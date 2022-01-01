Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg

No reviews yet

$$

203 Crown Park Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Dips & Snacks

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$8.50

Avocado, tomatillos, onions, cilantro, lime juice & salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips.

Craft Guacamole

Craft Guacamole

$8.50

Build your own guacamole! Served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanaga chips

Brazilian Cheese Bread

Brazilian Cheese Bread

$6.00

Gluten-free with yucca flour and Chihuahua cheese, served with chipotle honey

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.00Out of stock

Queso dip topped with poblanos, caramelized onions & hot sauce

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.50

Chargrilled shishito peppers tossed with lime juice & salt

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$6.50

Flash fried yucca frites with our housemade smokey aioli

Mushroom Empanadas

Mushroom Empanadas

$7.00Out of stock

Queso fresco & garlic pasilla aioli

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$7.00

Chihuahua cheese & garlic cilantro pesto

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

$3.50

Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips

Pico de Gallo Salsa

Pico de Gallo Salsa

$3.50

Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips

Roasted Tomato Salsa

Roasted Tomato Salsa

$3.50

Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips

Soup & Salad

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$6.00

Chipotle black bean soup topped with scallions, cilantro & lime crema

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Hominy, scallions, pasilla peppers, lime crema & crushed tortillas

Ensalada Mixta

Ensalada Mixta

$10.00

Mixed greens, candied pumpkin seeds, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onions, queso fresco & sherry vinaigrette

Caribbean Mango Salad

Caribbean Mango Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, bacon, avocado, mango, black beans, roasted red peppers & mango jerk vinaigrette

Bomba Bowls

Grilled Sweet Potato Bowl

Grilled Sweet Potato Bowl

$11.00

Shishito peppers, kale, sherry vinaigrette, goat cheese, candied pumpkin seeds & cilantro yogurt sauce

Pasilla Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.00
Wild Tuna Ahi Tuna Bowl

Wild Tuna Ahi Tuna Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna poke, chili-lime cucumbers, avocado, soy-marinated jalapenos, sesame seeds & cilantro yogurt sauce

Tacos

Adobo Shrimp Taco

Adobo Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Queso fresco, pickled onion & pineapple slaw with cilantro sauce

Smoked Piggie

Smoked Piggie

$4.00

Smoked pork, tamarind BBQ sauce, Salvadorian slaw & crispy onions

Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$4.00

Blackened grouper, pickled onion & pineapple with cilantro sauce

Not Yo Mama's Sprouts

Not Yo Mama's Sprouts

$3.50

Roasted sweet potato, pickled red onions, pomegranate seeds & goat cheese

El Gringo

El Gringo

$4.00

Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw

Lucha Libre

Lucha Libre

$4.00

Goat cheese, hot sauce, crispy potatoes & smokey aioli

Baja Shrimp Taco

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Caribbean mango salsa, cilantro, pickled jalapenos & vinaigrette slaw

Pastor Pork Taco

Pastor Pork Taco

$4.00

Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw

Pork Carnitas

$4.00
Rio Style Chicken Taco

Rio Style Chicken Taco

$4.00

Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut plantain crumble & cilantro aioli

Spicy Forager

Spicy Forager

$3.50

Candied pumpkin seeds, oregano, goat cheese, hot sauce & vinaigrette slaw

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$4.00Out of stock

Radishes, soy-marinated jalapenos, sesame seeds & creamy cilantro aioli

Desserts

Bomba Churros

Bomba Churros

$7.00

Served with marshmallow and chocolate dipping sauces

Coconut & Caramel Flan

Coconut & Caramel Flan

$6.50
Sweet Potato Donuts

Sweet Potato Donuts

$8.00

Sides

Adobo Black Beans

Adobo Black Beans

$3.00

Slow cooked black beans served with lime crema & pico de gallo

Adobo French Fries

Adobo French Fries

$4.00

Traditional cut french fries tossed in our slightly spicy adobo spice blend

Chile Lime Cucumbers

Chile Lime Cucumbers

$3.00

Sliced cucumbers with pickled jicama & pique sauce (spicy)

Coconut Mango Rice

Coconut Mango Rice

$3.00

Sauteed coconut milk, diced mango & scallions with rice

Garlic Kale

Garlic Kale

$4.00

Charred kale sauteed with lime and oil

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Flash fried plantains served with lime crema & scallions

Family Boxes

Bring Paladar home for the family and avoid the dishwasher! Family Boxes feed 4-5 people and give you options to choose from Tacos, Entrees and Sides to match your appetite!
Taco Box

Taco Box

$50.00

Quart Cocktails

Blackberry Hibiscus Margarita Quart

Blackberry Hibiscus Margarita Quart

$25.00
Traditional Margarita Quart

Traditional Margarita Quart

$25.00
Pomegranate-Ginger Margarita Quart

Pomegranate-Ginger Margarita Quart

$25.00
Tropical Mango Sangria Quart

Tropical Mango Sangria Quart

$25.00
Brazilian Red Sangria Quart

Brazilian Red Sangria Quart

$25.00
Charred Pineapple Margarita Quart

Charred Pineapple Margarita Quart

$25.00
Rum Punch Quart

Rum Punch Quart

$25.00

Canned Spiced Rum Cider

$10.00

Kid's Entrees

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Steak

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kid's Beef Taco

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Taco

$7.00

Kid's Crispy Shrimp

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Carryout Beverages

Soda (CO)

$2.00

Mango Iced Tea (CO)

$2.50

Iced Tea (CO)

$2.50

Traditional Lemonade (CO)

$3.00

Blackberry-Hibiscus Lemonade (CO)

$3.00

Charred Pineapple Lemonade (CO)

$3.00

Pom-Ginger Lemonade (CO)

$3.00

Blackberry-Hibiscus Agua Fresca (CO)

$3.00

Charred Pineapple Agua Fresca (CO)

$3.00

Pom-Ginger Agua Fresca (CO)

$3.00

N/A Mojito (CO)

$3.00

N/A Pom-GIn Mojito (CO)

$3.00

N/A Charred Pineapple Mojito (CO)

$3.00

N/A Blackberry Hibiscus Mojito (CO)

$3.00

Hot Coffee (CO)

$2.00

Hot Tea (CO)

$2.00

Arnold Palmer (CO)

$2.00

Ginger Beer (CO)

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice (CO_

$3.00

Orange Juice (CO)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice (CO)

$3.00

Pineapple Juice (CO)

$3.00

Pellagrino (CO)

$4.00

Panna (CO)

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean.

Location

203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg image
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg image
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg image

