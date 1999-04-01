Pakeen Farm
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
This webstore is intended for use while you are physically at the farm. Orders are fulfilled ASAP! Webstore hours may differ from our full business hours--see www.pakeenfarm.com for seasonal hours.
Location
109 Elm St, Canton, MA 02021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sebastians - 2670 - Eversource - Westwood
No Reviews
247 Station Drive Westwood, MA 02090
View restaurant
Trillium Brewing Company Canton - 100 Royall Street
No Reviews
100 Royall Street Canton, MA 02021
View restaurant