Paige Farmhouse Diner

review star

No reviews yet

739 Old Potato Road

Paige, TX 78659

Order Again

Popular Items

The Farmer

Breakfast

The Farmer

$6.99

2 eggs, 2 pieces of meat, crispy hashbrowns or homefries, toast or biscuit

The Big Farmer

$10.99

3 eggs, 3 pieces of meat, crispy hashbrowns or homefries and 2 pancakes

Farmhouse Waffle

$6.99

Buttermilk waffle cooked to perfection served with whipped butter and syrup

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Texas Toast with cheese, mayo, lettuce, bacon and egg your way.

Pancakes

$7.99

3 pancakes served with whipped butter and Maple syrup Comes with bacon or sausage

Granny's CinnaSwirl Pancakes

$7.99

2 Pancakes with cinnamon pecan swirl served with whipped butter and syrup

French Toast

$7.99

2 slices of thick, Texas toast dipped in cinnamon vanilla batter, topped with whipped butter and syrup. Choice of meat or potatoes

Homemade Banana Bread French Toast

$7.99

2 Thick pieces of Banana Bread dipped and cooked to perfection. Topped with bananas whipped topping and syrup. Choice of Potatoes or meat

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

A southern style biscuit topped with Housemade Sausage Gravy

Stuffed Biscuit and Gravy

$6.49

A southern style biscuit stuffed with Sausage egg and cheese topped with sausage gravy

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$7.49

A Biscuit with Fried chicken topped with cream gravy or Honey

Paige Skillet

$7.99

Homefries or Hashbrowns in cast iron skillet topped with 2 eggs and 2 meats

Farmhouse Sampler Breakfast

$12.99

Lil bit of Breakfast. Links, Patties, Maple Bacon, Mini Pancakes, French Toast, Waffle Bites. Served with Maple syrup

Omelet

Omelet

$7.99

3 Eggs, 2 fillings , Homefries or hashbrowns

Western Omelet

$8.50

3 Eggs Ham, Bell pepper, onion, cheese. Homefries or hashbrowns

Veggie Omelet

$8.50

3 Eggs, Mushrooms,bell peppers,oninon and tomatoes. Homefries or hashbrowns

Spanish Omelet

$8.50

3 Eggs, Potatoes, bacon, onion. Homefries or hashbrowns.

Greek Omelet

$8.50

3 Eggs, spinach, feta cheese, tomato. Homefries or hashbrowns.

Meat Omelet

$8.99

3 Eggs, 3 meats, cheese. Homefries or hashbrowns

Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.49

1 egg, 1 filling, cheese.

Turfgrass Burrito

$6.99

3 Eggs, 2 fillings, cheese. Choice of Homefries or hashbrowns.

Trufgrass Taco Special

$7.99

2 tacos and drink

Starters

Loaded Fries Small

$4.99

Fries topped with Queso, Bacon and Shredded Cheese with pickled jalapenos and ranch for dipping

Loaded Fries Large

$7.99

Fries topped with Queso, Bacon and Shredded Cheese with pickled jalapenos and ranch for dipping

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand Breaded Pickle chips. Served with Ranch

Onion Rings Small

$4.99

Fresh, hand battered onion rings made to order. Served with Ranch

Onion Rings Large

$8.99

Fresh, hand battered onion rings made to order. Served with Ranch

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Fire roasted house made salsa and Creamy Queso

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Cheese... Breaded... Fried in a basket with Honey Mustard and Ranch

Cheese Curds Spicy

$6.99

Cheese... Breaded... Fried in a basket with Honey Mustard and Ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.99

Fresh sliced to order hand breaded Green Tomatoes. Served with Ranch or Remoulade

Sausage Balls

$7.99

House Favorite! Sausage, cheese in a biscuit mix. Served with Jam

Fried Mushrooms Small

$5.99

Fresh Hand battered fried to golden brown. Served with Ranch

Fried Mushrooms Large

$8.99

Fresh Hand battered fried to golden brown. Served with Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Jalapenos stuffed with cheese, breaded and fried. Served with Ranch

Farmhouse Sampler Lunch

$12.99

Lil bit of everything. Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Cheese curds, Pickles and Green Tomatoes. Served with Ranch and honey mustard

Farmhouse Sampler Breakfast

$12.99

Lil bit of Breakfast. Links, Patties, Maple Bacon, Mini Pancakes, French Toast, Waffle Bites. Served with Maple syrup

Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon, egg topped with shredded cheddar.

