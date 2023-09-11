Main Menu

Baileys Burger

$14.00+

Juicy burger on a toasted brioche bun with cajun sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and bacon. Served with choice of side.

Bourbon Salmon Burger

$15.00

Salmon filet seasoned and topped with a peach bourbon glaze, fried red tomatoes, lettuce and spicy aioli sauce. Served with choice of side.

Cajun Persuasion Chicken Sandwich Meal

$14.00+

Cajun Grilled or Cajun deep fried chicken tenders tossed in our hot honey sauce, drizzled with cajun creole sauce and pickles. Served with choice of side. (Make it Deluxe by adding lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese)

Jack’d Up on Mac Burger Meal

$14.00+

A juicy burger, topped with pulled bbq chicken, cajun mac&cheese, and cajun creole sauce, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

Deep Sea Fish Sandwich Meal

$14.00

3 pieces of swai (catfish) filet fish on a toasted brioche bun, topped with Cajun coleslaw and pickles. Served with choice of side. (Make it a deluxe and add lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and remove coleslaw.)

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich Meal

$14.00

Pulled BBQ chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, topped with our Cajun slaw on a toasted brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Tender Meal

$13.50+

Hand Breaded cajun seasoned chicken tenders, either sauced and tossed or plain. Served with choice of side.

Double Crunch Wing Meal

$12.50+

Double breaded wings sauced and tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with choice of side. (We DO NOT offer all flats or drums)

Shrimp Basket

$13.50+

Hand Battered Cajun Shrimp served with your choice of side.

Lost at Sea Fish Plate

$12.50+

Seasoned swai (catfish), Served with your choice of side and Tartar sauce. (Picture shows 2nd side added)

Churro Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Deep fried Belgian waffle covered in cinnamon sugar and white chocolate drizzled on top, served with choice of either wings or tenders. Served with choice of side.

Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffles

$14.50

Belgium waffle, topped with our peach cobbler filling, white chocolate sauce. Served with choice of either 5 wings or 3 tenders. Served with choice of side.

Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Red velvet cake waffle topped with powdered sugar, white chocolate and served with choice of either wings or tenders. Served with choice of side.

Regular Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Belgian cinnamon brown sugar waffle served with 3 chicken tenders or 5 wings, and choice of side.

Strawberry Shortcake Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Belgian waffle topped with white chocolate, strawberries, served with choice of either 5 wings or 3 tenders and choice of side.

Get Ya Life Fries

$15.00

Cajun fries topped with cajun mac&cheese, chopped jalapenos, cajun creole sauce and your choice of meat; Chopped chicken tenders, fried cajun shrimp or fried cajun fish nuggets.

Seafood Explosion Fries

$25.00Out of stock

Cajun fries, topped with cajun mac, fried lobster, fried fish Swai nuggets, fried shrimp, chopped jalapeños and spicy aioli sauce.

Salads

Paige’s House Salad

$11.00

Bed of spring mix with tomato, cucumber, cheese, boiled egg, croutons and bacon. Served with your choice of meat. (or No Meat)

Bourbon Glazed Salad

$10.00

Bed of spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied pecans, cheese and choice of protien.

Drinks

In-House Lemonades

$3.50+Out of stock
Snapple Lemonade

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Coke

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$6.00
Peach Cobbler Poundcake

$6.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Poundcake topped with our peach cobbler filling and white chocolate

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake

$6.00
Turtle Brownie

$6.00

Fudge brownie topped with caramel, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, and candied walnuts.

Kids Meals

Kids Tender Meal

$7.50

2 chicken tenders Served with choice of side and a juice box.

Kids Mac Attack

$7.50

Our Cajun Mac-Cheese served with choice of side and juice box.

Kids Shrimp Meal

$8.50

6 Cajun shrimp Served with choice of side.

Sides & A La Cartè

Side Cajun Mac

$4.00+

Cooked to order Cajun macaroni and cheese with our 4 cheese blend.

Side Fish

$4.00+

Hand battered Cajun Swai fish fillet. No bones.

Side Fries (8oz)

$4.00

Cajun seasoned fries.

Side of Shrimp

$8.00+
Side of Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Hand battered Cajun chicken tenders. Have them tossed in one of our favorite sauces or leave them dry with our Cajun seasoning blend.

Side of Double Crunch Wings

$6.50+

Hand battered and deep fried Cajun wings. Have them tossed in one of our favorite sauces or leave them plain with our Cajun seasoning blend.

Side Waffle

$5.00

Fresh made to order waffles.

Side of Cajun Slaw

$4.00+

Fresh made slaw with our Cajun sauce and seasoning blend.

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Family Meals

Chicken Tender Family Meal for 4

$40.00Out of stock

Family Meal comes with 16 Cajun chicken tenders, 2 large sides and 4 Coke product drinks

Fried Fish Family Meal for 4

$44.00Out of stock

8 pieces of fried Cajun Swai filet. Served with 2 large sides and 4 bottled drinks(Coke Product).

Daily Special (Monday - Thursday)

$10 Monday Sandwich Meal Special

$10.00Out of stock

Choose from some of our best sandwiches. Sandwiches served with Cajun fries.

$10 Tuesday Waffle Special

$10.00

Choice of Waffle flavor and choice of Chicken. (Not served with fries or any other side item)

$10 Wednesday Wings Special

$10.00Out of stock

Hand battered wings served with fries.

$10 Thursday Chicken Tender Special

$10.00Out of stock

5 hand battered chicken tenders served with fries. (No substitutions or add-on)