American
Pizza
Sandwiches

Painted Pony Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

$$

74 Main Street South

Bethlehem, CT 06751

Order Again

Bar Snacks

House Chips

$5.00

Toasted Nuts

$5.00

House Cured Olives

$5.00

Happy Hour Nachos

$5.00

Happy Hour Flatbread

$5.00

Happy Hour Popcorn Chicken Bowl

$5.00

HH Chicken Skewers

$5.00

Hh Quesadilla

$5.00

HH Loaded Fries

$5.00

HH Potato Skins

$5.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Harvest Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Beginnings

Cheese Curds Poutine

$13.00

Jalapeno Popper dip

$11.00

Breaded Mozzarella

$11.00

A

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Bourbon caramel sticky ribs

$13.00

Wings

$13.00

Little Neck Clams

$14.00

A

$13.00

Chicken Chicharrons

$12.00

Clam

$2.00

Shrimp

$2.00

Sides

House fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Soup of the day

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Mashed potatoes

$5.00

whipped sweet potatoes

$5.00

Tossed salad

$5.00

Avgolemeno soup

$5.00

Roasted potatoes

$5.00

Roasted root veggies

$5.00

House Slaw

$5.00

shaved brussels

$5.00

Riced Cauliflower

$5.00

Sauteed Spinich

$5.00

Quart Soup

$10.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Side caesar salad

$5.00

Hands

Burger

$13.00

Green chili burger

$15.00

Southern fried crispy chicken

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Egpplant Parm

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Mediterranean Pita

$13.00

Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Avacado

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Bistro Burger

$15.00

Jala Mango Burger

$14.00

Fish Taco

$2.00

Meatball Parm

$14.00

Pork Taco

$2.00

Dinner Mains

Dirty fried chicken

$24.00

Pecan Crusted Norwegian Salmon

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

wild mushroom ravioli & shortrib

$24.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

d

Rosemary Chicken

$20.00

Carrots & Cauliflower

$15.00

Stuffed Scallops

$25.00

Cajun Salmon

$26.00

Sm Chick Vodka Pizza

$15.00

Lg Chick Vodka Pizza

$21.00

Sizzler

$28.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Jalapeno Burger

$16.00

Short Rib Sand

$16.00

Delmonico & Shrimp

$34.00

Bourbon Sticky Wings

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Sm Buffalo Chick

$16.00

Lg Buff Chick

$22.00

Sm Cheese

$12.00

Sm Veggie

$16.00

Lg Veggie

$22.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.00

Chick Quesidilla

$13.00

Lg Cheese

$16.00

Side Stuffing

$5.00

One Stuffed Shrimp

$7.00

Chick Brocc Penne Garlic Oil

$17.00

Chick. Penne Brocc Alfredo

$16.00

Missy

$17.00

Family Pack

$35.00

Turkey

$16.00

Beef Nachos

$13.00

Pony Classics

Dinner Chicken Parmesan meal

$12.00+

Dinner Chicken Alexander

$12.00+

Mac & Cheese

$14.00+

Baked Cod

$22.00

Chicken Picata

$21.00

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$20.00

Steaks & Chops

Prime Rib

$24.00+

Delmonico

$32.00

12 Oz Ny Strip

$32.00

Tenderloin Medallions

$34.00

Braised Short ribs

$32.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Steak Tips

$30.00

Pork Spareribs half rack

$16.00

Pork Spareribs full rack

$26.00

Flatbreads

Fig Flatbread

$15.00

Short rib flatbread

$15.00

Roasted Tomato & Artichioke flatbread

$15.00

Baby Clams Potato & Bacon

$15.00

Build your own flatbread

$10.00

Fresh Pasta

Marinara With Chicken

$19.00

Alfredo

$15.00

Pesto

$15.00

Pasta Laguria

$18.00

Pasta Carbonara

$18.00

Bolognese

$18.00

White Clam Sauce

$22.00

Seafood Arribiata

$28.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli& Short Rib

$24.00

Marinara

$14.00

Braised Short ribs

$16.00

Chicken Lemeno

$13.00

Vodka sauce

$15.00

Buff Chick Macncheese

$10.00

Buff Chick Wrap

$9.99

Chick Ceasar Wrap

$9.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Chick Caesar Salad

$12.95

Buff Chick Salad

$12.95

Crab Croissant

$12.00

Chick Salad Croissant

$12.00

Lunch Chick Jordan

$10.00

Lunch Eggpl Parm

$10.00

Turkey Pot Pie

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Desserts

Apple Blossom

$8.00

Triple Layered Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Lemon cream cake

$7.00

Caramel Chocolate cake

$7.00

Orange Creamsicle

$7.00

Creme Brulee Cheesescake

$8.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Choc Mousse

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken tenders w/ fries

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Penne

$7.00

Grilled chicken

$8.00

Miscellneous

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Chick Parm

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

74 Main Street South, Bethlehem, CT 06751

Directions

