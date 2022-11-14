Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pala Bakery West Buckhead

1264 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

White & pesto Genovese
Gios Sorrento Salad
Tomato & Mozz

Pala (serves 4-6) / Long

Tomato’s & mozzarella / alla pala

Tomato’s & mozzarella / alla pala

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce topped with garlic and oregano, server 4 to 6 people

Pepperoni / alla Pala

Pepperoni / alla Pala

$27.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce and pepperoni topped with garlic and oregano, serve 4 to 6 people

Calabrese / alla Pala

Calabrese / alla Pala

$27.00

Mozzarella, soppressata, tomato sauce, topped with Calabrian chilis and drizzled with honey, server 4 to 6 people

Italian sausage & peppers / alla Pala

Italian sausage & peppers / alla Pala

$28.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, tri colored peppers and sausage (mixture of beef and pork), topped with garlic and olive oil, serve 4 to 6 people

White &pesto / alla Pala

$28.00

Mozzarella, pesto (pine nuts and parmesan), basil, serve 4 to 6 people

Mushroom & artichoke / alla Pala

Mushroom & artichoke / alla Pala

$28.50

Artichoke cream, fresh artichoke, mushroom and mozzarella, serve 4 to 6 people

Meatball & besciamella / alla Pala

Meatball & besciamella / alla Pala

$27.00

Besciamella sauce (butter and flour) mozzarella and meatball (mixture of pork and beef), serve 4 to 6 people

Pinsa ( serves 1)

Calabrese

Calabrese

$14.50

Mozzarella, soppressata, tomato sauce, topped with Calabrian chilis and drizzled with honey

White & pesto Genovese

White & pesto Genovese

$14.50

Mozzarella, pesto (pine nuts and parmesan), basil

Sausage & tri peppers

Sausage & tri peppers

$14.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, tri colored peppers and sausage (mixture of beef and pork), topped with garlic and olive oil

Meatball & Besciamella

Meatball & Besciamella

$14.50

Besciamella sauce (butter and flour) mozzarella and meatball (mixture of pork and beef)

Mushroom & artichoke

Mushroom & artichoke

$14.50

Artichoke cream, fresh artichoke, mushroom and mozzarella

Tomato & Mozz

Tomato & Mozz

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce topped with garlic and oregano

Tomato Pepperoni

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce and pepperoni topped with garlic and oregano

Square CUT & Specialty

Tomato & Mozz CUT

$9.25

Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce topped with garlic and oregano

Pepperoni. CUT

$9.75

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce and pepperoni topped with garlic and oregano

Tomato Mozz Cut & Coke Special

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce topped with garlic and oregano, combined with coke drink

Smoked Salmon, dill & cream (Not available after 4pm)

$17.00

Smoked Salmon, dill & cream (Not available after 4pm)

$17.00

Italian Panini

Caprese

Caprese

$12.75

Pane Romano toasted with fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil

Prosciutto & mozzarella

Prosciutto & mozzarella

$15.00

Pane Romano toasted with our aged prosciutto and topped with arugula, tomato and mozzarella

Sopressata & Fior di latte

Sopressata & Fior di latte

$12.00

Pane Romano toasted with soppresata, mozzarella, and our homemade robiola Calabrian chili cream

Meat Parm Pannini

$12.75

Lightly toasted ciabatta topped with meatballs and our homemade marinara sauce

Pastries

Pastry

$7.00

Cannoli

$4.50

Sfogliatelle

$5.25

Cornetto

$4.50
Joey bags Doughnuts

$7.00

Joey bags Doughnuts

$7.00

Gelato Retail TO GO

QUART

$16.00

Cono Fritte / Salads

Fior di zucca

$12.00

Zucchini flowers , mozzarella and Parmagiana , w marinara sauce

Gios Sorrento Salad

Gios Sorrento Salad

$12.50

Gios famous salad

Sodas & Water

Italian Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Foccacia Romana, Gelateria, & Italian Desserts!

Location

1264 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

Directions

