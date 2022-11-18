Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pakpao-Design District Pakpao Design

review star

No reviews yet

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

#120

Dallas, TX 75207

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Drunken
Chicken Pad Thai
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls

Party Packs

$130.00

Choose your main, add some sides. Don't forget to order your Chularitas!

Featured Cocktails

Try our Chularita and our new Boozy Bobas!
$14.00

Orange & Lemongrass infused Tequila, Lime, Prickly Pear, Cointreau Noir Floater

1/2 Gallon Chularita

$52.00
$85.00

Lychee Mule

$15.00

vodka, lime, lychee, ginger liqueur, ginger beer

BOBA

$6.00

Green Apple Green Tea

$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$7.00

Taro Smoothie

$7.00

Starters

Edamame

$10.00

togarashi spice

Kimchi Fries

$12.00

kimchi aioli + kimchi

$12.00

Flight of Beef Jerky

$15.00

salty - spicy bbq - massaman curry

Flight of Beer & Jerky

$20.00

salty - spicy bbq - massaman curry + flights of 3 drafts

Pao Pao Shrimp

$15.00

bang bang sauce

$13.00

bird’s eye chili - scallion

$7.00
$12.00

mango + cucumber + herbs

$12.00

mango + cucumber + herbs

$12.00

mango + cucumber + herbs

Crab & Tofu Rangoons

$13.00
$13.00

sweet + spicy tamarind jam

$12.00

peanut sauce + cucumber relish + leaf lettuce + fresh herbs

Pork Potstickers

$12.00

soy chili dipping sauce

$13.00

Chinese black bean + sweet sour sauce

Siu Mai Dumplings

$13.00

Dumpling Sauce, Fried Garlic, Scallion

Salads

$14.00

shallot + mint + cilantro + lime

Green Papaya Salad

$14.00

green papaya, tomato, long bean, peanut, dried shrimp, bird's eye chili, fresh lime juice

$19.00

Steak, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bird’s Eye Chili, Fresh Lime Juice

Thai Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomato, Thai Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette,

Phuket Salad

$14.00

Shaved Cabbage, Shaved Iceberg, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Scallions, Cashews, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango, Sweet Chili & Soy Vinaigrette

Soups

$8.00

lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf

$15.00

lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf

$8.00

poached tiger shrimp + roasted chili + mushrooms -+ kaffir lime leaf + galangal + lime

$15.00

poached tiger shrimp + roasted chili + mushrooms -+ kaffir lime leaf + galangal + lime

Cup Thai Coconut Crab Soup

$8.00

Bowl Thai Coconut Crab Soup

$15.00
$26.00

Thin Rice Noodle, Bean Sprout, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fried Garlic, Duck, Broth

Thai Noodles & Fried Rice

$15.00

wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato

$15.00

wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato

$16.00

wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato

$18.00

wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato

$20.00

wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato

$22.00

wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato

$15.00

rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg

$15.00

rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg

$16.00

rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg

$18.00

rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg

$20.00

rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg

$22.00

rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg

$15.00

wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy

$15.00

wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy

$16.00

wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy

$18.00

wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy

$20.00

wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy

$22.00

wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy

$15.00

egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber

$15.00

egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber

$16.00

egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber

$18.00

egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber

$20.00

egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber

$22.00

egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber

Crab Fried Rice

$23.00
$18.00

lap-xoung (sausage) - dried shrimp - pineapple - curry - cashew

$18.00

lap-xoung (sausage) - dried shrimp - pineapple - curry - cashew

$19.00

lap-xoung (sausage) - dried shrimp - pineapple - curry - cashew

$21.00

lap-xoung (sausage) - dried shrimp - pineapple - curry - cashew

$23.00

lap-xoung (sausage) - dried shrimp - pineapple - curry - cashew

$25.00

lap-xoung (sausage) - dried shrimp - pineapple - curry - cashew

Entrees

Wok Fried Mixed Vegetables - Pad Pak

$15.00

Bok Choy, Chinese Broccoli, Apple Eggplant, Squash, Long Bean

$20.00

Thai Grilled Chicken

$18.00

with sweet chili dipping sauce

$16.00

peppers - onions - roti

$24.00

apple eggplant

Pumpkin Curry Crispy Fried Chicken

$19.00

Battered Chicken, Root Vegetables, Northern Style Pumpkin Curry

$16.00
$34.00

Roast Duck, Holy Basil, Tamarind, Garlic, Bok Choy, Squash, Jasmine Rice

Thai Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

Tiger Shrimp, Peppers, Carrots, Green Onions

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Thigh, Mandarin Zest, Ginger, Garlic, Soy

