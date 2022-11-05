Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean

PAGU

1,006 Reviews

$$$

310 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Wafflato
Spicy Knife Cut Noodles
TEMPURA STRING BEANS

TAKEOUT BEVERAGES

86 Grapefruit (with alcohol)

86 Grapefruit (with alcohol)

$24.00+

four roses bourbon, campari, apple cider, lemon, simple syrup. tastes like grapefruit, but there’s cider? should be a sipper but it goes down so easy…

Django (with alcohol)

Django (with alcohol)

$26.00+

lapsang souchong black tea infused añejo tequila with maple syrup, angostura bitters, peychaud’s bitters smoky yet refreshing.

Kyoto Temple (with alcohol)

Kyoto Temple (with alcohol)

$26.00+

Our smoky, Japanese twist on a Classic Manhattan is easily a guest favorite, especially as the weather gets chilly and guests are looking for some warmth from within, and perhaps a sip to transport them to the temples of Kyoto. Fino sherry, hojicha tea steeped Suntory Toki Whisky, angostura bitters To enjoy, torch woodchips, invert glass to smoke it for 20 seconds. Separately in a mixing glass with ice, stir 3oz cocktail mix 10 seconds until chilled. Pour into smoky glass and enjoy neat. 8oz makes 2+ cocktails 750mL makes 10+ cocktails 1L makes 12+ cocktails NOTE: -KIT contains glass, wood chips, wooden board, torch and canister of butane -QUANTITIES contain liquor

Kyoto Temple TOOLKIT (no alcohol)

Kyoto Temple TOOLKIT (no alcohol)

$25.00

Toolkit for Kyoto Cocktail. Contains glass, wood chips, wooden board, torch and canister of butane

Lei It On Me (with alcohol)

Lei It On Me (with alcohol)

$22.00+

PAGU’s tropical take on a gin and tonic! 8oz makes 2-3 cocktails 750mL makes 8+ cocktails 1L makes 10+ cocktails In a collins glass, add cubed ice, 3oz Lei It On Me Mix, 2oz Fever Tree Tonic. Stir and garnish with dehydrated lime wheel. Comes with: Lei It On Me mix (Contains guava juice, lime juice, hibiscus syrup, Wireworks gin) 1 or 2 x 500ml Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water (depending how much cocktail mix you order)

Pica Pika (with alcohol)

Pica Pika (with alcohol)

$20.00+

Craving a refreshing Margarita? Look no further. Our Pica Pika is a twist on the classic margarita, with our housemade peach jam and thai chili syrup for extra zing. Simply add ice cubes, 4oz Pica Pika mix and shake until chilled. Serve up in a cocktail coupe or on the rocks, with a salted rim and wedge of lime. 8oz makes 2 cocktails 750mL makes 6+ cocktails 1L makes 8+ cocktails comes with: Pica Pika cocktail (Contains thai chili syrup, lime juice, peach jam, tequila blanco, mezcal)

Red Sangria (with alcohol)

Red Sangria (with alcohol)

$20.00+

PAGU Red Sangria is ready to enjoy. Just add cubed ice and fresh sliced fruit to a red wine glass, and top off with our sangria mix! 8oz makes 2 cocktails. 750mL makes 5-6 cocktails. 1L makes 7-8 cocktails. Contains red wine, peach, orange, vermouth.

Spanish Negroni (with alcohol)

Spanish Negroni (with alcohol)

$24.00+

Our Spanish twist on the classic negroni! We love Atxa Vermouths and you can taste the difference in these Spanish Negronis. Atxa Spanish Vermouth, Grand Ten Wireworks Gin, Campari, Cocchi Americano To enjoy, simple stir on the rocks, and add a twist of orange peel. 8oz makes 2 drinks 750mL makes 8+ drinks 1L makes 12+ drinks

Estrella Lager (12oz)

$5.00

Lamplighter IPA (16 oz)

$11.00

Cider: Isastegi Basque (12oz)

$9.00

Bubbles: NV Pere Mata Cava Brut BTB

$48.00Out of stock

Bubbles: NV Gaston Chiquet Brut BTB

$120.00

Bubbles: NV Marie Courtin "Resonance" Blanc de Noirs BTB

$120.00

White: 2019 Foral Alvarinho BTB

$52.00

White: 2020 La Chapiniere Sauvignon BTB

$48.00

White: 2019 Domaine de Bell Chenin Blanc BTB

$84.00Out of stock

White: 2018 Quintas das Arcas Vihno Verde BTB

$36.00

dry style vinho verde from Portugal with crisp green apple, bright minerality and acidity.

