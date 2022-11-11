Restaurant header imageView gallery

Painted Dough

5702 Riverside Drive

Chino, CA 91710

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brew Sweet Cream
1 Dozen Mix Regular Donut
Overnight Oats Bowl

Regular Donut

1 Dozen Mix Regular Donut

$22.00

1/2 Dozen Mix Regular Donut

$12.00

Coffee

Fresh Brew Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold Brew

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.50

Our Signature Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Customer Favorite)

Vietnamese Sea Salt

Vietnamese Sea Salt

$7.00

Our signature Vietnamese Iced Coffee topped w/ House Sea Salt Cream

Cold Brew Sweet Cream

Cold Brew Sweet Cream

$6.50

House Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream (Customer Favorite)

Cold Brew Sea Salt

Cold Brew Sea Salt

$6.50

House Cold Brew w/ Sea Salt Cream

Caramel Sea Salt Cold Brew

Caramel Sea Salt Cold Brew

$7.00

House Cold Brew w/ Sea Salt Cream caramel drizzle

Nitro Cold Brew Sweet Cream

Nitro Cold Brew Sweet Cream

$8.00

Nitro Cold Brew Sweet Cream (high boost) (Professionals Only)

Horchata Cold Brew

Horchata Cold Brew

$7.00

Signature Horchata Cold Brew (horchata + iced coffee)

Dulce de Leche Cold Brew

Dulce de Leche Cold Brew

$7.00

Dulce de Leche Cold Brew (customer favorite)

Abuelita Cold Brew

Abuelita Cold Brew

$7.00

Abuelita Cold Brew (hot chocolate, cinnamon, cold brew)

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Iced Chai Latte w/ Nitro Cold Brew

Green Tiger Tea

Green Tiger Tea

$7.00

Signature Green Thai Tea w/ Nitro Cold Brew (customer favorite)

Tiger Tea

Tiger Tea

$7.00

Signature Thai Tea w/ Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Milk Tea

Nitro Milk Tea

$7.00

Signature Milk Tea w/ Nitro Cold Brew

Lavender Cold Brew

Lavender Cold Brew

$6.50

Signature Cold Brew Sweet Cream w/ Lavender

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$7.00

Signature Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew (customer favorite) (pumpkin, cinnamon, cold brew)

Pumpkin Chai Egg Nog Cold Blew

$7.00

Pumpkin Chia Egg Nog Cold Brew (holiday drink)

Cold Brew Frappe

Caramel Macchiato Frappe

Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$7.00

Caramel Latte Blended w/ Nitro Cold Brew (Customer Favorite)

Abuelita Frappe

$7.00
Nitro Horchata Frappe

Nitro Horchata Frappe

$7.00

Horchata Blended w/ Nitro Cold Brew (Customer Favorite)

Espresso Hot

Caramel Macchiato Hot

Caramel Macchiato Hot

$6.00

Espresso, Caramel, Milk, Vanilla Served w/ Klatch Coffee

Vanilla Latte Hot

Vanilla Latte Hot

$5.50

Mocha Latte Hot

$6.00

Lion's Maine Mushroom Latte Hot

$8.00

Americano Hot

$5.00

Espresso Iced

Caramel Macchiato Iced

Caramel Macchiato Iced

$6.50

House Iced Caramel Macchiato w/ Half & Half powered by Klatch Coffee

Vanilla Latte Iced

$6.00

Mocha Latte Iced

$6.50

Lion's Maine Mushroom Latte Iced

$8.00

Americano Iced

$5.00

Acai Bowls/Overnight Oats

Acai Bowl

$11.95+

Overnight Oats Bowl

$8.95+

Smoothies

Cookies N Cream Smoothie

Cookies N Cream Smoothie

$6.00

Cookies n Cream Smoothie

Caramel Latte Smoothie

Caramel Latte Smoothie

$6.00

Caramel Latte Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00
Horchata Smoothie

Horchata Smoothie

$6.00

Horchata Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Taro Smoothie

Protein Smoothie

Peanut Butter Protein

$9.99
Strawberry Banana Protein

Strawberry Banana Protein

$9.99

Premium Smoothies

Breakfast Cereal Milkshake

Breakfast Cereal Milkshake

$7.99

Vanilla Milkshake blended w/ Fruity Pebbles

Mango Chamoy

Mango Chamoy

$7.99

Mango Blended w/ Tajin & Chamoy

Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$7.99

Fresh Strawberry blended w/ Horchata (customer favorite)

Scary Berry

$7.99

Tea Bar

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Green Thai Tea

Green Thai Tea

$5.50

Milk Tea

$5.50

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Matcha Green Tea Latte Iced

$5.50
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Lychee w/ Jasmine Green Tea (customer favorite)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Fresh Taro w/ Green Tea (customer favorite)

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

PD Boost Energy

Strawberry Boost

$7.99

Mango Boost

$7.99

Lychee Boost

$7.99

Fancy Donut Mix Online

Fancy Donut 1 Dozen

$69.00

Our Finest Fancy Donut collection of our Hottest Customer Favorites delivery to your door with love.

Fancy Donut (1/2) Dozen

$34.50

Our Finest 1/2 dozen handmade Fancy Donuts. A mixture of our Customer Favorites!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Donuts in the World

Location

5702 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

