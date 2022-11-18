Pakpao-Design District Pakpao Design
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Invite your senses to an irresistible journey through the authentic and robust flavors of Thailand. The Pakpao experience combines distinctive, challenging, and unique dishes with classic favorites. Primarily influenced by Bangkok’s streets, Pakpao’s chefs also draw inspiration from diverse regions of the country and all their dishes are prepared with fresh and traditional ingredients.
Location
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, #120, Dallas, TX 75207