Rose: 2020 Rezabal Txakolina Rose BTB

$54.00

Red: 2020 Thevenet & Fils Pinot Noir BTB

$54.00

Red: 2018 Vina Zorzal Graciano BTB

$56.00

Red: 2018 Domaine Jérôme Chezeaux Pinot Noir BTB

$136.00

Red: 2020 Alvaro Palacios Camins Priorat BTB

$72.00Out of stock

Red: 2016 Lindes de Remelluri Rioja BTB

$70.00

Red: 2019 Barco de Piedra Tempranillo BTB

$68.00

Red: 2017 Pares Balta Hisenda Miret Garnatxa BTB

$108.00Out of stock

organic, 100% garnatxa from Penedes, which is known for its cava production. The Cusine family consists of female winemakers, with whom TC has a personal relationship. On the nose, it is a floral bouquet of dried roses and dark cherry. On the palate it is dry, big, bold, beautiful with notes of smoked black tea, black raspberry. It is juicy, tannic and luscious.

Red: 2019 Daterra Azos Do Pobo BTB

$120.00
Kyoto Temple TOOLKIT

Kyoto Temple TOOLKIT

$25.00

KIT contains glass, wood chips, wooden board, torch and canister of butane

Lei It On Me Mix (1L NO alcohol)

Lei It On Me Mix (1L NO alcohol)

$48.00

PAGU’s tropical take on a gin and tonic! It’s especially tasty and refreshing during these summer months. Makes 10-12 cocktails. In a collins glass, add cubed ice, 2oz Lei It On Me Mix, 2oz gin of your choice. Stir. Top it off with Fever Tree Tonic. Comes with: 750ml Lei It On Me mix (Contains guava juice, lime juice, hibiscus syrup. Double the size pictured here!) 2 x 500ml Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water

Pica Pika Mix (1L NO alcohol)

Pica Pika Mix (1L NO alcohol)

$40.00

Craving a refreshing Margarita? Look no further. Our Pica Pika is a twist on the classic margarita, with our housemade peach jam and thai chili syrup for extra zing. Simply add ice cubes, 2oz tequila and/or mezcal, 2oz Pica Pika mix and shake until chilled. Serve up in a cocktail coupe or on the rocks, with a salted rim and wedge of lime. makes 10-12 cocktails comes with: 750ml Pica Pika cocktail mix (Contains thai chili syrup, lime juice, peach jam. Bottle is double the size pictured here!)

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

dark chocolate; Guayaquil by Cacao Barry please specify your milk: whole milk almond milk oat milk soy milk

PAGU Cappucino

$4.00Out of stock

PAGU Latte

$5.00Out of stock

PAGU CLASSICS

SESAME CUCUMBER SALAD

$14.00

Yuzu, olive oil, whipped labne, savory kamut granola.

TUNA TARTARE

$18.00

local big eye tuna from Chatham, MA with olives, tomato, yuzu kosho, olive oil

Hamachi Sashimi

$14.00

Lime, garlic, tamari, thai chili.

Boquerones

$8.00
Cheesy Wafflato

Cheesy Wafflato

$8.00

Smoked mozzarella, caramelized shallots, black pepper, whipped potato, rice flour, olive oil. Gluten free. Vegetarian. Contains dairy.

PAN CON TOMATE

$8.00

Housemade pan de cristal with heirloom tomato, single varietal vidueña olive oil, sea salt

TORTILLA CON TRUFA

$18.00

organic egg spanish omelette with black truffle, onion, potato, olive oil, sea salt

Jamon Iberico

$16.00+

reserva jamón Ibérico de Bellota. Free range, acorn fed pork and four years of aging in the mountain air of La Alberca.

Green Pea Bao

Green Pea Bao

$16.00

green pea bao bun, green pea fritters, papaya salad, aioli, thai basil

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$15.00

Soy braised pork belly bao with pickled cucumbers, fried shallots, cilantro contains gluten, soy, dairy, alliums FYI the bao (bun) is currently made with squid ink.

Squid Ink Bao

$16.00

Squid ink bao with unagi (eel), kabayaki sauce, pickled green apple, togarashi

Black Cod Croquetas

$15.00

three pieces, thai chili alioli

Shiishito Peppers

$9.00

sunflower seed romesco, togarashi, sesame vegan, cross-contamination in fryer

Roasted Bone Marrow

$15.00Out of stock

with king trumpet mushroom cooked in fino dherry and tamari, served with squid ink pan de cristal

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Fried calamari, piperrak, squid ink alioli

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

romesco sauce, sea salt, togarashi romesco contains sunflower seeds, tomato, red bell pepper, garlic, paprika, olive oil togarashi contains chilis and sesame seeds

French Fries

$8.00

rosemary french fries with sea salt comes with 3 sauces: -ketchup -PAGU hot sauce -alioli contains gluten due to cross contamination with the fryer oil

Spicy Knife Cut Noodles

Spicy Knife Cut Noodles

$18.00

black vinegar, soy, sesame, thai chili, sichuan peppercorn, umami oil, roasted pork, scallion Contains soy, gluten, sesame, chilis, alliums

Vegetarian Spicy Knife Cut Noodles

$18.00

Mushrooms, sherry vinegar, tamari, umami xo.

TEMPURA STRING BEANS

$13.00
Guchi's Midnight Ramen

Guchi's Midnight Ramen

$19.00

6-minute soy egg, umami oil, rita's pork, scallion, nori allergens: oyster sauce soy gluten pork egg alliums chili mushroom (in umami oil)

Veggie Paella

Veggie Paella

$16.00

Veggie paella with peas, red bell pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, garlic, olive oil. Allergens: allium mushroom tomato bell pepper

Mapo Tofu

$16.00

Mapo Tofu, jasmine rice, pork belly, umami xo, sichuan peppercorn

Campfire Cod

$33.00

Cedar campfire black cod, miso, seaweed salad, sesame

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Pagu sauce, alioli, sesame, pickled cabbage.

Duck Confit

$28.00

Duck confit, arugula, yuzu, olive oil, goji berries, kabocha hummus.

Koji Marinated 8 oz Wagyu Striploin

$55.00

Koji marinated 8 oz Wagyu Striploin from Mishima Reserve in Washington State, served with salsa verde, whipped potatoes, piquillos and mushrooms. dairy free, gluten-free contains alliums, soy

LARGE FORMAT

Small Tray FOR 2 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

Small Tray FOR 2 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

$66.00

Small Tray feeds 2-4 people The Suckling Pig is marinated in shio koji and cooked low and slow to guarantee it is juicy and tender. We then blast on high heat at the end for crispity, crunchy skin! We de-bone it so you get the juicy meat, crunchy skin and all the fixins! Comes with 4 housemade steamed baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce (nut-free, contains sunflower seeds) allergens: pork, gluten (baos),

Small Tray FOR 4 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

Small Tray FOR 4 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

$132.00

Small Tray feeds 4-6 people The Suckling Pig is cooked low and slow to guarantee it is juicy and tender. We then blast on high heat at the end for crispity, crunchy skin! Comes with 8 housemade steamed baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce (nut-free, contains sunflower seeds) allergens: pork, gluten (baos), please allow for 2 hours of preparation time from the time you order. thank you.

Large Tray FOR 6 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

Large Tray FOR 6 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

$198.00

Small Tray feeds 6-8 people The Suckling Pig is cooked low and slow to guarantee it is juicy and tender. We then blast on high heat at the end for crispity, crunchy skin! Comes with 12 housemade steamed baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce (nut-free, contains sunflower seeds) allergens: pork, gluten (baos), please allow for 2 hours of preparation time from the time you order. thank you.

Large Tray FOR 8 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

Large Tray FOR 8 Roasted Suckling Pig with baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce

$224.00

Small Tray feeds 6-8 people The Suckling Pig is cooked low and slow to guarantee it is juicy and tender. We then blast on high heat at the end for crispity, crunchy skin! Comes with 16 housemade steamed baos, pickles, hot sauce, romesco sauce (nut-free, contains sunflower seeds) allergens: pork, gluten (baos), please allow for 2 hours of preparation time from the time you order. thank you.

KITS

Ramen Survival Kit (feeds 4)

$50.00

1 quart ramen broth, Rita's pork, 4 soy eggs, umami oil, ramen noodles serves 4 contains pork, chicken, gluten, alliums, oyster sauce (in the pork) Directions: Cook noodles separately 1.5-2minutes in boiling water; set aside. Reheat ramen broth to a simmer. Add all ingredients together and enjoy.

Pork Belly Bao Kit (6 pc)

$36.00Out of stock

Matcha Cookie Dough

$19.99

Miso Sesame Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$19.99

SOMETHING SWEET

Matcha Cookie (1 ea)

Matcha Cookie (1 ea)

$3.00

Polenta Cake No Soft Serve

$10.00

Citrus, olive oil, sea salt, berry sauce.

Dark Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Dark chocolate mousse, coffee, cocoa nibs, vegan and gluten free!

Matcha Cookie Dough

Matcha Cookie Dough

$19.99

1 lb cookie dough makes 20-24 cookies comes with chocolate chips contains wheat, gluten, chocolate, organic cane sugar, dairy, egg, matcha tea, almonds (nuts!!) Baking directions can be found under "reheat instructions" at gopagu.com.

Miso Sesame Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Miso Sesame Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$19.99

1 lb cookie dough makes 20-24 cookies comes with sesame and chocolate chips contains wheat, gluten, chocolate, organic cane sugar, dairy, egg Baking directions can be found under "reheat instructions" at gopagu.com.

Through food and service, PAGU aims to celebrate family, friends, innovation, and creativity, among many other things. Inspired by their local excursions and travels around the world, they challenge themselves to create feel-good homey food that speaks to the body and soul – something that consistently spoke to them no matter where they were, regardless of the cuisine.

