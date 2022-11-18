Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pajarito Brewpub and Grill 614 Trinity Dr

review star

No reviews yet

614 Trinity Dr

Los Alamos, NM 87544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-A-Burger
All American Burger
Fajita Taco Salad

Starters

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Herbs, Parmesan, Truffle

House Cut Fries

$7.00

Potato Chips

$7.00

Rosemary Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Waffle cut Sweet Potato, Parmesan, Rosemary Oil, Herbs

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

House made Bottomless Chips and a Cup of Our Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Lightly Fried and Salted with a side of Pub Cheese

Chimayo Red Chile Beef Nachos

$16.00

House Chips, Chimayo Red Chile Beef, Pub Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Refried Black Beans. Topped wit Pickled Jalapeno, PIckled Onion, Cilantro, and a side of Salsa

Vegetarian Black Bean Nacho

$12.00

Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$19.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Greens, Black Bean, Corn, Peppers and Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Carrots, Tortilla Chips

Half Caesar Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar Salad

Half House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot V&GF

Full House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot V&GF

Soup of the day Cup

$7.00

Salad Protein

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.00

Half Dozen House Smoked Wings in Choice of Sauce. Served with Carrots & Celery

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Half Dozen Breast Meat boneless wings in Choice of Sauce. Served with Carrots & Celery

Full Smoked Chicken Wings

$25.00

Full Boneless Wings

$25.00

Between Bread

Grilled Chicken Club

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Applewood smoked Bacon, Sante Fe Mustard, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Swiss on Chocolate Maven Seeded Hoagie

Turkey Bacon Club

$19.00

Roasted Turkey breast, Applewood smoked Bacon, Sante Fe Mustard, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Swiss on Chocolate Maven Seeded Hoagie

The Reuben

$19.00

House Smoked Pastrami Rubbed Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss

New Mexico Green Chile Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Shaved NY Strip Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Green Chile, Dijon Aioli, Pub Queso, & Red Chile Sauce

New York Strip Steak Sandwich

$22.00

6 oz Grilled NY Strip Steak, Swiss Cheese, Red Wine glazed Onions, Garlic Aioli, Herb Butter, Demi-Glace

Pub Fare

Seared Alaskan Salmon on a bed of orzo pasta, sundried tomatoes, basil, artichoke and spinach. With a cherry tarragon reduction

Loyal Hound Fish and Chips

$17.00

Fresh Rockfish Beer Battered, Slaw, Hand-cut Fries. Homemade Tartar Sauce / Lemon

Truffle Mac N' Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

(Named Top 10 from Best Things New Mexico) Again! Creamy four cheese sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, White Truffle Oil, Herbs

Steak Frites

$19.00

6oz Grilled New York Strip Steak, Herb Butter, Demi-Glace, topped with house made chimichurri

Shrimp Pasta Primavera

$17.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Squash, Zucchini, Caper, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan in a White Wine Butter Sauce.

Burgers

Green Chile Pub Burger

$19.00

8 oz of NM Beef stuffed with Green Chile Cheddar, Pickles, MORE Green Chile on top

All American Burger

$18.00

6 oz NM Beef Patty, American Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Santa Fe Mustard, Applewood Smoked Bacon on a Buttery Bun

Pastrami Burger

$21.00

6 oz NM Beef Burger, House Smoked Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Swiss on a Buttery Bun

Build-A-Burger

$15.00

All Burgers served on a Buttery Bun

"Elote" Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.00

6 oz. Seasoned, local, USDA Prime beef patty from No Bull Ranch, Green chile infused cheddar from Tucumcari, NM., House-smoked green chile, sourced from Young Guns, Hatch, NM Chef's "Elote": Play on Mexican Street Corn: Roasted corn, lime, crema, queso fresco, chipotle, and cilantro. All melted together and served on a brioche bun with lime. YUMME

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

House made and delicious. Whipped Cream / Cinnamon

Guinness Brownie (Contains Alcohol)

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Pecan Brownie. Caramel / Whipped Cream / Vanilla Gelato +2 *Non-Alcohol Available

The "Snicker" Cup

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Pudding Layered with Sea Salt Caramel, Peanut Butter Whipped Cream and Chopped Peanuts

Left Hand Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Gelato

$5.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac 'N' Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

A La Carte

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Nuclear Side

$2.00

Salad Protein

Fancy Sauce

$1.50

2oz Pub Cheese

$2.00

Pint Glass $5

$5.00

Side Of Bread

$4.00

Chicken

$6.00

Drinks

Housemade Lemonade

$6.00

Hidden Mountain Root Beer

$6.00

Red River Root Beer On TAP

$6.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Black Berry Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Mango Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

6 Pack for the Kitchen Crew

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tonic Watet

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Hot Coco

$2.00

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Retail Alcohol

Keg Shell Return

-$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Foodies and craft beer fanatics: Welcome Home! Pajarito Brewpub & Grill is a full-service restaurant and bar serving unique twists on all your favorite dishes. Bite into a mouthwatering, half-pound burger made with local beef, enjoy our specialty wings with unique sauces, or share some nachos. With dozens of rotating craft beers to choose from, you’ll be able to pair your meal with the perfect cold brew. Inspired by the surrounding Jemez Mountains, Pajarito blends the rustic and rugged outdoors with a clean, modern edge. We’re a gathering space for all of Los Alamos to get together and enjoy tasty food, good drinks, and fun times. Hope you’ll join us!

Location

614 Trinity Dr, Los Alamos, NM 87544

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cottonwood on the Greens - Los Alamos Golf Course
orange star3.7 • 108
4244 Diamond Drive Los Alamos, NM 87544
View restaurantnext
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 502-Santa Fe
orange starNo Reviews
6581 Cerrillos Rd NE Santa Fe, NM 87507
View restaurantnext
Los Potrillos - 1947 Cerrillos Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1947 Crrillos Rd SANTA FE, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Dolina - 402 N Guadalupe St
orange starNo Reviews
402 N Guadalupe St Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Cafecito
orange star4.7 • 159
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Los Alamos
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston