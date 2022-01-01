Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Painted Burro Bedford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
The newest location of the Painted Burro is at Bedford Marketplace! Previously Posto Bedford, we are excited to now offer a full selection of tacos, nachos, enchiladas and more along with margaritas, cocktails and beer to-go!
Location
158 Great Road, Bedford, MA 01730
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bedford
Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
4.2 • 292
363 Great rd Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurant