Palace Pizza
114 S Kentucky Ave
Lakeland, FL 33801
Popular Items
Custom Pizza 2
12" Neapolitan Pizza
Our House-made thin crust style pizza
12" Gluten Free Pizza
Thin rice flour crust pizza
16" Neapolitan Pizza
Our House-made thin crust style pizza
18" Neapolitan Pizza
Our House-made thin crust style pizza
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Our House-made thick crust style pizza
Focaccia Bread
Menu Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
Our Classic Cheese Pizza with Mozzarella, a Sprinkle of Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce
16" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Sliced Meatballs
16" Hawaiin Pizza
Ham and Pineapple
16" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms
16" Veg Eggplant Pizza
Red Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Crispy Breaded Eggplant
16" Veg Artichoke Pizza
White Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Artichoke Hearts
16" Tomato Basil Garlic Pizza
Our House Margherita Pizza
16" White Garlic Pizza
Simple White Oil and Garlic Base Pizza
16" Broccoli Ricotta Pizza
White Base Pizza with Chopped Broccoli and Globs of Ricotta Cheese
16" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza
Red Base Pizza with Our Breaded Eggplant and Globs of Ricotta
16" Chk Broc Pizza
Diced Grilled Chicken and Broccoli on a White Base
16" Chk Balsamic Pizza
Diced Grilled Chicken with Sliced Tomatoes and Ricotta, Garnished with Basil and Sweet Fig Balsamic Glaze
16" Chk Buffalo Pizza
White Base Chicken with our Mild Buffalo Sauce
16" Chk BBQ Pizza
Shredded BBQ-Tossed Chicken on a White Base Pizza
16" Chk Bacon Tom Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, and Ranch on a White Base Pizza
16" BYO Supreme
Your Choice of 2 Meats and 3 Veggies
18" Cheese Pizza
Our Classic Cheese Pizza with Mozzarella, a Sprinkle of Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce
18" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Sliced Meatballs
18" Stuffed Pizza
A Double Crusted Pizza made with Our Meatlovers Toppings and Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce
18" Rustica Pizza
Our Meatlovers Pizza on a White Base with Globs of Ricotta Cheese
18" Hawaiin Pizza
Ham and Pineapple
18" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms
18" Veg Eggplant Pizza
Red Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Crispy Breaded Eggplant
18" Veg Artichoke Pizza
White Base Pizza with Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Artichoke Hearts
18" Tomato Basil Garlic Pizza
Our House Margherita Pizza
18" White Garlic Pizza
Simple White Oil and Garlic Base Pizza
18" Broccoli Ricotta Pizza
White Base Pizza with Chopped Broccoli and Globs of Ricotta Cheese
18" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza
Red Base Pizza with Our Breaded Eggplant and Globs of Ricotta
18" Chk Broc Pizza
Diced Grilled Chicken and Broccoli on a White Base
18" Chk Balsamic Pizza
Diced Grilled Chicken with Sliced Tomatoes and Ricotta, Garnished with Basil and Sweet Fig Balsamic Glaze
18" Chk Buffalo Pizza
White Base Chicken with our Mild Buffalo Sauce
18" Chk BBQ Pizza
Shredded BBQ-Tossed Chicken on a White Base Pizza
18" Chk Bacon Tom Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, and Ranch on a White Base Pizza
18" BYO Supreme
Your Choice of 2 Meats and 3 Veggies
Sicilian Philly Steak Pizza
Made with Philly steak Patties, Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions, Topped with Mozzarella and White American Cheese
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Our Classic Sicilian Cheese
Sicilian Chk Balsamic
Sauteed Spinach, Diced Chicken and Tomatoes, Garnished with Fresh Garlic and Our Sweet Fig Balsamic Glaze
Sicilian Chk Buff Ranch
Chicken and Bacon topped with Buffalo and Ranch
Sicilian Pepperoni Saus
Our Classic Meaty Sicilian Pizza
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Plain Cheese Calzone With Mozzarella and Ricotta
Combo Calzone
Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Sausage
Spin Broc Calzone
Spinach and Broccoli
Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon
Steak Philly Calzone
Steak and Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions
Chk Philly Calzone
Chicken with Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions
Ham Calzone
Ham
BYO Calzone
Your Choice of 3 Toppings
Stromboli
Cheese Strom
Plain Cheese Stromboli With Mozzarella
Combo Strom
Pepperoni, Sausage, and Mushroom
Spin Broc Strom
Spinach and Broccoli
Meat Lovers Strom
Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon
Steak Philly Strom
Steak with Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions
Chk Philly Strom
Chicken with Peppers, Mushroom, and Onions
Saus Pep Onion Strom
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
Veggie Stom
Spinach, Peppers, Mushroom
BYO Strom
Your Choice of 3 Toppings
Lunch Pasta
Pasta w/ Sauce Lunch
Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce and Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.
Pasta w/ Meatsauce Lunch
Ziti or Spaghetti topped with meat sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.
Pasta w/ Meatballs Lunch
Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Meatballs.
Spag Carbonara Lunch
Spaghetti in a light alfredo cream with eggs, bacon, and onions, topped with Parmigiano Cheese.
Spag w/ Clams Lunch
Spaghetti with Clams in either a homemade white wine sauce or marinara.
Chk Broc Alfredo Lunch
Ziti or Spaghetti Noodles with our homemade alfredo sauce, chicken, and broccoli, topped with Parmigiano and Italian Spices.
Chk Marsala Lunch
Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil and marsala wine sauce, mixed with mushrooms, onions
Chicken Piccata
Chk Francese Lunch
Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil, lemon, and our homemade white wine sauce, with garlic, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.
Chk Parm Lunch
Breaded and Pan Fried chicken breast, topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.
Eggplant Parm Lunch
Breaded sliced eggplant, fried and topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.
Eggplant Rollatini Lunch
Thinly sliced eggplant, rolled with spinach and ricotta cheese, baked and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.
Pasta al Pesto Lunch
Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with our delicious pesto alfredo sauce, garlic, and Parmigiano cheese.
Pasta Aglio E Olio Lunch
Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with fresh garlic, olive oil, and Parmigiano cheese.
Cheese Ravioli Lunch
Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
P. Mushroom Ravioli Lunch
Ricotta cheese and Portobello mushroom stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
G.F. Ravioli Lunch
A Gluten Free ricotta cheese ravioli with either out homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
Cheese Tortellini Lunch
Tortellini pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and Italian spices.
Gnocci Lunch
Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spice.
Gnocci Sorrento Lunch
Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection.
Fettuccini Alfredo Lunch
Fettuccini pasta with our homemade alfredo sauce.
Stuffed Shells Lunch
Pasta Shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.
Manicotti Lunch
Manicotti Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.
Meat Lasagna Lunch
Our homemade lasagna with ground beef, salami, ham, eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.
Veggie Lasagna Lunch
Our homemade vegetarian lasagna with spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, mixed peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.
Chk Spin Lasagna Lunch
Our homemade lasagna with chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.
Baked Ziti Lunch
Ziti Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce, baked to perfection and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.
Dinner Pasta
Pasta w/ Sauce Dinner
Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce and Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.
Pasta w/ Meatsauce Dinner
Ziti or Spaghetti topped with meat sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.
Pasta w/ Meatballs Dinner
Ziti or Spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Meatballs.
Spag Carbonara Dinner
Spaghetti in a light alfredo cream with eggs, bacon, and onions, topped with Parmigiano Cheese.
Spag w/ Clams Dinner
Spaghetti with Clams in either a homemade white wine sauce or marinara.
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Breaded sliced eggplant, fried and topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.
Eggplant Rollatini Dinner
Thinly sliced eggplant, rolled with spinach and ricotta cheese, baked and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.
Chk alla Vodka Dinner
House Made Marinara and Alfredo, mixed with vodka and served with your choice of either Ziti or Spaghetti.
Chk Broc Alfredo Dinner
Ziti or Spaghetti Noodles with our homemade alfredo sauce, chicken, and broccoli, topped with Parmigiano and Italian Spices.
Chk Piccata Dinner
Chicken Breast sauteed in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and our homemade white wine sauce.
Chk Marsala Dinner
Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil and marsala wine sauce, mixed with mushrooms, onions
Chk Francese Dinner
Breaded chicken breast sauteed in olive oil, lemon, and our homemade white wine sauce, with garlic, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices.
Chk Parm Dinner
Breaded and Pan Fried chicken breast, topped with mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, baked to perfection.
Pasta al Pesto Dinner
Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with our delicious pesto alfredo sauce, garlic, and Parmigiano cheese.
Pasta Aglio E Olio Dinner
Ziti or Spaghetti sauteed with fresh garlic, olive oil, and Parmigiano cheese.
Cheese Ravioli Dinner
Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
P. Mushroom Ravioli Dinner
Ricotta cheese and Portobello mushroom stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
G.F. Ravioli Dinner
A Gluten Free ricotta cheese ravioli with either out homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
Cheese Tortellini Dinner
Tortellini pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and Italian spices.
Gnocci Dinner
Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spice.
Gnocci Sorrento Dinner
Potato based gnocchi pasta with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection.
Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner
Fettuccini pasta with our homemade alfredo sauce.
Stuffed Shells Dinner
Pasta Shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.
Manicotti Dinner
Manicotti Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and Italian spices, baked to perfection.
Meat Lasagna Dinner
Our homemade lasagna with ground beef, salami, ham, eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.
Veggie Lasagna Dinner
Our homemade vegetarian lasagna with spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, mixed peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.
Chk Spin Lasagna Dinner
Our homemade lasagna with chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheese.
Baked Ziti Dinner
Ziti Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce, baked to perfection and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.
Ziti Eggplant Special
1/2 Salads (Online)
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.
1/2 Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, giardiniera, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romain, seasoned croutons, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.
1/2 Antipasto Salad
Our house garden salad, topped with ham, capicola, Genoa salami, and provolone
1/2 Chef Salad
Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheese
1/2 Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese.
1/2 Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, basil, onions, and fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic oil and vinegar on a bed of spring mix lettuce.
1/2 Palace Salad
A spring mix base topped with cranberries, candied walnuts, pineapples and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry honey vinaigrette.
Whole Salads (Online)
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, giardiniera, tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
Ceasar Salad
Romain, seasoned croutons, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.
Antipasto Salad
Our house garden salad, topped with ham, capicola, Genoa salami, and provolone
Chef Salad
Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheese
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese.
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, basil, onions, and fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic oil and vinegar on a bed of spring mix lettuce.
Salmon Salad
a 6oz Salmon fillet topped with balsamic glaze, on a bed of lettuce, house grilled eggplant, tomatoes, black olives, and artichokes.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with Caesar dressing on side.
Palace Salad
A spring mix base topped with cranberries, candied walnuts, pineapples and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry honey vinaigrette.
Soup
Chk Tortellini Soup
Ricotta stuffed tortellini, shredded chicken, celery, onions, carrots, with a chicken broth base.
Ministrone Soup
Spinach, carrots, celery, and onions in a vegetable broth base.
Pasta Fagioli Soup
Spaghetti noodles, onions, carrots, celery, and with salt and pepper to taste.
Laurie's Soup
Flatbread (Online)
CBR Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, and diced tomatoes, topped with a ranch dressing drizzle and Parmigiano cheese
La Bruschetta Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, and garlic.
Veggie Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, peppers, and feta cheese.
Gianni's Flatbread
Gianni's custom made flatbread, made with mozzarella, diced chicken, spinach, tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.
Steak Philly Flatbread
Steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers, grilled and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chk Philly Flatbread
Chicken, mushrooms, onions, and peppers, grilled and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Bella Napoli Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, roasted eggplant, and Parmigiano cheese.
