Paisanos Pizza
39 Reviews
$$
416 West Blvd
Chesterfield, SC 29709
Popular Items
Appetizers
Brushetta Garlic Bread
Diced tomato, garlic, onion, basil, capers, olive oil, parmesan cheese atop our stone baked garlic bread slices then drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Cheese Bread
House made dough stuffed with a 3 cheese blend then rolled and baked to perfection! Side of Marinara or Ranch add .80 cents
Cinnaknots
Fresh dough tied in a knot, baked then topped with cinnamon and our special icing. The Italian version of cinnamon swirls!
Garlic Knots
Eight knots created from our dough- twisted and baked, brushed with garlic olive oil then dusted with parmesan cheese & Italian herbs
Golden Ram Knots
Our classic dough knots created from our Golden Ram pizza recipe! These are cheddar cheese, bacon, and ground beef version of our garlic knots. We warn you they are addicting!
Pepperoni Knots
Eight of our house-made dough twisted into knots stuffed with pepperoni then dipped in fresh garlic & olive oil and dusted with parmesan & oregano. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Pesto Garlic Bread
Our sub bread size with buttery olive oil garlic pesto spread. Contains pistachio nuts.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Sausage, garlic, gorgonzola cheese & Italian Seasonings
Superbowl Special Combo - wings, garlic knots, mozzarella sticks
Party size Combo - 8 garlic knots, 12 wings, 6 mozzarella sticks. Superbowl Sunday ONLY!
The Italian Platter
The Italian Platter contains: 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 garlic knots, 4 meatballs on a stick with our Marinara sauce for dipping!
Wings
Oven baked chicken wings, choose your flavor!
Mushroom, portabella stuffed
2 portabella mushrooms, fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh spinach, marinated roasted tomato, olive oil garlic and a touch of fresh parmesan cheese on top.
Pasta Entrees
Penne Alfredo Pasta
Organic Penne pasta with house-made Alfredo sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs - organic pasta
Organic Spaghetti with house-made marinara & our beef/pork/parmesan Italian meatballs
Ravioli - cheese, roasted garlic, spinach (8)
Fresh cheese ravioli roasted garlic & spinach served with marinara sauce
Lasagna Traditional
Multiple layers of creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheeses, ground Italian sausage topped with our marinara sauce
Stuffed shells Cheese (4)
Four Large shells stuffed with 3 cheeses, topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella & provolone cheese then baked.
Spicy Penne pasta - organic
Organic Penne pasta tossed with a spicy tomato creamy sauce
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
All natural chicken breast with our house made bread crumb mixture topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked. Served with organic spaghetti, and bread.
Pizza
Alfredo Chicken 16"
Our pizza dough topped with 4 cheeses, our house-made Alfredo sauce and diced chicken; Alfredo lovers rejoice!
Bianca - Supreme 16"
Our N.Y. style dough with a special 3 cheese sauce base, pepperoni, Sausage, onion, mushrooms, olives, and peppers!
Buffalo Chicken 16"
N.Y. style dough, house-made creamy gorgonzola buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
Cheese 16"
N.Y. style dough stone baked topped with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce
Golden Ram 16"
House-made pizza sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Pulled Bacon, Cheddar cheese and Mozzarella Cheese
Meatlovers 16"
N.Y. style dough stone baked with ham, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, asaigo cheese and our house-made pizza sauce
Old World 16"
Our house made dough prepared the old world way with fresh mozzarella and Italian plum tomato sauce topped with fresh basil and parmesan cheese
Pepperoni 16"
Our N.Y. style cheese pizza topped with all-natural pepperoni
Piccante 16" Pizza
N.Y. style dough, layer of mozzarella cheese topped with sections of salsa, fresh jalapeno peppers, and sharp cheddar cheese
Supreme 16"
N.Y. style dough stone baked with bell peppers, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, parmesan and asaigo cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce
Veggie 16"
N.Y. style dough, house-made pizza sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, peppers, red onion, spinach, olives, tomatoes
Brushetta - Personal
Cheese - Personal
Our N.Y. style cheese, perfectly sized for one (approximately 10")
Meatlovers - Personal
Pepperoni - Personal
Our Pepperoni pizza perfectly sized for one person (approximately 6")
Supreme - Personal
Veggie - Personal
16" Brushetta
Thin NY style dough, layer of sliced mozzarella, parmesan cheese, topped with our fresh house-made brushetta with a final finish being lots of fresh basil cuts. Just delicious!
14" Meatlovers
N.Y. style dough stone baked with ham, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, asaigo cheese and our house-made pizza sauce
14" Supreme
N.Y. style dough stone baked with bell peppers, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, parmesan and asaigo cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce
Grandma Pizza
Traditional Grandma thin crust pizza with layers of fresh mozzarella cheese, strips of marinara, topped with fresh basil.
