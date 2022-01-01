Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paisas Twin Richmond

1,345 Reviews

$$

9430 Richmond Ave

Houston, TX 77063

Order Again

Juices

Orange

Orange

$4.45
Blackberry

Blackberry

$4.10
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$4.10
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.10
Soursop

Soursop

$4.10
Lulo

Lulo

$4.10
Mango

Mango

$4.10
Guava

Guava

$4.10
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.10
Water

Water

Tomate de Arbol

Tomate de Arbol

$4.10

Coconut Lemonade

$4.25

Peppermint Lemonade

$4.25

Sodas

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coca-Cola Zero

Coca-Cola Zero

$2.50Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.80
Gaseosa Colombiana

Gaseosa Colombiana

$2.75
Gaseosa Manzana

Gaseosa Manzana

$2.75
Gaseosa en botella - Pony Malta

Gaseosa en botella - Pony Malta

$3.00
Gaseosa Popular

Gaseosa Popular

$3.00
Gaseosa en botella - Uva

Gaseosa en botella - Uva

$3.00
Gaseosa en botella - Naranja

Gaseosa en botella - Naranja

$3.00
Gaseosa en botella - Bretana

Gaseosa en botella - Bretana

$3.00

Traditional Drinks

Agua de Panela con Limon

Agua de Panela con Limon

$4.10
Colombian Coffee

Colombian Coffee

$2.60
Milo with Milk

Milo with Milk

$4.25
Glass of Milk

Glass of Milk

$3.75

Chocolate

$3.75

Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Corona

Corona

$5.00Out of stock
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$5.00
Heineken

Heineken

$5.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Modelo

Modelo

$5.00
Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$5.00Out of stock

Miller lite

$5.00Out of stock

Balde de Bud Light

$17.00

Balde Corona

$20.00

Balde de DosX

$20.00

Balde Heineken

$20.00

Balde Modelo Negra

$20.00

Balde Modelo Especial

$20.00

Balde Ultra

$20.00

Balde Miller

$20.00

Poker

$7.00Out of stock

Valde Poker (5unidades)

$32.00

Cerveza Aguila

$7.00

Pilsen

$7.00

Costenita

$7.00

Cocktails

Margarita Strawberry

Margarita Strawberry

$9.00
Margarita Mango

Margarita Mango

$9.00
Margarita Passion Fruit

Margarita Passion Fruit

$9.00
Margarita Blackberry

Margarita Blackberry

$9.00
Margarita Frozen (House)

Margarita Frozen (House)

$4.99
Mojiguaro

Mojiguaro

$9.00
Nectar Amazonico

Nectar Amazonico

$9.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$9.00
Pina Colada- No Alcohol

Pina Colada- No Alcohol

$9.00
Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00
Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre

$7.00
Long Island

Long Island

$8.00
Mojito

Mojito

$8.00
Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Pina Colada Frozen

$4.99

Daiquiri

$8.00

Vodka Kiwi

$10.00

Vodka Fresa

$10.00

Shots

Antioqueno

$4.00

Blanco del Valle

$4.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Capitain Morgan

$7.00

Ron Medellin

$5.00

Viejo de Caldas

$5.00

1800

$6.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

De la casa

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Buchanan's

$7.50

Old Par

$7.20

Jhonny Walker Black Label

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$6.50

Crown

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.00

Malbec

$4.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Moscatto

$4.00

Bottles

Grey Goose

Grey Goose

$80.00
Black Label

Black Label

$109.99
Old parr

Old parr

$99.99
Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$99.99
Buchanans

Buchanans

$99.99

Buchanans media

$60.00
Patron

Patron

$170.00
Don Julio

Don Julio

$170.00
Ron medellin

Ron medellin

$80.00
Antioqueno Botella

Antioqueno Botella

$80.00

Antioqueno Media

$45.00

Blanco del valle

$80.00

Blanco del valle medias

$45.00
Malbec

Malbec

$30.00
Cabernet

Cabernet

$30.00

Traditional Snacks

Empanadas

Empanadas

$1.75

Pandebono

$2.00

Palitos de queso x 5

$7.00

Palitos de Queso x 10

$12.99

Maduro con queso

$6.45

Buñuelo

$2.00

Empanada Pollo

$1.75

Arepitas con queso x 3

$5.00

Sausages and Meats

Chicharron

Chicharron

$9.00
Chorizo

Chorizo

$8.00
Morcilla

Morcilla

$8.50

Poderoso

$11.50

Salchipapas

$7.50

Chunchurria

$8.00

Light Appetizers

Tostones con hogao

$7.00

Aguacate relleno

$11.50

Ceviche Colombiano

$9.50

Tostones con queso

$7.00

Soups

Daily Soup

$4.00

Consome de pollo

$7.25

Sancocho de pescado (Viernes)

$13.50

Ajiaco (Sabado/Domingo)

$12.80

Sancocho de res (Sabado)

$14.50

Sancocho de gallina (Domingo)

$13.50

Mondongo (Domingo)

$13.25

Cazuela De Marizcos

$14.80

Salads

Ensalada de pollo

$8.50

Ensalada de la casa

$7.00

Ensalada Tropical

$12.40

Traditional Dishes

Bandeja Paisa

$17.00

Bandejita

$15.00

Cazuela de Frijoles

$12.50

Fiambre

$15.99

Tilapia Frita

$14.80

Lechona

$12.00

Pargo Rojo

$20.80

Filete de Pescado Empanizado

$11.00

Pechuga empanizada

$15.80

Chuleta de cerdo empanizada

$15.80

Chuleta En Salsa De Camarones

$18.50

Sobrebarriga en salsa criolla

$14.00

Bistec a caballo

$15.99

Pescado con salsa de camarones

$17.50

Bistec de Res

$14.00

Lengua en salsa

$18.99

Grilled Dishes

Pechuga de pollo asada

$13.00

Carne Asada

$14.80

Punta de anca

$18.50

Trifasico

$17.00

Chuzo de res

$9.00

Chuzo de pollo

$8.00

Lomo de cerdo asado

$13.00

Higado encebollado

$13.00

Costilla de cerdo asada

$14.80

Picada Grande

$30.00

Picada Pequeña

$15.00

Super Picada

$55.00

Filete de pescado a la Plancha

$15.50

Higado A La Plancha

$12.00

Colombian Fast Food

Hamburguesa Paisas Twin

$12.00

Hamburguesa Colombiana

$10.50

Hamburguesa Vegetariana

$9.00

Arepa Paisas Twin

$10.50

Arepa con queso

$5.80

Arepa con pollo

$7.50

Arepa carne Desmechada

$8.80

Arepa con camaron

$8.80

Arepa de choclo

$8.50

Arepa Burger Colombiana

$12.00

Arepa Con Carne Asada

$9.80

Perro colombiano

$8.00

Perro Tazmania

$10.50

Choripan

$8.00

Desgranado

$11.50

Choriperro

$8.50

Patacon Paisas Twin

$10.50

Patacon con Pollo

$8.80

Patacon con Carne

$9.80

Patacon con camarones

$9.50

Patacon Burguer Colombiano

$14.50

Patacón Burger Paisas Twin

$14.50

Sides

Aguacate

$3.25

Arepa Grande

$3.00

Arepa Pequena

$1.50

Arroz

$2.00

Frijoles

$3.15

Hogao

$3.00

Huevo Cocido

$2.00

Huevo Frito

$2.00

Maduro

$3.80

Papa Cocida

$3.00

Papa Criolla

$3.80

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Queso Fresco

$3.50

Queso Mozarella

$3.00

Salchicha

$2.00

Salsa Criolla

$3.80

Tocino

$2.50

Tostones

$3.80

Yuca

$3.50

Ensalada side

$3.25

Huevos de codorniz

$3.00

Kids menu

Baby Bandeja

$7.99

Baby Pechuga Asada

$7.99

Mini salchipapa

$5.25

Polli Papa

$6.50

Polli Papa Empanizada

$6.50

Perro Nino

$4.25

To Go Only

Arepas grandes 10 unidades

$10.50

Arepas pequenas 20 unidades

$15.00

Chorizos 5 unidades

$10.00

Morcillas 5 unidades

$13.00

Chuzos de pollo 4 unidades

$11.00

Chuzos de carne 4 unidades

$11.00

Combo Familiar

$47.50

Chuletón

$28.80

Arroz Paisa

$25.99

Tres Leches x 20

$40.00

Flan de Coco x 12

$22.00

Pechuga rellena en salsa de champinones

Rollo de carne

Cocktail Empanada

$0.90

Pandebonito

$0.90

Aji pequeno

$6.00

Aji grande

$12.00

Chumichurri pequeno

$7.50

Chimichurri grande

$15.00

Salsa rosasa pequena

$4.85

Salsa rosada grande

$7.50

Salsa verde de la casa pequena

$7.00

Salsa verde de la casa grande

$12.00

Traditional

Arroz con leche

$4.65

Obleas

$4.85

Brevas con arequipe

$4.65

Mazamorra

$5.50Out of stock

Regular

Tres leches

$4.65

Flan de coco

$3.80Out of stock

Alfajor

$2.25

Helados

Arequipe

$3.50Out of stock

Queso con arequipe

$3.50

Cafe

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Coco

$3.50

Guanabana

$3.50

Guayaba con bocadillo

$3.50Out of stock

Mango

$3.50

Maní

$3.50

Maracuyá en agua

$3.50

Maracuyá en leche

$3.50

Mora

$3.50

Queso con bocadillo

$3.50

Ron con pasas

$3.50Out of stock

Chicle

$3.50Out of stock

Vainilla

$3.50Out of stock

Oreo

$3.50Out of stock

Salpicon

$3.75

Arequipa Mani

$3.50

Calentados

Calentado Paisas Twin

$9.00

Calentado con Huevos al gusto

$9.00

Breakfast Combos

Huevos Al Gusto

$6.50

Breakfast Arepas

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9430 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77063

Directions

Gallery
Paisas Twin image
Paisas Twin image

