Palapa Restaurant
672 Reviews
$$
4123 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Popular Items
Every Day Specials
Family dinner 8 tacos
For 4! Soft or Crispy Tacos Chicken or Beef Choose 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa
Family dinner 4 Chile Rellenos
For 4! 4 Chile Rellenos Your choice of 2: Beans, Rice, Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa Tortillas
Family dinner 8 enchiladas
Enough for 4: 8 Cheese, Chicken or Beef Enchiladas Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa
Family dinner Carnitas
For four! Generous serving of Carnitas Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veggies Chips and Salsa Tortillas
Feed 4 Hungry Kids
2 Bean and Cheese Burritos Cut in Half 2 Mini Quesadillas Large Fries, Rice and Beans
Family Dinner Chile Verde
Chile Verde for 4 and Tortillas Choose your 2 Sides: Rice, Beans, or Grilled Veg Chips and Salsa
Family Dinner 4 Flautas and 8 Taquitos
4 Flautas (chicken or Beef) and 8 Taquitos(Chicken or Beef) with your choice of Rice and Beans or Grilled Veg
Family Dinner 2 Chile Rellenos 2 Tamales
Dinner for 4: 2 Chile Rellenos, 2 Tamales (Chicken, Pork or Cheese) and your choice of 2: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg
Family Dinner 4 Shrimp Taco 4 Fish Taco
4 Grilled Shrimp and 4 Grilled Sole Fish Tacos with your selection of Rice and Beans or Veg
A la Carta
Chile Relleno ALC
Crispy Taco ALC
Enchilada Dinner ALC
Enchilada Dinner Shrimp ALC
Enchilada Grande ALC
Enchilada Grande Shrimp ALC
Filete ALC
Flauta ALC
Mojarra ALC
SHRIMP EMPANIZADO ALC EA
Shrimp Enrebosado ALC Ea
Shrimp Taco ALC
Soft Fish Taco ALC
Soft Taco ALC
Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.
Tamale ALC
Taquito ALC
Chile Verde Alc
Appetizers
Coktel Camaron
Traditional Mexican Shrimp Cocktail with lots of Shrimp
Coktel Campechana
Traditional Large Mexican Cocktail with Shrimp and Octopus
Coktel Pulpo
Traditional Mexican Cocktail with Octopus
Guacamole Small
House made and Delicious
Plato Ceviche Camaron
Shrimp lime, tomato, cilantro, and red onion. This is a large plate. Enough for two or more.
Plato Ceviche Campechana
Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche Lime Tomato, Cilantro and Red Onion on three corn Tortilla Tostadas. This is a large plate enough for 2 or 3
Plato Ceviche Basa Filete
Queso Fundido
Melted Oaxacan Cheese and Chorizo served with Corn Tortillas
Tostada Ceviche Camaron
Shrimp Ceviche Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime on Crisp Corn Tortilla
Tostada Ceviche Campechana
Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Red onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla
Tostada Ceviche Pescado
Basa Filete, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato Red Onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla
Tostada Pulpo
Octopus Ceviche Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Red Onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla
Burritos/Quesadillas
6 Palapa Burrito Platter
6 Large Palapa Burritos your choice of meats/rice and beans. Cut in half and ready to serve to your family.
Burrito All Meat
Burrito Chile Relleno
Burrito Chile Relleno Supreme
Chile Relleno Supreme: Guacamole and Sour Cream with Your choice of Rice and Beans
Burrito Fish
Burrito Fish Supreme
Burrito Palapa
Burrito Palapa Supreme
Burrito RBC
Burrito RBC Supreme
Burrito Shrimp
Burrito Shrimp Supreme
Burrito Veg
Chimichanga Beef
Chimichanga Chicken
Mini Ques Cheez
Quesadilla Adobada with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Quesadilla Cheese with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Quesadilla Chicken with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Quesadilla Chorizo with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Quesadilla Fish with Sour Cream and Gaucamole
Quesadilla Mini with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Quesadilla Pastor with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Quesadilla Shrimp with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Quesadilla Shrimp and Chicken with Sour Cream and Guacamole
Quesadilla Shrimp Fajita
Quesadilla Steak
Quesadilla Weekend
Quesadilla Carnitas
Caldos/Ensaladas
Caesar Salad
Chicken Soup
Fiesta Salad
Fish Soup
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken Breast Strips, Corn, Jicama, Avocado, Cucumber, crumbled Corn Chips and Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Green Salad
Posole
Shrimp Soup
Siete Mares/Seafood Soup
Mexican Bouillabaisse with clams, octopus, basa filet, shrimp and crab in a homemade seafood broth with Vegetables. Tortillas
Turkey Meatball Soup
Vallarta Salad
A scoop of Shrimp Ceviche/Mixed Lettuces/ Bacon/ Tomato/Avocado served with Garlic Croutons
Vegan Posole
Del Mar/Seafood
Camarones Enrebosados
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Cheese and Bacon Wrapped/1000 Island Dressing. Choice of 2 Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg
Camarones Al Ajo
Jumbo Shrimp simmered in our Garlic Cream Sauce
Camarones Diabla
Jumbo Shrimp simmered in a very spicy Chipotle and Chile de Arbol Salsa Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Camarones Mexicana
Jumbo Shrimp simmered in a spicy Red Ranchero Salsa Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Camarones Fajitas
Jumbo Shrimp grilled with Peppers and Onions Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans Grilled Veg or Salad
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded Shrimp with Thousand Island Sauce. Your choice of 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg
Fish Tacos (2)
Grilled Sole Filet /tomato/cilantro/jack cheese/grilled bell peppers and onions/pepper cream sauce/corn tortillas Your choice of 2: Rice and Beans, Salad or Grilled Veg
Shrimp Tacos (2)
Sauteed Shrimp with Cilantro, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Shredded Cheese and Peppery Cream Sauce on Corn Tortillas Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Filete Plato
How would you like your Basa Filet: Al Ajo (with garlic sauce) Plancha (just Grilled) A la Mexicana( spicy Mexican Ranchero Red Sauce A la Diabla ( very spicy Chipotle and de Arbol Salsa) Empanizado (Breaded and Fried) Fajita (sautéed with onions and peppers) Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Mojarra Frita
Whole Fried Tilapia Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Salad, Grilled Veggies
Mojarra Al Ajo
Whole Fried Tilapia with a Garlicky Cream Sauce Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Ninos
Kid's Enchilada Cheese with 2 Sides
Kid's Quesadilla Cheese with 2 Sides
Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries
Kid's Fish Filet with 2 Sides
Kid's Hamburger and Fries
Kid's Mini Bean/Cheese Burrito with Rice on side
Kid's Taquitos Beef with 2 Sides
Kid's Taquitos Chicken with 2 Sides
Parril/Tosta/Enchilada
Seafood Parrillada for 2 or 3 People
A Sampling of Palapa seafood: Mojarra Frita,Shrimp with Garlic, Shrimp Diabla Salsa, Ceviche, Octopus with Garlic sauce, Fish Fajitas, Cilantro Rice, and Grilled Veggies
Seafood Parillada for 4 0r 5 People
A Sampling of Palapa Seafood: Mojarra Frita,Shrimp with Garlic, Shrimp Diabla Salsa, Ceviche, Oysters, Octopus with Garlic sauce, Fish Fajitas, Cilantro Rice, and Grilled Veggies
Combo Parrillada Surf and Turf 2-3 People
Sampling of Palapa's Finest Meat and Seafood: Chile verde, Carnitas, Pollo Adobado, Carne Asada, Tilapia, Camarones al Ajo, Camarones, Diabla, Filete Fajita, Green Rice, Refried Beans
Combo Parrillada Surf and Turf 5-6 People
Sampling of Palapa's Finest Meat and Seafood: Chile verde, Carnitas, Pollo Adobado, Carne Asada, Tilapia, Camarones al Ajo, Camarones, Diabla, Filete Fajita, Green Rice, Refried Beans
Enchiladas Submarinas
Octopus and Shrimp Enchiladas with Cheese and Green Tomatillo Salsa served with your choice of two sides
Enchiladas Camaron
Shrimp Enchiladas with Red or Green Tomatillo Sauces served with two sides
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Chicken Mole Enchilada: our own Housemade Mole/ Chicken Breast/ Cheese with choice of 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg
Chile Relleno Cheese Enchil
Chile Relleno and Cheese Enchilada Cheese Stuffed Roasted Poblano Chile egg dipped and fried Cheese Enchilada covered with our own homemade sauce. Served with your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Salad or Grilled Veg
Cheese Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Steak Enchilada
Palapa's own enchilada sauce, premium beef and cheese Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Tostadas
Platos
2-Item Combo
Choose 2: Chile Relleno, Enchilada(chicken, cheese or Beef), Tamale (Chicken Cheese or Pork) or Crispy or Soft Taco (Chicken or Beef) Your Choice 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
3-Item Combo
your Choice of 3: Chile Relleno, Tamale (Chicken Cheese or Pork), Enchilada (Chicken, Cheese or Beef) Crispy or Soft Taco(Beef or Chicken) Your choice of 2: Rice, Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Bistek Encebollado Plato
Bistek Mexicana Plato
Carne Asada Plato
Carnitas Plato
Chile Relleno Plato
Chile Verde Plato
Crispy Tacos Beef Plato
Crispy Tacos Chicken Plato
Fajitas Plato
Flautas Plato
Tacos Soft Plato
2 Soft Tacos with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion. Choose 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg
Super Plato
Chile Relleno, Tamale(Chicken, Cheese or Pork) and a Crispy Taco (Chicken or Steak), Tortillas And your choice of two: Rice,Beans, Grilled Veg or Salad
Super Sampler
Crispy or Soft Taco (Chicken or Steak) Enchilada (Chicken, Cheese or Steak) Chile Relleno Tamale (Chicken, Cheese or Pork) 2 Taquitos ( Chicken or Steak) Rice and Beans
Tamales Plato
Taquitos Plato
Milanesa Pollo
Milanesa Beef
Sandwiches/Nachos
Sides
Side Guacamole
Lge Side Chips & Salsa
Med Side Chips & Salsa
Side Beans
Side Fries
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Rice Green
Vegetarian Rice Cilantro/Poblano Chile
Side Rice Red
Side Salad
Side Sour Cream
Side Tortillas Corn
Side Tortillas Flour
Side Veggies
Side Avocado
Side Rice and Beans
Side Diabla Salsa 2 oz
SIDE Pulpo 8 oz.
SIDE Chiles Toreado
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Dirty Horchata
Horchata and Organic Mexican Coffee over Ice
Horchata
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Jamaica
Jarritos
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Milk
Orange Juice
Rusa
Soda
Tamarindo
Tea Bottled
Water
Water Mineral
Catering
Beans Black
Beans Olla
Beans Refritos
Ceviche Camaron Cater
Ceviche Campechana
Cheesecake Whole
Chile Relleno Doz
Chips Full Pan
Chips Half Pan
Enchiladas Doz
Enchiladas Seafood Dz
Flan Whole
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole
Rice Green
Rice Red
Salsa Ajo
Salsa Diabla
Salsas
Sour Cream
Tacos Crisp Doz
Tacos Seafood Doz
Tacos Soft Doz
Tamales DZ Cheese
Tamales DZ Chicken
Tamales DZ Pork
Taquitos Doz Beef
Taquitos Doz chicken
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93110