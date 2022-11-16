Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Paisanos Pizza

39 Reviews

$$

416 West Blvd

Chesterfield, SC 29709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni 16"
Cheese - Personal
Pepperoni - Personal

Appetizers

Brushetta Garlic Bread

Brushetta Garlic Bread

$7.99

Diced tomato, garlic, onion, basil, capers, olive oil, parmesan cheese atop our stone baked garlic bread slices then drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Cheese Bread

$7.99

House made dough stuffed with a 3 cheese blend then rolled and baked to perfection! Side of Marinara or Ranch add .80 cents

Cinnaknots

Cinnaknots

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh dough tied in a knot, baked then topped with cinnamon and our special icing. The Italian version of cinnamon swirls!

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Eight knots created from our dough- twisted and baked, brushed with garlic olive oil then dusted with parmesan cheese & Italian herbs

Golden Ram Knots

Golden Ram Knots

$7.99

Our classic dough knots created from our Golden Ram pizza recipe! These are cheddar cheese, bacon, and ground beef version of our garlic knots. We warn you they are addicting!

Pepperoni Knots

Pepperoni Knots

$6.99

Eight of our house-made dough twisted into knots stuffed with pepperoni then dipped in fresh garlic & olive oil and dusted with parmesan & oregano. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Pesto Garlic Bread

Pesto Garlic Bread

$5.99

Our sub bread size with buttery olive oil garlic pesto spread. Contains pistachio nuts.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99

Sausage, garlic, gorgonzola cheese & Italian Seasonings

Superbowl Special Combo - wings, garlic knots, mozzarella sticks

$23.99Out of stock

Party size Combo - 8 garlic knots, 12 wings, 6 mozzarella sticks. Superbowl Sunday ONLY!

The Italian Platter

$12.99

The Italian Platter contains: 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 garlic knots, 4 meatballs on a stick with our Marinara sauce for dipping!

Wings

Wings

$7.99+

Oven baked chicken wings, choose your flavor!

Mushroom, portabella stuffed

Mushroom, portabella stuffed

$4.99

2 portabella mushrooms, fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh spinach, marinated roasted tomato, olive oil garlic and a touch of fresh parmesan cheese on top.

Pasta Entrees

Penne Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

Organic Penne pasta with house-made Alfredo sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs - organic pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs - organic pasta

$8.99

Organic Spaghetti with house-made marinara & our beef/pork/parmesan Italian meatballs

Ravioli - cheese, roasted garlic, spinach (8)

Ravioli - cheese, roasted garlic, spinach (8)

$9.99

Fresh cheese ravioli roasted garlic & spinach served with marinara sauce

Lasagna Traditional

$13.99

Multiple layers of creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheeses, ground Italian sausage topped with our marinara sauce

Stuffed shells Cheese (4)

Stuffed shells Cheese (4)

$11.99

Four Large shells stuffed with 3 cheeses, topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella & provolone cheese then baked.

Spicy Penne pasta - organic

$10.99

Organic Penne pasta tossed with a spicy tomato creamy sauce

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

$13.99

All natural chicken breast with our house made bread crumb mixture topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked. Served with organic spaghetti, and bread.

Pizza

Alfredo Chicken 16"

Alfredo Chicken 16"

$20.99

Our pizza dough topped with 4 cheeses, our house-made Alfredo sauce and diced chicken; Alfredo lovers rejoice!

Bianca - Supreme 16"

Bianca - Supreme 16"

$20.99

Our N.Y. style dough with a special 3 cheese sauce base, pepperoni, Sausage, onion, mushrooms, olives, and peppers!

