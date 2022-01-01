Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Chicken

Paisas Chicken

20 Reviews

$$$

4240 HIGHWAY 6 SUITE F

Houston, TX 77084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4240 HIGHWAY 6 SUITE F, Houston, TX 77084

Directions

Gallery
Paisas Chicken image
Paisas Chicken image
Paisas Chicken image
Paisas Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Kure Wings & Grill - 1411 Gessner Rd #A
orange starNo Reviews
1411 gessner rd #A Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext
Swamp Kingz
orange star4.2 • 732
2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,893
9742 Katy Fwy D-100 Houston, TX 77055
View restaurantnext
Emporio Brazilian Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,439
12288 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Pasisas Twin Westheimer
orange star4.1 • 168
14045 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston