-Shirt XS

Rodeo Red T-Shirt XS

$25.49

After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.

Rodeo Red T-Shirt SM

Rodeo Red T-Shirt SM

$25.49

After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.

Rodeo Red T-Shirt MD

Rodeo Red T-Shirt MD

$25.49

After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.

Rodeo Red T-Shirt LG

Rodeo Red T-Shirt LG

$25.49

After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.

Rodeo Red T-Shirt XL

Rodeo Red T-Shirt XL

$25.49

After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.

Rodeo Red T-Shirt 2XL

Rodeo Red T-Shirt 2XL

$31.49

After the rodeo type of kick-back beer.

Soakers Stout T-Shirt SM

Soakers Stout T-Shirt SM

$25.49

Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!

Soakers Stout T-Shirt MD

Soakers Stout T-Shirt MD

$25.49

Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!

Soakers Stout T-Shirt LG

Soakers Stout T-Shirt LG

$25.49

Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!

Soakers Stout T-Shirt XL

Soakers Stout T-Shirt XL

$25.49

Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!

Soakers Stout T-Shirt 2XL

Soakers Stout T-Shirt 2XL

$31.49

Sitting in hotsprings, thinking how good an export stout from Pagosa Brewing Company would be in the moment!

Tie-Dye T-Shirt XL

$21.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

An enjoyable family friendly experience to be had while savoring a variety of different made from scratch menu items including our famous wild salmon fish & chips, fresh - never frozen hamburgers, artisan pizza, chicken, gluten-free, low carb and vegetarian options.

Website

Location

118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

Directions

Gallery
Pagosa Brewing & Grill image
Pagosa Brewing & Grill image
Pagosa Brewing & Grill image
Pagosa Brewing & Grill image

