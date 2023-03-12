  • Home
A map showing the location of Pal perrero llc 11265 Nw 47th lane

Pal perrero llc 11265 Nw 47th lane

No reviews yet

11265 Nw 47th lane

Miami, FL 33178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

FOOD

ENTRADAS

TEQUENOS

$7.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50

PERROS CALIENTES

PERRO

$5.50

PERRO SIFRINO

$5.50

PERRO TIERRUO

$5.50

PERRO SERVANDO

$5.50

PERRO TRADICIONAL

$5.50

PERRO PLAIN

$5.50

PERRO NINO

$5.50

PERRO NINA

$5.50

PERRO SEXY

$5.50

HAMBURGUESAS

HAMBURGUESA DE CARNE

$15.00

HAMBURGUESA DE POLLO

$15.00

HAMBURGUESA MIXTA

$15.00

BEBIDAS

SODAS

COCA COLA

$2.50

COCA COLA ZERO

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

FRESCOLITA

$3.00

NESTEA

NESTEA LIMON

$4.00

NESTEA DURAZNO

$4.00

AGUA

$1.00

POSTRES

DULCES

ARROZ CON LECHE

$4.50

QUESILLO

$4.50

EXTRAS

EXTRA CARNE

$5.00

EXTRA POLLO

$4.00

SALCHICHA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11265 Nw 47th lane, Miami, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

