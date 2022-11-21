Main picView gallery

Paisan's Pizzeria 18 Tallmadge Circle

18 Tallmadge Circle

Tallmadge, OH 44278

14" Create Your Own
Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks (8)
12 Wings

12" Pizzas

12" All the Meats

12" All the Meats

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Ham.

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

12" Create Your Own

12" Create Your Own

$10.99

Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.

12" Deluxe

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$14.99

Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple.

12" Mop

$13.99

Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoni.

12" Pepperoni Trio

12" Pepperoni Trio

$14.99

Designed with the pepperoni lover in mind. This pizza features three kinds of pepperoni! Pepperoni, old world pepperoni, diced pepperoni

12" Veggie Deluxe

12" Veggie Deluxe

$13.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive.

14" Pizzas

14" All the Meats

14" All the Meats

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Ham.

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

14" Create Your Own

14" Create Your Own

$13.99

Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.

14" Deluxe

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple.

14" Mop

$15.99

Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoni.

14" Pepperoni Trio

14" Pepperoni Trio

$16.99

Designed with the pepperoni lover in mind. This pizza features three kinds of pepperoni! Pepperoni, old world pepperoni, diced pepperoni

14" Veggie Deluxe

14" Veggie Deluxe

$15.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive.

Appetizers

4 pc Chicken Tenders

4 pc Chicken Tenders

$5.99

All white meat, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.

Nashville Hot Cheese Curds

Nashville Hot Cheese Curds

$5.99

Nashville hot breaded cheese curds. Breaded, and fried.

Ranch Cheese Curds

Ranch Cheese Curds

$5.99

Ranch Cheese Curds. Breaded, and fried.

Plain Cheese Curds

$5.99

Potato Wedges

$3.99
New and Improved Paisans Potato Puffs

New and Improved Paisans Potato Puffs

$5.99

A dozen deep fried cheddar, sour cream, and chive potato tots with a side of sour cream.

Bread Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks (8)

Cinnamon Sticks (8)

$3.99

Breadsticks coated with butter, then sprinkled with a cinnamon sugar blend and topped off with a vanilla icing drizzle

Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks (8)

Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks (8)

$4.99

Topped with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend and finished with house garlic butter.

Standard Bread Sticks (8)

Standard Bread Sticks (8)

$3.99

Breadsticks with garlic butter and Italian seasoning

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Ham, Cheese, Croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Cheese, Croutons and your choice of dressing.

Subs

Meatball Sub

$5.99

6 inch sub with meatballs, marinara sauce, and cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$5.99

6 inch sub with breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and cheese.

Paisan's Italian Sub

Paisan's Italian Sub

$5.99

6-inch sub with pepperoni, salami, and ham. Topped with lettuce tomato and Italian dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.99

6 inch sub with diced grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, and cheese.

Wings - Boneless

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Boneless wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 1 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Boneless wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 2 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

24 Boneless Wings

24 Boneless Wings

$27.99

Boneless wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 4 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Sparks Chicken Melt

$8.99

Boneless chicken wing pieces smothered with our house special Sparks sauce, cheese, and bacon

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$8.99

Boneless chicken wing pieces smothered with hot buffalo sauce, cheese, and bacon and topped with ranch dressing drizzle

BBQ Chicken Melt

$8.99

Boneless chicken wing pieces smothered with BBQ sauce, cheese, and bacon

Cali Chicken Melt

$8.99

Boneless chicken wing pieces smothered with garlic parmesan sauce, cheese, tomatoes, and bacon

Wings - Traditional

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

Jumbo wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 1 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$14.99

Jumbo wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 2 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

24 Wings

24 Wings

$27.99

Jumbo wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 3 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.99
Chocolate "Mud' Cake

Chocolate "Mud' Cake

$3.99
Tuxedo Cheesecake

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$3.99

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Sparks Sauce

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

9" Pizzas

9" All the Meats

9" All the Meats

$11.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Ham.

9" BBQ Chicken

9" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

9" Create Your Own

9" Create Your Own

$6.99

Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.

9" Deluxe

$11.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

9" Hawaiian

9" Hawaiian

$11.99

Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple.

9" Mop

$11.99

Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoni.

9" Pepperoni Trio

9" Pepperoni Trio

$11.99

Designed with the pepperoni lover in mind. This pizza features three kinds of pepperoni! Pepperoni, old world pepperoni, diced pepperoni

9" Veggie Deluxe

9" Veggie Deluxe

$11.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive.

12" Pizzas

12" All the Meats

12" All the Meats

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Ham.

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

12" Create Your Own

12" Create Your Own

$10.99

Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.

12" Deluxe

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$14.99

Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple.

12" Mop

$14.99

Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoni.

12" Pepperoni Trio

12" Pepperoni Trio

$14.99

Designed with the pepperoni lover in mind. This pizza features three kinds of pepperoni! Pepperoni, old world pepperoni, diced pepperoni

12" Veggie Deluxe

12" Veggie Deluxe

$14.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive.

14" Pizzas

14" All the Meats

14" All the Meats

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Ham.

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

14" Create Your Own

14" Create Your Own

$13.99

Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.

14" Deluxe

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple.

14" Mop

$16.99

Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoni.

14" Pepperoni Trio

14" Pepperoni Trio

$16.99

Designed with the pepperoni lover in mind. This pizza features three kinds of pepperoni! Pepperoni, old world pepperoni, diced pepperoni

14" Veggie Deluxe

14" Veggie Deluxe

$16.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive.

2 Liter Beverages

Coke (2 Liter)

Coke (2 Liter)

$2.99
Diet Coke (2 Liter)

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$2.99
Sprite (2 Liter)

Sprite (2 Liter)

$2.99Out of stock
Coke Zero (2 Liter)

Coke Zero (2 Liter)

$2.99Out of stock
Barq's Root Beer (2 Liter)

Barq's Root Beer (2 Liter)

$2.99Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade (2 Liter)

$2.99Out of stock

Cherry Coke (2 Liter)

$2.99

20oz Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$1.99
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99Out of stock
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Pibb Xtra

Pibb Xtra

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$1.99
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thank you for your business!

18 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Main pic

