Restaurant info

Palacio de Peru is a family owned and operated business since 2008 with multiple locations in Virginia and Maryland. Our specialty it out signature Peruvian “Pollo a la Brasa” style. Rotisserie Chicken, marinated and slow cooked over natural wood charcoal in our signature custom-made rotisserie oven.Our sides are cooked fresh every day and never frozen to ensure quality freshness for you and your family. We hope to instill an unforgettable experience to every guest while sharing culture and diversity within our food.