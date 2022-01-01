Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palace Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

114 S Kentucky Ave

Lakeland, FL 33801

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
18" Neapolitan Pizza

Custom Pizza 2

A Build Your Own Pizza Option choosing either our Neapolitan, Sicilian, or Gluten Free crust along with your choice of toppings.

12" Neapolitan Pizza

$11.95

Our House-made thin crust style pizza

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Thin rice flour crust pizza

16" Neapolitan Pizza

$18.95

Our House-made thin crust style pizza

18" Neapolitan Pizza

$19.95

Our House-made thin crust style pizza

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$22.95

Our House-made thick crust style pizza

Focaccia Bread

$8.95+

Menu Pizzas

Our house-made and house-recommended pizzas, prebuilt to perfection

16" Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Our Classic Cheese Pizza with Mozzarella, a Sprinkle of Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$28.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Sliced Meatballs

16" Hawaiin Pizza

$23.95

Ham and Pineapple

16" Supreme Pizza

$27.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms

16" Veg Eggplant Pizza

$25.95

Red Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Crispy Breaded Eggplant

16" Veg Artichoke Pizza

$25.95

White Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Artichoke Hearts

16" Tomato Basil Garlic Pizza

$22.95

Our House Margherita Pizza

16" White Garlic Pizza

$21.95

Simple White Oil and Garlic Base Pizza

16" Broccoli Ricotta Pizza

$24.95

White Base Pizza with Chopped Broccoli and Globs of Ricotta Cheese

16" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$24.95

Red Base Pizza with Our Breaded Eggplant and Globs of Ricotta

16" Chk Broc Pizza

$24.95

Diced Grilled Chicken and Broccoli on a White Base

16" Chk Balsamic Pizza

$30.00

Diced Grilled Chicken with Sliced Tomatoes and Ricotta, Garnished with Basil and Sweet Fig Balsamic Glaze

16" Chk Buffalo Pizza

$25.95

White Base Chicken with our Mild Buffalo Sauce

16" Chk BBQ Pizza

$25.95

Shredded BBQ-Tossed Chicken on a White Base Pizza

16" Chk Bacon Tom Ranch Pizza

$27.95

Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, and Ranch on a White Base Pizza

16" BYO Supreme

$27.95

Your Choice of 2 Meats and 3 Veggies

18" Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Our Classic Cheese Pizza with Mozzarella, a Sprinkle of Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce

18" Meatlovers Pizza

$30.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Sliced Meatballs

18" Stuffed Pizza

$34.95

A Double Crusted Pizza made with Our Meatlovers Toppings and Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

18" Rustica Pizza

$32.95

Our Meatlovers Pizza on a White Base with Globs of Ricotta Cheese

18" Hawaiin Pizza

$25.95

Ham and Pineapple

18" Supreme Pizza

$29.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms

18" Veg Eggplant Pizza

$27.95

Red Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Crispy Breaded Eggplant

18" Veg Artichoke Pizza

$27.95

White Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Artichoke Hearts

18" Tomato Basil Garlic Pizza

$22.95

Our House Margherita Pizza

18" White Garlic Pizza

$22.95

Simple White Oil and Garlic Base Pizza

18" Broccoli Ricotta Pizza

$25.95

White Base Pizza with Chopped Broccoli and Globs of Ricotta Cheese

18" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$26.95

Red Base Pizza with Our Breaded Eggplant and Globs of Ricotta

18" Chk Broc Pizza

$26.95

Diced Grilled Chicken and Broccoli on a White Base

18" Chk Balsamic Pizza

$32.95

Diced Grilled Chicken with Sliced Tomatoes and Ricotta, Garnished with Basil and Sweet Fig Balsamic Glaze

18" Chk Buffalo Pizza

$26.95

White Base Chicken with our Mild Buffalo Sauce

18" Chk BBQ Pizza

$26.95

Shredded BBQ-Tossed Chicken on a White Base Pizza

18" Chk Bacon Tom Ranch Pizza

$28.95

Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, and Ranch on a White Base Pizza

18" BYO Supreme

$29.95

Your Choice of 2 Meats and 3 Veggies

Sicilian Philly Steak Pizza

$36.95

Made with Philly steak Patties, Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions, Topped with Mozzarella and White American Cheese

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$22.95

Our Classic Sicilian Cheese

Sicilian Chk Balsamic

$32.95

Sauteed Spinach, Diced Chicken and Tomatoes, Garnished with Fresh Garlic and Our Sweet Fig Balsamic Glaze

Sicilian Chk Buff Ranch

$34.95

Chicken and Bacon topped with Buffalo and Ranch

Sicilian Pepperoni Saus

$29.95

Our Classic Meaty Sicilian Pizza

Calzone

Thinly stretched dough with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, served with Red Sauce