Buffalo Chicken 16"

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$20.99

N.Y. style dough, house-made creamy gorgonzola buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

Cheese 16"

$15.99

N.Y. style dough stone baked topped with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce

Golden Ram 16"

Golden Ram 16"

$20.99

House-made pizza sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Pulled Bacon, Cheddar cheese and Mozzarella Cheese

Meatlovers 16"

Meatlovers 16"

$19.99

N.Y. style dough stone baked with ham, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, asaigo cheese and our house-made pizza sauce

Old World 16"

Old World 16"

$20.99

Our house made dough prepared the old world way with fresh mozzarella and Italian plum tomato sauce topped with fresh basil and parmesan cheese

Pepperoni 16"

Pepperoni 16"

$17.99

Our N.Y. style cheese pizza topped with all-natural pepperoni

Piccante 16" Pizza

Piccante 16" Pizza

$18.99

N.Y. style dough, layer of mozzarella cheese topped with sections of salsa, fresh jalapeno peppers, and sharp cheddar cheese

Supreme 16"

Supreme 16"

$19.99

N.Y. style dough stone baked with bell peppers, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, parmesan and asaigo cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce

Veggie 16"

Veggie 16"

$18.99

N.Y. style dough, house-made pizza sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, peppers, red onion, spinach, olives, tomatoes

Brushetta - Personal

$9.99
Cheese - Personal

Cheese - Personal

$6.99

Our N.Y. style cheese, perfectly sized for one (approximately 10")

Meatlovers - Personal

$9.99
Pepperoni - Personal

Pepperoni - Personal

$7.99

Our Pepperoni pizza perfectly sized for one person (approximately 6")

Supreme - Personal

$9.99

Veggie - Personal

$9.99
16" Brushetta

16" Brushetta

$18.99

Thin NY style dough, layer of sliced mozzarella, parmesan cheese, topped with our fresh house-made brushetta with a final finish being lots of fresh basil cuts. Just delicious!

14" Meatlovers

14" Meatlovers

$16.99

N.Y. style dough stone baked with ham, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, asaigo cheese and our house-made pizza sauce

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

$16.99

N.Y. style dough stone baked with bell peppers, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, parmesan and asaigo cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Grandma thin crust pizza with layers of fresh mozzarella cheese, strips of marinara, topped with fresh basil.

Sicilian

Sicilian

$21.99Out of stock

True NY Sicilian Pizza, 2-3" thick light as air crust, crispy bottom crust topped with extra sauce and mozzarella cheese. Call for availability.

18" The BIG Cheese

$18.99

Cut into 10 delicious large slices!

18" Pepperoni

$20.99

20" Grand Value Cheese

$24.99

20" Grand Value Pepperoni

$27.99

Salads

Tossed Greens Salad - organic greens

Tossed Greens Salad - organic greens

$6.99

Assorted leafy greens, red onion, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot topped with cheese

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine tossed with fresh parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons

Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad

$7.99

Assorted leafy greens, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, cucumber

Italian Antipasto Salad

Italian Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Assorted leafy greens topped with salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, red roasted peppers, and Sicilian olives.

Side Tossed salad

Side Tossed salad

$4.99

A smaller version of our tossed salad contains romaine or assorted greens, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrot, red onion, topped with cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, shaved parmesan cheese. Caesar dressing is on the side.

Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99

Traditional Italian Chicken soup made with pasta, tiny meatballs, spinach, carrots, and celery topped with grated parmesan cheese

Italian Chili

Italian Chili

$5.99

Ground beef, jalapeno, beans, onion, topped with parmesan & cheddar

Specialty

House baked 20 ounce round bread

Side of marinara

$1.00

Side of meatballs (4)

$3.99

Side of ranch

$1.00

Bread, Italian Rustic Boule

Out of stock

Great bread boule Italian style

Bread Italian loaf

Bread Italian loaf

$2.49

Our breads are stone baked in house daily!

Sub roll

$0.99
Triple crown

Triple crown

$17.99

Our 12" pizza with stuffed crust topped with pepperoni and a layer of spaghetti and meatballs on top!

Bread - Ciabatta 16 oz loaf

Bread - Ciabatta 16 oz loaf

$3.49Out of stock

Large (16 oz dough) Stone Baked Ciabatta Bread Loaf

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Dinner roll

$0.60
Bialy - onion cheddar

Bialy - onion cheddar

$1.89Out of stock

New York style bialy onion & cheddar (like a bagel but baked). Delicious and light!

