Food Menu

Nibblers

Pan Frito

$9.00

Fried Sourdough Bites, Cheddar Seasoning, Herbed Tomato Sauce Your choice of 2 Saucy Add-On's -Suggested pairing - Pilsner-

Seasonal Flatbread

$15.00

Olive Oil, Onion, Ricotta, Stone Fruit, Jalapeno, Honey, Arugula -Suggested pairing - Hazy IPA

Rolling Stones

$17.00

Fennel-Pork Meatballs, Crispy Polenta, Red Pepper Pesto, Basil, Parm Frico -Suggested pairing - Pale Ale

Sticky Fingers 1/2doz

$16.00

Crispy chicken wings, gingered Sweet-Chili Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seed, Shoestring Carrots Your choice of 2 Saucy Add-On's -Suggested pairing - Brown Ale

Sticky Fingers 1doz

$28.00

Crispy chicken wings, gingered Sweet-Chili Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seed, Shoestring Carrots Your choice of 2 Saucy Add-On's -Suggested pairing - Brown Ale

From The Fields

The Heart of Cardini

$14.00

Heart of Romaine Spear, Caesar Dressing, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Grano Padano, Pita Strips -Suggested pairing - Kolsch-

Yeah Baby

$13.00

Baby Arugula, Fresh Goat Cheese, Mixed Berries, Pickled Red Onion, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic -Suggested pairing - Wheat Ale

Featured Pizza's

The Big Cheese, Slice

$6.00

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, ricotta, parm frico ~Suggested pairing - Pale Ale~

The Big Cheese

$22.00

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, ricotta, parm frico ~Suggested pairing - Pale Ale~

Imapeppa, Slice

$7.00

Calabrian chili crust, pepperoncini, house cheese blend, cupping pepperoni, crushed tomatoes ~Suggested pairing - Pilsner~

Imapeppa

$25.00

Calabrian chili crust, pepperoncini, house cheese blend, cupping pepperoni, crushed tomatoes ~Suggested pairing - Pilsner~

Nonbinary, Slice

$9.00

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend pepperoni, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olives, fennel-pork sausage ~Suggested pairing - West Coast IPA~

Nonbinary

$27.00

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend pepperoni, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olives, fennel-pork sausage ~Suggested pairing - West Coast IPA~

Kumars Desire

$28.00

Butter chicken sauce, provolone tandoori-spiced chicken, onion, jalapeno, cucumber raita, cilantro ~Suggested pairing - Hefeweizen~

The Italian Job

$29.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella pepperoni,, fennel-pork meatballs, roasted peppers, olives, Grano Padano, basil ~Suggested pairing - Hefeweizen~

Thai Dyed

$26.00

Spicy green coconut curry, onion peppers, mushroom, shoestring carrots, basil ~Suggested pairing - Pineapple Cider~

Saucy Add-On's

Herberd Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Saucy Add-On'S

Butter-Chili Sauce

$2.00

Saucy Add-On'S

Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Saucy Add-On'S

Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Saucy Add-On'S

Sambal Aioli

$2.00

Saucy Add-On'S

Cucumber Raita

$2.00

Saucy Add-On'S

Red Pepper Pesto

$2.00

Saucy Add-On'S

Build A Pie

Build Your Pie

$17.00

Build A Pie

N/A Beverages

N/A Beer, canned

Athletic Brewery, Free Wave, HAZY IPA, San Diego, <0.5%

$7.00

Water, bottled/canned

Jelly Belly, Ruby Grapefruit, SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Stubborn Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea, Sweetened

$3.00

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$3.00