Sesame Beef

$24.00

Flat Iron Steak, Soy, Bell Peppers, Sesame

Spicy Kung Pao Chicken

$18.00

Minced Ginger, Rice Wine, Soy Sauce, Chinkiang

$26.00

Thin Rice Noodle, Bean Sprout, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fried Garlic, Duck, Broth

Sides

$2.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$5.00
$5.00

Fried Rice Side

$6.00

Baby Bok Choy Side

$6.00

Chinese Broccoli Side

$6.00
$4.00

Fried Egg Side

$3.00

Green Curry Side

$3.00

Yellow Curry Side

$3.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Thai Tea

$6.00

Thai Coffee

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

$8.00

Rosewater Lemonade

$8.00

Blood Orange Refresher

$8.00
$5.00
$4.00
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$8.00
$6.00
$5.00
$5.00
$5.00
$5.00

San Pelligrino Liter

$9.00
$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00
$5.00
$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids Satay

$8.00

Kids Tempura Veggies

$8.00

Kids Pad Thai

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Kids Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Frozen Kid-A-Rita

$5.00

Desserts

$10.00
$9.00

Fried Bananas

$9.00Out of stock

Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Drizzle

Coconut Forbidden Rice

$9.00

Black Forbidden rice, Sweet Coconut Milk, Toasted Coconut, Fresh Strawberries

Lemon Raspberry Cake

$12.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cocktails

$14.00

Orange & Lemongrass infused Tequila, Lime, Prickly Pear, Cointreau Noir Floater

1/2 Gallon Chularita

$52.00
$85.00
$15.00

Tito’s Vodka, Lime, Lychee, Ginger Liqueur, Ginger Beer

Suntori Old Fashioned

$16.00

suntori japanese whiskey, palm simple, angostura bitters

$16.00

Hangar One Rose Vodka, Rose, Blackberry, Basil, Lemon

$15.00

Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Fuji Apple Sake, Apple, Lemon

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, St. Germain, Pomegranate Aloe, Lemon, Peychaud’s Bitters

Tamarind Mai Tai

$15.00

Bumbu Rum, Plantation Dark Rum, Cointreau, Orgeat, Tamarind Syrup, Lime

Phuket Piña Colada

$14.00

Rum, Coconut, Pineapple, Pandan Syrup, Lime

Spicy Sesame Lemon Drop

$16.00

Ketel One Citroen Vodka, Cointreau, Spicy Honey, Lemon, Egg White, Toasted Sesame Oil

Hibiscus Ranch Water

$15.00

Hibiscus Infused Herradura, Lime, Topo Chico

Thai Coffee Martini

$15.00

Tito’s Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Vanilla Liqueur, Thai Coffee

Skinny Blackberry Mojito

$14.00

Rum, Agave, Blackberries, Mint

Rose Gimlet

$16.00

Belvedere Vodka, Strawberry, Rosewater, Basil, Lemon, Honey, Ginger

Route 62 Ranch Water

$14.00

casamigos silver, topo chico, lime

Wine

$9.00

Single- Prophecy Pinot Noir

$5.00
$5.00
$5.00

2 Pack Prophecy Pinot Noir

$9.00

2 Pack Prophecy Rose Can

$9.00

2 Pack Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc Can

$9.00

Beer

$24.00
$36.00Out of stock
$24.00
$24.00
$24.00Out of stock
$24.00
$6.00
$6.00

Asahi

$6.00
$6.00
$6.00

Amstell Light

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00Out of stock
$9.00

Ready To Drink

$6.00Out of stock
$6.00
$6.00
$12.00

Crown Royal Washington Apple 12oz Can

$12.00

Hornitos Ranch Water 12oz Can

$8.00

Bottled Spirits

$46.00Out of stock
$35.00
$24.00
$35.00
$35.00
$30.00
$20.00
$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Invite your senses to an irresistible journey through the authentic and robust flavors of Thailand. The Pakpao experience combines distinctive, challenging, and unique dishes with classic favorites. Primarily influenced by Bangkok’s streets, Pakpao’s chefs also draw inspiration from diverse regions of the country and all their dishes are prepared with fresh and traditional ingredients.

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, #120, Dallas, TX 75207

