Pakos Fresh Mex

No reviews yet

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Woodbridge, VA 22193

Appetizers

Tots con queso and bacon

$10.50
Plain tots

$9.00

$9.00
Loaded tots

$14.99

$14.99

Dirty nachos

$14.99
Chips and guac

$9.00

$9.00
Chips and queso

$9.00

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$14.99
Tots con queso and bacon (Copy)

Tots con queso and bacon (Copy)

$10.50

Hot and fresh tots with our famous white queso and crispy bacon.

side guacamole

$4.99

6 oz

$4.99

6 oz

Side cheese

$4.00

6oz

$4.00

6oz

Side beans

$3.50

6oz

$3.50

6oz

Side pico de gallo

$3.50

6oz

$3.50

6oz

Side consome (onion and cilantro)

$2.00

6 oz

$2.00

6 oz

Birria lovers

3 birria tacos

3 birria tacos

$15.99

Birria is a savory and juice Mexican beef stew thas slow cooked until the meat is tender.

3 quesa tacos

3 quesa tacos

$16.99

shredded beef, jack cheese, onion, cilantro , side of beef consome

Birria ramen noodle

Birria ramen noodle

$12.99

Ramen noodles,beef broth,Birria beef, garnesh with onion,cilantro and slice of lemon.

Dirty birria fries

Dirty birria fries

$15.99

Fresh fries,Birria beef,queso,red beans,pico de gallons,chipotle and crema.

2 quesa tacos platter

$14.99

3 Tinga birria tacos

$14.99

Our delicious tinga chicken,on a crunchy taco with onions and cilantro and a side of beef consume.

3 quesa tinga tacos

$15.99

Cheese crunchy taco with,jack cheese,Tinga chicken,onions,cilantro,and a side of beef consume.

Birria quesadilla

$14.99

$14.99
Loaded Birria Nachos

Loaded Birria Nachos

$14.99

Chips,queso,house made beans,birria beef,pico de gallons,chipotle and crema.

Cheesy Ramen Noodle Soup

$13.99

Ramen noodles,beef broth, Birria beef,cheese, garnish with onion,cilantro and lime wedge..

Tots Birria bowl

$15.99

Fresh tots topped with queso,beans,Birria beef,pico de gallons,crema and chipotle.

Birria consome

$3.00

6oz

$3.00

6oz

Quesadillas

Our quesadilla are 12 inch tortilla with your favorite filling and a side of lettuce,pico we gallons,crema and guac.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Jack cheese on a 12" tortilla with a side of lettuce,crema,pico de gallons and guac.

Grilled chicken quesadilla

$14.99

A 12" tortilla filled with our fresh grilled chicken and Monterey jack cheese side of lettuce,crema,pico de gallons and guac.

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$15.99

A 12" tortilla filled with jack cheese,grilled shrimp,grilled pineapples,chipotle and a side of lettuce, crema,pico de gallons and guac..

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

A 12 inch tortilla filled with sautted green peppers and onions,steak,chipotle sauce with a side of lettuce,crema,pico de gallons and guac.

Deluxe Tinga Quesadilla

$14.99

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Premium tacos

El texano taco

$4.95

$4.95
Fried shrimp taco

$4.95

$4.95
Grill shrimp avocado taco

$4.95

$4.95

Signature tacos

Asada taco

$4.25

$4.25
Chorizo taco

$4.50

$4.50
Al pastor

$4.25

$4.25
Asada and chorizo taco

$4.95

$4.95
ChickenTinga taco

$3.95

$3.95
Carnitas taco

$3.95

$3.95

Vegguie taco

$4.25

Grilled chicken taco

$3.95

Burritos

Famous tots burrito with white queso,pico de gallo,choice of protein, crème, and chipotle sauce.
Pakos special burrito Steak

Pakos special burrito Steak

$14.99

Our famous tots burrito with yellow queso,pico de gallo, choice of protein,crema and chipotle sauce.

Santa Fe burrito

$14.99

$14.99
El Classico burrito

$14.00

$14.00
Pakos special burrito chicken(shredded)

Pakos special burrito chicken(shredded)

$13.99

Our famous tots burrito with yellow queso,pico de gallo, choice of protein,crema and chipotle sauce.

Pupusas

Cheese pupusa

$3.50

$3.50
Revuelta pupusa (pork)

$3.75Out of stock

$3.75Out of stock
Beans and cheese pupusa

$3.50Out of stock

$3.50Out of stock

Drinks

Jarritos pineapple

$3.50

$3.50

Jarritos fruit punch

$3.50

Jarritos mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos lime

$3.50

Jarritos tamarind

$3.50

Bottle water

$2.00

Mexican coke

$3.50

monster

$4.50

fountain drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small, family owned, Mexican Food Truck traveling through the DMV!

Website

Location

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

