Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Paladar Gaithersburg

review star

No reviews yet

203 Crown Park Ave.

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Order Again

Popular Items

Brazilian Cheese Bread (DN)
Traditional Guacamole (DN)
Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)

Guac & Salsa

Traditional Guacamole (DN)

Traditional Guacamole (DN)

$8.00

Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga and tortilla chips

Craft Guacamole (DN)

Craft Guacamole (DN)

$8.00

Served with our housemade blend of plantains, malanga and tortilla chips. Add your favorite ingredients to customize it to your tastes!

Grilled Pineapple Salsa (DN)
$5.00

Grilled Pineapple Salsa (DN)

$5.00
Roasted Tomato Salsa (DN)

Roasted Tomato Salsa (DN)

$5.00

Roasted Tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onions served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Salsa Fresco (DN)

Salsa Fresco (DN)

$5.00

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, oregano, lime juice, salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Verde Salsa (DN)

Verde Salsa (DN)

$5.00

Fresh tomatillo, jalapeno's, garlic, cilantro & lime juice

Salsa Trio (DN)
$12.00

Salsa Trio (DN)

$12.00
Add Fresh Vegetables (DN)

Add Fresh Vegetables (DN)

$2.50

Sliced Carrot, Jicama and Cucumber

Guacamole Trio (DN)
$20.00

Guacamole Trio (DN)

$20.00

Bag of Chips

$2.50

House-made blend of plantain, malanga, and tortilla chips.

Starters

Brazilian Cheese Bread (DN)

Brazilian Cheese Bread (DN)

$8.00

Gluten free cheese bread served with a side of chipotle honey

Carnitas Sampler (DN)

Carnitas Sampler (DN)

$15.00

Pork carnitas, radish, cilantro, pickled red onions, tostones, bibb lettuce, corn tortillas, aji verde, hot sauce.

Chicken Empanadas (DN)

Chicken Empanadas (DN)

$10.00

Slow-roasted chicken and Chihuahua cheese filling in a flaky shell, pico de gallo, aji verde

Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Serrano Ham (DN)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Serrano Ham (DN)

$9.00

Pickled onions, spiced almonds, ginger, garlic confit

Pineapple Chile Calamari (DN)

Pineapple Chile Calamari (DN)

$13.00

Flash Fired Calamari tossed with jicama, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, and charred pineapple.

Queso Fundido (DN)

Queso Fundido (DN)

$9.00

Melted Queso with pico de gallo, roasted poblanos & caramelized onions served with a side of tortilla chips

Jalapeno Shrimp Ceviche (DN)

Jalapeno Shrimp Ceviche (DN)

$11.00

Marinated shrimp with hearts of palm, jicama, pickled red onions, pickeled jalapenos & lemon juice

Soups & Salads

Adobo Steak & Blue Cheese

Adobo Steak & Blue Cheese

$17.50

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, green beans, crispy onions & blue cheese vinaigrette

Caribbean Mango Chicken (DN)

Caribbean Mango Chicken (DN)

$14.00

Mixed greens, bacon, avocado, mango, black beans, roasted red peppers with key lime mustard vinaigrette

Cezar Salad (DN)

Cezar Salad (DN)

$8.00

Romaine heart, queso fresco, tomatoes, crispy capers, croutons with sugar cane dressing

Chicken Tortilla Soup (DN)

Chicken Tortilla Soup (DN)

$6.50

Hominy, scallions, pasilla peppers, lime crema & crushed tortillas

Chipotle Black Bean Soup (DN)

Chipotle Black Bean Soup (DN)

$6.00

served with lime creama, scallions and cilantro

Ensalada Mixta (DN)

Ensalada Mixta (DN)

$7.00

Mixed greens, candied pumpkin seeds, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions, queso fresco with sherry vinaigrette

Shrimp Elote Salad (DN)

Shrimp Elote Salad (DN)

$15.00

Romaine, kale, roasted corn & red peppers, black beans, queso fresco, cilantro with creamy lemon dressing

Paladar Tacos

Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)

Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)

$15.00

Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli

Pork Carnitas Tacos (DN)

Pork Carnitas Tacos (DN)

$14.50

Adobo rub, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions, hot sauce

Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)

Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)

$16.50

Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli

Braised Beef Tacos (DN)

Braised Beef Tacos (DN)

$16.50

Queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, aji pepper aioli

Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)

Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)

$16.50

Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli

Brussels Sprouts Tacos (DN)

Brussels Sprouts Tacos (DN)