Cheese Calzone

$13.95

Plain Cheese Calzone With Mozzarella and Ricotta

Combo Calzone

$14.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Sausage

Spin Broc Calzone

$14.95

Spinach and Broccoli

Meat Lovers Calzone

$15.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Steak Philly Calzone

$15.95

Steak and Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions

Chk Philly Calzone

$15.95

Chicken with Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions

Ham Calzone

$14.95

Ham

BYO Calzone

$15.95

Your Choice of 3 Toppings

Stromboli

Thinly stretched Italian dough with just mozzarella cheese, served with Red Sauce

Cheese Strom

$13.95

Plain Cheese Stromboli With Mozzarella

Combo Strom

$14.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Mushroom

Spin Broc Strom

$14.95

Spinach and Broccoli

Meat Lovers Strom

$15.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Steak Philly Strom

$15.95

Steak with Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions

Chk Philly Strom

$15.95

Chicken with Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions

Saus Pep Onion Strom

$14.95

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

Veggie Stom

$14.95

Spinach, Peppers, Mushroom

BYO Strom

$15.95

Your Choice of 3 Toppings

Lunch Pasta

Pasta w/ Sauce Lunch

$9.95

Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce and Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.

Pasta w/ Meatsauce Lunch

$10.95

Ziti or Spaghetti topped with meat sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.

Pasta w/ Meatballs Lunch

$10.95

Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Meatballs.

Spag Carbonara Lunch

$11.95

Spaghetti in a light alfredo cream with eggs, bacon, and onions, topped with Parmigiano Cheese.

Spag w/ Clams Lunch

$15.95

Spaghetti with Clams in either a homemade white wine sauce or marinara.

Chk Broc Alfredo Lunch

$11.65

Ziti or Spaghetti Noodles with our homemade alfredo sauce, chicken, and broccoli, topped with Parmigiano and Italian Spices.

Chk Marsala Lunch

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil and marsala wine sauce, mixed with mushrooms, onions

Chicken Piccata

$13.95

Chk Francese Lunch

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil, lemon, and our homemade white wine sauce, with garlic, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.

Chk Parm Lunch

$11.95

Breaded and Pan Fried chicken breast, topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.

Eggplant Parm Lunch

$11.95

Breaded sliced eggplant, fried and topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.

Eggplant Rollatini Lunch

$11.95

Thinly sliced eggplant, rolled with spinach and ricotta cheese, baked and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.

Pasta al Pesto Lunch

$10.95

Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with our delicious pesto alfredo sauce, garlic, and Parmigiano cheese.

Pasta Aglio E Olio Lunch

$8.95

Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with fresh garlic, olive oil, and Parmigiano cheese.

Cheese Ravioli Lunch

$10.95

Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.

P. Mushroom Ravioli Lunch

$10.95

Ricotta cheese and Portobello mushroom stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.

G.F. Ravioli Lunch

$10.95

A Gluten Free ricotta cheese ravioli with either out homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.

Cheese Tortellini Lunch

$10.95

Tortellini pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and Italian spices.

Gnocci Lunch

$9.95

Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spice.

Gnocci Sorrento Lunch

$11.95

Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection.

Fettuccini Alfredo Lunch

$11.95

Fettuccini pasta with our homemade alfredo sauce.

Stuffed Shells Lunch

$9.95

Pasta Shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.

Manicotti Lunch

$9.95

Manicotti Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.

Meat Lasagna Lunch

$12.95

Our homemade lasagna with ground beef, salami, ham, eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.

Veggie Lasagna Lunch

$12.95

Our homemade vegetarian lasagna with spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, mixed peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.

Chk Spin Lasagna Lunch

$12.95

Our homemade lasagna with chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.

Baked Ziti Lunch

$9.95

Ziti Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce, baked to perfection and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.

Dinner Pasta

Pasta w/ Sauce Dinner

$10.95

Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce and Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.

Pasta w/ Meatsauce Dinner

$14.55

Ziti or Spaghetti topped with meat sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.

Pasta w/ Meatballs Dinner

$14.55

Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Meatballs.

Spag Carbonara Dinner

$16.95

Spaghetti in a light alfredo cream with eggs, bacon, and onions, topped with Parmigiano Cheese.

Spag w/ Clams Dinner

$18.95

Spaghetti with Clams in either a homemade white wine sauce or marinara.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$14.95

Breaded sliced eggplant, fried and topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.

Eggplant Rollatini Dinner

$14.95

Thinly sliced eggplant, rolled with spinach and ricotta cheese, baked and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.

Chk alla Vodka Dinner

$16.95

House Made Marinara and Alfredo, mixed with vodka and served with your choice of either Ziti or Spaghetti.