Sandwich (Online)
Palace Special Sub
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Tuna Sub
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Ham and Cheese Sub
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Turkey and Cheese Sub
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Salami and Cheese Sub
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Capicolla and Cheese Sub
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Veggie Sub
Grilled Peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Steak Philly Sub
Thin cut steak patties, grilled with mushrooms, peppers, and onions, topped with your choice of mozzarella, white American, or provolone cheese.,
Chk Philly Sub
Thin cut chicken patties, grilled with mushrooms, peppers, and onions, topped with your choice of mozzarella, white American, or provolone cheese.,
Saus Pep Onion Sub
Sausage Peppers and onions, grilled and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded and crispy fried eggplant, with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chk Parm Sub
Breaded and crispy fried chicken breast, with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Meatball Parm Sub
Saucy meatballs topped with melty mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese.
Grilled Chicken Hoagie
Diced grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, American cheese, spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers served with alfredo sauce on side.
Gianni's Favorite Sub
Imported Italian Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, olive oil, and Italian spices.
Appetizer (Online)
Garlic Knot
Our house made Italian bread knots, made with butter, Parmigiano, parsley, and garlic.
Garlic Bread
Our house made Italian breadsticks, made with butter, Parmigiano, parsley, and garlic.
Single Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, herbs, and olive oil, mixed and paired with fresh-baked bread and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Full Order Bruschetta
Four of our house bruschetta served on a bed of lettuce and our home made marinated eggplant.
Taste of Italy
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, marinated eggplant, bruschetta, kalamata olives, and fresh cut cheese.
Side of Roasted Eggplant
Four of our homemade eggplant, marinated and served on a bed of lettuce.
Side Chicken
Add Protein to any meal with a side of our grilled chicken breast.
Side Meatballs
Four of our meatballs marinated in our homemade tomato sauce and served with choice of bread.
Side Sausage
Four of our sausage links marinated in our homemade tomato sauce and served with choice of bread.
Chips
BBQ or Plain Potato Chips
Kids' Menu
Kids Butter Pasta
Choice of Ziti or Spaghetti noodles with butter sauce and Parmigiano cheese.
Kids Spag w/ Sauce
Spaghetti pasta with your choice of sauce.
Kids Spag w/ Meatballs
Spaghetti with our famous meatballs and homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese.
Kids Spag w/ Meatsauce
Spaghetti in a mix of seasoned ground beef and homemade tomato sauce.
Kids Ziti w/ Sauce
Ziti pasta with your choice of sauce.
Kids Ziti w/ Meatballs
Ziti with our famous meatballs and homemade tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese.
Kids Ziti w/ Meatsauce
Ziti in a mix of seasoned ground beef and homemade tomato sauce.
Kids Baked Ziti
Ziti Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce, baked to perfection and topped with Parmigiano cheese and Italian spices.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Ziti noodles with a house made creamy cheese sauce.
NA Drinks
Sides
2oz Garlic Butter
2oz Red Sauce
16oz Red Sauce
16oz Meatsauce
4oz Vodka Sauce
16oz Vodka Sauce
4oz Alfredo Sauce
16oz Alfredo Sauce
2oz Pesto
2oz Dressing
4oz Dressing
16oz Dressing
Side Banana Peppers
Side Jalapenos
Side Anchovies
Side of Buffalo
Side of BBQ
Desserts
Tiramisu
Lemoncello
G.F. Brownie
Choc Mousse Cup
Small Cannoli
Large Cannoli
Cupcake Junior's
Italian Cookies
Rainbow Cookie
Pumpkin Lava Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Indv. Pumpkin Cheesecake
S'mores Cake
Key Lime Junior's
Peanutbutter Choc Juniors
Raspberry Swirl
Salted Caramel Swirl
Plain Short Junior's
Carrot Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Devil's Food Chocolate
Chocolate Mousse
Red Velvet
Plain
Rasp Swirl
Salted Caramel
Key Lime Pie
Peanut Butter
Carrotcake
Devil's Food
Choc Mousse
Red Velvet
Strawberry Shortcake
Limoncello
Tiramisu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local Italian Restaurant
114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801