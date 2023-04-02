Pakos Fresh Mex
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small, family owned, Mexican Food Truck traveling through the DMV!
Location
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193
Gallery