Chk Broc Alfredo Dinner

$16.55

Ziti or Spaghetti Noodles with our homemade alfredo sauce, chicken, and broccoli, topped with Parmigiano and Italian Spices.

Chk Piccata Dinner

$18.95

Chicken Breast sauteed in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and our homemade white wine sauce.

Chk Marsala Dinner

$18.95

Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil and marsala wine sauce, mixed with mushrooms, onions

Chk Francese Dinner

$18.95

Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil, lemon, and our homemade white wine sauce, with garlic, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.

Chk Parm Dinner

$16.95

Breaded and Pan Fried chicken breast, topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.

Pasta al Pesto Dinner

$12.95

Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with our delicious pesto alfredo sauce, garlic, and Parmigiano cheese.

Pasta Aglio E Olio Dinner

$10.95

Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with fresh garlic, olive oil, and Parmigiano cheese.

Cheese Ravioli Dinner

$14.95

Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.

P. Mushroom Ravioli Dinner

$14.95

Ricotta cheese and Portobello mushroom stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.

G.F. Ravioli Dinner

$14.95

A Gluten Free ricotta cheese ravioli with either out homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.

Cheese Tortellini Dinner

$13.95

Tortellini pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and Italian spices.

Gnocci Dinner

$13.95

Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spice.

Gnocci Sorrento Dinner

$16.96

Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection.

Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner

$16.95

Fettuccini pasta with our homemade alfredo sauce.

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$12.95

Pasta Shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.

Manicotti Dinner

$12.95

Manicotti Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.

Meat Lasagna Dinner

$17.95

Our homemade lasagna with ground beef, salami, ham, eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.Our homemade lasagna with ground beef, salami, ham, eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.

Veggie Lasagna Dinner

$15.95

Our homemade vegetarian lasagna with spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, mixed peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.

Chk Spin Lasagna Dinner

$15.95

Our homemade lasagna with chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.

Baked Ziti Dinner

$14.95

Ziti Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce, baked to perfection and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.

Ziti Eggplant Special

$17.95

1/2 Salads (Online)

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.

1/2 Garden Salad

$6.55

Iceberg lettuce, giardiniera, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romain, seasoned croutons, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.

1/2 Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Our house garden salad, topped with ham, capicola, Genoa salami, and provoloneRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

1/2 Chef Salad

$8.95

Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheeseRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

1/2 Greek Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese. Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

1/2 Caprese Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, basil, onions, and fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic oil and vinegar on a bed of spring mix lettuce.

1/2 Palace Salad

$8.95

A spring mix base topped with cranberries, candied walnuts, pineapples and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry honey vinaigrette.

Whole Salads (Online)

Garden Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, giardiniera, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

Ceasar Salad

$7.95

Romain, seasoned croutons, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Our house garden salad, topped with ham, capicola, Genoa salami, and provoloneRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

Chef Salad

$9.95

Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheeseRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

Greek Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese. Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Tomatoes, basil, onions, and fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic oil and vinegar on a bed of spring mix lettuce.

Salmon Salad

$13.95

a 6oz Salmon fillet topped with balsamic glaze, on a bed of lettuce, house grilled eggplant, tomatoes, black olives, and artichokes.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.

Palace Salad

$9.95

A spring mix base topped with cranberries, candied walnuts, pineapples and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry honey vinaigrette.

Soup

Chk Tortellini Soup

$6.95

Ricotta stuffed tortellini, shredded chicken, celery, onions, carrots, with a chicken broth base.

Ministrone Soup

$6.95

Spinach, carrots, celery, and onions in a vegetable broth base.

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$6.95

Spaghetti noodles, onions, carrots, celery, and with salt and pepper to taste.

Laurie's Soup

$6.95

Flatbread (Online)

CBR Flatbread

$12.05

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, and diced tomatoes, topped with a ranch dressing drizzle and Parmigiano cheese

La Bruschetta Flatbread

$11.95

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, and garlic.

Veggie Flatbread

$10.95

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, peppers, and feta cheese.

Gianni's Flatbread

$12.05

Gianni's custom made flatbread, made with mozzarella, diced chicken, spinach, tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.

Steak Philly Flatbread

$13.15

Steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers, grilled and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chk Philly Flatbread

$13.15

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, and peppers, grilled and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Bella Napoli Flatbread

$10.51

Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, roasted eggplant, and Parmigiano cheese.

Sandwich (Online)

Palace Special Sub

$11.95

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Tuna Sub

$10.95

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.95

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$10.95

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Salami and Cheese Sub

$10.95

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Capicolla and Cheese Sub

$10.95

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Veggie Sub

$10.95

Grilled Peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Steak Philly Sub

$12.95

Thin cut steak patties, grilled with mushrooms, peppers, and onions, topped with your choice of mozzarella, white American, or provolone cheese.,

Chk Philly Sub

$12.95

Thin cut chicken patties, grilled with mushrooms, peppers, and onions, topped with your choice of mozzarella, white American, or provolone cheese.,

Saus Pep Onion Sub

$12.95

Sausage Peppers and onions, grilled and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.95

Breaded and crispy fried eggplant, with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chk Parm Sub

$12.95

Breaded and crispy fried chicken breast, with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.95

Saucy meatballs topped with melty mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese.

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$11.95

Diced grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, American cheese, spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers served with alfredo sauce on side.

Gianni's Favorite Sub

$13.95

Imported Italian Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, olive oil, and Italian spices.

Appetizer (Online)

Garlic Knot

$0.95

Our house made Italian bread knots, made with butter, Parmigiano, parsley, and garlic.

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Our house made Italian breadsticks, made with butter, Parmigiano, parsley, and garlic.

Single Bruschetta

$2.25

Diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, herbs, and olive oil, mixed and paired with fresh-baked bread and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Full Order Bruschetta

$9.95

Four of our house bruschetta served on a bed of lettuce and our home made marinated eggplant.

Taste of Italy

$9.95+

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, marinated eggplant, bruschetta, kalamata olives, and fresh cut cheese.

Side of Roasted Eggplant

$4.95

Four of our homemade eggplant, marinated and served on a bed of lettuce.

Side Chicken

$5.25

Add Protein to any meal with a side of our grilled chicken breast.

Side Meatballs

$5.95

Four of our meatballs marinated in our homemade tomato sauce and served with choice of bread.

Side Sausage

$5.95

Four of our sausage links marinated in our homemade tomato sauce and served with choice of bread.

Chips

$1.55

BBQ or Plain Potato Chips

Kids' Menu

Kids Butter Pasta

$5.95

Choice of Ziti or Spaghetti noodles with butter sauce and Parmigiano cheese.

Kids Spag w/ Sauce

$7.95

Spaghetti pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Spag w/ Meatballs

$8.95

Spaghetti with our famous meatballs and homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese.

Kids Spag w/ Meatsauce

$8.95

Spaghetti in a mix of seasoned ground beef and homemade tomato sauce.

Kids Ziti w/ Sauce

$7.95

Ziti pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Ziti w/ Meatballs

$8.95

Ziti with our famous meatballs and homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese.

Kids Ziti w/ Meatsauce

$8.95

Ziti in a mix of seasoned ground beef and homemade tomato sauce.

Kids Baked Ziti

$8.95

Ziti Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce, baked to perfection and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Ziti noodles with a house made creamy cheese sauce.

NA Drinks

Med Fountain Soda

$2.75

Lrg Fountain Soda

$3.55

Can Soda

$1.65

20oz Bottle Soda

$2.95

2 Liter Soda

$3.65

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$1.75

YooHoo

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.65

San Pelligrino

$3.55

Jarritos

$2.95

Bai

$2.95

Gatorade

$2.95

Arizona Tea

$0.99

Mott's

$1.50

Sides

2oz Garlic Butter

$0.95

2oz Red Sauce

$0.65

16oz Red Sauce

$4.95

16oz Meatsauce

$5.95

4oz Vodka Sauce

$1.55

16oz Vodka Sauce

$5.95

4oz Alfredo Sauce

$1.55

16oz Alfredo Sauce

$5.95

2oz Pesto

$0.95

2oz Dressing

$0.75

4oz Dressing

$1.55

16oz Dressing

$5.95

Side Banana Peppers

$0.95

Side Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Anchovies

$0.95

Side of Buffalo

$0.95

Side of BBQ

$0.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.95

Lemoncello

$4.95

G.F. Brownie

$4.55

Choc Mousse Cup

$4.55

Small Cannoli

$1.95

Large Cannoli

$3.95

Cupcake Junior's

$7.95

Italian Cookies

$8.95

Rainbow Cookie

$7.99

Pumpkin Lava Cake

$6.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95

Indv. Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.95

S'mores Cake

$7.95

Key Lime Junior's

$6.95

Peanutbutter Choc Juniors

$7.95

Raspberry Swirl

$6.95

Salted Caramel Swirl

$5.95

Plain Short Junior's

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.95

Devil's Food Chocolate

$8.95

Chocolate Mousse

$8.95

Red Velvet

$8.95

Plain

$59.95

Rasp Swirl

$59.95

Salted Caramel

$49.95

Key Lime Pie

$59.95

Peanut Butter

$69.96

Carrotcake

$79.95

Devil's Food

$79.95

Choc Mousse

$79.95

Red Velvet

$79.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$79.95

Limoncello

$39.95

Tiramisu

$89.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Italian Restaurant

Location

114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801

Directions

