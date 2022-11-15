Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Palapa Restaurant

672 Reviews

$$

4123 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Soft Taco ALC
Burrito Palapa Supreme
Burrito Palapa

Every Day Specials

Family dinner 8 tacos

Family dinner 8 tacos

$60.00

For 4! Soft or Crispy Tacos Chicken or Beef Choose 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa

Family dinner 4 Chile Rellenos

Family dinner 4 Chile Rellenos

$65.00

For 4! 4 Chile Rellenos Your choice of 2: Beans, Rice, Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa Tortillas

Family dinner 8 enchiladas

Family dinner 8 enchiladas

$60.00

Enough for 4: 8 Cheese, Chicken or Beef Enchiladas Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa

Family dinner Carnitas

Family dinner Carnitas

$65.00

For four! Generous serving of Carnitas Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa Tortillas

Feed 4 Hungry Kids

Feed 4 Hungry Kids

$30.00

2 Bean and Cheese Burritos Cut in Half 2 Mini Quesadillas Large Fries, Rice and Beans

Family Dinner Chile Verde

Family Dinner Chile Verde

$65.00

Chile Verde for 4 and Tortillas Choose your 2 Sides: Rice, Beans, or Grilled Veg Chips and Salsa

Family Dinner 4 Flautas and 8 Taquitos

Family Dinner 4 Flautas and 8 Taquitos

$60.00

4 Flautas (chicken or Beef) and 8 Taquitos(Chicken or Beef) with your choice of Rice and Beans or Grilled Veg

Family Dinner 2 Chile Rellenos 2 Tamales

Family Dinner 2 Chile Rellenos 2 Tamales

$65.00

Dinner for 4: 2 Chile Rellenos, 2 Tamales (Chicken, Pork or Cheese) and your choice of 2: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg

Family Dinner 4 Shrimp Taco 4 Fish Taco

Family Dinner 4 Shrimp Taco 4 Fish Taco

$65.00

4 Grilled Shrimp and 4 Grilled Sole Fish Tacos with your selection of Rice and Beans or Veg

A la Carta

Chile Relleno ALC

$11.50

Crispy Taco ALC

$5.00

Enchilada Dinner ALC

$6.00

Enchilada Dinner Shrimp ALC

$8.00

Enchilada Grande ALC

$8.00

Enchilada Grande Shrimp ALC

$9.00

Filete ALC

$12.50

Flauta ALC

$3.00

Mojarra ALC

$12.00

SHRIMP EMPANIZADO ALC EA

$2.75

Shrimp Enrebosado ALC Ea

$2.75

Shrimp Taco ALC

$5.50

Soft Fish Taco ALC

$5.50
Soft Taco ALC

Soft Taco ALC

$4.50

Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.

Tamale ALC

$6.50

Taquito ALC

$2.50

Chile Verde Alc

$7.50

Appetizers

Coktel Camaron

Coktel Camaron

$18.50

Traditional Mexican Shrimp Cocktail with lots of Shrimp

Coktel Campechana

$22.00

Traditional Large Mexican Cocktail with Shrimp and Octopus

Coktel Pulpo

$22.50

Traditional Mexican Cocktail with Octopus

Guacamole Small

$8.50

House made and Delicious

Plato Ceviche Camaron

Plato Ceviche Camaron

$32.50

Shrimp lime, tomato, cilantro, and red onion. This is a large plate. Enough for two or more.

Plato Ceviche Campechana

$36.50

Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche Lime Tomato, Cilantro and Red Onion on three corn Tortilla Tostadas. This is a large plate enough for 2 or 3

Plato Ceviche Basa Filete

$32.50

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Melted Oaxacan Cheese and Chorizo served with Corn Tortillas

Tostada Ceviche Camaron

$17.50

Shrimp Ceviche Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime on Crisp Corn Tortilla

Tostada Ceviche Campechana

$24.00

Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Red onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla

Tostada Ceviche Pescado

$19.50

Basa Filete, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato Red Onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla

Tostada Pulpo

$24.00

Octopus Ceviche Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Red Onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla

Burritos/Quesadillas

6 Palapa Burrito Platter

6 Palapa Burrito Platter

$75.00

6 Large Palapa Burritos your choice of meats/rice and beans. Cut in half and ready to serve to your family.

Burrito All Meat

$18.00

Burrito Chile Relleno

$13.50

Burrito Chile Relleno Supreme

$16.00

Chile Relleno Supreme: Guacamole and Sour Cream with Your choice of Rice and Beans

Burrito Fish

$15.00

Burrito Fish Supreme

$16.50

Burrito Palapa

$13.50

Burrito Palapa Supreme

$15.00

Burrito RBC

$10.50

Burrito RBC Supreme

$12.00

Burrito Shrimp

$15.00

Burrito Shrimp Supreme

$16.50

Burrito Veg

$13.50

Chimichanga Beef

$15.00

Chimichanga Chicken

$15.50

Mini Ques Cheez

$11.50

Quesadilla Adobada with Sour Cream and Guacamole

$15.50

Quesadilla Cheese with Sour Cream and Guacamole

$12.50

Quesadilla Chicken with Sour Cream and Guacamole

$15.50

Quesadilla Chorizo with Sour Cream and Guacamole

$15.50

Quesadilla Fish with Sour Cream and Gaucamole

$15.50

Quesadilla Mini with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream

$11.50

Quesadilla Pastor with Sour Cream and Guacamole

$15.50

Quesadilla Shrimp with Sour Cream and Guacamole

$15.50

Quesadilla Shrimp and Chicken with Sour Cream and Guacamole

$15.50

Quesadilla Shrimp Fajita

$15.50

Quesadilla Steak

$15.50

Quesadilla Weekend

$2.75

Quesadilla Carnitas

$15.50

Caldos/Ensaladas

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Chicken Soup

$9.00+

Fiesta Salad

$15.50

Fish Soup

$15.00+
Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast Strips, Corn, Jicama, Avocado, Cucumber, crumbled Corn Chips and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Green Salad

$10.00

Posole

$13.50

Shrimp Soup

$15.00+
Siete Mares/Seafood Soup

Siete Mares/Seafood Soup

$21.00

Mexican Bouillabaisse with clams, octopus, basa filet, shrimp and crab in a homemade seafood broth with Vegetables. Tortillas

Turkey Meatball Soup

$9.00+
Vallarta Salad

Vallarta Salad

$15.50

A scoop of Shrimp Ceviche/Mixed Lettuces/ Bacon/ Tomato/Avocado served with Garlic Croutons

Vegan Posole

$12.50

Del Mar/Seafood

Camarones Enrebosados

Camarones Enrebosados

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Cheese and Bacon Wrapped/1000 Island Dressing. Choice of 2 Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg

Camarones Al Ajo

Camarones Al Ajo

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp simmered in our Garlic Cream Sauce

Camarones Diabla

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp simmered in a very spicy Chipotle and Chile de Arbol Salsa Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Camarones Mexicana

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp simmered in a spicy Red Ranchero Salsa Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Camarones Fajitas

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp grilled with Peppers and Onions Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans Grilled Veg or Salad

Camarones Empanizados

Camarones Empanizados

$20.00

Breaded Shrimp with Thousand Island Sauce. Your choice of 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg

Fish Tacos (2)

Fish Tacos (2)

$18.00

Grilled Sole Filet /tomato/cilantro/jack cheese/grilled bell peppers and onions/pepper cream sauce/corn tortillas Your choice of 2: Rice and Beans, Salad or Grilled Veg

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$18.00

Sauteed Shrimp with Cilantro, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Shredded Cheese and Peppery Cream Sauce on Corn Tortillas Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Filete Plato

$21.00

How would you like your Basa Filet: Al Ajo (with garlic sauce) Plancha (just Grilled) A la Mexicana( spicy Mexican Ranchero Red Sauce A la Diabla ( very spicy Chipotle and de Arbol Salsa) Empanizado (Breaded and Fried) Fajita (sautéed with onions and peppers) Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$19.00

Whole Fried Tilapia Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Salad, Grilled Veggies

Mojarra Al Ajo

$19.75

Whole Fried Tilapia with a Garlicky Cream Sauce Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Ninos

Kid's Enchilada Cheese with 2 Sides

$8.25

Kid's Quesadilla Cheese with 2 Sides

$8.25

Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.25

Kid's Fish Filet with 2 Sides

$8.25

Kid's Hamburger and Fries

$8.25

Kid's Mini Bean/Cheese Burrito with Rice on side

$6.00

Kid's Taquitos Beef with 2 Sides

$8.25

Kid's Taquitos Chicken with 2 Sides

$8.25

Parril/Tosta/Enchilada

Seafood Parrillada for 2 or 3 People

Seafood Parrillada for 2 or 3 People

$65.00

A Sampling of Palapa seafood: Mojarra Frita,Shrimp with Garlic, Shrimp Diabla Salsa, Ceviche, Octopus with Garlic sauce, Fish Fajitas, Cilantro Rice, and Grilled Veggies

Seafood Parillada for 4 0r 5 People

Seafood Parillada for 4 0r 5 People

$96.00

A Sampling of Palapa Seafood: Mojarra Frita,Shrimp with Garlic, Shrimp Diabla Salsa, Ceviche, Oysters, Octopus with Garlic sauce, Fish Fajitas, Cilantro Rice, and Grilled Veggies

Combo Parrillada Surf and Turf 2-3 People

Combo Parrillada Surf and Turf 2-3 People

$75.00

Sampling of Palapa's Finest Meat and Seafood: Chile verde, Carnitas, Pollo Adobado, Carne Asada, Tilapia, Camarones al Ajo, Camarones, Diabla, Filete Fajita, Green Rice, Refried Beans

Combo Parrillada Surf and Turf 5-6 People

Combo Parrillada Surf and Turf 5-6 People

$105.00

Sampling of Palapa's Finest Meat and Seafood: Chile verde, Carnitas, Pollo Adobado, Carne Asada, Tilapia, Camarones al Ajo, Camarones, Diabla, Filete Fajita, Green Rice, Refried Beans

Enchiladas Submarinas

$18.00

Octopus and Shrimp Enchiladas with Cheese and Green Tomatillo Salsa served with your choice of two sides

Enchiladas Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp Enchiladas with Red or Green Tomatillo Sauces served with two sides

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$17.25

Chicken Mole Enchilada: our own Housemade Mole/ Chicken Breast/ Cheese with choice of 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg

Chile Relleno Cheese Enchil

$17.75

Chile Relleno and Cheese Enchilada Cheese Stuffed Roasted Poblano Chile egg dipped and fried Cheese Enchilada covered with our own homemade sauce. Served with your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Salad or Grilled Veg

Cheese Enchilada

$15.50
Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$17.25
Steak Enchilada

Steak Enchilada

$17.25

Palapa's own enchilada sauce, premium beef and cheese Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Tostadas

$14.50

Platos

2-Item Combo

$20.50

Choose 2: Chile Relleno, Enchilada(chicken, cheese or Beef), Tamale (Chicken Cheese or Pork) or Crispy or Soft Taco (Chicken or Beef) Your Choice 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

3-Item Combo

$22.50

your Choice of 3: Chile Relleno, Tamale (Chicken Cheese or Pork), Enchilada (Chicken, Cheese or Beef) Crispy or Soft Taco(Beef or Chicken) Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Bistek Encebollado Plato

Bistek Encebollado Plato

$19.50

Bistek Mexicana Plato

$21.50

Carne Asada Plato

$21.50

Carnitas Plato

$21.50

Chile Relleno Plato

$17.00

Chile Verde Plato

$19.50

Crispy Tacos Beef Plato

$16.25

Crispy Tacos Chicken Plato

$16.25

Fajitas Plato

$20.00

Flautas Plato

$17.50
Tacos Soft Plato

Tacos Soft Plato

$16.25

2 Soft Tacos with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion. Choose 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg

Super Plato

Super Plato

$21.50

Chile Relleno, Tamale(Chicken, Cheese or Pork) and a Crispy Taco (Chicken or Steak), Tortillas And your choice of two: Rice,Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad

Super Sampler

Super Sampler

$28.50

Crispy or Soft Taco (Chicken or Steak) Enchilada (Chicken, Cheese or Steak) Chile Relleno Tamale (Chicken, Cheese or Pork) 2 Taquitos ( Chicken or Steak) Rice and Beans

Tamales Plato

$18.00
Taquitos Plato

Taquitos Plato

$17.50

Milanesa Pollo

$21.50

Milanesa Beef

$21.50

Postres

Flan

Flan

$6.00

House made and Delicious

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Sandwiches/Nachos

Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

$14.50

Cheese Burger and Fries

$13.50

Nacho Fish

$15.50

Nachos Meat

$15.50

Nachos No Meat

$13.50

Nachos Shrimp

$17.00

Tortas

$14.00

Veggie Nachos

$13.50

Beyond Burger and Fries

$13.50

Hamburger and Fries

$12.00

Sides

Side Guacamole

$8.50

Lge Side Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Med Side Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Side Beans

$5.25

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Side Rice Green

$5.25

Vegetarian Rice Cilantro/Poblano Chile

Side Rice Red

$5.25

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Tortillas Corn

$3.00

Side Tortillas Flour

$3.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Rice and Beans

$6.50

Side Diabla Salsa 2 oz

$0.65

SIDE Pulpo 8 oz.

$20.00

SIDE Chiles Toreado

$1.50

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.75Out of stock

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Decaf

$3.50

Dirty Horchata

$4.00

Horchata and Organic Mexican Coffee over Ice

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jamaica

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$5.00

Rusa

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Tea Bottled

$3.50

Water

Water Mineral

$1.00

Catering

Beans Black

$5.25+

Beans Olla

$5.25+

Beans Refritos

$5.25+

Ceviche Camaron Cater

$16.50+

Ceviche Campechana

$17.50+

Cheesecake Whole

$44.00

Chile Relleno Doz

$55.00

Chips Full Pan

$11.00

Chips Half Pan

$5.00

Enchiladas Doz

$30.00

Enchiladas Seafood Dz

$60.00

Flan Whole

$38.00

Grilled Veggies

$12.00+

Guacamole

$10.00+

Rice Green

$5.25+

Rice Red

$5.25+

Salsa Ajo

$16.00+

Salsa Diabla

$16.00+

Salsas

$5.50+

Sour Cream

$6.00+

Tacos Crisp Doz

$36.00

Tacos Seafood Doz

$45.00

Tacos Soft Doz

$36.00

Tamales DZ Cheese

$45.00

Tamales DZ Chicken

$45.00

Tamales DZ Pork

$45.00

Taquitos Doz Beef

$21.00

Taquitos Doz chicken

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Directions

Gallery
Palapa Restaurant image
Palapa Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch - Santa Barbara
orange star4.1 • 434
2618 De La Vina Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 123
1213 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - Milpas
orange starNo Reviews
600 N Milpas St. Santa Barbara, CA 93103
View restaurantnext
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
orange star4.6 • 1,291
119 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Flor de Maiz - Cabrillo
orange star4.0 • 402
29 E Cabrillo Blvd Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara

Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
orange star4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
TAP Thai Cuisine - 3130 State St
orange star4.5 • 2,111
3130 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
orange star4.6 • 1,291
119 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Barbara
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston