Pajarito Brewpub and Grill 614 Trinity Dr

Foodies and craft beer fanatics: Welcome Home! Pajarito Brewpub & Grill is a full-service restaurant and bar serving unique twists on all your favorite dishes. Bite into a mouthwatering, half-pound burger made with local beef, enjoy our specialty wings with unique sauces, or share some nachos. With dozens of rotating craft beers to choose from, you’ll be able to pair your meal with the perfect cold brew. Inspired by the surrounding Jemez Mountains, Pajarito blends the rustic and rugged outdoors with a clean, modern edge. We’re a gathering space for all of Los Alamos to get together and enjoy tasty food, good drinks, and fun times. Hope you’ll join us!