Bread, rustic french

$3.29Out of stock
Bread, everything bagel small

Bread, everything bagel small

$1.00Out of stock

Bread, Everything bagel large

$2.00Out of stock

Bread, French, pull aparts

$2.99

Non-GMO old world French with artisan touch, simply pull apart for perfect servings

Bread, Dinner Roll 2 for $1

$1.00

Stromboli - Subs - Calzone

Stromboli

$10.99

N.Y. style dough stuffed with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, ham, salami, and pepperoni. Side of marinara sauce or Ranch has an additional charge.

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$6.99

Beef/pork/parmesan meatballs with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on our stone baked Bun

Italian "Godfather" Club

Italian "Godfather" Club

$7.99

Hand sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, lettuce, dash of oregano, with an olive oil dressing on our stone baked Bun

Chicken Parmesan Club

Chicken Parmesan Club

$6.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, provolone cheese, marinara sauce on our stone baked Bun

Calzone - Meatlovers

Calzone - Meatlovers

$11.99

Our dough stuffed with provolone, mozzarella cheeses, ham, sausage, beef, salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce

Chicken Alfredo Stromboli

Chicken Alfredo Stromboli

$10.99

Our Stromboli dough filled with our house-made Alfredo sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Alfredo lovers rejoice!

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.99

Our N.Y. style dough stuffed with breaded chicken breast, buffalo cream sauce, provolone and Gorgonzola cheese, rolled and baked to perfection!

Italian Joe Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Italian version of a delicious sloppy Joe, beef, pepperoncini, tomato base on our stone baked Bun

Zesty Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Breaded Zesty Chicken breast topped with provolone, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & our signature Buffalo sauce served on our stone baked Bun. Full of flavor!

Pizzaburger

Pizzaburger

$6.99

All beef burger topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese served on our stone baked Bun

Dessert

Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Cake

Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Traditional old fudge cake piled high!

N.Y. Traditional Cheesecake

N.Y. Traditional Cheesecake

$4.99

A little slice of heaven! N.Y. style cheesecake!

Eclair

Eclair

$2.99

Bavarian Cream filled chocolate eclair

Tiramisu old fashioned Cup

$4.99

Old fashion tiramisu, expresso soaked sponge cake layer topped with coffee flavored mascarpone cheese filling surrounded by lady fingers accented with cocoa powder. Single serve cup.

Cannoli large

$2.49

5" cannoli shell filled with chocolate chip cream

Tiramisu Traditional with Ladyfingers

$5.99

The "real deal" in Tiramisu!

Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake

Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

A nice twist to our N.Y. Cheesecake - hot fudge sundae cheesecake topped with a cherry!

Pumpkin Cannoli

Pumpkin Cannoli

$3.49

How do Italians make Pumpkin Pie? In a cannoli!

Tartufo

Tartufo

$4.99Out of stock
Apple tart

Apple tart

$4.99Out of stock

Italian Rum Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Cheesecake - Cookies & Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Triple layer cake

$5.99

Three layers of rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate shavings that is heavenly good!

Double chunk chocolate muffin

$2.49

Loads of chocolate chunks in a soft and moist chocolate muffin with a hint of cinnamon!

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.29

Our delicious cheesecake topped with strawberry syrup. This is our top selling cheesecake!

Cannoli Chocolate cream

Cannoli Chocolate cream

$3.59

NY Style Cannoli shell filled with creamy chocolate filling

Lava Cake Chocolate Smores

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake, Raspberry Donut

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate per scoop

$1.29

Vanilla per scoop

$1.29

Baked goods

Italian cookies small container

$3.99

Italian cookies 1 lb assortment

$13.99

Up to 8 varieties per box

Lunch Specials (Pick 2)

Pick Two Lunch - pick 1 from group 1 & 2

$9.99

Gift card

Gift card

Pasta

Penne Rigate, Organic 1 LB

$3.19

Spaghetti, Organic 1 LB

$3.19
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

N.Y. style pizza, authentic Italian food and baked goods!

Website

Location

416 West Blvd, Chesterfield, SC 29709

Directions

Gallery
Paisanos Pizza image
Banner pic
Paisanos Pizza image
Map
More near Chesterfield
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston