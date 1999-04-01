Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pakeen Farm

109 Elm St

Canton, MA 02021

Popular Items

Donuts & Hot Beverages

MINI DONUTS, 1 dozen

MINI DONUTS, 1 dozen

$6.95
Hot Cider, Cup

Hot Cider, Cup

$3.25
Cold Cider, Cup

Cold Cider, Cup

$3.25

Mini Donuts, NO SUGAR, 1 dozen

$6.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
This webstore is intended for use while you are physically at the farm. Orders are fulfilled ASAP! Webstore hours may differ from our full business hours--see www.pakeenfarm.com for seasonal hours.

109 Elm St, Canton, MA 02021

Pakeen Farm image
Pakeen Farm image

