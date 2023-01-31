Paige Farmhouse Diner
739 Old Potato Road
Paige, TX 78659
Popular Items
Breakfast
The Farmer
2 eggs, 2 pieces of meat, crispy hashbrowns or homefries, toast or biscuit
The Big Farmer
3 eggs, 3 pieces of meat, crispy hashbrowns or homefries and 2 pancakes
Farmhouse Waffle
Buttermilk waffle cooked to perfection served with whipped butter and syrup
Breakfast Sandwich
Texas Toast with cheese, mayo, lettuce, bacon and egg your way.
Pancakes
3 pancakes served with whipped butter and Maple syrup Comes with bacon or sausage
Granny's CinnaSwirl Pancakes
2 Pancakes with cinnamon pecan swirl served with whipped butter and syrup
French Toast
2 slices of thick, Texas toast dipped in cinnamon vanilla batter, topped with whipped butter and syrup. Choice of meat or potatoes
Homemade Banana Bread French Toast
2 Thick pieces of Banana Bread dipped and cooked to perfection. Topped with bananas whipped topping and syrup. Choice of Potatoes or meat
Biscuits and Gravy
A southern style biscuit topped with Housemade Sausage Gravy
Stuffed Biscuit and Gravy
A southern style biscuit stuffed with Sausage egg and cheese topped with sausage gravy
Fried Chicken Biscuit
A Biscuit with Fried chicken topped with cream gravy or Honey
Paige Skillet
Homefries or Hashbrowns in cast iron skillet topped with 2 eggs and 2 meats
Farmhouse Sampler Breakfast
Lil bit of Breakfast. Links, Patties, Maple Bacon, Mini Pancakes, French Toast, Waffle Bites. Served with Maple syrup
Omelet
Omelet
3 Eggs, 2 fillings , Homefries or hashbrowns
Western Omelet
3 Eggs Ham, Bell pepper, onion, cheese. Homefries or hashbrowns
Veggie Omelet
3 Eggs, Mushrooms,bell peppers,oninon and tomatoes. Homefries or hashbrowns
Spanish Omelet
3 Eggs, Potatoes, bacon, onion. Homefries or hashbrowns.
Greek Omelet
3 Eggs, spinach, feta cheese, tomato. Homefries or hashbrowns.
Meat Omelet
3 Eggs, 3 meats, cheese. Homefries or hashbrowns
Taco
Starters
Loaded Fries Small
Fries topped with Queso, Bacon and Shredded Cheese with pickled jalapenos and ranch for dipping
Loaded Fries Large
Fries topped with Queso, Bacon and Shredded Cheese with pickled jalapenos and ranch for dipping
Fried Pickles
Hand Breaded Pickle chips. Served with Ranch
Onion Rings Small
Fresh, hand battered onion rings made to order. Served with Ranch
Onion Rings Large
Fresh, hand battered onion rings made to order. Served with Ranch
Chips & Queso
Fire roasted house made salsa and Creamy Queso
Cheese Curds
Cheese... Breaded... Fried in a basket with Honey Mustard and Ranch
Cheese Curds Spicy
Cheese... Breaded... Fried in a basket with Honey Mustard and Ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh sliced to order hand breaded Green Tomatoes. Served with Ranch or Remoulade
Sausage Balls
House Favorite! Sausage, cheese in a biscuit mix. Served with Jam
Fried Mushrooms Small
Fresh Hand battered fried to golden brown. Served with Ranch
Fried Mushrooms Large
Fresh Hand battered fried to golden brown. Served with Ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos stuffed with cheese, breaded and fried. Served with Ranch
Farmhouse Sampler Lunch
Lil bit of everything. Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Cheese curds, Pickles and Green Tomatoes. Served with Ranch and honey mustard
Farmhouse Sampler Breakfast
Lil bit of Breakfast. Links, Patties, Maple Bacon, Mini Pancakes, French Toast, Waffle Bites. Served with Maple syrup
Salad
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon, egg topped with shredded cheddar.
Chef Salad
Iceberg & romaine topped with turkey, ham, egg, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and croutons.
Chicken Cesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing and croutons.
Walnut- Cran Salad
Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette
Soup
Seafood
Sandwich
Jamie's Ruben
Freshly sliced Corned beef on marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, topped with house made sauce
Italian Sub
Fresh sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion topped with Garlic aioli
The Philly
Grilled Philly cheese steak, bell peppers, onions topped with white American.
French Dip
Fresh sliced roast beef with Swiss cheese and onions. Served with Au Jus
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast on a toasted bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade chicken salad on texas toast or on a Side Salad
Egg Salad Sandwich
Hard boiled egg with onion, pickles, mayo salt and pepper on Texas Toast
Rhonda's Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo on Texas Toast
Ham & Swiss Melt
Fresh Carved ham and Swiss cheese melted to perfection served on Texas Toast with Garlic Aoli
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese on Texas Toast melted to perfecetion
Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Southern house-made pimento cheese, grilled on to Texas Toast
Kim's Monte Cristo
Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss cheese wrapped in a flaky croissant roll Served with Jam
JBLT
Jalapeno bacon, lettuce, tomato & Garlic aioli on Texas Toast
BLT
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato & Garlic aioli on Texas Toast
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Southern Fried Steak, lettuce, tomato & Garlic aioli on Texas Toast
Burger
Burger
Angus Patty with your toppings. Lettece, tomato, onion, pickles.
Cheese Burger
Bacon cheese Burger
Tim's Patty Melt
Angus patty on Texas toast cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions
Black N Blue Burger
Blue cheese topped Angus patty
Sunrise Burger
Topped with Over Easy egg cheese and crispy bacon
Southern Pimento Cheese Burger
House made pimento cheese on top of angus patty
Double
Extra patty
Entree
Chicken Fried Chicken
Golden fried Chicken breast topped with your choice of gravy served with 2 sides
Cheesey Fried Chicken
Golden fried chicken breast topped with house made queso and crispy bacon served with 2 sides
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded and fried to a golden crisp with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Tenders
3 hand breaded chicken tenders served with gravy toast and choice of 1 side
Kids
Side lunch
Sides breakfast
Fillings
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Breakfast and Lunch Diner located in Paige Texas at the Whoop Stop!
739 Old Potato Road, Paige, TX 78659