Chef Salad

$4.99

Iceberg & romaine topped with turkey, ham, egg, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and croutons.

Chicken Cesar Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing and croutons.

Walnut- Cran Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette

Soup

Soup of the day Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day

Soup of the day Bowl

$7.99

Soup of the Day

Shrimp tacos

$8.99

Shrimp & Grits

$8.99

Shrimp Po-boy

$10.99

Seafood

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Battered Cod, lettece, Tartar sauce and a Side

Fish & Chips

$8.99

Crispy Battered Cod Served with Chips or Fries and house made tartar sauce

Sandwich

Jamie's Ruben

$7.99

Freshly sliced Corned beef on marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, topped with house made sauce

Italian Sub

$7.99

Fresh sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion topped with Garlic aioli

The Philly

$7.99

Grilled Philly cheese steak, bell peppers, onions topped with white American.

French Dip

$8.99

Fresh sliced roast beef with Swiss cheese and onions. Served with Au Jus

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast on a toasted bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Housemade chicken salad on texas toast or on a Side Salad

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Hard boiled egg with onion, pickles, mayo salt and pepper on Texas Toast

Rhonda's Club Sandwich

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo on Texas Toast

Ham & Swiss Melt

$9.99

Fresh Carved ham and Swiss cheese melted to perfection served on Texas Toast with Garlic Aoli

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

American Cheese on Texas Toast melted to perfecetion

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Southern house-made pimento cheese, grilled on to Texas Toast

Kim's Monte Cristo

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss cheese wrapped in a flaky croissant roll Served with Jam

JBLT

$7.99

Jalapeno bacon, lettuce, tomato & Garlic aioli on Texas Toast

BLT

$7.99

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato & Garlic aioli on Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Southern Fried Steak, lettuce, tomato & Garlic aioli on Texas Toast

Burger

Burger

$7.99

Angus Patty with your toppings. Lettece, tomato, onion, pickles.

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Bacon cheese Burger

$9.99

Tim's Patty Melt

$9.99

Angus patty on Texas toast cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Black N Blue Burger

$8.99

Blue cheese topped Angus patty

Sunrise Burger

$8.99

Topped with Over Easy egg cheese and crispy bacon

Southern Pimento Cheese Burger

$8.99

House made pimento cheese on top of angus patty

Double

$2.00

Extra patty

Entree

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

Golden fried Chicken breast topped with your choice of gravy served with 2 sides

Cheesey Fried Chicken

$11.99

Golden fried chicken breast topped with house made queso and crispy bacon served with 2 sides

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Breaded and fried to a golden crisp with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 hand breaded chicken tenders served with gravy toast and choice of 1 side

Kids

Lil' Tenders

$4.99

2 pieces of chicken and your choice of side

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Tortillia with cheese served wtih your choice of side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Texas toast with american cheese served with your choice of side

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

6 mini corn dogs with your choice of side

Soda

Pepsi

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

UnSweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Arnold

$2.25

UnSweet Arnold

$2.25

Dr pepper

$2.25

Juice and Milk

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Side lunch

Mashed potatoes

$2.99

Side salad

$2.99

Broccoli salad

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Fried okra

$2.99

Mac & cheese

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

French fries

$2.99

Potato chips

$2.99

Baked potato

$2.99

Meat

Bacon (2)

$1.99

Sausage patty (2)

$1.99

Sides breakfast

Oatmeal

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Corned-beef hash

$1.99

Cottage cheese

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Mixed Fruit

$1.99

Eggs (2)

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Pancakes (2)

$2.99

Bread

1 pancake

$1.99

1 buscuit

$1.99

Fillings

Mushrooms

$1.99

Cheese

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Sausage

$1.99

Spinach

$1.99

Jalapenos

$1.99

Avocado

$1.99

Tomato

$1.99

Onions

$1.99

Salsa

$1.99

Pie

Slice of pie

$4.25

Whole pie

$35.00

Cake

Slice of Cake

$4.50

Whole Cake

$35.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch Diner located in Paige Texas at the Whoop Stop!

Location

739 Old Potato Road, Paige, TX 78659

Directions