$14.50

Sweet potato, goat cheese, candied pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions & garlic pasilla aioli

Sandwiches

Bacon & Blue Burger (DN)

Bacon & Blue Burger (DN)

$15.00

All-natural ground beef, crumbled blue cheese, cobb smoked bacon, garlic pasilla aioli & bibb lettuce

El Cubano (DN)

El Cubano (DN)

$13.50

Mojo pork, ham, house pickles, swiss sheese, spicy brown mustard

Grilled Lamb Burger (DN)

Grilled Lamb Burger (DN)

$15.00

Pasture-raised lamb, bibb lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onion, tomatillo salsa & cilantro tahini

Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich (DN)

Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich (DN)

$13.50

Swiss cheese, bacon, pineapple salsa, lettuce, cilantro adobo aioli

Paladar Burger (DN)

Paladar Burger (DN)

$14.00

All-natural ground beef, avocado, swiss cheese, crispy onion, lettuce

Grain Bowls

Sweet Potato Grain Bowl (DN)

Sweet Potato Grain Bowl (DN)

$15.00

Ancient grain blend, roasted brussels sprouts, radish, queso fresco, pickled red onions, candied pumpkin seeds & cilantro tahini sauce

Pasilla Grilled Chicken Bowl (DN)

Pasilla Grilled Chicken Bowl (DN)

$16.00

Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, anient grain blend, kale, radish, avocado, pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro tahini, citrus slaw

Latin Comfort Food

Feijoada Stew (DN)

Feijoada Stew (DN)

$19.50

Pork, chorizo sausage, black beans, sofrito vegetables, kale, white rice served with grilled Cuban bread

Braised Beef Ropa Vieja (DN)

Braised Beef Ropa Vieja (DN)

$22.50

Plantains, pickeled onion slaw, frijoles, aji pepper aioli

Caribbean Grilled Chicken (DN)

Caribbean Grilled Chicken (DN)

$18.50

Pineapple salsa, cilantro rice, adobo black beans

Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)

Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)

$19.50

Black beans, coconut mango rice, pico de gallo

Grill & Seafood

Adobo Shrimp & Grits (DN)

Adobo Shrimp & Grits (DN)

$21.50

WIld gulf shrimp, chorizo sausage, adobo cream sauce, sofrito vegetables, served with grilled cuban bread

Argentinian Mixed Grill (DN)

Argentinian Mixed Grill (DN)

$32.00

Beef tenderloin, mojo-marinated grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, grilled vegetables, chimichurri, rice pilaf served with grilled tortillas

Brazilian Seafood Stew (DN)

Brazilian Seafood Stew (DN)

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, blackened Mahi Mahi, rice pilaf, sofrito vegetables, sweet potatoes, Cuban bread, coconut and harissa broth.

Chimichurri Steak Churrasco (DN)

Chimichurri Steak Churrasco (DN)

$29.00

Hanger Steak, Boniato fries, sofrito vegetables, garlic confit, queso fresco & chimichurri

Portobello Mushroom Grill (DN)

Portobello Mushroom Grill (DN)

$17.00

Marinated portobello mushrooms, sautéed garlic kale, ancient grains, chimichurri, crispy hearts of palm

Roast Pork Pozole Verde (DN)

Roast Pork Pozole Verde (DN)

$18.00

Traditional Mexican Stew with hominy, cilantro, pickled red onions, radish, Cuban bread

Sockeye Salmon (DN)

Sockeye Salmon (DN)

$23.00

Hominy hummus, ancient grains, brussels sprouts, pickled red onions & pickled peppers

Sides

Adobo Black Beans (DSD)

Adobo Black Beans (DSD)

$5.00

Served with pico de gallo & lime crema

Adobo Fries (DSD)
$5.00

Adobo Fries (DSD)

$5.00
Ancient Grains (DSD)

Ancient Grains (DSD)

$5.00

A blend of farro, freekeh, red wheat, red rice & rye berries

Brussels Sprouts (DSD)
$5.00

Brussels Sprouts (DSD)

$5.00
CIlantro Rice (DSD)
$5.00

CIlantro Rice (DSD)

$5.00
Coconut Mango Rice (DSD)
$5.00

Coconut Mango Rice (DSD)

$5.00
Corn Grits (DSD)
$5.00

Corn Grits (DSD)

$5.00
Frijoles (DSD)
$5.00

Frijoles (DSD)

$5.00
Garlic Kale (DSD)
$5.00

Garlic Kale (DSD)

$5.00
Plain Fries (DSD)
$4.00

Plain Fries (DSD)

$4.00
Rice Pilaf (DSD)
$5.00

Rice Pilaf (DSD)

$5.00
Sautéed Zucchini (DSD)
$5.00

Sautéed Zucchini (DSD)

$5.00
Sweet Plantains (DSD)

Sweet Plantains (DSD)

$6.00

Served with lime creama

Sweet Potato Plantain Hash (DSD)
$5.00
Aji verde

Sweet Potato Plantain Hash (DSD)

$5.00

Aji verde

Yucca Fries (DSD)

Yucca Fries (DSD)

$6.00

Aji pepper aioli

Kid's Entrees

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Two crispy fired chicken tenders with your choice of drink and 2 sides

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Two cheese quesadillas with your choice of drink and 2 sides

Kid's Steak

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Kid's Beef Taco

Kid's Beef Taco

$8.00

Two beef tacos with your choice of drink and two sides

Kid's Chicken Taco

Kid's Chicken Taco

$8.00

Two chicken tacos with your choice of drink and two sides

Kid's Crispy Shrimp

Kid's Crispy Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy fried shrimp with your choice of drink and two sides

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Two chicken and cheese quesadillas with your choice of drink and two sides

Desserts

Coconut & Caramel Flan

Coconut & Caramel Flan

$8.00

Coconut custard, caramel sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Dark chocolate ganache, caramelized coffee sauce & house macerated dark

Paladar Churros

Paladar Churros

$8.00

Cinnamon-sugar donuts, chocolate & marshmallow sauce

Rum Butterscotch Bread Pudding

Rum Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$8.00

Spiced almonds, butterscotch rum syrup, golden raisins, vanilla ice cream

Sweet Potato Donuts

Sweet Potato Donuts

$8.00

Bite-sized with coffee caramel sauce, honey, spiced almonds. (Contains Nuts)

Carryout Beverages

Soda (CO)

$2.00

Mango Iced Tea (CO)

$2.50

Iced Tea (CO)

$2.50

Traditional Lemonade (CO)

$3.00

Charred Pineapple Lemonade (CO)

$3.00

Pom-Ginger Lemonade (CO)

$3.00

Charred Pineapple Agua Fresca (CO)

$4.00

Pom-Ginger Agua Fresca (CO)

$4.00

N/A Mojito (CO)

$3.00

N/A Pom-GIn Mojito (CO)

$3.00

N/A Charred Pineapple Mojito (CO)

$3.00

Hot Coffee (CO)

$2.00

Hot Tea (CO)

$2.00

Arnold Palmer (CO)

$2.00

Ginger Beer (CO)

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice (CO_

$3.00

Orange Juice (CO)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice (CO)

$3.00

Pineapple Juice (CO)

$3.00

Pellagrino (CO)

$4.00

Panna (CO)

$2.50

Quart Cocktails

Traditional Margarita Quart
$25.00

Traditional Margarita Quart

$25.00
Charred Pineapple Margarita Quart
$25.00

Charred Pineapple Margarita Quart

$25.00
Pomegranate-Ginger Margarita Quart
$25.00

Pomegranate-Ginger Margarita Quart

$25.00

Spiced Apple Margarita Quart

$25.00
Tropical Mango Sangria Quart
$30.00

Tropical Mango Sangria Quart

$30.00
Brazilian Red Sangria Quart
$25.00

Brazilian Red Sangria Quart

$25.00
Rum Punch Quart
$25.00

Rum Punch Quart

$25.00

Family Boxes

Bring Paladar home for the family and avoid the dishwasher! Family Boxes feed 4-5 people and give you options to choose from Tacos, Entrees and Sides to match your appetite!
Latin Comfort Box

Latin Comfort Box

$50.00

Box includes Traditional guacamole & chips, Brazilian cheesy bread & Ensalada mixta. Your choice of 2 entrees to complete the meal!! (Serves 4-5)

Taco Box

Taco Box

$50.00

Perfect for the your family taco night. Each box serves 3-4 people. includes 12 shells, traditional guacamole, rice & beans, and protein of your choice. Tacos come with pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions & pickled jalapenos.

Quesomole Box

Quesomole Box

$25.00

The perfect accompaniment for any event. Our Quesomole box comes with Guacamole, Queso and Fire Roasted Salsa along with our blend of housemade malanga, plantain and tortilla chips.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar is a fresh, colorful and fun Latin American restaurant experience inspired by Central & South America, Cuba and the Latin Caribbean.

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20878