Sicilian
True NY Sicilian Pizza, 2-3" thick light as air crust, crispy bottom crust topped with extra sauce and mozzarella cheese. Call for availability.
18" The BIG Cheese
Cut into 10 delicious large slices!
18" Pepperoni
20" Grand Value Cheese
20" Grand Value Pepperoni
Salads
Tossed Greens Salad - organic greens
Assorted leafy greens, red onion, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot topped with cheese
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed with fresh parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons
Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad
Assorted leafy greens, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, cucumber
Italian Antipasto Salad
Assorted leafy greens topped with salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, red roasted peppers, and Sicilian olives.
Side Tossed salad
A smaller version of our tossed salad contains romaine or assorted greens, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrot, red onion, topped with cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, shaved parmesan cheese. Caesar dressing is on the side.
Soup
Specialty
Side of marinara
Side of meatballs (4)
Side of ranch
Bread, Italian Rustic Boule
Great bread boule Italian style
Bread Italian loaf
Our breads are stone baked in house daily!
Sub roll
Triple crown
Our 12" pizza with stuffed crust topped with pepperoni and a layer of spaghetti and meatballs on top!
Bread - Ciabatta 16 oz loaf
Large (16 oz dough) Stone Baked Ciabatta Bread Loaf
Side of Caesar Dressing
Dinner roll
Bialy - onion cheddar
New York style bialy onion & cheddar (like a bagel but baked). Delicious and light!
Bread, rustic french
Bread, everything bagel small
Bread, Everything bagel large
Bread, French, pull aparts
Non-GMO old world French with artisan touch, simply pull apart for perfect servings
Bread, Dinner Roll 2 for $1
Stromboli - Subs - Calzone
Stromboli
N.Y. style dough stuffed with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, ham, salami, and pepperoni. Side of marinara sauce or Ranch has an additional charge.
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Beef/pork/parmesan meatballs with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on our stone baked Bun
Italian "Godfather" Club
Hand sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, lettuce, dash of oregano, with an olive oil dressing on our stone baked Bun
Chicken Parmesan Club
Breaded Chicken Breast, provolone cheese, marinara sauce on our stone baked Bun
Calzone - Meatlovers
Our dough stuffed with provolone, mozzarella cheeses, ham, sausage, beef, salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce
Chicken Alfredo Stromboli
Our Stromboli dough filled with our house-made Alfredo sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Alfredo lovers rejoice!
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Our N.Y. style dough stuffed with breaded chicken breast, buffalo cream sauce, provolone and Gorgonzola cheese, rolled and baked to perfection!
Italian Joe Sandwich
Italian version of a delicious sloppy Joe, beef, pepperoncini, tomato base on our stone baked Bun
Zesty Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Zesty Chicken breast topped with provolone, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & our signature Buffalo sauce served on our stone baked Bun. Full of flavor!
Pizzaburger
All beef burger topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese served on our stone baked Bun
Dessert
Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Cake
Traditional old fudge cake piled high!
N.Y. Traditional Cheesecake
A little slice of heaven! N.Y. style cheesecake!
Eclair
Bavarian Cream filled chocolate eclair
Tiramisu old fashioned Cup
Old fashion tiramisu, expresso soaked sponge cake layer topped with coffee flavored mascarpone cheese filling surrounded by lady fingers accented with cocoa powder. Single serve cup.
Cannoli large
5" cannoli shell filled with chocolate chip cream
Tiramisu Traditional with Ladyfingers
The "real deal" in Tiramisu!
Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake
A nice twist to our N.Y. Cheesecake - hot fudge sundae cheesecake topped with a cherry!
Pumpkin Cannoli
How do Italians make Pumpkin Pie? In a cannoli!
Tartufo
Apple tart
Italian Rum Cake
Cheesecake - Cookies & Cream
Chocolate Triple layer cake
Three layers of rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate shavings that is heavenly good!
Double chunk chocolate muffin
Loads of chocolate chunks in a soft and moist chocolate muffin with a hint of cinnamon!
Strawberry Cheesecake
Our delicious cheesecake topped with strawberry syrup. This is our top selling cheesecake!
Cannoli Chocolate cream
NY Style Cannoli shell filled with creamy chocolate filling
Lava Cake Chocolate Smores
Cheesecake, Raspberry Donut
Chocolate per scoop
Vanilla per scoop
Baked goods
Lunch Specials (Pick 2)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
N.Y. style pizza, authentic Italian food and baked goods!
416 West Blvd, Chesterfield, SC 29709